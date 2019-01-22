Marathon Group Corp. to Explore New Business Opportunities Ancillary to the Legal Cannabis Industry

WATERBURY, CT, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) (the “Company” or “Marathon”) announces that it has commenced due diligence and research initiatives in search of new business opportunities ancillary to the rapidly growing legal cannabis industry.

As a Connecticut-based software and web property development company, Marathon is well positioned to solve a variety of problems faced by small and medium sized companies operating in and around the legal marijuana and hemp industries in North America.

“With proven experience in point-of-sale solutions, digital marketing, e-commerce, advertising, lead generation, and more, the Company is already positioned to capitalize on the legal cannabis industry’s rising demand for customized technology solutions,” commented MacDonald Tudeme, President and CEO of Marathon.

According to Deloitte1, the ancillary (non-plant-touching) side of the cannabis industry is expected to be even larger than the (plant-touching) cannabis industry itself. By offering its services to the rapidly growing legal cannabis industries in the United States and Canada, Marathon stands to diversify its client base and revenue streams without additional capital expenditure.

As it pursues these new opportunities, Marathon intends to add subject matter experts to its management team and board of directors.

About Marathon Group Corp

Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) is a Connecticut-based software company engaged in web property development, focused on solving problems faced by small and medium size businesses.

MacDonald Tudeme

