New equity right for trading, Mantex Aktiebolag (21/19)

At the request of Mantex, Mantex equity rights will be traded on First North as from 22 January, 2019
Security name:
Mantex Aktiebolag TO2
Short name:
MANTEX TO 2
ISIN code:
SE0012011740
Orderbook ID:
167987
Terms:
The subscription price for shares is determined by the volume weighted average price of the company’s share on First North between August 26, 2019 and September 6, 2019, with an applied discount of 25 percent. The subscription price, however, is at least 2.15 SEK and at most 3.15 SEK.
1 warrant gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Mantex Aktiebolag.
Subscription period:
9 September, 2019 – 20 September, 2019
Last trading day:
18 September, 2019
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission
For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50