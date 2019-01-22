22/01/2019 22:42:58

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.

Related content
19:51 - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
13:45 - 
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces th..
19 Jan - 
TERNIUM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTOR..

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the January 28, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Ternium S.A.(“Ternium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TX) securities between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Ternium investors have until January 28, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg published an article alleging that Ternium’s Chairman Paolo Rocca, was indicted for his role in a graft scheme. Specifically the article alleges that, “the judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company’s executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012.” On this news, Ternium’s share price fell $1.42 per share or nearly 5% to close at $28.02 per share on November 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Rocca, Ternium's Chairman, knew that one of his company's executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Ternium's Sidor unit; (2) this conduct would lead Rocca to be charged in a graft scheme and subject Ternium, its affiliates, and/or its executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Ternium's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Ternium, you may move the Court no later than January 28, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

www.glancylaw.com 

shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:42 TX
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
19:51 TX
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GSKY, PPDF, TX and CMCM
13:45  
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19 Jan TX
TERNIUM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. - TX
19 Jan TX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Ternium S.A. – TX
18 Jan BA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PPDAI, Boeing, Ternium, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
17 Jan TX
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Ternium S.A. To Contact The Firm
17 Jan TX
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17 Jan TX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Ternium S.A. (TX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019
16 Jan TX
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22:49 - Innovative Online Learning Platform Launches Global Expansion With New European Headquarters
22:46 - Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Maxar Technologies Inc.
22:45 - Bryn Mawr Trust Names Liam Brickley Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer
22:43 - Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc.
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
22:49 - Innovative Online Learning Platform Launches Global Expansion With New European Headquarters
22:46 - Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Maxar Technologies Inc.
22:45 - Bryn Mawr Trust Names Liam Brickley Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer
22:43 - Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc.
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
iSIGN Media Announces the Close of a Warrant Bonus and a Shares for Debt Arrangement
2
Goldquest: Grant of Stock Options
3
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day
4
Studio City Finance Limited Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering and Conditional Tender Offer
5
Gold Resource Corporation Achieves 2018 Annual Gold and Silver Production Targets

Related stock quotes

Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A.. 28.26 -2.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:49
Innovative Online Learning Platform Launches Global Expansion With New European Headquarters
22:46
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Maxar Technologies Inc.
22:45
Bryn Mawr Trust Names Liam Brickley Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer
22:43
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc.
22:42
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
22:40
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nova LifeStyle, Inc.
22:35
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
22:31
Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Full-Year 2018 Net Income of $343.2 million, an Increase of 33% Over Prior Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Net Income of $79.7 million, an Increase of 16% Over Prior Year
22:30
Delek US Holdings to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call on February 20

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 January 2019 23:11:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-23 00:11:58 - 2019-01-22 23:11:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY