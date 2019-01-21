21/01/2019 04:04:03

Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss the Acquisition of ZCL Composites Inc., Monday, January 21st at 8:00am ET

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ZCL Composites Inc. (“ZCL”) (TSX: ZCL).

A conference call/webcast to discuss the acquisition of ZCL Composites Inc. will be held on Monday, January 21st at 8am ET.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link https://investors.shawcor.com/calendar.aspx?iid=4313817 for the conference call/webcast details and to download the presentation which will be discussed during the call/webcast.

For further information, please contact:

Gaston Tano

Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO

Telephone: 416.744.5539

Email: gaston.tano@shawcor.com

shawcor.com

Shawcor_Logo_CMYK_shaded_positive.jpg

