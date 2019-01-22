Associa Tennessee Promotes Jeremy Wilson to Branch President

Brentwood, TN, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Tennessee announces the recent promotion of Jeremy S. Wilson, CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, LSM®, to branch president.

Mr. Wilson has more than 20 years of community management experience and has worked in a variety of capacities including executive general manager and branch vice president at Associa PCM. As the Associa Tennessee president, he will focus on client retention, employee morale, and expanding the Associa footprint throughout the state of Tennessee. Prior to joining Associa, Mr. Wilson managed luxury resorts in the San Diego area and served as the director of operations for a large private university in Orange Country, California.

“Jeremy is a strong leader with an expertise in management, customer service, and business development,” stated Craig Koss, Associa senior vice president central region – operations. “With his vast industry experience, he will be able to expand our community outreach and elevate our branch’s customer service initiative. It will be exciting to see his unique management style and how his vision will enhance Associa Tennessee as we continue to expand throughout the region.”

Mr. Wilson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Theology and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Hope International University. He has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation, Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation, Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation, and the coveted Large Scale Manager (LSM ®) designation through the Community Associations Institute (CAI). In 2017, Mr. Wilson served as the board of director’s president for the CAI - Greater Inland Empire chapter and in 2015 received the Manager of the Year Award and President’s Choice Award. Mr. Wilson is also a member of California Association of Community Managers (CACM) and holds the Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM®) designation.

