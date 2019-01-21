21/01/2019 18:00:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Allergan plc (AGN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

Related content
18 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehol..
15 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GS XRAY NVDA AGN: The Law Offices of..
14 Jan - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NVDA and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky,..

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Allergan plc ("Allergan" or the "Company") (NYSE: AGN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Allergan shares between May 9, 2017, and December 19, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/agn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Allergan concealed from investors the fact that the Company's CE Mark for its textured breast implants and tissue expanders was expiring in Europe.

On December 18, 2018, France’s National Agency for the Safety of Medicines & Health Products (“ANSM”) ordered the recall of textured breast implants manufactured by Allergan from the European market, stating that the implants “have been linked to a rare form of cancer”—specifically, anaplastic large call lymphoma.  On December 19, 2018, Allergan stated that it would remove its textured breast implants from the European market.  Following these announcements, Allergan’s stock price fell sharply to close at $136.56 on December 19, 2018. on December 19, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/agn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Allergan you have until February 19, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:00 AGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Allergan plc (AGN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
18 Jan AGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Allergan plc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AGN
15 Jan NVDA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GS XRAY NVDA AGN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
14 Jan NVDA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NVDA and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Jan AGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Allergan plc (AGN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
13 Jan NVDA
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XRAY, NVDA and AGN
12 Jan AGN
ALLERGAN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Allergan plc. - AGN
11 Jan AGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Allergan plc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline– AGN
11 Jan AGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: YRCW AGN ALKS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
10 Jan NVDA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NVDA and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
19:00 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Sogou Inc. (SOGO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
19:00 - ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against bluebird bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:00 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHSIF) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2019
19:00 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
19:00 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Sogou Inc. (SOGO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
19:00 - ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against bluebird bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:00 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHSIF) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2019
19:00 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics Releases 400W Hazardous Location Metal Halide Light Fixture, 34,000 Lumens, 220V AC, 50Hz
2
Nolan Bushnell and Zai Ortiz of X2 Games Deliver Keynote Speech at The Global Alexa Conference 2019
3
Global Semiconductor Dielectric Etching Equipment (SDEE) Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2024
4
Lumwana Seeks Long-Term Partnership With Zambian Government
5
Shawcor to Acquire ZCL Composites

Related stock quotes

Allergan PLC Ordinary Sh.. 160.22 2.3% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHSIF) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2019
19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019
19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Sogou Inc. (SOGO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
19:00
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against bluebird bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:53
GSI Technology to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results on January 31, 2019
18:30
End of Day
18:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019
18:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2019
18:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Allergan plc (AGN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 January 2019 20:39:03
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-21 21:39:03 - 2019-01-21 20:39:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY