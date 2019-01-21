21/01/2019 11:45:00

Crown Crafts Announces Retirement of NoJo Baby & Kids CEO Nanci Freeman and Appointment of Donna Sheridan as Successor

GONZALES, La., Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today announced that Nanci Freeman, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company’s subsidiary, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc. (“NoJo”), will be retiring on August 30, 2019.  Ms. Freeman has been promoted to serve until her retirement date as Executive Chairperson of NoJo and Donna Sheridan has been named NoJo’s new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Freeman has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of NoJo since 1997.  She began her career with Red Calliope and Associates, which was acquired by the Company in 1995.  During her more than forty years of service, she helped build NoJo into a leader in the infant and juvenile products industry.

“It has been an honor to lead NoJo over the last twenty years, and I am incredibly proud of the innovative products we have created for consumers, as well as our retail and licensing partners,” said Ms. Freeman.  “I want to thank our outstanding employees, customers and suppliers for their support and commitment.  NoJo has an exciting future ahead, with a strong team and a solid foundation.  I look forward to working alongside my colleagues over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition.”

“On behalf of the entire Crown Crafts team, I want to thank Nanci for her contributions to NoJo and the Company,” said E. Randall Chestnut, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.  “Under Nanci’s leadership, NoJo has evolved tremendously, while continuing to set the standard in quality and value for our customers.  We are deeply appreciative of Nanci’s service and wish her the very best in her retirement.”

“At the same time, I am thrilled to welcome Donna Sheridan to Crown Crafts,” Chestnut continued.  “In Donna, we believe we have found the right business leader to fulfill this critical role.  Her proven expertise, strategic vision and depth of experience in the infant and juvenile consumer products industry will serve the Company and our stakeholders well.  I am confident she is the right person to lead NoJo to continued success.”

Ms. Sheridan most recently served for more than eight years as Senior Vice President of Lambs & Ivy, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of bedding, accessories and gifts for babies.  Prior to that, she served for almost fifteen years in senior leadership roles in merchandising, brand management and sales with The Walt Disney Company. 

“I am very excited to join NoJo and build on the foundation that Nanci and her team have created,” said Ms. Sheridan.  “Although the retail environment and consumer preferences have been rapidly changing, NoJo is well positioned with its innovative products, reputation for quality and successful track record of delivering value.  There are many exciting prospects for growth in this space, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead NoJo into the future.”

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products, Crown Crafts, Inc., founded in 1957, is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys.  Crown Crafts, Inc. operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc. and Carousel Designs, LLC.  The Company’s subsidiaries market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs.  Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores, as well as directly to consumers through www.babybedding.com.  For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com.

Contact:

Olivia W. Elliott

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer   or   Halliburton Investor Relations

(225) 647-9124                                                   (972) 458-8000

oelliott@crowncrafts.com

cc.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
38
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
36
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
17
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
17
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
08:34
NDA-DK
Det da noget sludder! Hvis du sætter dig i en taxa og siger han skal køre mod trafikken, så skal han..
13
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12:56 - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12:46 - Net Asset Value(s)
12:32 - Listing of bond loan issued by Swedbank Sjuhärad AB on STO Corporate Bonds (34/19)
12:30 - Net Asset Value(s)
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
12:56 - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12:46 - Net Asset Value(s)
12:32 - Listing of bond loan issued by Swedbank Sjuhärad AB on STO Corporate Bonds (34/19)
12:30 - Net Asset Value(s)
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Presentation of Clearside Biomedical’s Extension Study of PEACHTREE for XIPERE™ Exhibits Durability Following Second Dose
2
Windstream Wholesale long-haul network expansion adds ultra-high capacity international access
3
Larson Electronics Releases Permanent Antenna Mounting Plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor
4
Telstra deploys major upgrade to network services in Asia Pacific using Infinera technologies
5
Larson Electronics Releases 400W Hazardous Location Metal Halide Light Fixture, 34,000 Lumens, 220V AC, 50Hz

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:56
Director/PDMR Shareholding
12:46
Net Asset Value(s)
12:32
Listing of bond loan issued by Swedbank Sjuhärad AB on STO Corporate Bonds (34/19)
12:30
Net Asset Value(s)
12:10
Holding(s) in Company
12:00
James Liang reveals Ctrip’s New Year vision: to be the largest, the strongest and the best company
12:00
Amarillo Announces Start of Definitive Feasibility Study on the Mara Rosa Gold Project
11:56
Net Asset Value(s)
11:50
Endeavour Silver Updates 2018 Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 January 2019 13:13:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-21 14:13:27 - 2019-01-21 13:13:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY