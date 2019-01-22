22/01/2019 09:09:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 21

Funds      Date       Ticker  ISIN code    Shares in Currency Net Asset  NAV/per
                      Symbol               Issue              Value      share
                                                                         Base
Invesco    21.01.2019 PSRU    IE00B23LNN70 950,001   GBP      10,124,494 10.65735
FTSE RAFI
UK 100
UCITS ETF

