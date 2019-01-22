22/01/2019 15:36:40

Historic Floating Theater for Auction in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Showboat Majestic, a National Historic  Landmark, is currently for sale by auction on the online government surplus auction website GovDeals.com.

The Showboat Majestic was originally built in 1923.  The 221-seat theater is known to be the last floating theater in America, and the only one of its kind still intact. The showboat was declared a historic landmark in December 1989.

The Majestic was originally purchased by Tom Reynolds. The Reynolds family owned, lived on, and operated the boat for many years, offering travelling entertainment to residents of the towns along the Ohio River. To this day, the Majestic remains the longest-lived floating theater under one owner. 

The Majestic was also used by students from schools like Kent State University and Indiana University to present shows to their student bodies during the summer months. Reynolds eventually sold the boat to Indiana University for a reported $30,000 in 1959.The boat is now being offered for sale with a starting bid of $10,000.

The show boat was purchased by The City of Cincinnati in 1967 and was leased to the University of Cincinnati which operated it until 1988. It was leased to Downie Productions in 1989, and then leased to Cincinnati Landmark Productions (CLP) which operated the theater and performed maintenance and nautical duties until 2013 when they terminated the lease.

In 2007, the city agreed to enter into a preservation covenant with the State Historic Preservation Office and the National Park Service in return for a restoration grant from the State. The covenant requires that the boat be maintained and that its historic character be kept intact. The purchaser of the showboat will be required to enter into and abide by a new covenant with the same restrictions, with the State Historic Preservation Office in order to purchase the boat.

The Majestic, now moored at the City of Cincinnati’s Public Landing, is required to be accessible by the public for no less than 12 days per year. The new owner must publish the dates and times the boat is open annually and provide this information to the State Historic Preservation Office. The complete terms and conditions of the covenant can be viewed on the auction page.

Neptune Marine Surveys & Services, Inc. conducted an inspection of the Showboat Majestic in February 2018. The full report is also attached to the auction page for public viewing.

The showboat can be inspected before the auction end date of February 9th at the Cincinnati Public Landing on the Ohio River at 435 E. Mehring. For prospective buyers who want to inspect the boat, arrangements can be made with Andy Schuermann at 513-475-9600. Buyers interested in purchasing the showboat will need to register as a bidder with GovDeals. Registration is easy and free and can be completed at govdeals.com/Register.  

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) is a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world’s largest marketplace for business surplus. We partner with global Fortune 1000 corporations, middle market companies, and government agencies to intelligently transform surplus assets and inventory from a burden into a liquid opportunity that fuels the achievement of strategic goals. Our superior service, unmatched scale, and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. With over $7 billion in completed transactions, and 3 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart surplus solutions. Let us build a better future for your surplus. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

Media Contact:

Angela Jones                                                                                                                                    

GovDeals                                                                                                                

334-301-7823                                                                                                    

ajones@govdeals.com                                                                                         

Ken Bertke  

Cincinnati Fleet Services

(513) 352-5453

ken.bertke@cincinnati-oh.gov 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e59bcbdc-2298-4c54-ac09-a6cdf268be20

GovDeals, Inc.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
38
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
21 Jan
NDA-DK
Det da noget sludder! Hvis du sætter dig i en taxa og siger han skal køre mod trafikken, så skal han..
16
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13
14:21
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
15:46 - CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results
15:45 - City Year and Bank of America Announce Expanded Partnership
15:43 - Spectrum Global Solutions Announces Up-Listing to OTC-QB
15:43 - CognitiveScale Reports Record Annual Software Subscription Growth
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
15:46 - CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results
15:45 - City Year and Bank of America Announce Expanded Partnership
15:43 - Spectrum Global Solutions Announces Up-Listing to OTC-QB
15:43 - CognitiveScale Reports Record Annual Software Subscription Growth
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bermuda Raising Profile of Life & Annuity Insurance Sector
2
iSIGN Media Announces the Close of a Warrant Bonus and a Shares for Debt Arrangement
3
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for First Quarter 2019
4
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day
5
Goldquest: Grant of Stock Options

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:47
Business Expert and “Shark Tank” Star Barbara Corcoran to Keynote 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition
15:46
CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results
15:45
City Year and Bank of America Announce Expanded Partnership
15:43
Spectrum Global Solutions Announces Up-Listing to OTC-QB
15:43
CognitiveScale Reports Record Annual Software Subscription Growth
15:36
Historic Floating Theater for Auction in Cincinnati
15:35
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:33
Modern States Education Alliance Partners With the Tennessee School Boards Association to Provide Students With On-Ramp to College
15:31
Finger Motion Announces Platform expansion and shareholders update

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 January 2019 16:04:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-22 17:04:27 - 2019-01-22 16:04:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY