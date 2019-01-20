Windstream Wholesale long-haul network expansion adds ultra-high capacity international access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream Wholesale , a leading provider of advanced network communications, today announced that it is connecting its core network to the MAREA and BRUSA Cable Landing Station in Virginia Beach through Telxius, the telecommunications infrastructure company of the Telefónica Group. The new access point will provide Windstream Wholesale customers with unprecedented high-speed network connections into Europe, South America, the Caribbean and multiple points nationally across the U.S.

“Windstream is excited to be one of the first U.S. national network operators in the MAREA and BRUSA landing station to provide this new level of connectivity options in Virginia Beach to support even the most aggressive and bandwidth-intensive digital initiatives,” said Joe Scattareggia, president of Windstream Wholesale. “Our collaboration with Telxius is laying the foundation to provide customers connectivity and diversity options coast to coast to all of the major peering locations throughout the U.S. and beyond.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Windstream at Telxius’ facilities within the Virginia Beach Cable Landing Station as it creates vast new opportunities for wholesale and enterprise customers with international interests,” said Enrique Valdés, VP of Sales, North Region.

The Windstream-Telxius collaboration greatly expands both domestic and international connectivity options for Windstream Wholesale customers. Domestically, Windstream will provide a rich set of high-bandwidth WAN advantages including low-latency transport to major data and international hubs across the U.S. such as Miami, New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Jose. Diverse routing options protect networks against outages, while delivering coast-to-coast transport, as well as connectivity to thousands of Windstream-lit buildings across the U.S. Internationally, the new access point will provide Windstream Wholesale customers with connections from U.S. locations into Europe, South America and the Caribbean through its collaboration with Telxius over the MAREA and BRUSA subsea cables.

In addition to Wavelengths, Ethernet Solutions and Dedicated Internet Access, Windstream Enterprise & Wholesale offers a range of complementary network and communications solutions to wholesale and resale customers including SD-WAN Wholesale , proprietary OfficeSuite White Label and Cloud SIP and PRI that are collectively designed to help wholesale customers increase productivity, improve ROI and win. More at windstreambusiness.com.

Telxius offers advanced IP, capacity, colocation and security services on its high capacity international network over fiber optic submarine cables, including the two highest capacity submarine systems in the world, MAREA and BRUSA. More at https://telxius.com/en/cable-services/

