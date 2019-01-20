Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stull, Stull & Brody (“SS&B”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Sogou Inc. (“Sogou” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SOGO), pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s November 9, 2017 initial public offering (“IPO”).

The investigation concerns whether Sogou’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the IPO contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted material information, thereby injuring investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sogou’s securities pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO may contact Stull, Stull & Brody, by email to SOGO@ssbny.com, by telephone at 1-212-687-7230, Ext. 147, or by fax to 1-212-490-2022.

SS&B has litigated class actions for violations of securities laws and breaches of fiduciary duty on behalf of defrauded investors over the past 40 years and has obtained court approval of substantial settlements on numerous occasions. SS&B has offices in New York and California. SS&B’s website ( www.ssbny.com ) has additional information about the firm.

