21/01/2019 19:00:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DBV Technologies S.A. (“DBV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBVT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired DBV securities during the period between October 22, 2018, and December 19, 2018,  inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/dbvt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV Technologies’ Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV Technologies voluntarily withdrew the BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about DBV Technologies’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/dbvt. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in DBV you have until March 18, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
38
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
08:34
NDA-DK
Det da noget sludder! Hvis du sætter dig i en taxa og siger han skal køre mod trafikken, så skal han..
14
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
19:00 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHSIF) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2019
19:00 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019
19:00 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Sogou Inc. (SOGO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
19:00 - ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against bluebird bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
19:00 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHSIF) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2019
19:00 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019
19:00 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Sogou Inc. (SOGO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
19:00 - ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against bluebird bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics Releases 400W Hazardous Location Metal Halide Light Fixture, 34,000 Lumens, 220V AC, 50Hz
2
Nolan Bushnell and Zai Ortiz of X2 Games Deliver Keynote Speech at The Global Alexa Conference 2019
3
Global Semiconductor Dielectric Etching Equipment (SDEE) Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2024
4
Lumwana Seeks Long-Term Partnership With Zambian Government
5
Shawcor to Acquire ZCL Composites

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHSIF) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2019
19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019
19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Sogou Inc. (SOGO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
19:00
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against bluebird bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:53
GSI Technology to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results on January 31, 2019
18:30
End of Day
18:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019
18:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2019
18:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Allergan plc (AGN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 January 2019 20:38:37
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-21 21:38:37 - 2019-01-21 20:38:37 - 1000 - Website: OKAY