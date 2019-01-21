21/01/2019 21:35:11

Exco Technologies Announcement Re: ALC Bulgaria

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) today announced that its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, ALC Bulgaria EOOD (“ALC”, or the company) has voluntarily filed a liquidation petition in Bulgaria. Consequently, all seat cover production at ALC has now ceased and a trustee is expected to be appointed within the next 14 days to liquidate the company.

The liquidation filing was prompted by ongoing operating losses at ALC driven by its failure to reach an agreement with its primary customer for continued price support. Given the increase in local operating costs and change in labor conditions over the last several years, ALC’s operations had become unviable without improved pricing. As previously indicated, Exco would not provide ALC with additional financial support unless it could demonstrate a path to sustained profitability.

“The liquidity filing of ALC is disappointing, however it was the only alternative given the company’s weak liquidity and poor financial prospects,” said Brian Robbins, Exco’s President and CEO. “On the positive side, the elimination of ALC’s loss-making operations will immediately improve our go forward results and free up management time for more productive activities,” added Robbins.

The impact of ALC’s insolvency filing on Exco’s results will be absorbed in its first quarter of fiscal 2019, ended December 31, 2018. This impact is expected to include a non-cash charge of approximately $6.1 million ($0.15 per share) related to the write-off of ALC’s remaining equity and operating losses during the quarter of approximately $2.2 million ($0.05 per share). Exco expects to de-consolidate ALC from its financial statements beginning with its second quarter fiscal 2019 results and does not expect ALC will have a further material impact on its net income, earnings per share, or equity position beyond December 31, 2018. The deconsolidation of ALC will eliminate approximately $23.1 million of total assets and $23.1 million of total liabilities from Exco’s balance sheet, including $4.2 million in net debt. ALC generated revenues of approximately $20 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 with 1,439 employees.

Exco will provide additional information with respect to the above in its first quarter results, which will be released after the close of financial markets on Wednesday January 30, 2019.

Source:        Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)

Contact:      Darren Kirk, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Telephone:  (905) 477-3065 Ext. 7233

Website:      https://www.excocorp.com

About Exco Technologies Limited:

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries.  Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ 5,350 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Notice To Reader:  Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. We use words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimates” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking information and statements.

Information in this document relating to financial performance of the Company’s business units and the projected impact of the liquidation of ALC on Exco’s consolidated results, are forward-looking statements.

 Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements throughout this document and are also cautioned that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are based on our plans, intentions or expectations. These forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied.  The Company will update its disclosure upon publication of each fiscal quarter’s financial results and otherwise disclaims any obligations to update publicly or otherwise revise any such factors or any of the forward-looking information or statements contained herein to reflect subsequent information, events or developments, changes in risk factors or otherwise.  For a more extensive discussion of Exco’s risks and uncertainties see the ‘Risks and Uncertainties’ section in our 2018 Annual Report, our 2018 Annual Information Form (“AIF”) and other reports and securities filings made by the Company.  This information is available at

www.sedar.com

.

EXCO Logo.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
38
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
08:34
NDA-DK
Det da noget sludder! Hvis du sætter dig i en taxa og siger han skal køre mod trafikken, så skal han..
14
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22:30 - Methanex Corporation to Speak at the CIBC 22nd Annual Whistler Institutional Investor Conference
22:11 - Bermuda Raising Profile of Life & Annuity Insurance Sector
22:00 - Parker to Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings on January 31st; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern
21:45 - Innospec Expands Technology Development in Performance Chemicals
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
22:30 - Methanex Corporation to Speak at the CIBC 22nd Annual Whistler Institutional Investor Conference
22:11 - Bermuda Raising Profile of Life & Annuity Insurance Sector
22:00 - Parker to Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings on January 31st; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern
21:45 - Innospec Expands Technology Development in Performance Chemicals
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Nolan Bushnell and Zai Ortiz of X2 Games Deliver Keynote Speech at The Global Alexa Conference 2019
2
Global Semiconductor Dielectric Etching Equipment (SDEE) Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2024
3
Lumwana Seeks Long-Term Partnership With Zambian Government
4
Shawcor to Acquire ZCL Composites
5
Amarillo Announces Start of Definitive Feasibility Study on the Mara Rosa Gold Project

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:30
Methanex Corporation to Speak at the CIBC 22nd Annual Whistler Institutional Investor Conference
22:11
Bermuda Raising Profile of Life & Annuity Insurance Sector
22:00
Parker to Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings on January 31st; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern
21:45
Innospec Expands Technology Development in Performance Chemicals
21:35
Exco Technologies Announcement Re: ALC Bulgaria
21:30
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for First Quarter 2019
21:30
Onex to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results on March 1, 2019
21:30
Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call For Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2018 Results
21:28
Legum & Norman Selected to Manage Celebrate by Del Web Community Association

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 January 2019 22:49:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-21 23:49:34 - 2019-01-21 22:49:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY