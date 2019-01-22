|
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 21-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|681.17p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|697.24p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|670.92p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|686.98p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 21-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|481.20p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|484.09p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 21-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|366.88p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|372.04p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|362.70p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|367.86p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 21-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|297.23p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|302.35p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 21-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1816.33p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1828.42p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1771.22p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1783.31p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 21-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|301.04p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|303.48p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 21-January-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|193.52p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|193.49p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 21-January-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|167.83p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|167.83p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 21-January-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.52p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.86p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 21-January-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|133.71p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|134.04p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---