21/01/2019 17:34:46

Boca West Country Club Reports Many Want to "Live the Lifestyle" with an Increase in Membership Numbers, Home Sales and Low Real Estate Inventory

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boca West Country Club has reported a 15% increase in new members over the last five years, welcoming 127 new families in 2018.  The Club also reported an increase in home sales with only 5-6% of the community currently on the market out of 3,500 total homes. 

“We are very pleased with our home sales and are excited about an annual average of 125 new memberships which is actually an average of 250 new residents ” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club.  “The interest we continue to see in living the Boca West lifestyle is stronger than ever.  We attribute our growth to our adaptation of what our members and future members are seeking:  an amenity-driven, program driven, generational community approach.  In addition to world-class golf and tennis, we offer our members state of the art fitness, a spectacular luxury spa, an array of restaurants, and programming for nearly everyone.  As a result of these initiatives the average age of our members is younger than it was 10 years ago.”

Over the past 12 years, Boca West Country Club has invested $160 million on renovations with no assessment to members and without incurring debt.  The most recent being its $50 million, 153,000 square foot Golf and Activities Center, that includes two restaurants, Grand Central, a retro-themed deli, sports bar and grill and Prime Cut, featuring an 1,800 bottle wine cellar.

Boca West Country Club has been ranked #15 of the Top 100 Platinum Golf & Country Clubs in the world by the Club Leaders Forum.  Boca West was the highest ranked in South Florida’s Tri-County area, and number four in the U.S.  Platinum Club status is the pinnacle of recognition for private clubs around the world and acknowledgement as a Platinum Club is the most revered in the private club industry.

“Boca West is in a unique situation with available home sales in a wide price range.  There are deals to be had in Boca West, while there are also multi-million dollar single family homes,” said Stephann Cotton, CEO and Founder of Cotton & Company, a renowned real estate marketing firm.  “Boca Raton and Palm Beach County are strong brands, and the Club’s stellar reputation and location are strong selling points, particularly to buyers from the Northeast, Canada and Europe.”

Boca West Country Club features 55 unique residential villages bordered by waterways and four celebrated championship golf courses by famed golf legends and course architects Pete Dye, Jim Fazio and Arnold Palmer. Boca West also offers an outstanding tennis facility of 30 Har-Tru Hydro tennis courts, a U.S. Open Cushion Court with eight Pickleball courts and Tennis Center.  The Club facilities also include a world-class European-styled spa, a fitness and aquatics center, and numerous restaurants offering everything from casual to gourmet fare.

About Boca West Country Club

An award-winning private, gated, resident-only luxury country club community is home to 6,000 residents (3,400 families), with magnificent residences including a new luxury high rise with units ranging from $1 to $4 million, townhomes, patio homes, villas, garden apartments and single-family homes. Boca West is a Platinum Club of America, 5-Star Private Club since 1997, and is proudly recognized as a Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom Magazine since 2013, a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner, and has been named a 2019 AGM Platinum Award winner by the Association of Golf Merchandisers.  Boca West’s Top Platinum Golf & Country Club designation was featured recently in Forbes.

For more information, visit https://www.bocawestcc.org. To inquire about membership, please call 561.488.6934.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT:  Elizabeth Kelley Grace

Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net

(561) 702-7471

