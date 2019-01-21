21/01/2019 12:46:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
14 Jan - 
Net Asset Value(s)
10 Jan - 
Portfolio Update
07 Jan - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 21

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

NAV and BID PRICE at 18 January 2019.

Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd announces that at close of business on 18 January 2019 the unaudited Net Asset Value (Cum-income) for the above trust was 43.14 pence per share. Investment values are calculated using BID prices.

The closing share price at BID on the London Stock Exchange on that date was 35.00 pence per share.

For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu

You can also contact the Company on 0845 527 7588 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:46 E:BLP
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Jan E:BLP
Net Asset Value(s)
10 Jan E:BLP
Portfolio Update
07 Jan E:BLP
Net Asset Value(s)
31 Dec E:BLP
Net Asset Value(s)
24 Dec E:BLP
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Dec E:BLP
Half-year Report to 31 October 2018
17 Dec E:BLP
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Dec E:BLP
Portfolio Update
10 Dec E:BLP
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12:46 - Net Asset Value(s)
12:32 - Listing of bond loan issued by Swedbank Sjuhärad AB on STO Corporate Bonds (34/19)
12:30 - Net Asset Value(s)
12:12 - Bavarian: Amerikansk investeringsselskab øger igen sats på kursfald
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
12:46 - Net Asset Value(s)
12:32 - Listing of bond loan issued by Swedbank Sjuhärad AB on STO Corporate Bonds (34/19)
12:30 - Net Asset Value(s)
12:12 - Bavarian: Amerikansk investeringsselskab øger igen sats på kursfald
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Presentation of Clearside Biomedical’s Extension Study of PEACHTREE for XIPERE™ Exhibits Durability Following Second Dose
2
Windstream Wholesale long-haul network expansion adds ultra-high capacity international access
3
Larson Electronics Releases Permanent Antenna Mounting Plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor
4
Telstra deploys major upgrade to network services in Asia Pacific using Infinera technologies
5
Larson Electronics Releases 400W Hazardous Location Metal Halide Light Fixture, 34,000 Lumens, 220V AC, 50Hz

Related stock quotes

Blue Planet Investment T.. 37.00 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:56
Director/PDMR Shareholding
12:46
Net Asset Value(s)
12:32
Listing of bond loan issued by Swedbank Sjuhärad AB on STO Corporate Bonds (34/19)
12:30
Net Asset Value(s)
12:10
Holding(s) in Company
12:00
Amarillo Announces Start of Definitive Feasibility Study on the Mara Rosa Gold Project
12:00
James Liang reveals Ctrip’s New Year vision: to be the largest, the strongest and the best company
11:56
Net Asset Value(s)
11:50
Endeavour Silver Updates 2018 Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 January 2019 13:13:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-21 14:13:13 - 2019-01-21 13:13:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY