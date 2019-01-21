21/01/2019 14:59:08

The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) Announces First-Ever Conference in New Delhi: Introducing a New Partnership with India

Boca Raton, Florida, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A4M announces a new partnership with India, as part of the company’s continued commitment to international expansion: with upcoming events in 2019 spanning the world’s largest urban metropolises. Following nearly three decades of successfully developing and spearheading the Anti-Aging movement—poised to become one of the largest businesses worldwide—A4M’s expansion in India cements its ever-increasing international impact and scope.

The first event marking this important partnership will occur in January 2020 in New Delhi: featuring the field’s most accomplished and renowned clinical experts, researchers, and investigators sharing the most current, cutting-edge research. As a foundational meeting in the fundamental tenets of Anti-Aging Medicine, the conference will highlight the most recently emerging therapeutic practices & protocols in personalized and preventive care: with a specific focus on how to customize and individualize medicine, and address root causes in order to generate enhanced patient outcomes and more effective care.

Developed in partnership with Bhupendra Kumar Modi (Dr. M), a successful social entrepreneur and a global thought leader who is the promoter of Modi Mediciti—India’s largest upcoming premier healthcare ecosystem in New Delhi—and who has recently launched the Smart Metabolic Anti-Aging Centre in Saket as part of the Mediciti, A4M India is a continuation of collective efforts to celebrate and advocate breakthrough transformations in the ever-changing landscape of healthcare. With the Smart Metabolic Anti-Aging Centre’s focus on long-term solutions through integrative approaches including regenerative medicine techniques, plant-based nutraceuticals, hormonal therapies, and lifestyle support & recommendations, India is well poised to become a designated hub of integrative wellness and proactive healthcare.

Quoted in a recently published article in Business Standard, Preeti Malhotra—President of Modi Mediciti and GMHRC—stated: “Our vision behind bringing this concept to India was to disrupt the healthcare model in the country. Healthcare services currently offered across the country are essentially based on reactive care and not preventive care. We want to completely transform this dynamic.” Through a holistic and comprehensive approach, the Centre and A4M’s mutually aligned goals will redefine today’s practice of healthcare.

With the medical field’s evolving emphasis on disease prevention before symptoms occur, A4M’s expansion in India marks an important step in facilitating the goals of preventative medicine.  As A4M’s international offerings increase globally, along with its longstanding focus on treatment of symptoms and root causes, A4M is uniquely positioned to advance, the landscape of modern medicine in partnership with healthcare practitioners & professionals throughout the world.

###

About the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute:Established in 1992, A4M is the leading nonprofit medical society dedicated to the detection, prevention, and treatment of diseases associated with aging. The organization is comprised of over 26,000 members from 120 nations across the globe, and is dedicated to educating medical and public health professionals and practitioners on the most progressive and innovative clinical research, in addition to cutting-edge scientific technologies. Metabolic Medical Institute is the entity that houses and contains all advanced medical education, available to healthcare practitioners and allied health professionals.

Sarenka Smith

American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M)

561-997-0112 x7912

s.smith@a4m.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
38
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
17
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
08:34
NDA-DK
Det da noget sludder! Hvis du sætter dig i en taxa og siger han skal køre mod trafikken, så skal han..
13
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
15:26 - New equity right for trading, Mantex Aktiebolag (21/19)
15:24 - Armed Forces Entertainment to Kick Off Pro Blitz Tour Series in 2019
15:19 - UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:12 - New trading lot for bond loan issued by Cherry AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (35/19)
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
15:26 - New equity right for trading, Mantex Aktiebolag (21/19)
15:24 - Armed Forces Entertainment to Kick Off Pro Blitz Tour Series in 2019
15:19 - UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:12 - New trading lot for bond loan issued by Cherry AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (35/19)
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Presentation of Clearside Biomedical’s Extension Study of PEACHTREE for XIPERE™ Exhibits Durability Following Second Dose
2
Larson Electronics Releases Permanent Antenna Mounting Plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor
3
Telstra deploys major upgrade to network services in Asia Pacific using Infinera technologies
4
Larson Electronics Releases 400W Hazardous Location Metal Halide Light Fixture, 34,000 Lumens, 220V AC, 50Hz
5
Global Semiconductor Dielectric Etching Equipment (SDEE) Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2024

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:26
New equity right for trading, Mantex Aktiebolag (21/19)
15:24
Armed Forces Entertainment to Kick Off Pro Blitz Tour Series in 2019
15:19
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:12
New trading lot for bond loan issued by Cherry AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (35/19)
15:11
MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
15:05
Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) - Financial Calendar
15:00
Ingram Promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer
14:59
The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) Announces First-Ever Conference in New Delhi: Introducing a New Partnership with India
14:53
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 January 2019 15:55:03
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-21 16:55:03 - 2019-01-21 15:55:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY