Windstream Wholesale long-haul network expansion adds ultra-high capacity international access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of advanced network communications, today announced that it is connecting its core network to the MAREA and BRUSA Cable Landing Station in Virginia Beach through Telxius, the telecommunications infrastructure company of the Telefónica Group. The new access point will provide Windstream Wholesale customers with unprecedented high-speed network connections into Europe, South America, the Caribbean and multiple points nationally across the U.S.

“Windstream is excited to be one of the first U.S. national network operators in the MAREA and BRUSA landing station to provide this new level of connectivity options in Virginia Beach to support even the most aggressive and bandwidth-intensive digital initiatives,” said Joe Scattareggia, president of Windstream Wholesale. “Our collaboration with Telxius is laying the foundation to provide customers connectivity and diversity options coast to coast to all of the major peering locations throughout the U.S. and beyond.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Windstream at Telxius’ facilities within the Virginia Beach Cable Landing Station as it creates vast new opportunities for wholesale and enterprise customers with international interests,” said Enrique Valdés, VP of Sales, North Region.

The Windstream-Telxius collaboration greatly expands both domestic and international connectivity options for Windstream Wholesale customers. Domestically, Windstream will provide a rich set of high-bandwidth WAN advantages including low-latency transport to major data and international hubs across the U.S. such as Miami, New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Jose. Diverse routing options protect networks against outages, while delivering coast-to-coast transport, as well as connectivity to thousands of Windstream-lit buildings across the U.S. Internationally, the new access point will provide Windstream Wholesale customers with connections from U.S. locations into Europe, South America and the Caribbean through its collaboration with Telxius over the MAREA and BRUSA subsea cables.

To view the Windstream network map, visit https://www.windstreamenterprise.com/wholesale/interactive-map/ 

In addition to Wavelengths, Ethernet Solutions and Dedicated Internet Access, Windstream Enterprise & Wholesale offers a range of complementary network and communications solutions to wholesale and resale customers including SD-WAN Wholesale, proprietary OfficeSuite White Label and Cloud SIP and PRI that are collectively designed to help wholesale customers increase productivity, improve ROI and win. More at windstreambusiness.com.

To view the Telxius network map, visit https://telxius.com/network/

Telxius offers advanced IP, capacity, colocation and security services on its high capacity international network over fiber optic submarine cables, including the two highest capacity submarine systems in the world, MAREA and BRUSA. More at https://telxius.com/en/cable-services/ 

ABOUT WINDSTREAM

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @WindstreamBiz.

ABOUT TELXIUS

Telxius is the telecommunication infrastructure company of the Telefónica Group managing a unique combination of towers and an international network of high capacity fiber optic submarine cables. As specialists in telecommunication infrastructure, the company aims at enabling the best communication. Telxius offers advanced services on its 87,000 km international network which consists of ten high capacity submarine fibre optic cables, including the two highest capacity systems in the world, MAREA and BRUSA, both already open for business. For more information on Telxius, please visit www.telxius.com or follow us on Twitter at @telxius.

Windstream Media Contact

Sarah C. Davis, 720.529.7611

sarah.C.Davis@windstream.com

Telxius Media Contact

comunicacion@telxius.com

