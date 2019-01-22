22/01/2019 22:45:00

Bryn Mawr Trust Names Liam Brickley Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (BMT), announced today that Liam Brickley has joined the Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. Mr. Brickley reports directly to Kevin Tylus, President of Bryn Mawr Trust Banking.

“Liam has a long and distinguished career as an executive level credit officer,” said Mr. Tylus. “He is the right leader to maintain a strong and balanced credit culture and his vast experience in the credit risk space will pay significant dividends as we strategically position the bank for continued growth.”

Mr. Brickley has 36 years’ experience in banking with expertise in the oversight and administration of commercial and industrial credit, asset-based lending, commercial real estate and risk management. He has worked for several financial institutions including Citizens Bank, N.A. and Wells Fargo. He served most recently as Senior Vice President and Regional Credit Executive with Key Bank, N.A, formerly First Niagara Bank, N.A.  

He is a graduate of Saint Joseph’s University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and received his MBA from Drexel University. Active in the community, Mr. Brickley has served and volunteered with The Risk Management Association, Philadelphia Chapter and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International, Philadelphia Regional Chapter.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), including its principal subsidiary, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (BMT), was founded in 1889, and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa.  BMT is a locally managed, premier financial services company providing retail and commercial banking; trust administration and wealth management; and insurance and risk management solutions. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has $4.65 billion in corporate assets and $13.4 billion in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision, and brokerage (as of 12/31/18).  Today, the company operates 43 banking locations, six (6) wealth management offices and two (2) insurance and risk management locations in the following counties:  Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit bmtc.com.

