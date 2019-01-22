22/01/2019 19:00:00

Network-1 Receives New Patent from U.S. Patent Office Expanding Its M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio To Include 20 Issued Patents

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: NTIP), a company engaged in the development, licensing and protection of intellectual property, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 10,187,206 (“Key Derivation for a Module Using An Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card”). The claims in the newly issued patent are generally directed towards methods of updating profiles on embedded universal integrated circuit cards (eUICC or embedded sim cards).

The newly issued ‘206 patent arises from a patent application contained in the M2M/IoT patent portfolio acquired by Network-1 in December 2017 (the “M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio”). The M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio relates to, among other things, the enabling technology for authenticating and using embedded SIM cards in next generation IoT, Machine-to-Machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets and computers as well as automobiles and drones. With this latest issuance, the M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio now includes twenty (20) issued U.S. patents and seven (7) pending U.S. patent applications, plus seven (7) additional pending non-U.S. patent applications. Network-1 anticipates further issuances of additional claims for the M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio.

ABOUT NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns sixty-four (64) patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1’s current strategy includes continuing to pursue licensing opportunities for its Remote Power Patent and its efforts to monetize three patent portfolios (the Cox, Mirror Worlds and M2M/IoT Patent Portfolios). Network-1’s strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1’s Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $143,000,000 from May 2007 through September 30, 2018. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through September 30, 2018 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements address future events and conditions concerning Network-1's business plans. Such statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties as disclosed in the Network-1's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, among others, the continued material adverse effect on Network-1's business, results of operation and cash-flow if the District Court order confirming the HP jury verdict finding of non-infringement is not reversed by the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, the risk that Network-1 will not continue to receive material royalty revenue from licensees of its Remote Power Patent, the uncertainty of Network-1's revenue stream, the ability of Network-1 to successfully execute its strategy to acquire or make investments in high quality patents with significant licensing opportunities, Network-1's ability to achieve revenue and profits from its Cox Patent Portfolio, its M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio and additional revenue and profit from its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio as well as its investment in IliAD Biotechnologies, LLC or other intellectual property it may acquire or finance in the future, the ability of Network-1 to enter into additional license agreements, uncertainty as to whether cash dividends will continue be paid, the uncertainty of patent litigation and proceedings at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the difficulty in Network-1 verifying royalty amounts owed to it by its licensees, Network-1's ability to enter into strategic relationships with third parties to license or otherwise monetize their intellectual property, the risk in the future of Network-1 being classified as a Personal Holding Company, future economic conditions and technology changes and legislative, regulatory and competitive developments. Except as otherwise required to be disclosed in periodic reports, Network-1 expressly disclaims any future obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein.

Corey M. Horowitz, Chairman and CEO

Network-1 Technologies, Inc.

(212) 829-5770

Network 1.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
38
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
21 Jan
NDA-DK
Det da noget sludder! Hvis du sætter dig i en taxa og siger han skal køre mod trafikken, så skal han..
16
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
10:49
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
13
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
19:23 - R3 Continuum Named One of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in 2018
19:23 - Fortis Inc. tiendra une conférence téléphonique le 15 février pour présenter ses résultats annuels de 2018
19:20 - INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:05 - INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
19:23 - R3 Continuum Named One of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in 2018
19:23 - Fortis Inc. tiendra une conférence téléphonique le 15 février pour présenter ses résultats annuels de 2018
19:20 - INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:05 - INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bermuda Raising Profile of Life & Annuity Insurance Sector
2
iSIGN Media Announces the Close of a Warrant Bonus and a Shares for Debt Arrangement
3
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for First Quarter 2019
4
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day
5
Goldquest: Grant of Stock Options

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:23
R3 Continuum Named One of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in 2018
19:20
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:05
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:05
Cloudian Provides Seamless Hybrid and Multi-cloud Storage Integration for Veeam Environments
19:00
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In AxoGen, Inc. To Contact The Firm
19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
19:00
MSG Networks Inc. to Host Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call
19:00
Network-1 Receives New Patent from U.S. Patent Office Expanding Its M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio To Include 20 Issued Patents
18:59
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sogou Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 January 2019 19:44:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-22 20:44:56 - 2019-01-22 19:44:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY