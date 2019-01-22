Larson Electronics Releases 3-Phase Step-Up Buck and Boost Transformer, 51.1 kVA, 50/60Hz

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of a three-phase step-up buck and boost transformer designed for indoor and outdoor use. This energy efficient unit operates at 50/60 Hz and provides protection against critical equipment failures by isolating the power source from the connected device. This 51.1 kVA unit is equipped with integrated floor and wall mounting brackets.

The MT-BBT-208Y.120-240Y.136-3P-125A three-phase step-up buck and boost transformer has a primary voltage of 208Y/120V Wye and 70.91 amps on the input side. Secondary voltage is provided at 240Y/136V Wye and has 125 amps available on the secondary side. This unit’s cores are made of non-aging, cold-rolled silicon steel laminations, and each core is specially coated to resist moisture, and are balanced to minimize axial forces during short circuit events.

Larson Electronics’ three-phase, step-up buck and boost transformer provides lower heat emissions, which requires less cooling. The NEMA 3R painted steel enclosure allows this unit to be used both indoors and outdoors and features 180˚C insulation with a 115˚C temperature rise. The precision cut aluminum winding material helps improve performance making this unit suitable for use with air conditioners, lighting systems, heating elements, and more.

