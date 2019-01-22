22/01/2019 22:43:18

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc.

Related content
20:13 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NSANY, XPO and TDOC: Levi & Kor..
21 Jan - 
XPO LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds XPO Logistics,..
18 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehold..

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the February 12, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased XPO Logistics, Inc. (“XPO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XPO) securities between February 26, 2014, and December 12, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). XPO investors have until February 12, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 12, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report asserting that a “forensic investigation” into XPO had revealed “financial irregularities that conveniently cover [the Company’s] growing financial strain and inability to complete additional acquisitions despite repeated promises.” Specifically, Spruce Point reported that it had discovered, among other issues, “concrete evidence to suggest dubious tax accounting, under-reporting of bad debts, phantom income through unaccountable M&A earn-out liabilities, and aggressive amortization assumptions: all designed to portray glowing ‘Non-GAAP’ results.” On this news, XPO’s share price fell $15.77 per share, or more than 26%, to close at $44.50 on December 13, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XPO’s highly touted aggressive M&A strategy had yielded only minimal returns to the Company; (2) XPO was utilizing improper accounting practices to mask its true financial condition, including, inter alia, under-reporting of bad debts and aggressive amortization assumptions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of XPO, you may move the Court no later than February 12, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

www.glancylaw.com 

shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:43 XPO
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc.
20:13 XPO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NSANY, XPO and TDOC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Jan  
XPO LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds XPO Logistics, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Lawsuit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – XPO
18 Jan XPO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – XPO
18 Jan XPO
Hagens Berman Notifies XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) Investors of February 12, 2019 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Possible Accounting Irregularities
18 Jan XPO
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc.
18 Jan XPO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - February 12, 2019
18 Jan XPO
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Teladoc, XPO Logistics, Nobilis Health, and Wayfair and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
17 Jan XPO
Hagens Berman Notifies XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) Investors of February 12, 2019 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Possible Accounting Irregularities
16 Jan XPO
XPO $100K LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc; Reminds Investors with Losses of More than $100K of Important Deadline – XPO

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22:49 - Innovative Online Learning Platform Launches Global Expansion With New European Headquarters
22:46 - Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Maxar Technologies Inc.
22:45 - Bryn Mawr Trust Names Liam Brickley Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer
22:43 - Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc.
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
22:49 - Innovative Online Learning Platform Launches Global Expansion With New European Headquarters
22:46 - Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Maxar Technologies Inc.
22:45 - Bryn Mawr Trust Names Liam Brickley Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer
22:43 - Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc.
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
iSIGN Media Announces the Close of a Warrant Bonus and a Shares for Debt Arrangement
2
Goldquest: Grant of Stock Options
3
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day
4
Studio City Finance Limited Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering and Conditional Tender Offer
5
Gold Resource Corporation Achieves 2018 Annual Gold and Silver Production Targets

Related stock quotes

XPO Logistics Inc 63.53 -0.6% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:49
Innovative Online Learning Platform Launches Global Expansion With New European Headquarters
22:46
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Maxar Technologies Inc.
22:45
Bryn Mawr Trust Names Liam Brickley Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer
22:43
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc.
22:42
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
22:40
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nova LifeStyle, Inc.
22:35
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
22:31
Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Full-Year 2018 Net Income of $343.2 million, an Increase of 33% Over Prior Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Net Income of $79.7 million, an Increase of 16% Over Prior Year
22:30
Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call on February 20

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 January 2019 23:12:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-23 00:12:02 - 2019-01-22 23:12:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY