Armed Forces Entertainment to Kick Off Pro Blitz Tour Series in 2019

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kicking off at the peak of pro football season, Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) has lined up their Pro Blitz Tour Series to bring free, engaging experiences to troops and their families across the globe. The international Pro Blitz Tours run from Jan. 27 through Feb. 4, 2019 and include sports legends and cheerleaders from some of America’s favorite teams.

The eight pro teams, alumni and stops include:

Denver Broncos featuring Charles Adams, Orlando Franklin, Reuben Droughns III, Miles the Mascot, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders; Germany

Baltimore Ravens featuring Edwin Mulitalo, Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders; Southwest Asia (SWA)

Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders featured in Kosovo and Turkey

Tampa Bay Buccaneers featuring Demone Harris, Emmanuel Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders; Italy and Greece

Houston Texans featuring Christopher Myers, Jonathan Wells, Kevin Williams, Houston Texans Cheerleaders; SWA

Miami Dolphins featuring Trent Gamble, Troy Drayton, Shawn Wooden, Arturo Freeman, Ed Perry and Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders; SWA, Belgium, Netherlands and United Kingdom

Philadelphia Eagles & Minnesota Vikings featuring Josh Hawkins and Emmanuel Arceneaux; Guam

Washington Redskins Cheerleaders featured in SWA

“I am honored to represent the Miami Dolphins as we travel to visit and thank our troops. The Dolphins have a long tradition of celebrating and recognizing the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving this country,” Dolphins alum, Troy Drayton said. “This marks my seventh AFE tour and I am grateful for the opportunity to salute those who serve our country.”

The worldwide Pro Blitz Tour series will introduce some of America’s pro football alumni and top cheerleading teams to troops as we enter the new year. The tour will include family-friendly meet-and-greets, skills clinics, as well as adult pick-up games, and Big Game watch parties at some locations.

All AFE events are FREE to service members, their families and guests who have appropriate access to the military base.

“This Pro Blitz Tour series allows us to share the spirit of the Big Game with troops around the world,” said Lieutenant Colonel Ken Marshall, Chief of AFE. “Interacting with these former players and cheerleaders allows us to provide a once in a lifetime opportunity for the troops and their families while they serve our country. These events will undoubtedly raise their spirits.”

The Pro Blitz tours are just some of the many AFE events touring internationally in 2019. For more information on the Pro Blitz Tour series visit afetours.com.

About Armed Forces Entertainment:

Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official Department of Defense agency that provides quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Founded in 1951, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to more than 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military much-needed downtime. All while creating experiences as rewarding for the entertainers as it is for the troops. For more information visit www.armedforcesentertainment.com/Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

