Dr. Johan Luthman appointed EVP and Head of Research & Development in Lundbeck

Valby, Denmark, 22 January 2019 - H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) today announced that Dr. Johan Luthman has been appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Research & Development in Lundbeck. Johan will assume his new role and join the Executive Management on 1 March 2019 and brings approximately 28 years of experience in pharmaceutical R&D.

Johan has been exposed to R&D management from companies such as Eisai, Merck & Co and AstraZeneca and has taken through development of small molecules and biopharmaceuticals (mAb and protein therapeutics) programs in neuroscience (neurology, psychiatry, pain and ophthalmology), metabolic diseases and immunology & inflammation areas.

“I look forward to welcoming Johan to his new position in Lundbeck,” says Deborah Dunsire; President and CEO of Lundbeck. “This is a critical role here as scientific innovation and development are at the center of our mission to enable people living with brain disease to be their best. Johan’s extensive experience will be vital to enabling Lundbeck drive the innovation choices we need to make to bring transformative medicines to patients and remain a sustainable growth company in the coming years”.

Dr. Johan Luthman is living in the U.S. and grew up in Sweden where he graduated in Dental Sciences from Karolinska Institute in 1984. Johan also holds a PhD in Neurobiology and Histology. In connection with his new position, Johan plans to move to Denmark from the U.S.

“I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to join Lundbeck and head the company’s research and development organization,” says Dr. Johan Luthman. “From almost three decades in the industry I know Lundbeck as a strong scientific company with a great history of bringing forward new and innovative treatments. I am excited to be part of Lundbeck and help build on its strong heritage.”

Career history and professional qualifications

Year Company/Position Location 2014-present Eisai Senior Vice President and Head of clinical Development USA 2009-2013 Merck & Co. Program Head Development Neuroscience & Opthalmology USA 2009-2009 GeNeuro CEO (6 months Assignment) Switzerland 2005-2009 Merck Serono Several positions Switzerland 1991-2005 Astra later AstraZeneca Several positions Sweden

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S (LUN.CO, LUN DC, HLUYY) is a global pharmaceutical company specialized in psychiatric and neurological disorders. For more than 70 years, we have been at the forefront of research within neuroscience. Our key areas of focus are Alzheimer's disease, depression, Parkinson's disease and schizophrenia.

Our approximately 5,000 employees in 55 countries are engaged in the entire value chain throughout research, development, manufacturing, marketing and sales. Our pipeline consists of several late-stage development programmes and our products are available in more than 100 countries. We have production facilities in Denmark, France and Italy. Lundbeck generated revenue of DKK 17.2 billion in 2017 (EUR 2.3 billion; USD 2.6 billion).

For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site www.lundbeck.com and connect with us on Twitter at @Lundbeck.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide our expectations or forecasts of future events such as new product introductions, product approvals and financial performance.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions. This may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and it may cause any or all of our forward-looking statements here or in other publications to be wrong. Factors that may affect future results include interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, delay or failure of development projects, production problems, unexpected contract breaches or terminations, government-mandated or market-driven price decreases for Lundbeck's products, introduction of competing products, Lundbeck's ability to successfully market both new and existing products, exposure to product liability and other lawsuits, changes in reimbursement rules and governmental laws and related interpretation thereof, and unexpected growth in costs and expenses.

Certain assumptions made by Lundbeck are required by Danish Securities Law for full disclosure of material corporate information. Some assumptions, including assumptions relating to sales associated with product that is prescribed for unapproved uses, are made taking into account past performances of other similar drugs for similar disease states or past performance of the same drug in other regions where the product is currently marketed. It is important to note that although physicians may, as part of their freedom to practice medicine in the US, prescribe approved drugs for any use they deem appropriate, including unapproved uses, at Lundbeck, promotion of unapproved uses is strictly prohibited.

