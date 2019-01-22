Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results

ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. The company's net income available to common shareholders was $6.5 million, or $0.55 per basic share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.43 per basic share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and $2.8 million, or $0.25 per basic share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The earnings per basic share during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the same period in 2017, were impacted by the issuance of 899,816 shares of common stock in connection with the completion of the Westbound Bank ("Westbound") acquisition on June 1, 2018, by our repurchase of 143,276 shares of common stock in the second half of 2018 and by a $1.7 million one-time, non-cash charge to income tax provision in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017 that changed the company’s federal income tax rate from 35% to 21%. Return on average assets and average equity for the fourth quarter were 1.15% and 10.67%, respectively, compared to 0.91% and 8.39%, respectively for the third quarter of 2018 and 0.58% and 5.36%, respectively, for the same period during 2017.

The company's growth in net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, was primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, of $3.4 million, a gain on the sale of our Atlanta, Texas bank location of $830,000 and a decrease in the income tax provision of $2.1 million. These items were partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $2.3 million, of which $1.5 million related to higher employee compensation and benefits expense during the quarter and a loss on the sale of a former bank building in Longview, Texas of $229,000. The increase in employee compensation and benefits resulted from an increase of 57 full-time equivalent employees, from 397 as of December 31, 2017 to 454 as of December 31, 2018, of which 28 new employees were related to the Westbound acquisition, 11 were from our two de novo locations in Austin and Fort Worth, Texas that were opened in the fourth quarter of 2017, and other employees that were added to support operational growth and our SBA department.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017 was $18.9 million and $15.5 million, respectively, an increase of $3.4 million, or 21.7%. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017 was 3.58% and 3.39% respectively. Net interest income and net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, were $18.9 million and 3.62%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The provision for loan losses was $500,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $500,000 in the third quarter of 2018 and $600,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017. The provision for loan losses is primarily reflective of organic growth during the respective periods. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans have improved and were 0.46% at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.69% at September 30, 2018, and 0.64% at December 31, 2017.

Noninterest income increased $624,000, or 17.6%, in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $4.2 million, compared to $3.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Merchant and debit card income increased 7.3% to $1.0 million, compared to $937,000 in the prior quarter due to continued growth in net new accounts and debit card usage. Other noninterest income increased $765,000, or 227.7% from the prior quarter to $1.1 million, which included the net gain of $601,000 on the sales of our Atlanta, Texas bank location and former Longview, Texas bank location in the fourth quarter. These items were partially offset by decreases in the net realized gain on sale of loans of $200,000, or 31.4%. Noninterest income increased $394,000, or 10.4%, in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $3.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Merchant and debit card income increased $187,000, or 22.9%, compared to the same quarter last year due to continued growth in net new accounts and debit card usage. Other noninterest income increased $383,000, or 53.3% from the same quarter in 2017. These increases were partially offset by decreases in gain on sale of mortgage loans of $54,000, or 11.0%, from $491,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017 to $437,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Noninterest expense decreased 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $14.5 million, compared to $15.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The decrease results primarily from a $417,000, or 44.0%, decline in legal and professional fees in the third quarter, which were mainly associated with the Westbound acquisition. These decreases were partially offset by a $243,000, or 3.0%, increase in employee compensation and benefits expense, from $8.2 million in the third quarter to $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense increased $2.3 million, or 18.6%, in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by a $1.5 million increase in employee compensation and benefit expenses when compared to the same quarter a year ago, and a $474,000 increase in occupancy expenses. The increase in salary and occupancy expenses were significantly impacted as a result of the Westbound acquisition and by our two de novo locations in Austin and Fort Worth, Texas. The company's efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 63.16%, compared to 64.13% in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated assets for the company totaled $2.27 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $2.24 billion at September 30, 2018, and $1.96 billion at December 31, 2017. Gross loans increased 0.46%, or $7.7 million, to $1.66 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to loans of $1.65 billion at September 30, 2018. Gross loans increased 22.1%, or $300.0 million, from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2017. Excluding the $154.7 million of loans acquired from Westbound, and the $10.2 million in loans sold with the Atlanta bank location, organic loan growth from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018 was $155.5 million, or 11.4%. Deposits increased by 1.86%, or $34.1 million, to $1.87 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $1.84 billion at September 30, 2018. Total deposits increased 11.6%, or $195.2 million, from $1.68 billion at December 31, 2017. Excluding the $181.4 million of deposits acquired from Westbound, and the $32.4 million in deposits sold with the Atlanta bank location, organic deposit growth from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018 was $46.2 million, or 2.7%. Shareholders' equity totaled $244.6 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to $242.0 million at September 30, 2018 and $207.3 million at December 31, 2017. The increases from the previous quarter and from December 31, 2017 were primarily the result of operating earnings and the issuance of common stock related to the Westbound acquisition on June 1, 2018.

The company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ty Abston, said, "We are pleased with a solid year of earnings and asset growth as we executed well on our Company’s strategic objectives. Our plans for the coming year are to continue this positive trend and momentum as we further build our franchise in the four regions of the state that we’ve established. We look forward to the 2019 opportunities and growth prospects that lie ahead."

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of 2018 2017 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 44,471 $ 38,483 $ 37,944 $ 33,021 $ 40,482 Federal funds sold 20,275 10,700 56,850 43,875 26,175 Interest-bearing deposits 6,764 4,868 4,186 9,715 24,771 Total cash and cash equivalents 71,510 54,051 98,980 86,611 91,428 Securities available for sale 232,975 232,378 243,490 235,075 232,372 Securities held to maturity 163,164 164,839 167,239 170,408 174,684 Loans held for sale 1,795 826 1,731 1,477 1,896 Loans, net 1,645,444 1,638,149 1,580,441 1,388,913 1,347,779 Accrued interest receivable 9,292 7,760 8,667 6,719 8,174 Premises and equipment, net 52,227 52,660 53,396 45,095 43,818 Other real estate owned 751 1,783 1,926 2,076 2,244 Cash surrender value of life insurance 26,301 25,747 25,590 19,468 19,117 Deferred tax asset 3,409 3,237 2,902 3,354 2,543 Core deposit intangible, net 4,706 4,919 5,133 2,578 2,724 Goodwill 32,160 32,160 32,019 18,742 18,742 Other assets 23,236 24,071 23,126 17,369 17,103 Total assets $ 2,266,970 $ 2,242,580 $ 2,244,640 $ 1,997,885 $ 1,962,624 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 489,789 $ 479,405 $ 464,236 $ 421,255 $ 410,009 Interest-bearing deposits 1,381,691 1,357,934 1,384,189 1,270,327 1,266,311 Total deposits 1,871,480 1,837,339 1,848,425 1,691,582 1,676,320 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 12,228 11,107 12,588 12,395 12,879 Accrued interest and other liabilities 10,733 10,187 9,515 7,575 7,117 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 115,136 129,140 120,644 65,149 45,153 Subordinated debentures 12,810 12,810 13,810 13,810 13,810 Total liabilities 2,022,387 2,000,583 2,004,982 1,790,511 1,755,279 Total shareholders' equity 244,583 241,997 239,658 207,374 207,345 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,266,970 $ 2,242,580 $ 2,244,640 $ 1,997,885 $ 1,962,624

Quarter Ended 2018 2017 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 INCOME STATEMENTS Interest income $ 24,719 $ 23,675 $ 21,026 $ 19,038 $ 18,689 Interest expense 5,863 5,446 4,567 3,666 3,201 Net interest income 18,856 18,229 16,459 15,372 15,488 Provision for loan losses 500 500 650 600 600 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,356 17,729 15,809 14,772 14,888 Noninterest income 4,173 3,549 3,916 3,665 3,779 Noninterest expense 14,544 15,027 14,069 13,134 12,265 Income before income taxes 7,985 6,251 5,656 5,303 6,402 Income tax provision 1,473 1,160 1,022 944 3,594 Net earnings $ 6,512 $ 5,091 $ 4,634 $ 4,359 $ 2,808 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.55 $ 0.43 $ 0.41 $ 0.39 $ 0.25 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.55 0.42 0.41 0.39 0.25 Cash dividends per common share 0.17 0.15 0.14 0.14 0.14 Book value per common share - end of quarter 20.68 20.23 20.04 18.75 18.75 Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(1) 17.56 17.13 16.81 16.82 16.81 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter 11,829,868 11,964,472 11,960,772 11,058,956 11,058,956 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,888,817 11,962,654 11,327,363 11,058,956 11,058,956 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 11,951,271 12,033,434 11,440,103 11,177,579 11,162,329 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.15 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.58 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.67 8.39 8.58 8.35 5.36 Net interest margin (annualized) 3.58 3.50 3.44 3.41 3.39 Efficiency ratio(2) 63.16 69.00 68.88 68.99 64.13 Twelve months ended December 31, 2018 2017 INCOME STATEMENTS Interest income $ 88,458 $ 71,782 Interest expense 19,542 12,152 Net interest income 68,916 59,630 Provision for loan losses 2,250 2,850 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 66,666 56,780 Noninterest income 15,303 14,279 Noninterest expense 56,774 48,382 Income before income taxes 25,195 22,677 Income tax provision 4,599 8,238 Net earnings $ 20,596 $ 14,439 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share, basic $ 1.78 $ 1.41 Earnings per common share, diluted 1.77 1.40 Cash dividends per common share 0.60 0.53 Book value per common share - end of quarter 20.68 18.75 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter 11,829,868 11,058,956 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,562,826 10,230,840 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 11,653,766 10,313,369 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.97 % 0.76 % Return on average equity 9.03 7.78 Net interest margin 3.49 3.38 Efficiency ratio(2) 67.37 65.61

(1) See Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures table.

(2) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses.

Taxes are not part of this calculation.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) As of 2018 2017 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 261,779 $ 248,758 $ 234,396 $ 206,308 $ 197,508 Real estate: Construction and development 237,503 229,307 211,745 193,909 196,774 Commercial real estate 582,519 599,153 570,448 450,076 418,137 Farmland 67,845 65,209 68,272 63,971 59,023 1-4 family residential 393,067 392,456 392,940 377,278 374,371 Multi-family residential 38,386 38,523 39,023 37,992 36,574 Consumer 54,777 53,947 52,949 48,982 51,267 Agricultural 23,277 24,184 23,362 22,545 25,596 Overdrafts 382 326 339 273 294 Total loans(1)(2) $ 1,659,535 $ 1,651,863 $ 1,593,474 $ 1,401,334 $ 1,359,544 Quarter Ended 2018 2017 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 14,441 $ 13,890 $ 13,375 $ 12,859 $ 12,528 Loans charged-off (507 ) (94 ) (201 ) (116 ) (979 ) Recoveries 217 145 66 32 710 Provision for loan losses 500 500 650 600 600 Balance at end of period $ 14,651 $ 14,441 $ 13,890 $ 13,375 $ 12,859 Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans 0.88 % 0.87 % 0.87 % 0.95 % 0.95 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 248.7 166.8 162.3 282.4 321.2 Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) 0.07 (0.01 ) 0.04 0.02 0.08 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accrual loans (3) $ 5,891 $ 8,657 $ 8,557 $ 4,737 $ 4,004 Other real estate owned 751 1,783 1,926 2,076 2,244 Repossessed assets owned 971 986 1,624 2,107 2,466 Total non-performing assets $ 7,613 $ 11,426 $ 12,107 $ 8,920 $ 8,714 Non-performing assets as a percentage of: Total loans(1)(3) 0.46 % 0.69 % 0.76 % 0.64 % 0.64 % Total assets 0.34 0.51 0.54 0.45 0.44 Restructured loans-nonaccrual $ 335 $ — $ — $ — $ — Restructured loans-accruing 861 727 737 746 657 Quarter Ended 2018 2017 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges $ 939 $ 921 $ 852 $ 888 $ 945 Net realized gain on securities transactions — 1 (51 ) — 142 Net realized gain on sale of loans 437 637 678 556 491 Fiduciary income 408 402 379 398 408 Bank-owned life insurance income 152 157 135 126 114 Merchant and debit card fees 1,005 937 871 829 818 Loan processing fee income 131 158 155 145 143 Other noninterest income 1,101 336 897 723 718 Total noninterest income $ 4,173 $ 3,549 $ 3,916 $ 3,665 $ 3,779 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits $ 8,399 $ 8,156 $ 7,789 $ 7,778 $ 6,922 Occupancy expenses 2,322 2,217 2,006 1,853 1,848 Legal and professional fees 531 948 1,033 568 589 Software and technology 653 636 657 556 556 Amortization 347 349 275 257 252 Director and committee fees 227 255 268 279 304 Advertising and promotions 416 335 380 279 314 ATM and debit card expense 270 289 259 309 133 Telecommunication expense 173 170 154 152 114 FDIC insurance assessment fees 146 164 159 156 144 Other noninterest expense 1,060 1,508 1,089 947 1,089 Total noninterest expense $ 14,544 $ 15,027 $ 14,069 $ 13,134 $ 12,265

(1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.8 million, $826,000, $1.7 million, $1.5 million, and $1.9 million as of December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

(2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $560,000, $727,000, $857,000, $1.0 million, and $1.1 million as of December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

(3) Restructured loans-nonaccrual are included in nonaccrual loans which are a component of nonperforming loans.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate ASSETS Interest-earnings assets: Total loans(1) $ 1,645,952 $ 21,793 5.25 % $ 1,324,401 $ 15,899 4.76 % Securities available for sale 234,367 1,527 2.58 241,458 1,403 2.31 Securities held to maturity 164,084 1,035 2.50 177,447 1,069 2.39 Nonmarketable equity securities 11,994 132 4.37 7,495 86 4.55 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 35,770 232 2.57 63,997 232 1.44 Total interest-earning assets 2,092,167 24,719 4.69 1,814,798 18,689 4.09 Allowance for loan losses (14,525 ) (12,743 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 185,179 145,069 Total assets $ 2,262,821 $ 1,947,124 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,379,641 $ 4,993 1.44 % $ 1,233,932 $ 2,843 0.91 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 112,551 684 2.41 59,938 178 1.18 Subordinated debentures 12,821 171 5.29 13,810 165 4.74 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 14,002 15 0.43 14,402 15 0.41 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,519,015 5,863 1.53 1,322,082 3,201 0.96 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 487,180 408,959 Accrued interest and other liabilities 12,534 6,638 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 499,714 415,597 Shareholders’ equity 244,092 209,445 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,262,821 $ 1,947,124 Net interest rate spread(2) 3.16 % 3.13 % Net interest income $ 18,856 $ 15,488 Net interest margin(3) 3.58 % 3.39 %

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.2 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

(2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized.

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate ASSETS Interest-earnings assets: Total loans(1) $ 1,524,792 $ 77,170 5.06 % $ 1,283,253 $ 61,014 4.75 % Securities available for sale 236,799 5,927 2.50 223,095 5,081 2.28 Securities held to maturity 167,919 4,160 2.48 182,549 4,409 2.42 Nonmarketable equity securities 9,625 432 4.49 7,134 465 6.52 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 35,521 769 2.16 70,692 813 1.15 Total interest-earning assets 1,974,656 88,458 4.48 1,766,723 71,782 4.06 Allowance for loan losses (13,825 ) (12,217 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 167,734 144,971 Total assets $ 2,128,565 $ 1,899,477 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,324,744 $ 16,941 1.28 % $ 1,241,115 $ 10,604 0.85 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 94,338 1,865 1.98 46,268 472 1.02 Other debt — — — 6,711 301 4.49 Subordinated debentures 13,309 687 5.16 15,902 724 4.55 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 12,796 49 0.38 13,306 51 0.38 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,445,187 19,542 1.35 1,323,302 12,152 0.92 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 446,560 384,049 Accrued interest and other liabilities 8,754 6,648 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 455,314 390,697 Shareholders’ equity 228,064 185,478 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,128,565 $ 1,899,477 Net interest rate spread(2) 3.13 % 3.14 % Net interest income $ 68,916 $ 59,630 Net interest margin(3) 3.49 % 3.38 %

(1) Includes an average outstanding balance of loans held for sale of $1.7 million for the years ended December 2018 and 2017.

(2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of 2018 2017 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 Total shareholders’ equity $ 244,583 $ 241,997 $ 239,658 $ 207,374 $ 207,345 Adjustments: Goodwill (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,019 ) (18,742 ) (18,742 ) Core deposit intangible (4,706 ) (4,919 ) (5,133 ) (2,578 ) (2,724 ) Total tangible common equity $ 207,717 $ 204,918 $ 202,506 $ 186,054 $ 185,879 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(1) 11,829,868 11,964,472 11,960,772 11,058,956 11,058,956 Book value per common share $ 20.68 $ 20.23 $ 20.04 $ 18.75 $ 18.75 Tangible book value per common share 17.56 17.13 16.93 16.82 16.81

(1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

