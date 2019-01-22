22/01/2019 22:30:00

Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call on February 20

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) (“Delek Logistics”) today announced that the Partnership intends to issue a press release summarizing fourth quarter 2018 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.  A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2018 results is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to www.DelekLogistics.com and clicking on the webcasts section of the website.  The online replay will be available on the website for 90 days. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available through May 21, 2019.  The replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 with the conference ID number 4568528.

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: DK) (“Delek US”) fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 20, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET) and review Delek US’ earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek US may be relevant to Delek Logistics, as it is a consolidated subsidiary of Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek US and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Investor Relations Contact:

Keith Johnson

Vice President of Investor Relations                       

615-435-1366

Media/Public Affairs Contact:

Michael P. Ralsky

Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications

615-435-1407

DKL_logo.jpg

