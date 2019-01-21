21/01/2019 03:50:00

SNAP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP

Related content
19 Jan - 
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Announces Important..
18 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces Upcomin..
18 Jan - 
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Enc..

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 31, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), if they purchased the Company’s shares between March 2, 2017, and August 10, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) or traceable to its March 2, 2017 Initial Public Offering.  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Get Help

Snap investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view.php?s2=nyse-snap or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Snap and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On August 10, 2017, Snap disclosed disappointing Q2 results including ongoing lower-than-expected growth in daily active users (“DAU”), a key user engagement metric. During the earnings conference call, the Company admitted to using “growth hacking” or sending push notifications to users to stoke their access levels, and hence boost user metrics.

On this news, the price of Snap’s shares plummeted $1.94 per share, or approximately 14%.

The case is In Re Snap Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 2:17-cv-03679.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

03:50 SNAP
SNAP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP
19 Jan SNAP
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Announces Important January 31 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) by Kessler Topaz as Lead Counsel for the Class
18 Jan SNAP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline – SNAP
18 Jan SNAP
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Snap, Inc. To Contact The Firm
18 Jan SNAP
SNAP INVESTOR NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – SNAP
17 Jan SNAP
END OF MONTH DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17 Jan SNAP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Snap Inc. (SNAP) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2019
16 Jan SNAP
SNAP LOSS UPDATE: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K in Snap, Inc. Securities to Contact firm About Jan 31 Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – SNAP
16 Jan SNAP
Snap Inc. Investor Alert – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Snap Inc. (SNAP) Investors
16 Jan SNAP
SNAP CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Firm of Andrews & Springer LLC Reminds Snap, Inc. Shareholders Who Incurred Losses In Excess of $50,000 Of An Important January 31, 2019 Deadline In Pending Lawsuit - SNAP

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Presentation of Clearside Biomedical’s Extension Study of PEACHTREE for XIPERE™ Exhibits Durability Following Second Dose
2
Windstream Wholesale long-haul network expansion adds ultra-high capacity international access
3
Larson Electronics Releases Permanent Antenna Mounting Plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor
4
Larson Electronics Releases 400W Hazardous Location Metal Halide Light Fixture, 34,000 Lumens, 220V AC, 50Hz
5
Telstra deploys major upgrade to network services in Asia Pacific using Infinera technologies

Related stock quotes

Snap Inc 6.180 7.7% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

05:03
Nolan Bushnell and Zai Ortiz of X2 Games Deliver Keynote Speech at The Global Alexa Conference 2019
04:04
Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss the Acquisition of ZCL Composites Inc., Monday, January 21st at 8:00am ET
04:02
Shawcor to Acquire ZCL Composites
03:50
SNAP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Snap Inc. - SNAP
02:32
Global Semiconductor Dielectric Etching Equipment (SDEE) Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2024
20 Jan
Larson Electronics Releases 400W Hazardous Location Metal Halide Light Fixture, 34,000 Lumens, 220V AC, 50Hz
20 Jan
Telstra deploys major upgrade to network services in Asia Pacific using Infinera technologies
20 Jan
Presentation of Clearside Biomedical’s Extension Study of PEACHTREE for XIPERE™ Exhibits Durability Following Second Dose
20 Jan
Larson Electronics Releases Permanent Antenna Mounting Plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 January 2019 06:46:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-21 07:46:04 - 2019-01-21 06:46:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY