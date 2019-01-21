MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The Directors of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock World Mining Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 December 2018, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 21 February 2019.

Enquiries:

Ms C Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 2427

Date: 21 January 2019