New equity right for trading, Mantex Aktiebolag (21/19)

The subscription price for shares is determined by the volume weighted average price of the company’s share on First North between August 26, 2019 and September 6, 2019, with an applied discount of 25 percent. The subscription price, however, is at least 2.15 SEK and at most 3.15 SEK.

1 warrant gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Mantex Aktiebolag.