22/01/2019 11:30:00

CorVel Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Event: Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast

Hosts: Gordon Clemons, Chairman

    Michael Combs, President and Chief Executive Officer

Date: Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Time: 11:30 am EST.

Contact: Investor Relations – 949-851-1473

About CorVel  

CorVel Corporation is a national provider of industry-leading workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. We apply technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process so our clients can intervene early and are connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. With a robust technology platform at its core, our connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and manage programs that meet their organization’s performance goals.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the historical financial performance of the Company may not be indicative of future financial performance and the risk that the recent performance of the Company’s Common Stock may not be indicative of its future performance, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including the report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018 and the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q.

(Minimum requirements to listen to broadcast: Windows Media Player and a broadband Internet connection.)

SOURCE: CorVel Corporation

CorVel Corporation is publicly traded on the NASDAQ National Market System under the stock symbol CRVL. The CorVel Corporation Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be obtained by clicking here or by contacting:

CorVel Corporation

2010 Main Street, Suite 600

Irvine, California 92614

888-7-CORVEL

investor_relations@corvel.com

Contact: Melissa Storan    

Phone: 949-851-1473    

https://www.corvel.com

