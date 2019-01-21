21/01/2019 15:11:00

MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

Related content
18 Jan - 
Net Asset Value(s)
17 Jan - 
Net Asset Value(s)
16 Jan - 
Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

London, January 21

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The Directors of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock World Mining Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 December 2018, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 21 February 2019.

Enquiries:

Ms C Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel:  020 7743 2427

Date:  21 January 2019

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:11 E:BRWM
MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
18 Jan E:BRWM
Net Asset Value(s)
17 Jan E:BRWM
Net Asset Value(s)
16 Jan E:BRWM
Net Asset Value(s)
15 Jan E:BRWM
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Jan E:BRWM
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Jan E:BRWM
Net Asset Value(s)
10 Jan E:BRWM
Net Asset Value(s)
09 Jan E:BRWM
Net Asset Value(s)
08 Jan E:BRWM
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
15:26 - New equity right for trading, Mantex Aktiebolag (21/19)
15:24 - Armed Forces Entertainment to Kick Off Pro Blitz Tour Series in 2019
15:19 - UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:12 - New trading lot for bond loan issued by Cherry AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (35/19)
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
15:26 - New equity right for trading, Mantex Aktiebolag (21/19)
15:24 - Armed Forces Entertainment to Kick Off Pro Blitz Tour Series in 2019
15:19 - UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:12 - New trading lot for bond loan issued by Cherry AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (35/19)
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Presentation of Clearside Biomedical’s Extension Study of PEACHTREE for XIPERE™ Exhibits Durability Following Second Dose
2
Larson Electronics Releases Permanent Antenna Mounting Plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor
3
Telstra deploys major upgrade to network services in Asia Pacific using Infinera technologies
4
Larson Electronics Releases 400W Hazardous Location Metal Halide Light Fixture, 34,000 Lumens, 220V AC, 50Hz
5
Global Semiconductor Dielectric Etching Equipment (SDEE) Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2024

Related stock quotes

Blackrock World Mining T.. 353.98 -1.3% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:26
New equity right for trading, Mantex Aktiebolag (21/19)
15:24
Armed Forces Entertainment to Kick Off Pro Blitz Tour Series in 2019
15:19
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:12
New trading lot for bond loan issued by Cherry AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (35/19)
15:11
MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
15:05
Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) - Financial Calendar
15:00
Ingram Promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer
14:59
The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) Announces First-Ever Conference in New Delhi: Introducing a New Partnership with India
14:53
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 January 2019 15:55:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-21 16:55:14 - 2019-01-21 15:55:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY