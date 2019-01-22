22/01/2019 20:39:12

Konica Minolta Again Ranked #1 in Brand Loyalty in Brand Keys’ 2019 Customer Loyalty Engagement Index

Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., (Konica Minolta), announced today that it has again received first place in Brand Loyalty in the 2019 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index. This marks the twelfth consecutive year that Konica Minolta has received this prestigious recognition.

Brand Keys, a New York–based client loyalty and engagement consultancy, publishes this annual syndicated study, which examines clients’ relationships with 822 brands in 90 categories. According to the 2019 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index, Konica Minolta has been recognized for Brand Loyalty in the “MFP Office Copier,” (multifunction printer), category.

Brand Keys’ 24th annual Customer Loyalty Engagement Index and research consultancy identifies brands that are best able to engage clients by meeting or exceeding their expectations, thereby creating client loyalty. The Index recognizes the brands that receive the highest loyalty and engagement assessments, and surpass competitors for responding to the category values customers desire most.

“We are proud and honored to receive this recognition for the twelfth consecutive year because it exemplifies how valuable our products and services continue to be to our customers,” said Kay Du Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Konica Minolta. “We look forward to continuing to develop and provide the highest quality solutions and services to our clients in the future.

“It’s hard to measure what moves faster today. Customer expectations or their desires for innovation?” said Robert Passikoff, Brand Keys Founder and President. “Based on Konica Minolta’s track record, they’ve managed not only to keep up with both, but to anticipate tech sector trends. Twelve years being a loyalty leader is an extraordinary accomplishment in today’s marketplace and we congratulate them.”

A complete list of the Customer Loyalty Engagement Index’s 90 categories and the highest-rated brands can be found at: https://brandkeys.com/portfolio/customer-loyalty-engagement/About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 12 consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Stacey Sujeebun

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

201-236-4272

PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

