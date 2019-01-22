22/01/2019 13:30:00

Marathon Group Corp. to Explore New Business Opportunities Ancillary to the Legal Cannabis Industry

WATERBURY, CT, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) (the “Company” or “Marathon”) announces that it has commenced due diligence and research initiatives in search of new business opportunities ancillary to the rapidly growing legal cannabis industry.

As a Connecticut-based software and web property development company, Marathon is well positioned to solve a variety of problems faced by small and medium sized companies operating in and around the legal marijuana and hemp industries in North America.

“With proven experience in point-of-sale solutions, digital marketing, e-commerce, advertising, lead generation, and more, the Company is already positioned to capitalize on the legal cannabis industry’s rising demand for customized technology solutions,” commented MacDonald Tudeme, President and CEO of Marathon.

According to Deloitte1, the ancillary (non-plant-touching) side of the cannabis industry is expected to be even larger than the (plant-touching) cannabis industry itself. By offering its services to the rapidly growing legal cannabis industries in the United States and Canada, Marathon stands to diversify its client base and revenue streams without additional capital expenditure.

As it pursues these new opportunities, Marathon intends to add subject matter experts to its management team and board of directors.

1https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/ca/Documents/Analytics/ca-en-analytics-DELOITTE%20Recreational%20Marijuana%20POV%20-%20ENGLISH%20FINAL_AODA.pdf

About Marathon Group Corp

Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) is a Connecticut-based software company engaged in web property development, focused on solving problems faced by small and medium size businesses.

Safe Harbor Statement

The matters discussed, particularly information regarding future revenue, earnings, business plans and goals, consist of forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management’s assumptions and the Company’s future performance are both subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties, and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained herein is subject to the risk factors and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which risk factors and uncertainties are incorporated by reference as though fully set forth herein.

MacDonald Tudeme

jasmactt@gmail.com

5be9f554ab8b950004a8e721_1.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
38
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
21 Jan
NDA-DK
Det da noget sludder! Hvis du sætter dig i en taxa og siger han skal køre mod trafikken, så skal han..
16
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13:45 - Boise Cascade announces officer promotions and retirements
13:45 - CV Sciences, Inc. Announces the Retirement of Its Founder and Management Restructure
13:45 - KushCo Holdings, Inc. Closes $34,000,000 Registered Direct Offering
13:45 - MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
13:45 - Boise Cascade announces officer promotions and retirements
13:45 - CV Sciences, Inc. Announces the Retirement of Its Founder and Management Restructure
13:45 - KushCo Holdings, Inc. Closes $34,000,000 Registered Direct Offering
13:45 - MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bermuda Raising Profile of Life & Annuity Insurance Sector
2
iSIGN Media Announces the Close of a Warrant Bonus and a Shares for Debt Arrangement
3
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for First Quarter 2019
4
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day
5
MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering the Combination of MN-166 (ibudilast) and Riluzole for the Treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and other Neurodegenerative Diseases

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:45
Boise Cascade announces officer promotions and retirements
13:45
CV Sciences, Inc. Announces the Retirement of Its Founder and Management Restructure
13:45
KushCo Holdings, Inc. Closes $34,000,000 Registered Direct Offering
13:45
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
13:43
Wabash National Corporation to Divest Aviation and Truck Equipment Business to AFI Partners
13:42
Architectural Precast Panel Manufacturers have Formwork Ally in ACH Foam Technologies
13:40
BrainStorm Granted Additional Patent for NurOwn® in Israel
13:38
Albertsons Companies, Inc. Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering
13:36
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 January 2019 14:02:48
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-22 15:02:48 - 2019-01-22 14:02:48 - 1000 - Website: OKAY