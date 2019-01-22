22/01/2019 13:31:00

OSS to Present at Noble Capital Markets 15th Annual Investor Conference on January 28, 2019

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance computing, has been invited to present at NobleConXV, Noble Capital Markets’ 15th Annual Investor Conference being held on January 28-29, 2019 at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

One Stop Systems president and CEO, Steve Cooper, is scheduled to present on Monday, January 28 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. He will be joined by company CFO, John Morrison, for one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors. They will discuss how the company’s award-winning specialized hardware and software solutions for high-performance computing is winning major OEM and government contract awards.

The company recently announced it expects to report record results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. For the fourth quarter, OSS expects record revenue of approximately $14 million, up more than 100% versus the fourth quarter of 2017, and with this setting the stage for strong momentum going into 2019.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at ir.onestopsystems.com.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, please contact your Noble representative at (561) 994-1191 or complete a request form here.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

2019 marks Noble Capital Markets’ 35th anniversary. The company is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on emerging growth companies. In addition to NobleCon, Noble hosts numerous “non-deal” corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. In late 2018, Noble launched Channelchek.com which features advanced market data, institutional-quality research, balanced news, videos and podcasts covering more than 6,000 emerging growth companies. There is no cost for investors to join.  Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. For more information, visit www.noblecapitalmarkets.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures high performance compute accelerators, flash storage arrays and customized servers for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications. OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe flash cards to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company’s innovative hardware and Ion Accelerator Software offers exceptional performance and unparalleled scalability. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems (OSS) cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s unaudited preliminary financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 and expected growth in 2019. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation, changes resulting from the Company's finalization of its financial statements for and as of the period and year ended December 31, 2018, information or new changes in facts or circumstances that may occur prior to the filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K that are required to be included therein, risks associated with maintaining performance standards, continuing to fill purchase orders, impacts, costs and other features in our product lines and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact

 

OSS.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
38
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
21 Jan
NDA-DK
Det da noget sludder! Hvis du sætter dig i en taxa og siger han skal køre mod trafikken, så skal han..
16
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13:43 - Wabash National Corporation to Divest Aviation and Truck Equipment Business to AFI Partners
13:42 - Architectural Precast Panel Manufacturers have Formwork Ally in ACH Foam Technologies
13:40 - BrainStorm Granted Additional Patent for NurOwn® in Israel
13:38 - Albertsons Companies, Inc. Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
13:43 - Wabash National Corporation to Divest Aviation and Truck Equipment Business to AFI Partners
13:42 - Architectural Precast Panel Manufacturers have Formwork Ally in ACH Foam Technologies
13:40 - BrainStorm Granted Additional Patent for NurOwn® in Israel
13:38 - Albertsons Companies, Inc. Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bermuda Raising Profile of Life & Annuity Insurance Sector
2
iSIGN Media Announces the Close of a Warrant Bonus and a Shares for Debt Arrangement
3
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for First Quarter 2019
4
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day
5
MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering the Combination of MN-166 (ibudilast) and Riluzole for the Treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and other Neurodegenerative Diseases

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:45
Boise Cascade announces officer promotions and retirements
13:45
CV Sciences, Inc. Announces the Retirement of Its Founder and Management Restructure
13:45
KushCo Holdings, Inc. Closes $34,000,000 Registered Direct Offering
13:45
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
13:43
Wabash National Corporation to Divest Aviation and Truck Equipment Business to AFI Partners
13:42
Architectural Precast Panel Manufacturers have Formwork Ally in ACH Foam Technologies
13:40
BrainStorm Granted Additional Patent for NurOwn® in Israel
13:38
Albertsons Companies, Inc. Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering
13:36
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 January 2019 14:02:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-22 15:02:45 - 2019-01-22 14:02:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY