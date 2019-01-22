22/01/2019 19:05:00

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against DXC Technology Company (“DXC Technology” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DXC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 8, 2018 and November 6, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 25, 2019.           

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. DXC Technology changed the focus of its sales organization from specialized teams designed to meet client expectations to a generalized sales team. The Company’s strategy of reducing costs and employee headcount resulted in a shortage of salespeople who could properly represent its products and services, resulting in lost sales opportunities. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements, including revenue projections and guidance, were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about DXC Technology, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

