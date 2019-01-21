21/01/2019 15:24:22

Armed Forces Entertainment to Kick Off Pro Blitz Tour Series in 2019

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kicking off at the peak of pro football season, Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) has lined up their Pro Blitz Tour Series to bring free, engaging experiences to troops and their families across the globe. The international Pro Blitz Tours run from Jan. 27 through Feb. 4, 2019 and include sports legends and cheerleaders from some of America’s favorite teams.

The eight pro teams, alumni and stops include:

  • Denver Broncos featuring Charles Adams, Orlando Franklin, Reuben Droughns III, Miles the Mascot, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders; Germany

  • Baltimore Ravens featuring Edwin Mulitalo, Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders; Southwest Asia (SWA)

  • Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders featured in Kosovo and Turkey

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers featuring Demone Harris, Emmanuel Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders; Italy and Greece

  • Houston Texans featuring Christopher Myers, Jonathan Wells, Kevin Williams, Houston Texans Cheerleaders; SWA

  • Miami Dolphins featuring Trent Gamble, Troy Drayton, Shawn Wooden, Arturo Freeman, Ed Perry and Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders; SWA, Belgium, Netherlands and United Kingdom

  • Philadelphia Eagles & Minnesota Vikings featuring Josh Hawkins and Emmanuel Arceneaux; Guam

  • Washington Redskins Cheerleaders featured in SWA 

“I am honored to represent the Miami Dolphins as we travel to visit and thank our troops. The Dolphins have a long tradition of celebrating and recognizing the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving this country,” Dolphins alum, Troy Drayton said. “This marks my seventh AFE tour and I am grateful for the opportunity to salute those who serve our country.”  

The worldwide Pro Blitz Tour series will introduce some of America’s pro football alumni and top cheerleading teams to troops as we enter the new year. The tour will include family-friendly meet-and-greets, skills clinics, as well as adult pick-up games, and Big Game watch parties at some locations.

All AFE events are FREE to service members, their families and guests who have appropriate access to the military base.

“This Pro Blitz Tour series allows us to share the spirit of the Big Game with troops around the world,” said Lieutenant Colonel Ken Marshall, Chief of AFE. “Interacting with these former players and cheerleaders allows us to provide a once in a lifetime opportunity for the troops and their families while they serve our country. These events will undoubtedly raise their spirits.”

The Pro Blitz tours are just some of the many AFE events touring internationally in 2019. For more information on the Pro Blitz Tour series visit afetours.com. 

About Armed Forces Entertainment: 

Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official Department of Defense agency that provides quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Founded in 1951, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to more than 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military much-needed downtime. All while creating experiences as rewarding for the entertainers as it is for the troops. For more information visit www.armedforcesentertainment.com/FacebookInstagramTwitter  or YouTube.

 

###

 

 

 

Attachment

Erini Marvin

Armed Forces Entertainment

2102515199

Maren@rc-co.com

Pro Blitz logo.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
38
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
36
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
17
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
08:34
NDA-DK
Det da noget sludder! Hvis du sætter dig i en taxa og siger han skal køre mod trafikken, så skal han..
13
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
15:26 - New equity right for trading, Mantex Aktiebolag (21/19)
15:24 - Armed Forces Entertainment to Kick Off Pro Blitz Tour Series in 2019
15:19 - UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:12 - New trading lot for bond loan issued by Cherry AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (35/19)
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
15:26 - New equity right for trading, Mantex Aktiebolag (21/19)
15:24 - Armed Forces Entertainment to Kick Off Pro Blitz Tour Series in 2019
15:19 - UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:12 - New trading lot for bond loan issued by Cherry AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (35/19)
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Presentation of Clearside Biomedical’s Extension Study of PEACHTREE for XIPERE™ Exhibits Durability Following Second Dose
2
Larson Electronics Releases Permanent Antenna Mounting Plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor
3
Telstra deploys major upgrade to network services in Asia Pacific using Infinera technologies
4
Larson Electronics Releases 400W Hazardous Location Metal Halide Light Fixture, 34,000 Lumens, 220V AC, 50Hz
5
Global Semiconductor Dielectric Etching Equipment (SDEE) Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2024

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:26
New equity right for trading, Mantex Aktiebolag (21/19)
15:24
Armed Forces Entertainment to Kick Off Pro Blitz Tour Series in 2019
15:19
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:12
New trading lot for bond loan issued by Cherry AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (35/19)
15:11
MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
15:05
Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) - Financial Calendar
15:00
Ingram Promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer
14:59
The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) Announces First-Ever Conference in New Delhi: Introducing a New Partnership with India
14:53
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 January 2019 15:55:37
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-21 16:55:37 - 2019-01-21 15:55:37 - 1000 - Website: OKAY