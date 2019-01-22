CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded company. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadline listed to petition the court and further details about the case can be found at the link provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY) Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

About the lawsuit: Danske Bank A/S allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danske Bank’s Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (ii) a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (iii) Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (the “DFSA”) had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (iv) Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (v) Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (vi) Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls.

To learn more about the Danske Bank A/S class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

