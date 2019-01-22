22/01/2019 15:20:00

DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Marriott International, Inc. (“Marriott” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MAR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 30, 2019.           

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Marriott failed to properly secure the Starwood reservation system, which stored the personal data of customers. The data of 500 million customers was exposed due to this failure, including more sensitive information of at least 327 million individuals exposed to potential bad actors. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Marriott, investors suffered damages.

