Cloudian Provides Seamless Hybrid and Multi-cloud Storage Integration for Veeam Environments

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian today announced that its HyperStore object storage platform integrates seamlessly with Veeam’s newest data protection software release, Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4. This integration provides new and existing Veeam customers with highly cost-effective, limitlessly scalable storage that works across public and private cloud environments.

With data playing an increasingly central role in an organization’s success, keeping it safe and readily available is more critical than ever. However, doing so has become more challenging in the face of continued rapid data growth. Veeam software is designed to provide both data protection and availability for all workloads—physical, virtual and cloud—and one of the key features in the new release is support of S3-compatible object storage platforms, utilizing the de facto standard protocol for cloud storage.

Because Cloudian offers the storage industry’s best S3 compatibility, Veeam data protection customers will now be able to take full advantage of HyperStore’s benefits as a backup, archive and disaster recovery storage target. These benefits include:

  • Modular and limitless scalability: Unlike many other object storage providers that require users to over-provision, Cloudian enables customers to start small and then grow without limit. As more capacity is needed, they can non-disruptively add an additional node or even new locations to the cluster and that capacity becomes part of the available storage pool.

  • Geo-distribution: HyperStore’s global data fabric means storage can be deployed anywhere but still be managed centrally from a single pane of glass.

  • Hybrid/multi-cloud management: Cloudian enables seamless data management across public and private cloud environments.

  • Multi-tenancy: HyperStore provides isolated storage environments within a shared system to ensure data privacy. In addition, it incorporates billing and quality-of-service features to help meet performance service level agreements.

  • Up to 70 percent cost savings: By reducing CAPEX and eliminating expensive and time-consuming data migrations, Cloudian can cut data protection costs by up to 70 percent compared to purpose-built disk-based offerings and tape-based systems.

“With Cloudian’s support of our S3-compatible interface, we’re able to leverage one of the leading object storage platforms to provide our customers with a plug-and-play, on-premises storage solution that can easily extend to the public cloud,” said Ken Ringdahl, vice president of Global Alliance Architecture at Veeam.

“Our Backup-as-a-Service offering is based on Veeam and Cloudian, and we’re excited about the enhanced operational and cost efficiencies we can deliver to our clients with the new integrated solution,” said William Bell, executive vice president of Products at PhoenixNAP. “Along with the tremendous scalability HyperStore provides, these enhancements will help us meet customers’ evolving needs and continue to grow our business.”

The new Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4 software release is available today. Customers, resellers and service providers can learn more about the joint Veeam-Cloudian offering at https://bit.ly/Cloudian_Veeam_S3 and also register for a Feb. 14 webinar the two companies are conducting at https://bit.ly/Cloudian_Veeam_Webinar.

About Cloudian

Cloudian turns information into insight with a hyperscale data fabric that lets customers store, find and protect data across the organization and around the globe. Cloudian data management solutions bring cloud technology and economics to the data center with uncompromising data durability, intuitive management tools and the industry’s most compatible S3 API. Cloudian and its ecosystem partners help Global 1000 customers simplify unstructured data management today while preparing for the data demands of AI and machine learning tomorrow. Learn more at www.cloudian.com.

