22/01/2019 21:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases 3-Phase Step-Up Buck and Boost Transformer, 51.1 kVA, 50/60Hz

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of a three-phase step-up buck and boost transformer designed for indoor and outdoor use. This energy efficient unit operates at 50/60 Hz and provides protection against critical equipment failures by isolating the power source from the connected device. This 51.1 kVA unit is equipped with integrated floor and wall mounting brackets.

The MT-BBT-208Y.120-240Y.136-3P-125A three-phase step-up buck and boost transformer has a primary voltage of 208Y/120V Wye and 70.91 amps on the input side. Secondary voltage is provided at 240Y/136V Wye and has 125 amps available on the secondary side. This unit’s cores are made of non-aging, cold-rolled silicon steel laminations, and each core is specially coated to resist moisture, and are balanced to minimize axial forces during short circuit events.

Larson Electronics’ three-phase, step-up buck and boost transformer provides lower heat emissions, which requires less cooling. The NEMA 3R painted steel enclosure allows this unit to be used both indoors and outdoors and features 180˚C insulation with a 115˚C temperature rise. The precision cut aluminum winding material helps improve performance making this unit suitable for use with air conditioners, lighting systems, heating elements, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c112f9b9-9463-4957-8310-d77a17cb6608

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
39
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
14:32
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
13
10:49
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
13
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
21:10 - LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Markel Corporation To Contact The Firm
21:07 - Casella Waste Systems Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
21:07 - Triumph Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $18.1 Million
21:05 - UNITY Biotechnology Expands Ongoing UBX0101 Phase 1 Study to Further Evaluate SASP Factors in Osteoarthritis of the Knee
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21:10 - LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Markel Corporation To Contact The Firm
21:07 - Casella Waste Systems Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
21:07 - Triumph Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $18.1 Million
21:05 - UNITY Biotechnology Expands Ongoing UBX0101 Phase 1 Study to Further Evaluate SASP Factors in Osteoarthritis of the Knee
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bermuda Raising Profile of Life & Annuity Insurance Sector
2
iSIGN Media Announces the Close of a Warrant Bonus and a Shares for Debt Arrangement
3
Goldquest: Grant of Stock Options
4
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for First Quarter 2019
5
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:10
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Markel Corporation To Contact The Firm
21:07
Casella Waste Systems Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
21:07
Triumph Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $18.1 Million
21:05
UNITY Biotechnology Expands Ongoing UBX0101 Phase 1 Study to Further Evaluate SASP Factors in Osteoarthritis of the Knee
21:04
Ashland announces agreement with Cruiser Capital
21:02
Atomera to Announce and Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Business Update & Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, February 12, 2019
21:01
Selecta Biosciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
21:01
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
21:01
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter of 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 January 2019 21:28:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-22 22:28:19 - 2019-01-22 21:28:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY