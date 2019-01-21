21/01/2019 09:00:00

Mitratech Ends Record Year with Major Expansion of Product Portfolio, Client Community and Corporate Executive Team

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech today announced that the company has surpassed significant milestones in 2018 as a result of expanding its product portfolio, client base and senior executive team. Mitratech’s momentum continues as the company launches its TeamConnect Essentials solution in the UK and Europe at CLOC 2019 London Institute.

An easy-to-use, quick-to-implement SaaS legal operations solution, Essentials is designed for legal departments that are early in their transformation journey.

“Essentials was launched in the U.S. last year in October and is already gaining momentum,” said Chris Kraft, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Mitratech. “Legal teams in the UK and Europe are no exception to the challenge of doing more with less so it only makes sense to deliver a solution that will help reduce legal spend and save time. In fact, we’ve found that solutions like Essentials can result in saving £200,000 per year in estimated staff time for a legal department of 10, and can reduce overall legal spend by as much as ten percent.”

Mitratech has recognised the growing demand from legal departments of all sizes for better, faster, less expensive business operations and has experienced continued growth, innovation and recognition as a result of addressing these industry needs.

New and Enhanced Products

Co-innovation, new technology and talent resulted in fifteen product releases rolling out in 2018. Of those, two new products were born—TeamConnect Essentials, mentioned above, and TAP.

Mitratech acquired ThinkSmart LLC and TAP, the workflow automation solution, in April 2018. Today, TAP has been integrated with the enterprise version of TeamConnect and TeamConnect Essentials and is designed bring people, processes, and information together like never before, by leveraging TAP’s easy-to-use workflow automation engine to extend TeamConnect’s reach across the entire enterprise.

Customer Growth

Mitratech added 80 new clients spanning five continents in 2018, and grew the total number of law firms using our e-Billing solutions by 25 percent, with 10 percent growth in total legal spend being processed through our flagship e-Billing portal, Collaborati.

“Growth in clients and activity across the industry continues to show that legal is rising,” said Mitratech CEO Jason Parkman. “We have embraced the expanded importance and responsibility of legal for our clients and are committed to continued innovation to transform the legal industry. We’re proud of how these efforts continue to be recognised.”

Mitratech received the following awards and recognition in 2018:

  • TAP recognised as visionary in Digital Transaction Management (DTM) by Aragon Research for the fourth consecutive year

  • Gartner named Mitratech as a visionary in its inaugural Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Magic Quadrant

  • Mitratech named as one of Financial Times’ Intelligent Business Top 35 companies and a Legal Tech Top 10, receiving FT Intelligent Business Awards for Contracting and Use of Legal Technology

Company Expansion

To continue to drive innovation, improve customer experience and increase its presence in the market,  Mitratech opened an office in San Francisco and added new members to its executive team including Kelli Negro, CMO, Tom Ogburn, CRO and Jason Ream, CFO.

“As the established leader in legal tech, we feel we have an obligation to constantly examine and improve our business, which brings benefits to both our customers and the industry. Our customers know they’re dealing with a trusted provider who is committed to staying ahead of the rapid change they’re experiencing themselves,” said Mitratech CEO Jason Parkman. “Thanks to our solid partnerships, 30+ years of experience and transparency with our customers, that pace and momentum is only building as we go into 2019.”

For more information on TeamConnect Essentials, visit https://www.mitratech.com/ or visit booth #17 at the CLOC 2019 London Institute, Jan. 21-22 for a demo.

ABOUT MITRATECH

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal professionals who seek out and maximize opportunities to raise productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organisational alignment, increasing visibility, and facilitating collaboration across the enterprise. Serving 1,200 organisations of all sizes across the globe, we represent almost 40 percent of the Fortune 500 and over 500,000 users in over 160 countries.

With Mitratech’s proven portfolio of end-to-end solutions, operational best practices spread throughout the enterprise, standardising processes and accelerating time-to-value. By unlocking every opportunity to drive progress and improve outcomes, Mitratech is helping legal teams rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise.

For more info, visit: www.mitratech.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Sue Huss

Mitratech

sue.huss@mitratech.com

+1 619-379-4396

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5e1c7f4-2fd5-400f-8dc8-0c0870745254

Mitratech_Logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
38
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
36
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
17
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
17
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13
15 Jan
VELO
Puha marc, det gør bare mere og mere ondt på dig at se kursen gå i vejret. Dit salg i 0,86 er tydeli..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Presentation of Clearside Biomedical’s Extension Study of PEACHTREE for XIPERE™ Exhibits Durability Following Second Dose
2
Windstream Wholesale long-haul network expansion adds ultra-high capacity international access
3
Larson Electronics Releases Permanent Antenna Mounting Plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor
4
Telstra deploys major upgrade to network services in Asia Pacific using Infinera technologies
5
Larson Electronics Releases 400W Hazardous Location Metal Halide Light Fixture, 34,000 Lumens, 220V AC, 50Hz

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:51
Net Asset Value(s)
09:47
Director/PDMR Shareholding
09:39
Transaction in Own Shares
09:30
Sonangol fuels change for Angola
09:25
Net Asset Value(s)
09:13
Net Asset Value(s)
09:05
Market Shares - Cash Market Week 3 2019
09:02
Nano One Signs a Joint Development Agreement with Chinese Cathode Producer Pulead Technology Industry
09:00
Mitratech Ends Record Year with Major Expansion of Product Portfolio, Client Community and Corporate Executive Team

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 January 2019 10:13:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-21 11:13:25 - 2019-01-21 10:13:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY