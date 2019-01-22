22/01/2019 13:20:57

fMRI ­Data from Clinical Trial Demonstrate a Proposed Mechanism of Action for the Efficacy of Vayarin® Plus in Adults with ADHD

Study Abstract Presented at the 2019 APSARD Annual Meeting in Washington, DC

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAYA™ Pharma, Inc. (VAYA™), a division of Frutarom, Inc, and leader in developing specialty nutrition, announced today recently completed brain imaging study results utilizing functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). The purpose of this trial was to study the neurobiological basis of response in the brain of adults with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) after taking Vayarin® Plus, a unique non-drug approach to managing ADHD in adults. The fMRI demonstrated changes in specific parts of the brain which correlated to the product’s effect on the reduction of ADHD severity. A poster presentation of the study abstract and results was recently presented at the 2019 American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC on January 18 – 20, 2019.  

"This newly analyzed imaging data provides evidence on the changes in brain activation as a result of administration with Vayarin® Plus. These findings are an important step toward better understanding of the Vayarin® Plus mechanism of action and its correlation to the product’s clinical effect," said Dr. Gali Artzi, director of medical affairs, VAYA™.

Vayarin® Plus fMRI study

The brain imaging study was part of a larger multi center, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study of 189 adults with ADHD. The brain activation was tested in 79 adults aged 18-55 years old with ADHD, who received either Vayarin® Plus or a placebo. In the current study, an enrichment design was used to restrict the analyses to participants who did not respond to placebo during the lead-in period. Vayarin® Plus intake resulted in a greater clinical improvement as compared to placebo (p<0.05). this="" improvement="" was="" associated="" with="" changes="" in="" neuronal="" activation="" in="" areas="" in="" the="" brain="" governing="" executive="" functions="" and="" motor="" planning.="" the="" results="" show,="" for="" the="" first="" time,="" that="" effects="" related="" and="" unrelated="" to="" dopamine="" in="" the="" brain="" may="" contribute="" to="" the="" clinical="" benefit="" of="" vayarin®="">

The larger study, presented in 2018, met its predetermined primary endpoint and showed significant improvement in ADHD behaviors compared to placebo in the Adult ADHD Investigator Symptom Rating Scale (AISRS). Further analysis revealed new findings on the secondary endpoint, including the Clinical Global Impression – Severity (CGI-S) scale, and the Behavior Rating Inventory of Executive Function (BRIEF).

“We are continuing to explore innovative ways to showcase the efficacy of our specialty nutrition products for children and adults who are managing their ADHD behaviors on a daily basis," said Michelle Cuccia, CEO of VAYA™. "The latest data is fascinating as it leverages the power of an fMRI to show the direct response and brain activity related to taking Vayarin Plus in an adult population. Vayarin Plus is a non-drug approach to help restore the lipid imbalances in the brain that are associated with ADHD. We look forward to continuing our research to help adults diagnosed with ADHD better manage their behavior.”

About Vayarin® Plus

Vayarin® Plus

, a new extra-strength product in the Vayarin® product family, is indicated for the clinical dietary management of ADHD in adults and adolescents over the age of 14 who weigh 97 pounds or above (44kgs).

Vayarin® Plus is a line extension of VAYA’s flagship product Vayarin®, a nutritional product intended to support the dietary management of ADHD in children. Literature supports strong correlation between lipid imbalances and ADHD. Vayarin® Plus compensates for and manages these imbalances and was clinically shown to reduce ADHD behaviors safely and effectively, providing full-day coverage.

Vayarin® Plus is available in hard-shell capsule form, that can be also opened and sprinkled on food for easy administration. The recommended daily dose of Vayarin® Plus is 450 mg of Lipirinen®, provided within two capsules per day in convenient once-daily dosing.

For more information about VAYA™ Pharma and about Vayarin® Plus, please visit www.vayadirect.com.

VAYA™ Pharma

VAYA™ Pharma, a division of Frutarom, Inc., is the innovator of lipid-based medical foods that are used to manage distinct nutritional deficiencies associated with certain diseases and health conditions, including Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Early Memory Impairment (EMI). Committed to safety and efficacy, VAYA™ Pharma’s innovations – Vayarin®, Vayarin® Plus and Vayacog® – are backed by years of scientific and clinical research. VAYATM Pharma is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

For more information:

VAYA™ Pharma

Shervin Esfahani

443.995.4299

ShervinE@vayapharma.com 

VAYA Logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
38
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
21 Jan
NDA-DK
Det da noget sludder! Hvis du sætter dig i en taxa og siger han skal køre mod trafikken, så skal han..
16
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13:45 - KushCo Holdings, Inc. Closes $34,000,000 Registered Direct Offering
13:45 - MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
13:45 - Boise Cascade announces officer promotions and retirements
13:45 - CV Sciences, Inc. Announces the Retirement of Its Founder and Management Restructure
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
13:45 - KushCo Holdings, Inc. Closes $34,000,000 Registered Direct Offering
13:45 - MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
13:45 - Boise Cascade announces officer promotions and retirements
13:45 - CV Sciences, Inc. Announces the Retirement of Its Founder and Management Restructure
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bermuda Raising Profile of Life & Annuity Insurance Sector
2
iSIGN Media Announces the Close of a Warrant Bonus and a Shares for Debt Arrangement
3
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for First Quarter 2019
4
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day
5
MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering the Combination of MN-166 (ibudilast) and Riluzole for the Treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and other Neurodegenerative Diseases

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:45
KushCo Holdings, Inc. Closes $34,000,000 Registered Direct Offering
13:45
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
13:45
Boise Cascade announces officer promotions and retirements
13:45
CV Sciences, Inc. Announces the Retirement of Its Founder and Management Restructure
13:43
Wabash National Corporation to Divest Aviation and Truck Equipment Business to AFI Partners
13:42
Architectural Precast Panel Manufacturers have Formwork Ally in ACH Foam Technologies
13:40
BrainStorm Granted Additional Patent for NurOwn® in Israel
13:38
Albertsons Companies, Inc. Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering
13:36
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 January 2019 14:03:18
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-22 15:03:18 - 2019-01-22 14:03:18 - 1000 - Website: OKAY