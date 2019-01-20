19/01/2019 23:45:00

Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB)

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stull, Stull & Brody (“SS&B”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of RYB Education, Inc. (“RYB” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RYB), pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 27, 2017 initial public offering (“IPO”).

The investigation concerns whether RYB’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the IPO contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted material information, thereby injuring investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired RYB’s securities pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO may contact Stull, Stull & Brody, by email to RYB@ssbny.com, by telephone at 1-212-687-7230, Ext. 147, or by fax to 1-212-490-2022.  

You may retain Stull, Stull & Brody, or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action. 

SS&B has litigated class actions for violations of securities laws and breaches of fiduciary duty on behalf of defrauded investors over the past 40 years and has obtained court approval of substantial settlements on numerous occasions.  SS&B has offices in New York and California.  SS&B’s website (www.ssbny.com) has additional information about the firm.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.  This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under applicable laws and ethical rules.

CONTACT:

Stull, Stull & Brody

1-212-687-7230, Ext. 147

Attn: Michael Klein

Email: RYB@ssbny.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
36
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
35
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
18
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15
13 Jan
NOVO-B
Har hørt en lille fugl synge om, at en korrektion (måske) er ved at være afviklet efter 20% fald i f..
15
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13
15 Jan
VELO
Puha marc, det gør bare mere og mere ondt på dig at se kursen gå i vejret. Dit salg i 0,86 er tydeli..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
MARRIOTT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. - MAR
2
WISeKey and the Blockchain Research Institute sign agreement to create interconnected Blockchain Centers of Excellence around the world
3
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Danske Bank A/S – DNKEY
4
TERNIUM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. - TX
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Natural Health Trends Corporation – NHTC

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19 Jan
Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB)
19 Jan
Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: ATXI)
19 Jan
Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)
19 Jan
Larson Electronics Releases 350W Step-Up Surface Mount Transformer, 12V DC to 120V AC 50/60 Hz
19 Jan
CIO Roundtable Invests in INTERalliance Adopt-A-Chapter Program
19 Jan
SubscriberWise Founder Registers ‘Zeal to Steal’ to Spotlight Corporate Unlawful Behavior with Consumer Empowerment as Goal
19 Jan
Northern California National Bank Announces 2018 Fiscal Year End Results
19 Jan
Larson Electronics Releases 50W Explosion Proof LED Flood Light, CI/II D1/2, 6,250 Lumens
19 Jan
WISeKey and the Blockchain Research Institute sign agreement to create interconnected Blockchain Centers of Excellence around the world

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 January 2019 00:36:32
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-20 01:36:32 - 2019-01-20 00:36:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY