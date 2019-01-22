22/01/2019 22:35:00

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Related content
18 Jan - 
Mark Sander Appointed as President of First Midwest Ban..
16 Jan - 
First Midwest Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Northern..
08 Jan - 
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2018..

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the "Bank"), today reported results of operations and financial condition for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $41.4 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $53.4 million, or $0.52 per share, for the third quarter of 2018, and $2.3 million, or $0.02 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year of 2018, the Company reported net income of $157.9 million, or $1.52 per share, compared to $98.4 million, or $0.96 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Reported results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2018 were impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses and implementation costs related to the Company's Delivering Excellence initiative ("Delivering Excellence"). In addition, the third quarter and full year of 2018 were impacted by certain income tax benefits resulting from federal income tax reform legislation ("tax reform"). Reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017 were impacted by various actions taken by the Company in light of tax reform. In addition, the full year of 2017 was impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses. For additional detail on these adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release.

Earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted(1) was $0.48 for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $0.46 for the third quarter of 2018 and $0.34 for the fourth quarter of 2017. EPS, adjusted(1) was $1.67 and $1.35 for the full years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Generated EPS of $0.39 for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.52 for the full year 2018, up from $0.02 and $0.96 from the same periods in 2017, respectively.

    • Increased EPS, adjusted(1) by 41% and 24% from the fourth quarter and full year of 2017, respectively.

  • Produced returns on average tangible common equity, adjusted(1) of 16.4% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 15.1% for the full year 2018, up 407 and 207 basis points, respectively, versus a year ago.

  • Expanded net interest income and margin to $517 million and 3.90%, respectively, for the full year 2018, up 9% and 3 basis points from the full year 2017.

  • Improved operating efficiency, lowering the efficiency ratio(1) to 55% and 58% for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 compared to 61% and 60% for the same periods in 2017.

  • Grew loans to over $11 billion, up 14%, annualized, from September 30, 2018 and 10% from December 31, 2017.

  • Reduced non-performing assets to $80 million, down 2% from September 30, 2018 and 14% from December 31, 2017.

  • Increased total average deposits to $12 billion, up 4% from the third quarter of 2018 and 7% from the fourth quarter of  2017.

  • Generated common equity Tier 1 capital of 10.20%, up 27 basis points from September 30, 2018 and 52 basis points from December 31, 2017.

  • Completed or announced the following acquisitions:

    • Completed Northern States Financial Corporation on October 12, 2018, adding $579 million of assets and $463 million of deposits, of which 75% were core deposits.

    • Completed Northern Oak Wealth Management, Inc. on January 16, 2019, adding approximately $800 million of trust assets under management.

    • Announced the pending Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. acquisition with approximately $1.2 billion of assets, $1.1 billion of deposits, and $800 million of loans.

"2018 was a very successful year for First Midwest," said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We grew loans and deposits and added clients across our business while continuing to focus on operating efficiency. The success of these efforts, combined with the benefits of higher interest rates and lower taxes, significantly improved our performance for the quarter and full year. Importantly, we also continued to build for our future, executing throughout the year on our strategic priorities, including targeted acquisitions and our "Delivering Excellence" and technology initiatives."

Mr. Scudder concluded, "As we enter the new year, we are ready to build on 2018’s momentum. Continuation of our "Delivering Excellence" initiative will further enhance an already superior client experience as well as strengthen operational performance and scalability. Pending as well as recently completed acquisitions will further set us apart as a market leader in metro Chicago, positioning us for further market expansion and increasing our flexibility as we continue to invest in our businesses, communities and colleagues. All of these actions are taken with an unwavering focus on helping our clients achieve financial success and growing long-term value for our shareholders."

DELIVERING EXCELLENCE INITIATIVE

During 2018, the Company initiated certain actions in connection with its Delivering Excellence initiative. This initiative further demonstrates the Company's ongoing commitment to providing service excellence to its clients, as well as maximizing both the efficiency and scalability of its operating platform. Components of Delivering Excellence include improved delivery of services to clients through streamlined processes, the consolidation or closing of 19 locations, organizational realignments, and several revenue growth opportunities. The implementation of this initiative resulted in pre-tax implementation costs of $20 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, associated with property valuation adjustments on locations identified for closure, employee severance, and general restructuring and advisory services.

ACQUISITIONS

Completed

Northern States Financial Corporation

On October 12, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Northern States Financial Corporation ("Northern States"), the holding company for NorStates Bank, based in Waukegan, Illinois. At closing, the Company acquired $579 million of total assets, $463 million of deposits, and $285 million of loans. The merger consideration totaled $83 million and consisted of 3.3 million shares of Company common stock. All Northern States operating systems were converted during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Northern Oak Wealth Management, Inc.

On January 16, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Northern Oak Wealth Management, Inc. ("Northern Oak"), a registered investment adviser based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with approximately $800 million of trust assets under management.

Pending

Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc.

On December 6, 2018, the Company entered into a merger agreement to acquire Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. ("Bridgeview"), the holding company for Bridgeview Bank Group. With the acquisition the Company would acquire 13 banking offices located across greater Chicagoland and several suburbs. As of September 30, 2018, Bridgeview had approximately $1.2 billion of assets, $1.1 billion of deposits, and $800 million of loans, excluding Bridgeview's mortgage division, which the Company is not acquiring. The merger agreement provides for a fixed exchange ratio of 0.2767 shares of Company common stock, plus $1.79 in cash, for each share of Bridgeview common stock, subject to certain adjustments. As of the date of announcement, the overall transaction was valued at approximately $145 million. The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals, the approval of Bridgeview’s stockholders, and the completion of various closing conditions, and is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2019.

 (1) These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. For details on the calculation of these metrics, see the sections titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 Quarters Ended
 December 31, 2018  September 30, 2018  December 31, 2017
 Average

Balance

 Interest

Earned/

Paid

 Yield/

Rate

(%)

  Average

Balance

 Interest

Earned/

Paid

 Yield/

Rate

(%)

  Average

Balance

 Interest

Earned/

Paid

 Yield/

Rate

(%)

Assets

                   
Other interest-earning assets $145,436  $476  1.30   $162,646  $631  1.54   $203,459  $721  1.41 
Securities(1) 2,359,083  15,907  2.70   2,245,784  14,533  2.59   1,890,020  10,977  2.32 
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock 85,427  709  3.32   83,273  734  3.53   63,520  506  3.19 
Loans(1) 11,408,062  143,561  4.99   10,980,916  134,768  4.87   10,384,074  119,204  4.55 
Total interest-earning assets(1) 13,998,008  160,653  4.56   13,472,619  150,666  4.44   12,541,073  131,408  4.16 
Cash and due from banks 211,312       196,382       188,683     
Allowance for loan losses (104,681)      (100,717)      (99,590)    
Other assets 1,398,760       1,326,386       1,488,459     
Total assets $15,503,399       $14,894,670       $14,118,625     

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

                   
Savings deposits $2,044,312  358  0.07   $2,003,928  364  0.07   $2,017,489  382  0.08 
NOW accounts 2,128,722  1,895  0.35   2,164,018  2,151  0.39   1,992,150  690  0.14 
Money market deposits 1,831,311  1,990  0.43   1,772,821  1,522  0.34   1,938,195  772  0.16 
Time deposits 2,311,453  8,894  1.53   1,993,361  6,389  1.27   1,619,758  3,033  0.74 
Borrowed funds 1,031,249  4,469  1.72   980,421  3,927  1.59   554,634  2,263  1.62 
Senior and subordinated debt 204,030  3,292  6.40   195,526  3,152  6.40   195,102  3,114  6.33 
Total interest-bearing liabilities9,551,077  20,898  0.87   9,110,075  17,505  0.76   8,317,328  10,254  0.49 
Demand deposits 3,685,806       3,624,520       3,611,811     
Total funding sources 13,236,883    0.63   12,734,595    0.55   11,929,139    0.34 
Other liabilities 251,299       250,745       309,221     
Stockholders' equity - common 2,015,217       1,909,330       1,880,265     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $15,503,399       $14,894,670       $14,118,625     
Tax-equivalent net interest income/margin(1)   139,755  3.96     133,161  3.92     121,154  3.84 
Tax-equivalent adjustment   (1,126)      (1,134)      (1,823)  
Net interest income (GAAP)(1)   $138,629       $132,027       $119,331   
Impact of acquired loan accretion(1)   $5,426  0.15     $4,565  0.13     $6,240  0.20 
Tax-equivalent net interest income/margin, adjusted(1)   $134,329  3.81     $128,596  3.79     $114,914  3.64 

(1) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate for each period presented. As a result, interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans subsequent to December 31, 2017 are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21% and prior periods are presented using the federal income tax rate applicable at that time of 35%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 5.0% from the third quarter of 2018 and 16.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The rise in net interest income compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Northern States transaction early in the fourth quarter of 2018, higher interest rates, and growth in loans and securities, partially offset by higher cost of funds.

Acquired loan accretion contributed $5.4 million, $4.6 million, and $6.2 million to net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018, the third quarter of 2018, and the fourth quarter of 2017, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.96%, increasing by 4 basis points from the third quarter of 2018 and 12 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017. Compared to both prior periods presented, the benefit of higher interest rates more than offset the rise in funding costs. In addition, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, tax-equivalent net interest margin was negatively impacted by a 5 basis point decrease in acquired loan accretion and a 3 basis point reduction in the tax-equivalent adjustment as a result of lower federal income tax rates.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, total average interest-earning assets rose by $525.4 million from the third quarter of 2018 and $1.5 billion from the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from interest-earning assets acquired in the Northern States transaction, organic loan growth, and security purchases.

Total average funding sources for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by $502.3 million from the third quarter of 2018 and $1.3 billion from the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted from funding sources acquired in the Northern States transaction, time deposits, and FHLB advances.

Noninterest Income Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  Quarters Ended December 31, 2018

Percent Change From

  December 31,

 2018

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

Service charges on deposit accounts  $12,627  $12,378  $12,289  2.0  2.8 
Wealth management fees  10,951  10,622  10,967  3.1  (0.1)
Card-based fees, net(1):          
Card-based fees  6,615  5,975  6,052  10.7  9.3 
Cardholder expenses  (2,041) (1,852)   10.2  N/M 
Card-based fees, net  4,574  4,123  6,052  10.9  (24.4)
Capital market products income  1,408  1,936  1,986  (27.3) (29.1)
Mortgage banking income  1,304  1,657  2,352  (21.3) (44.6)
Merchant servicing fees, net(1):          
Merchant servicing fees  2,566  2,702  1,771  (5.0) 44.9 
Merchant card expenses  (2,201) (2,315)   (4.9) N/M 
Merchant servicing fees, net  365  387  1,771  (5.7) (79.4)
Other service charges, commissions, and fees  2,353  2,399  2,369  (1.9) (0.7)
Total fee-based revenues  33,582  33,502  37,786  0.2  (11.1)
Other income  2,880  2,164  2,476  33.1  16.3 
Net securities losses      (5,357)   (100.0)

Total noninterest income(1) 

 

$

36,462

  

$

35,666

  

$

34,905

  

2.2

  

4.5

 
Accounting reclassification(1)  $  $  $(3,338)   (100.0)
Net securities losses      5,357    (100.0)
Total noninterest income, adjusted(2)  $36,462  $35,666  $36,924  2.2  (1.3)

N/M – Not meaningful.

(1) As a result of accounting guidance adopted in the first quarter of 2018 (the "accounting reclassification"), certain noninterest income line items and the related noninterest expense line items that are presented on a gross basis for the prior year period are presented on a net basis in noninterest income for the current year periods. For further discussion of this guidance, see Note 2 of "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in Item 8 in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Total noninterest income of $36.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 was up by 2.2% and 4.5% from the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. In the first quarter of 2018, the Company adopted accounting guidance which impacted how cardholder and merchant card expenses are presented within noninterest income on a prospective basis. As a result, these expenses are presented on a net basis against the related noninterest income for the third and fourth quarters of 2018 versus a gross basis within noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding the accounting reclassification and net securities losses, noninterest income decreased modestly from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Compared to both prior periods, the increase in service charges on deposit accounts and net card-based fees was driven primarily by services provided to customers acquired in the Northern States transaction. In addition, net card-based fees benefited from higher transaction volumes compared to both prior periods. The rise in wealth management fees compared to the third quarter of 2018 resulted from continued sales of fiduciary and investment advisory services to new and existing customers, which was partially offset by the lower market environment.

Mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter of 2018 resulted from sales of $51.4 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market, compared to $61.3 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $66.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. In addition, mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased due to changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, which fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was impacted by lower capital market products income, which fluctuates from quarter to quarter based on the size and frequency of sales to corporate clients. Other income compared to both prior periods was elevated primarily due to higher fair value adjustments on equity securities and other miscellaneous items.

Net securities losses of $5.4 million were recognized during the fourth quarter of 2017 in connection with certain actions taken in light of tax reform.

Noninterest Expense Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  Quarters Ended December 31, 2018

Percent Change From

  December 31,

 2018

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

Salaries and employee benefits:          
Salaries and wages  $45,011  $44,067  $48,204  2.1  (6.6)
Retirement and other employee benefits  10,378  10,093  10,204  2.8  1.7 
Total salaries and employee benefits  55,389  54,160  58,408  2.3  (5.2)
Net occupancy and equipment expense  12,827  13,183  12,826  (2.7)  
Professional services  8,859  7,944  7,616  11.5  16.3 
Technology and related costs  4,849  4,763  4,645  1.8  4.4 
Advertising and promotions  2,011  3,526  4,083  (43.0) (50.7)
Net other real estate owned ("OREO")

  expense 

 763  (413) 695  (284.7) 9.8 
Other expenses  13,418  11,015  10,715  21.8  25.2 
Acquisition and integration related expenses  9,553  60    N/M  100.0 
Delivering Excellence implementation costs  3,159  2,239    41.1  100.0 
Cardholder expenses(1)      1,915    (100.0)
Merchant card expense(1)      1,423    (100.0)

Total noninterest expense

 

$

110,828

  

$

96,477

  

$

102,326

  

14.9

  

8.3

 
Acquisition and integration related expenses  (9,553) (60)   N/M (100.0)
Delivering Excellence implementation costs  (3,159) (2,239)   41.1  (100.0)
Accounting reclassification(1)      (3,338)   (100.0)
Special bonus and charitable contribution      (3,515)   (100.0)
Total noninterest expense, adjusted(2)  $98,116  $94,178  $95,473  4.2  2.8 

N/M – Not meaningful.

(1) As a result of the accounting reclassification, certain noninterest income line items and the related noninterest expense line items that are presented on a gross basis for the prior year period are presented on a net basis in noninterest income for the current year periods. For further discussion of this guidance, see Note 2 of "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in Item 8 in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 14.9% and 8.3% compared to the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. During the fourth and third quarters of 2018, noninterest expense was impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses and costs related to the implementation of the Delivering Excellence initiative. In the first quarter of 2018, the Company adopted accounting guidance which impacted how cardholder and merchant card expenses are presented within noninterest income on a prospective basis. As a result, these expenses are presented on a net basis against the related noninterest income for the fourth and third quarters of 2018 versus a gross basis within noninterest expense for the prior period. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2017 was impacted by certain actions responsive to tax reform including a special bonus and charitable contribution. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $98.1 million, up by 4.2% and 2.8% from the third quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively.

Operating costs associated with the Northern States acquisition contributed approximately $2.1 million to noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018. These costs primarily occurred within salaries and employee benefits as well as net occupancy and equipment expense, technology and related costs, professional services, and other expenses.

The decrease in salaries and employee benefits compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was driven primarily by the ongoing benefits of the Delivering Excellence initiative. Professional services increased compared to both prior periods as a result of higher loan remediation costs. Advertising and promotions expense for both prior periods reflect higher charitable contributions to the First Midwest Charitable Foundation. The third quarter of 2018 was also elevated due to the launch of a new marketing campaign. Compared to both prior periods, other expenses increased due primarily to property valuation adjustments, the reserve for unfunded commitments, and other miscellaneous expenses.

The increase in net OREO expenses compared to the third quarter of 2018 was due mainly to higher valuation adjustments and operating expenses.

Acquisition and integration related expenses for the fourth and third quarters of 2018 resulted from the acquisition of Northern States, which was completed during the fourth quarter of 2018.

INCOME TAXES

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 24.0%, compared to 11.0% for the third quarter of 2018 and 94.7% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The third quarter of 2018 was impacted by $7.8 million of income tax benefits resulting from tax reform. The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2017 was impacted by the downward revaluation of deferred tax assets ("DTAs") by $26.6 million due to tax reform. Excluding these items, the Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2018 was 24.0%, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2018 and down from 34.1% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in the effective tax rate from the fourth quarter of 2017 was driven by the reduction in the federal income tax rate from 35% to 21%, which became effective in the first quarter of 2018 as a result of tax reform.

LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY

Loan Portfolio Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  As of December 31, 2018

Percent Change From

  December 31, 2018        
  Legacy Acquired (1) Total September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

Commercial and industrial  $4,091,101  $29,192  $4,120,293  $3,994,142  $3,529,914  3.2  16.7 
Agricultural  430,928    430,928  432,220  430,886  (0.3)  
Commercial real estate:              
Office, retail, and industrial  1,752,169  68,748  1,820,917  1,782,757  1,979,820  2.1  (8.0)
Multi-family  688,921  75,264  764,185  698,611  675,463  9.4  13.1 
Construction  614,688  34,649  649,337  632,779  539,820  2.6  20.3 
Other commercial real estate  1,314,924  46,886  1,361,810  1,348,831  1,358,515  1.0  0.2 
Total commercial real estate  4,370,702  225,547  4,596,249  4,462,978  4,553,618  3.0  0.9 
Total corporate loans  8,892,731  254,739  9,147,470  8,889,340  8,514,418  2.9  7.4 
Home equity  846,201  5,406  851,607  853,887  827,055  (0.3) 3.0 
1-4 family mortgages  1,007,432  9,749  1,017,181  888,797  774,357  14.4  31.4 
Installment  429,167  1,358  430,525  418,524  321,982  2.9  33.7 
Total consumer loans  2,282,800  16,513  2,299,313  2,161,208  1,923,394  6.4  19.5 
Total loans  $11,175,531  $271,252  $11,446,783  $11,050,548  $10,437,812  3.6  9.7 

(1) Amount represents loans acquired in the Northern States transaction, which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total loans of $11.4 billion grew by 14.3%, annualized, from September 30, 2018 and 9.7% from December 31, 2017. Excluding loans acquired in the Northern States transaction of $271.3 million, total loans grew by 4.5%, annualized, from September 30, 2018 and 7.1% from December 31, 2017. Compared to both prior periods, growth in commercial and industrial loans was driven primarily by strong production in our sector-based lending. The rise in construction loans compared to December 31, 2017 was due largely to line draws on existing credits. The overall decline in office, retail, and industrial and other commercial real estate loans compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from the decision of certain customers to opportunistically sell their commercial business and investment real estate properties, as well as expected payoffs.

Growth in consumer loans compared to both prior periods benefited from organic production as well as the impact of purchases of 1-4 family mortgages. Compared to December 31, 2017, growth in consumer loans also benefited from the purchase of shorter-duration home equity and installment loans.

Asset Quality

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  As of December 31, 2018

Percent Change From

  December 31,

 2018

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

Asset quality

          
Non-accrual loans  $56,935  $64,766  $66,924  (12.1) (14.9)
90 days or more past due loans, still accruing interest(1)  8,282  2,949  3,555  180.8  133.0 
Total non-performing loans  65,217  67,715  70,479  (3.7) (7.5)
Accruing troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")  1,866  1,741  1,796  7.2  3.9 
OREO  12,821  12,244  20,851  4.7  (38.5)
Total non-performing assets  $79,904  $81,700  $93,126  (2.2) (14.2)
30-89 days past due loans(1)  $37,524  $46,257  $39,725     
Non-accrual loans to total loans  0.50% 0.59% 0.64%    
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.57% 0.61% 0.68%    
Non-performing assets to total loans plus OREO  0.70% 0.74% 0.89%    
Total allowance for credit losses  $103,419  $100,925  $96,729     
Allowance for credit losses to total loans(2)  0.90% 0.91% 0.93%    
Allowance for credit losses to loans, excluding acquired loans  1.01% 1.01% 1.07%    
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans  181.64% 155.83% 144.54%    

(1) Purchased credit impaired loans with an accretable yield are considered current and are not included in past due loan totals.

(2) This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses on acquired loans is established as necessary to reflect credit deterioration.

Total non-performing assets represented 0.70% of total loans plus OREO at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.74% and 0.89% at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The decline in OREO compared to December 31, 2017 resulted from sales of OREO properties.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.90% at December 31, 2018, consistent with September 30, 2018 and down from 0.93% at December 31, 2017.

Charge-Off Data

 (Dollar amounts in thousands)

  Quarters Ended
  December 31,

 2018

 % of

Total

 September 30,

 2018

 % of

Total

 December 31,

 2017

 % of

Total

Net loan charge-offs

(1)

            
Commercial and industrial  $5,558  73.9  $5,230  65.2  $5,635  79.3 
Agricultural  71  0.9  631  7.9  (102) (1.4)
Office, retail, and industrial  713  9.5  596  7.4  (78) (1.1)
Multi-family  (3)   1    (3)  
Construction  (99) (1.3) (4)   (12) (0.2)
Other commercial real estate  (817) (10.9) 23  0.3  (5) (0.1)
Consumer  2,094  27.9  1,537  19.2  1,674  23.5 
Total net loan charge-offs  $7,517  100.0  $8,014  100.0  $7,109  100.0 
Total recoveries included above  $2,810    $1,250    $2,011   

Net loan charge-offs to average loans(1)(2)

            
Quarter-to-date  0.26%   0.29%   0.27%  
Year-to-date  0.38%   0.42%   0.21%  

(1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries.

(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

Net loan charge-offs to average loans, annualized, were 0.26% for the fourth quarter of 2018, down from 0.29% for the third quarter of 2018 and 0.27% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

Deposit Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  Average for Quarters Ended December 31, 2018

Percent Change From

  December 31, 2018        
  Legacy Acquired(1) Total September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

Demand deposits  $3,607,573  $78,233  $3,685,806  $3,624,520  $3,611,811  1.7  2.0 
Savings deposits  1,969,197  75,115  2,044,312  2,003,928  2,017,489  2.0  1.3 
NOW accounts  2,029,784  98,938  2,128,722  2,164,018  1,992,150  (1.6) 6.9 
Money market accounts  1,774,939  56,372  1,831,311  1,772,821  1,938,195  3.3  (5.5)
Core deposits  9,381,493  308,658  9,690,151  9,565,287  9,559,645  1.3  1.4 
Time deposits  2,216,839  94,614  2,311,453  1,993,361  1,619,758  16.0  42.7 
Total deposits  $11,598,332  $403,272  $12,001,604  $11,558,648  $11,179,403  3.8  7.4 

(1) Amount represents deposits assumed in the Northern States transaction, which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total average deposits were $12.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, up 3.8% from the third quarter of 2018 and 7.4% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of average deposits acquired in the Northern States transaction, total average deposits were consistent with the third quarter of 2018 and up 3.7% from the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2017 resulted from the continued success of time deposit marketing initiatives.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Capital Ratios

  As of
  December 31,

 2018

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

Company regulatory capital ratios:
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  12.62% 12.32% 12.15%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  10.20% 10.34% 10.10%
Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets  10.20% 9.93% 9.68%
Tier 1 capital to average assets  8.90% 9.10% 8.99%
Company tangible common equity ratios(1)(2):         
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  8.59% 8.21% 8.33%
Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive

    income ("AOCI"), to tangible assets 

 8.95% 8.74% 8.58%
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets  9.81% 9.33% 9.31%

(1)  These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance.

(2)  Tangible common equity ("TCE") represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

Compared to both prior periods, total capital and CET1 to risk-weighted assets were up as a result of strong earnings, partially offset by the Northern States acquisition and the impact of loan growth and securities purchases on risk-weighted assets. Overall, both Tier 1 capital ratios decreased compared to prior periods, which was driven primarily by the phase out of Tier 1 treatment of the Company's trust-preferred securities due to asset growth.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share during the fourth quarter of 2018, which is a 9% increase from the third quarter of 2018. This dividend represents the 144th consecutive cash dividend paid by the Company since its inception in 1983.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the Company's results, outlook, and related matters will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 507-0639 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-6003 (International) and ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. The number should be dialed 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. There is no charge to access the call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International) conference I.D. 10127613 beginning one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. (ET) on February 6, 2019. Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Investor Relations, via e-mail, at investor.relations@firstmidwest.com

Press Release, Presentation Materials, and Additional Information Available on Website

This press release, the presentation materials to be discussed during the conference call, and the accompanying unaudited Selected Financial Information are available through the "Investor Relations" section of First Midwest's website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as any oral statements made by or on behalf of First Midwest, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect new information or events or conditions after the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, including the related outlook for 2019, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves or charge-offs, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, First Midwest's Delivering Excellence initiative, including actions, goals, and expectations, as well as costs and benefits associated therewith and the timing thereof, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, the impact of federal income tax reform legislation, acquisition transactions, including First Midwest's proposed acquisition of Bridgeview, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of completed transactions, and growth strategies, including possible future acquisitions. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should refer to the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as well as First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, these risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Other sections of such reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, adjusted, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, noninterest income, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, effective income tax rate, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average common equity, adjusted, return on average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, adjusted.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (fourth and third quarters of 2018 and full years 2018 and 2017), Delivering Excellence implementation costs (fourth, third, and second quarters of 2018 and full year 2018), certain income tax benefits resulting from tax reform (third quarter and full year 2018), the revaluations of DTAs (fourth quarter and full year 2017), certain actions resulting in securities losses and gains (fourth quarter and full year 2017), and a special bonus to colleagues and charitable contributions to the First Midwest Charitable Foundation (fourth quarter and full year 2017). Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents noninterest income, adjusted, which excludes the accounting reclassification and net securities losses, and noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes the accounting reclassification, Delivering Excellence implementation costs, and acquisition and integration related expenses. In addition, the Company presents the effective income tax rate, adjusted, which excludes certain income tax benefits resulting from tax reform and the revaluations of DTAs. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest income, noninterest expense, and the effective income tax rate may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans subsequent to December 31, 2017 are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21% and prior periods are computed using the federal income tax rate applicable at that time of 35%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

Additional Information

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. In connection with the proposed merger of First Midwest and Bridgeview, First Midwest will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. The registration statement will include a proxy statement of Bridgeview, which also will constitute a prospectus of First Midwest, that will be sent to Bridgeview stockholders. Investors and stockholders are advised to read the registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available because it will contain important information about First Midwest, Bridgeview and the proposed transaction. When filed, this document and other documents relating to the transaction filed by First Midwest can be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These documents also can be obtained free of charge by accessing First Midwest’s website at www.firstmidwest.com under the tab “Investor Relations” and then under “SEC Filings.” Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from First Midwest upon written request to First Midwest Bancorp, Inc., Attn: Corporate Secretary, 8750 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 1300, Chicago, Illinois 60631 or by calling (708) 831-7483, or from Bridgeview upon written request to Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc., Attn: William Conaghan, President and Chief Executive Officer, 4753 North Broadway, Chicago, Illinois 60640 or by calling (773) 989-5728.

Participants in this Transaction

First Midwest, Bridgeview and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed under the rules of the SEC to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Bridgeview stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Certain information regarding the interests of these participants and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when it becomes available. Additional information about First Midwest and its directors and certain of its officers may be found in First Midwest’s definitive proxy statement relating to its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders filed with the SEC on April 11, 2018 and First Midwest’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2018. The definitive proxy statement and annual report can be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About the Company

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly-traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with over $15 billion in assets and approximately $11 billion in trust assets under management. First Midwest's principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

Contacts

Investors

Patrick S. Barrett

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

(708) 831-7231

pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com

Media

Maurissa Kanter

SVP, Director of Corporate Communications

(708) 831-7345

maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com

Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  
 As of
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017

Period-End Balance Sheet

         

Assets

         
Cash and due from banks $211,189  $185,239  $181,482  $150,138  $192,800 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 78,069  111,360  192,785  84,898  153,770 
Trading securities, at fair value(1)         20,447 
Equity securities, at fair value(1) 30,806  29,046  28,441  28,513   
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value(1) 2,272,009  2,179,410  2,142,865  2,040,950  1,884,209 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 10,176  12,673  13,042  13,400  13,760 
FHLB and FRB stock 80,302  87,728  82,778  80,508  69,708 
Loans:         
Commercial and industrial 4,120,293  3,994,142  3,844,067  3,659,066  3,529,914 
Agricultural 430,928  432,220  433,175  435,734  430,886 
Commercial real estate:         
Office, retail, and industrial 1,820,917  1,782,757  1,834,918  1,931,202  1,979,820 
Multi-family 764,185  698,611  703,091  695,830  675,463 
Construction 649,337  632,779  633,601  585,766  539,820 
Other commercial real estate 1,361,810  1,348,831  1,337,396  1,363,238  1,358,515 
Home equity 851,607  853,887  847,903  881,534  827,055 
1-4 family mortgages 1,017,181  888,797  880,181  798,902  774,357 
Installment 430,525  418,524  377,233  325,502  321,982 
Total loans 11,446,783  11,050,548  10,891,565  10,676,774  10,437,812 
 Allowance for loan losses (102,219) (99,925) (96,691) (94,854) (95,729)
Net loans 11,344,564  10,950,623  10,794,874  10,581,920  10,342,083 
OREO 12,821  12,244  12,892  17,472  20,851 
Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 132,502  126,389  127,024  126,348  123,316 
Investment in bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 296,733  284,074  282,664  281,285  279,900 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 790,744  751,248  753,020  754,814  754,757 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 245,734  231,465  206,209  219,725  221,451 
Total assets $15,505,649  $14,961,499  $14,818,076  $14,379,971  $14,077,052 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

         
Noninterest-bearing deposits $3,642,989  $3,618,384  $3,667,847  $3,527,081  $3,576,190 
Interest-bearing deposits 8,441,123  7,908,730  7,824,416  7,618,941  7,477,135 
Total deposits 12,084,112  11,527,114  11,492,263  11,146,022  11,053,325 
Borrowed funds 906,079  1,073,546  981,044  950,688  714,884 
Senior and subordinated debt 203,808  195,595  195,453  195,312  195,170 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 256,652  247,569  265,753  218,662  248,799 
Stockholders' equity2,054,998  1,917,675  1,883,563  1,869,287  1,864,874 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $15,505,649  $14,961,499  $14,818,076  $14,379,971  $14,077,052 
Stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI $2,107,510  $1,992,808  $1,947,963  $1,926,818  $1,897,910 
Stockholders' equity, common2,054,998  1,917,675  1,883,563  1,869,287  1,864,874 

Footnote to Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(1)   As a result of accounting guidance adopted in the first quarter of 2018, equity securities are no longer presented within trading securities or securities available-for-sale and are now presented as equity securities in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition for periods subsequent to December 31, 2017.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

               
 Quarters Ended  Years Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,  December 31, December 31,
 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017  2018 2017

Income Statement

              
Interest income $159,527  $149,532  $142,088  $131,345  $129,585   $582,492  $509,716 
Interest expense 20,898  17,505  14,685  12,782  10,254   65,870  37,712 
Net interest income 138,629  132,027  127,403  118,563  119,331   516,622  472,004 
Provision for loan losses 9,811  11,248  11,614  15,181  8,024   47,854  31,290 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 128,818  120,779  115,789  103,382  111,307   468,768  440,714 
Noninterest Income              
Service charges on deposit accounts12,627  12,378  12,058  11,652  12,289   48,715  48,368 
Wealth management fees 10,951  10,622  10,981  10,958  10,967   43,512  41,321 
Card-based fees, net(1):              
Card-based fees 6,615  5,975  6,270  5,692  6,052   24,552  28,992 
Cardholder expenses (2,041) (1,852) (1,876) (1,759)    (7,528)  
Card-based fees, net4,574  4,123  4,394  3,933  6,052   17,024  28,992 
Capital market products income 1,408  1,936  2,819  1,558  1,986   7,721  8,171 
Mortgage banking income 1,304  1,657  1,736  2,397  2,352   7,094  8,131 
Merchant servicing fees, net(1)              
Merchant servicing fees 2,566  2,702  2,553  2,237  1,771   10,058  10,340 
Merchant card expenses (2,201) (2,315) (2,170) (1,907)    (8,593)  
Merchant servicing fees, net 365  387  383  330  1,771   1,465  10,340 
Other service charges, commissions, and fees 2,353  2,399  2,455  2,218  2,369   9,425  9,843 
Total fee-based revenues 33,582  33,502  34,826  33,046  37,786   134,956  155,166 
Other income 2,880  2,164  2,121  2,471  2,476   9,636  9,859 
Net securities losses         (5,357)    (1,876)
Total noninterest income 36,462  35,666  36,947  35,517  34,905   144,592  163,149 
Noninterest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits:              
Salaries and wages 45,011  44,067  46,256  45,830  48,204   181,164  182,507 
Retirement and other employee benefits 10,378  10,093  11,676  10,957  10,204   43,104  41,886 
Total salaries and employee benefits 55,389  54,160  57,932  56,787  58,408   224,268  224,393 
Net occupancy and equipment expense12,827  13,183  13,651  13,773  12,826   53,434  49,751 
Professional services8,859  7,944  8,298  7,580  7,616   32,681  33,689 
Technology and related costs 4,849  4,763  4,837  4,771  4,645   19,220  18,068 
Advertising and promotions 2,011  3,526  2,061  1,650  4,083   9,248  8,694 
Net OREO expense 763  (413) (256) 1,068  695   1,162  4,683 
Merchant card expense(1)         1,423     8,377 
Cardholder expenses(1)         1,915     7,323 
Other expenses 13,418  11,015  11,878  9,953  10,715   46,264  40,808 
Delivering Excellence implementation costs 3,159  2,239  15,015       20,413   
Acquisition and integration related expenses 9,553  60         9,613  20,123 
Total noninterest expense 110,828  96,477  113,416  95,582  102,326   416,303  415,909 
Income before income tax expense 54,452  59,968  39,320  43,317  43,886   197,057  187,954 
Income tax expense13,044  6,616  9,720  9,807  41,539   39,187  89,567 

Net income 

$41,408  $53,352  $29,600  $33,510  $2,347   $157,870  $98,387 
Net income applicable to common shares $41,088  $52,911  $29,360  $33,199  $2,341   $156,558  $97,471 
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted(2) $50,622  $46,837  $40,621  $33,199  $34,131   $171,279  $136,599 

Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(1)   As a result of accounting guidance adopted in 2018, certain noninterest income line items and related noninterest expense line items that are presented on a gross basis for periods prior to December 31, 2017 are now presented on a net basis in noninterest income for periods subsequent to December 31, 2017.

(2)   See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

               
 As of or for the
 Quarters Ended  Years Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,  December 31, December 31,
 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017  2018 2017

EPS

              
Basic EPS$0.39  $0.52  $0.29  $0.33  $0.02   $1.52  $0.96 
Diluted EPS $0.39  $0.52  $0.29  $0.33  $0.02   $1.52  $0.96 
Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $0.48  $0.46  $0.40  $0.33  $0.34   $1.67  $1.35 

Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data

     
Book value $19.32  $18.61  $18.28  $18.13  $18.16   $19.32  $18.16 
Tangible book value$11.88  $11.32  $10.97  $10.81  $10.81   $11.88  $10.81 
Dividends declared per share $0.12  $0.11  $0.11  $0.11  $0.10   $0.45  $0.39 
Closing price at period end $19.81  $26.59  $25.47  $24.59  $24.01   $19.81  $24.01 
Closing price to book value 1.0  1.4  1.4  1.4  1.3   1.0  1.3 
Period end shares outstanding 106,375  103,058  103,059  103,092  102,717   106,375  102,717 
Period end treasury shares 9,297  9,301  9,297  9,261  9,634   9,297  9,634 
Common dividends $12,774  $11,326  $11,333  $11,349  $10,278   $46,782  $40,071 

Key Ratios/Data

              
Return on average common equity(2) 8.09% 10.99% 6.23% 7.19% 0.49%  8.14% 5.32%
Return on average common equity, adjusted(1)(2)9.97% 9.73% 8.62% 7.19% 7.20%  8.91% 7.45%
Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2)13.42% 18.60% 10.83% 12.50% 1.20%  13.87% 9.44%
Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 16.42% 16.51% 14.81% 12.50% 12.35%  15.13% 13.06%
Return on average assets(2) 1.06% 1.42% 0.81% 0.96% 0.07%  1.07% 0.70%
Return on average assets, adjusted(1)(2) 1.30% 1.26% 1.12% 0.96% 0.96%  1.17% 0.98%
Loans to deposits 94.73% 95.87% 94.77% 95.79% 94.43%  94.73% 94.43%
Efficiency ratio(1) 55.25% 56.03% 59.65% 60.96% 60.78%  57.87% 60.09%
Efficiency ratio, prior presentation(1)(3) N/A  N/A  N/A  N/A  60.32%  N/A  59.73%
Net interest margin(2)(4) 3.96% 3.92% 3.91% 3.80% 3.84%  3.90% 3.87%
Yield on average interest-earning assets(2)(4)4.56% 4.44% 4.35% 4.20% 4.16%  4.39% 4.17%
Cost of funds(2)(5) 0.63% 0.55% 0.47% 0.43% 0.34%  0.52% 0.32%
Net noninterest expense to average assets(2) 1.90% 1.62% 2.10% 1.72% 1.74%  1.84% 1.79%
Effective income tax rate 23.96% 11.03% 24.72% 22.64% 94.65%  19.89% 47.65%
Effective income tax rate, adjusted(1) 23.96% 24.04% 24.72% 22.64% 34.14%  23.84% 35.04%

Capital Ratios

                            
Total capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 12.62% 12.32% 12.07% 12.07% 12.15%  12.62% 12.15%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 10.20% 10.34% 10.09% 10.07% 10.10%  10.20% 10.10%
CET1 to risk-weighted assets(1)10.20% 9.93% 9.68% 9.65% 9.68%  10.20% 9.68%
Tier 1 capital to average assets(1) 8.90% 9.10% 8.95% 9.07% 8.99%  8.90% 8.99%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.59% 8.21% 8.04% 8.18% 8.33%  8.59% 8.33%
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets(1) 8.95% 8.74% 8.50% 8.60% 8.58%  8.95% 8.58%
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets(1) 9.81% 9.33% 9.16% 9.18% 9.31%  9.81% 9.31%

Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

               
 As of or for the
 Quarters Ended  Years Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,  December 31, December 31,
 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017  2018 2017

Asset quality Performance Data

             

Non-performing assets

              
Commercial and industrial $33,507  $37,981  $22,672  $43,974  $40,580   $33,507  $40,580 
Agricultural 1,564  2,104  2,992  4,086  219   1,564  219 
Commercial real estate:              
Office, retail, and industrial 6,510  6,685  9,007  12,342  11,560   6,510  11,560 
Multi-family 3,107  3,184  3,551  144  377   3,107  377 
Construction 144  208  208  208  209   144  209 
Other commercial real estate 2,854  4,578  5,288  4,088  3,621   2,854  3,621 
Consumer9,249  10,026  9,757  10,173  10,358   9,249  10,358 
Total non-accrual loans 56,935  64,766  53,475  75,015  66,924   56,935  66,924 
90 days or more past due loans, still accruing interest 8,282  2,949  7,954  4,633  3,555   8,282  3,555 
Total non-performing loans 65,217  67,715  61,429  79,648  70,479   65,217  70,479 
Accruing TDRs 1,866  1,741  1,760  1,778  1,796   1,866  1,796 
OREO 12,821  12,244  12,892  17,472  20,851   12,821  20,851 
Total non-performing assets $79,904  $81,700  $76,081  $98,898  $93,126   $79,904  $93,126 
30-89 days past due loans $37,524  $46,257  $39,171  $42,573  $39,725   $37,524  $39,725 

Allowance for credit losses

              
Allowance for loan losses $102,219  $99,925  $96,691  $94,854  $95,729   $102,219  $95,729 
Reserve for unfunded commitments 1,200  1,000  1,000  1,000  1,000   1,200  1,000 
Total allowance for credit losses $103,419  $100,925  $97,691  $95,854  $96,729   $103,419  $96,729 
Provision for loan losses $9,811  $11,248  $11,614  $15,181  $8,024   $47,854  $31,290 

Net charge-offs by category

              
Commercial and industrial $5,558  $5,230  $7,081  $13,149  $5,635   $31,018  $17,487 
Agricultural 71  631  828  983  (102)  2,513  1,248 
Commercial real estate:              
Office, retail, and industrial 713  596  279  364  (78)  1,952  (2,745)
Multi-family (3) 1  4    (3)  2  (39)
Construction (99) (4) (8) (13) (12)  (124) (232)
Other commercial real estate (817) 23  (358) 30  (5)  (1,122) 511 
Consumer2,094  1,537  1,951  1,543  1,674   7,125  5,414 
Total net charge-offs7,517  8,014  9,777  16,056  7,109   41,364  21,644 
Total recoveries included above $2,810  $1,250  $1,532  $1,029  $2,011   $6,621  $9,179 

Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) 
           
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2018 2018 2018 2018 2017

Asset quality ratios

          
Non-accrual loans to total loans  0.50% 0.59% 0.49% 0.70% 0.64%
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.57% 0.61% 0.56% 0.75% 0.68%
Non-performing assets to total loans plus OREO  0.70% 0.74% 0.70% 0.92% 0.89%
Non-performing assets to tangible common equity plus allowance for credit losses  5.84% 6.45% 6.19% 8.17% 7.72%
Non-accrual loans to total assets  0.37% 0.43% 0.36% 0.52% 0.48%

Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios

               
Allowance for credit losses to total loans(6)  0.90% 0.91% 0.90% 0.90% 0.93%
Allowance for credit losses to loans, excluding acquired loans 1.01% 1.01% 1.00% 1.01% 1.07%
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans  181.64% 155.83% 182.69% 127.78% 144.54%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  158.58% 149.04% 159.03% 120.35% 137.25%
Net charge-offs to average loans(2) 0.26% 0.29% 0.36% 0.62% 0.27%

Footnotes to Selected Financial Information

(1)   See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.

(2)   Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(3)   Presented as calculated prior to March 31, 2018, which included a tax-equivalent adjustment for BOLI. Management believes that removing this adjustment from the current calculation of this metric enhances comparability for peer comparison purposes.

(4)   Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate for each period presented. As a result, interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans subsequent to December 31, 2017 are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21% and prior periods are computed using the federal income tax rate applicable at that time of 35%.

(5)   Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of total average funding sources.

(6)   This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk, as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses is established on acquired loans as necessary to reflect credit deterioration.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

               
 Quarters Ended  Years Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,  December 31, December 31,
 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017  2018 2017

EPS

              
Net income $41,408  $53,352  $29,600  $33,510  $2,347   $157,870  $98,387 
Net income applicable to non-vested restricted shares (320) (441) (240) (311) (6)  (1,312) (916)
Net income applicable to common shares 41,088  52,911  29,360  33,199  2,341   156,558  97,471 
Adjustments to net income:              
Delivering Excellence implementation costs 3,159  2,239  15,015       20,413   
Tax effect of Delivering Excellence implementation costs (790) (560) (3,754)      (5,104)  
Acquisition and integration related expenses 9,553  60         9,613  20,123 
Tax effect of acquisition and integration related expenses (2,388) (15)        (2,403) (8,053)
Income tax benefits(1)   (7,798)        (7,798)  
DTA revaluation         26,555     23,709 
Losses from securities portfolio repositioning         5,357     2,160 
Tax effect of losses from securities portfolio repositioning         (2,196)    (885)
Special bonus         1,915     1,915 
Tax effect of special bonus         (785)    (785)
Charitable contribution         1,600     1,600 
Tax effect of charitable contribution         (656)    (656)
Total adjustments to net income, net of tax 9,534  (6,074) 11,261    31,790   14,721  39,128 
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted(2) $50,622  $46,837  $40,621  $33,199  $34,131   $171,279  $136,599 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:             
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic) 105,116  102,178  102,159  101,922  101,766   102,850  101,423 
Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents       16  21   4  20 
Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding 105,116  102,178  102,159  101,938  101,787   102,854  101,443 
Basic EPS$0.39  $0.52  $0.29  $0.33  $0.02   $1.52  $0.96 
Diluted EPS $0.39  $0.52  $0.29  $0.33  $0.02   $1.52  $0.96 
Diluted EPS, adjusted(2) $0.48  $0.46  $0.40  $0.33  $0.34   $1.67  $1.35 
Anti-dilutive shares not included in the computation of diluted EPS       110  190   27  229 

Effective Tax Rate

              
Income before income tax expense $54,452  $59,968  $39,320  $43,317  $43,886   $197,057  $187,954 
Income tax expense$13,044  $6,616  $9,720  $9,807  $41,539   $39,187  $89,567 
Income tax benefits(1)   7,798         7,798   
DTA revaluation         (26,555)    (23,709)
Income tax expense, adjusted $13,044  $14,414  $9,720  $9,807  $14,984   $46,985  $65,858 
Effective income tax rate 23.96% 11.03% 24.72% 22.64% 94.65%  19.89% 47.65%
Effective income tax rate, adjusted23.96% 24.04% 24.72% 22.64% 34.14%  23.84% 35.04%
               

Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

               
 As of or for the
 Quarters Ended  Years Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,  December 31, December 31,
 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017  2018 2017

Return on Average Common and Tangible Common Equity

           
Net income applicable to common shares $41,088  $52,911  $29,360  $33,199  $2,341   $156,558  $97,471 
Intangibles amortization 2,077  1,772  1,794  1,802  1,806   7,444  7,865 
Tax effect of intangibles amortization (519) (443) (449) (508) (740)  (1,919) (3,183)
Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization 42,646  54,240  30,705  34,493  3,407   162,083  102,153 
Total adjustments to net income, net of tax(2) 9,534  (6,074) 11,261    31,790   14,721  39,128 
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted(2)$52,180  $48,166  $41,966  $34,493  $35,197   $176,804  $141,281 
Average stockholders' equity $2,015,217  $1,909,330  $1,890,727  $1,873,419  $1,880,265   $1,922,527  $1,832,880 
Less: average intangible assets (754,495) (752,109) (753,887) (753,870) (749,700)  (753,588) (751,292)
Average tangible common equity $1,260,722  $1,157,221  $1,136,840  $1,119,549  $1,130,565   $1,168,939  $1,081,588 
Return on average common equity(3) 8.09% 10.99% 6.23% 7.19% 0.49%  8.14% 5.32%
Return on average common equity, adjusted(2)(3)9.97% 9.73% 8.62% 7.19% 7.20%  8.91% 7.45%
Return on average tangible common equity(3) 13.42% 18.60% 10.83% 12.50% 1.20%  13.87% 9.44%
Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted(2)(3) 16.42% 16.51% 14.81% 12.50% 12.35%  15.13% 13.06%

Return on Average Assets

           
Net income $41,408  $53,352  $29,600  $33,510  $2,347   $157,870  $98,387 
Total adjustments to net income, net of tax(2) 9,534  (6,074) 11,261    31,790   14,721  39,128 
Net income, adjusted(2) $50,942  $47,278  $40,861  $33,510  $34,137   $172,591  $137,515 
Average assets $15,503,399  $14,894,670  $14,605,715  $14,187,053  $14,118,625   $14,801,581  $13,978,693 
Return on average assets(3) 1.06% 1.42% 0.81% 0.96% 0.07%  1.07% 0.70%
Return on average assets, adjusted(2)(3) 1.30% 1.26% 1.12% 0.96% 0.96%  1.17% 0.98%

Efficiency Ratio Calculation

              
Noninterest expense$110,828  $96,477  $113,416  $95,582  $102,326   $416,303  $415,909 
Less:              
Net OREO expense (763) 413  256  (1,068) (695)  (1,162) (4,683)
Delivering Excellence implementation costs (3,159) (2,239) (15,015)      (20,413)  
Acquisition and integration related expenses (9,553) (60)        (9,613) (20,123)
Special bonus         (1,915)    (1,915)
Charitable contribution         (1,600)    (1,600)
Total $97,353  $94,591  $98,657  $94,514  $98,116   $385,115  $387,588 
Tax-equivalent net interest income(4) $139,755  $133,161  $128,442  $119,538  $121,154   $520,896  $479,965 
Noninterest income 36,462  35,666  36,947  35,517  34,905   144,592  163,149 
Less: net securities losses         5,357     1,876 
Total $176,217  $168,827  $165,389  $155,055  $161,416   $665,488  $644,990 
Efficiency ratio 55.25% 56.03% 59.65% 60.96% 60.78%  57.87% 60.09%
               

Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

           
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2018 2018 2018 2018 2017

Risk-Based Capital Data

          
Common stock  $1,157  $1,124  $1,124  $1,123  $1,123 
Additional paid-in capital  1,114,580  1,028,635  1,025,703  1,021,923  1,031,870 
Retained earnings  1,192,767  1,164,133  1,122,107  1,103,840  1,074,990 
Treasury stock, at cost  (200,994) (201,084) (200,971) (200,068) (210,073)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities (790,744) (751,248) (753,020) (754,814) (743,327)
Disallowed DTAs  (1,334)   (389) (522) (644)
CET1 capital  1,315,432  1,241,560  1,194,554  1,171,482  1,153,939 
Trust-preferred securities    50,690  50,690  50,690  50,690 
Other disallowed DTAs  (334)   (97) (131) (161)
Tier 1 capital  1,315,098  1,292,250  1,245,147  1,222,041  1,204,468 
Tier 2 capital  311,391  248,118  244,795  242,870  243,656 
Total capital  $1,626,489  $1,540,368  $1,489,942  $1,464,911  $1,448,124 
Risk-weighted assets $12,892,180  $12,500,342  $12,345,200  $12,135,662  $11,920,372 
Adjusted average assets  $14,782,327  $14,202,776  $13,907,100  $13,472,294  $13,404,998 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  12.62% 12.32% 12.07% 12.07% 12.15%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  10.20% 10.34% 10.09% 10.07% 10.10%
CET1 to risk-weighted assets  10.20% 9.93% 9.68% 9.65% 9.68%
Tier 1 capital to average assets  8.90% 9.10% 8.95% 9.07% 8.99%

Tangible Common Equity

                    
Stockholders' equity $2,054,998  $1,917,675  $1,883,563  $1,869,287  $1,864,874 
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (790,744) (751,248) (753,020) (754,814) (754,757)
Tangible common equity  1,264,254  1,166,427  1,130,543  1,114,473  1,110,117 
Less: AOCI  52,512  75,133  64,400  57,531  33,036 
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI  $1,316,766  $1,241,560  $1,194,943  $1,172,004  $1,143,153 
Total assets  $15,505,649  $14,961,499  $14,818,076  $14,379,971  $14,077,052 
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (790,744) (751,248) (753,020) (754,814) (754,757)
Tangible assets  $14,714,905  $14,210,251  $14,065,056  $13,625,157  $13,322,295 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  8.59% 8.21% 8.04% 8.18% 8.33%
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets  8.95% 8.74% 8.50% 8.60% 8.58%
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets  9.81% 9.33% 9.16% 9.18% 9.31%
           
 

Footnotes to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(1)   Includes certain income tax benefits resulting from tax reform.

(2)   Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the EPS non-GAAP reconciliation above. For additional discussion of adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section.

(3)   Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(4)   Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate for each period presented. As a result, interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans subsequent to December 31, 2017 are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21% and prior periods are computed using the federal income tax rate applicable at that time of 35%.

image001 (4).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:35 FMBI
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
18 Jan FMBI
Mark Sander Appointed as President of First Midwest Bancorp
16 Jan FMBI
First Midwest Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Northern Oak Wealth Management
08 Jan FMBI
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call
07 Dec FMBI
First Midwest to Acquire Bridgeview Bank
16 Nov FMBI
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces a 9% Dividend Increase
08 Nov FMBI
First Midwest Bancorp to Acquire Northern Oak Wealth Management
23 Oct FMBI
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2018 Third Quarter Results
15 Oct FMBI
First Midwest Bancorp Completes Acquisition of NorStates Bank
03 Oct FMBI
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22:49 - Innovative Online Learning Platform Launches Global Expansion With New European Headquarters
22:46 - Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Maxar Technologies Inc.
22:45 - Bryn Mawr Trust Names Liam Brickley Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer
22:43 - Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc.
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
22:49 - Innovative Online Learning Platform Launches Global Expansion With New European Headquarters
22:46 - Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Maxar Technologies Inc.
22:45 - Bryn Mawr Trust Names Liam Brickley Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer
22:43 - Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc.
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
iSIGN Media Announces the Close of a Warrant Bonus and a Shares for Debt Arrangement
2
Goldquest: Grant of Stock Options
3
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day
4
Studio City Finance Limited Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering and Conditional Tender Offer
5
Gold Resource Corporation Achieves 2018 Annual Gold and Silver Production Targets

Related stock quotes

First Midwest Bancorp In.. 21.77 -1.4% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:49
Innovative Online Learning Platform Launches Global Expansion With New European Headquarters
22:46
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Maxar Technologies Inc.
22:45
Bryn Mawr Trust Names Liam Brickley Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer
22:43
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc.
22:42
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
22:40
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nova LifeStyle, Inc.
22:35
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
22:31
Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Full-Year 2018 Net Income of $343.2 million, an Increase of 33% Over Prior Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Net Income of $79.7 million, an Increase of 16% Over Prior Year
22:30
Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call on February 20

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 January 2019 23:11:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-23 00:11:47 - 2019-01-22 23:11:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY