Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Combo Fluorescent/UV Light Fixture, CID1 CIID1, 48 Watts

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of an explosion proof combo light fixture featuring two lights, including a fluorescent bulb and UV bulb. This light fixture is two feet long and meant for use in Class I, Division 1 and Class II, Division 1 hazardous locations. This unit is multi-voltage capable and approved for use in paint spray booths.

The EPL-24-2L-T8-VISUVA explosion proof combo fluorescent/UV light fixture has a T6 temperature rating and comes standard with one T8 fluorescent bulb producing 1,190 lumens with 20,000 hours of life, and one UV-A bulb. The UV bulb produces light in a wavelength range of 400nm to 315nm. Both lights are protected by heat and impact resistant Pyrex tubes and the exterior fixture is made of durable copper-free aluminum alloy. This fixture is rated for use in Class I, Division 1, Groups C and D; Class I, Division 2, Groups A, B, C, and D; and Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G hazardous locations.

Larson Electronics’ 48-watt explosion proof combo light fixture features two separate wire connections so operators can power on just the fluorescent lamp or just the UV lamp. This functionality allows operators to switch from an inspection or curing application, which uses the UV light, to standard inspection or viewing mode, which uses the white fluorescent light. This fixture comes equipped with standard bracket mounts for flat surface mounting on ceilings, floors or walls.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

