ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter of 2018

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Assets exceed $8 billion at year end 2018

Diluted EPS increased 47% from $1.72 to $2.53 year over year

Deposits increased 25% on an annualized basis for the quarter and 14% year over year

Increased dividend to $0.15 per share, a 36% increase

Loans increased 12% year over year

Tom Broughton, President and CEO, said, “Our strong organic growth continues for the 13th year, with assets now exceeding $8 billion.” Bud Foshee, CFO, added, “Our strong organic growth continued in the fourth quarter as a result of our bank’s focus on developing new and existing relationships.”

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (in Thousands except share and per share amounts) Period Ending December 31, 2018 Period Ending September 30, 2018 % Change From Period Ending September 30, 2018 to Period Ending December 31, 2018 Period Ending December 31, 2017 % Change From Period Ending December 31, 2017 to Period Ending December 31, 2018 QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 36,237 $ 34,560 5 % $ 21,150 71 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 36,205 $ 34,560 5 % $ 21,119 71 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.67 $ 0.64 5 % $ 0.39 72 % Return on Average Assets 1.85 % 1.87 % 1.20 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 21.13 % 20.42 % 13.97 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,109,450 54,191,222 54,161,788 Net Income - adjusted for non-routine expenses * $ 36,237 $ 24,424 48 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - adjusted for non-routine expenses* $ 36,205 $ 24,393 48 % Diluted Earnings Per Share - adjusted for non-routine expenses * $ 0.67 $ 0.45 49 % Return on Average Assets - adjusted for non-routine expenses * 1.85 % 1.39 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity - adjusted for non-routine expenses* 21.13 % 16.13 % YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 136,940 $ 93,092 47 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 136,877 $ 93,030 47 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.53 $ 1.72 47 % Return on Average Assets 1.88 % 1.43 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 20.95 % 16.37 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,169,879 54,123,957 Net Income - adjusted for non-routine expenses * $ 136,940 $ 96,366 42 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - adjusted for non-routine expenses* $ 136,877 $ 96,304 42 % Diluted Earnings Per Share - adjusted for non-routine expenses * $ 2.53 $ 1.78 42 % Return on Average Assets - adjusted for non-routine expenses * 1.88 % 1.48 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity - adjusted for non-routine expenses* 20.95 % 16.95 % BALANCE SHEET Total Assets $ 8,007,382 $ 7,517,833 7 % $ 7,082,384 13 % Loans 6,533,499 6,363,531 3 % 5,851,261 12 % Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits 1,557,341 1,504,447 4 % 1,440,326 8 % Total Deposits 6,915,708 6,505,351 6 % 6,091,674 14 % Stockholders' Equity 715,203 681,510 5 % 607,604 18 % * Non-routine expenses during the comparative periods presented in this press release as more fully described in "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $36.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to net income of $21.2 million and net income available to common stockholders of $21.1 million for the same quarter in 2017. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.68 and $0.67, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $0.40 and $0.39, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Return on average assets was 1.85% and return on average common stockholders’ equity was 21.13 for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 1.20% and 13.97%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net interest income was $68.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $66.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $61.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 3.63% compared to 3.77% in the third quarter of 2018 and 3.66% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Loans of $16.7 million were added to nonaccrual status during the fourth quarter of 2018 resulting in the reversal of $390,000 in interest income. Linked quarter increases in average rates paid on deposits in excess of increased average yields on loans drove unfavorable mix change, while increases in average balances in loans, non-interest bearing deposits and equity drove favorable volume change and overall change.

Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $6.43 billion, an increase of $199.4 million, or 3%, over average loans of $6.23 billion for the third quarter of 2018, and an increase of $715.6 million, or 13%, over average loans of $5.72 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Average total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $6.74 billion, an increase of $403.5 million, or 6%, over average total deposits of $6.33 billion for the third quarter of 2018, and an increase of $702.4 million, or 12%, over average total deposits of $6.03 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 14 basis points compared to 0.27% for the third quarter of 2018 and an increase of 16 basis points compared to 0.25% for the fourth quarter of 2017. $10.4 million of the previously mentioned $16.7 million of loans added to nonaccrual status were classified as accruing TDRs at September 30, 2018. Net credit charge-offs to average loans were 0.30%, a five basis point increase compared to 0.25% for the third quarter of 2018 and a decrease of 26 basis points compared to 0.56% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Year-to-date net credit charge-offs to average loans were 0.20%, a nine basis point decrease compared to 0.29% for the same period in 2017. We recorded a $6.5 million provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans was 1.05% at December 31, 2018 compared to 1.05% at September 30, 2018 and 1.02% at December 31, 2017. In management’s opinion, the allowance is adequate and was determined by consistent application of ServisFirst Bank’s methodology for calculating its allowance for loan losses.

Non-interest income increased $712,000 during the fourth quarter of 2018, or 15%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Deposit service charges increased $215,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018, or 14%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The number of transaction deposit accounts increased approximately 8% from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018, and the amount of overdraft fees increased $175,000, or 24%, from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $206,000, or 23%, from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018. Increases in market rates have slowed originations and refinancing activity during 2018. Credit card revenue increased $695,000, or 54%, to $2.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $1.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, driven by increased numbers of accounts and increased purchases per account.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $2.0 million, or 9%, to $23.3 million from $21.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, and increased $149,000, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $953,000, or 8%, to $12.4 million from $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, and decreased $685,000, or 5%, on a linked quarter basis. The linked-quarter decrease resulted from a $815,000 reversal of incentive bonuses in December 2018 that were accrued during the first eleven months of 2018. The number of FTE employees increased from 428 at December 31, 2017 to 468 at December 31, 2018, or 9%. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $597,000, or 38%, to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, from $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, and decreased $30,000 on a linked-quarter basis. Other operating expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $526,000, or 8%, to $6.8 million from $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, and increased $690,000, or 11%, on a linked-quarter basis. During the fourth quarter of 2018 we recognized a $250,000 charge related to a wire fraud. The efficiency ratio improved to 31.28% during the fourth quarter of 2018 from 32.05% during the fourth quarter of 2017 and from 31.95% on a linked quarter basis.

Income tax expense decreased $6.4 million, or 43%, to $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. We recognized $3.1 million of additional tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of revaluing our net deferred tax assets as of December 31, 2017 in connection with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed into law in December 2017. Lower corporate income tax rates resulting from the passage of this law have resulted in lower effective tax rates starting in 2018. We also recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017 of $1.5 million and $351,000, respectively.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We recorded $3.1 million of additional tax expense as a result of revaluing our net deferred tax assets at December 31, 2017 due to lower corporate income tax rates provided by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed into law in December 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2017 we also recorded expenses of $347,000 related to terminating the lease agreement on our previous headquarters building in Birmingham, Alabama and expenses of moving into our new headquarters building. Financial measures included in this press release that are presented adjusted for these non-routine expenses are net income, net income available to common stockholders, diluted earnings per share, return on average assets and return on average common stockholders’ equity. Each of these five financial measures excludes the impact of the non-routine expenses attributable to our net deferred tax asset revaluation, lease termination and moving expenses, and are all considered non-GAAP financial measures. In addition to these financial measures adjusted for non-routine expenses, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

Three Months ended December 31, 2017 Year ended December 31, 2017 Return on average assets - GAAP 1.20 % 1.43 % Net income - GAAP $ 21,150 $ 93,092 Adjustments: Revaluation of net deferred tax assets 3,059 3,059 Lease termination and moving expenses 347 347 Tax (benefit) of adjustments (132 ) (132 ) Net income adjusted for non-routine expenses, net of tax benefit - non-GAAP $ 24,424 $ 96,366 Average assets $ 6,988,731 $ 6,495,067 Return on average assets adjusted for non-routine expenses - non-GAAP 1.39 % 1.48 % Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 13.97 % 16.37 % Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP $ 21,119 $ 93,030 Adjustments: Revaluation of net deferred tax assets 3,059 3,059 Lease termination and moving expenses 347 347 Tax (benefit) of adjustments (132 ) (132 ) Net income available to common stockholders - adjusted for non-routine expenses - non-GAAP $ 24,393 $ 96,304 Average common stockholders' equity $ 599,947 $ 568,228 Return on average common stockholders' equity - adjusted for non-routine expenses - non-GAAP 16.13 % 16.95 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 1.72 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted - GAAP 54,161,788 54,123,957 Diluted earnings per share - adjusted for non-routine expenses - non-GAAP $ 0.45 $ 1.78 At December 31, 2018 At September 30, 2018 At June 30, 2018 At March 31, 2018 At December 31, 2017 Book value per share - GAAP $ 13.40 $ 12.81 $ 12.33 $ 11.84 $ 11.47 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 715,203 681,510 655,114 629,297 607,604 Adjustments: Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset 14,449 14,517 14,584 14,652 14,719 Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP $ 700,754 $ 666,993 $ 640,530 $ 614,645 $ 592,885 Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP $ 13.13 $ 12.54 $ 12.05 $ 11.56 $ 11.19 Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP 8.93 % 9.07 % 9.25 % 8.98 % 8.58 % Total assets - GAAP $ 8,007,382 $ 7,517,833 $ 7,084,562 $ 7,011,735 $ 7,082,384 Adjustments: Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset 14,449 14,517 14,584 14,652 14,719 Total tangible assets - non-GAAP $ 7,992,933 $ 7,503,316 $ 7,069,978 $ 6,997,083 $ 7,067,665 Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP 8.77 % 8.89 % 9.06 % 8.78 % 8.39 %

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Mobile and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola and Tampa Bay, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com .

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," “plan,” “intend,” “will,” “would,” “might” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including: general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, economic stimulus initiatives; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except share and per share data) 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 1st Quarter 2018 4th Quarter 2017 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Interest income $ 90,164 $ 84,058 $ 78,396 $ 74,009 $ 72,060 Interest expense 21,306 17,195 13,874 11,573 10,652 Net interest income 68,858 66,863 64,522 62,436 61,408 Provision for loan losses 6,518 6,624 4,121 4,139 9,055 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 62,340 60,239 60,401 58,297 52,353 Non-interest income 5,617 5,591 5,459 4,869 4,905 Non-interest expense 23,299 23,150 24,010 23,512 21,255 Income before income tax 44,658 42,680 41,850 39,654 36,003 Provision for income tax 8,421 8,120 8,310 7,051 14,853 Net income 36,237 34,560 33,540 32,603 21,150 Preferred stock dividends 32 - 31 - 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 36,205 $ 34,560 $ 33,509 $ 32,603 $ 21,119 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.68 $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 0.61 $ 0.40 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.64 $ 0.62 $ 0.60 $ 0.39 Average diluted shares outstanding 54,109,450 54,191,222 54,196,023 54,183,400 54,161,788 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 8,007,382 $ 7,517,833 $ 7,084,562 $ 7,011,735 $ 7,082,384 Loans 6,533,499 6,363,531 6,129,649 5,928,327 5,851,261 Debt securities 590,184 578,271 583,799 560,885 538,330 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 1,557,341 1,504,447 1,481,447 1,407,592 1,440,326 Total deposits 6,915,708 6,505,351 6,085,682 5,977,387 6,091,674 Borrowings 64,666 64,657 64,648 64,739 64,832 Stockholders' equity $ 715,203 $ 681,510 $ 655,114 $ 629,297 $ 607,604 Shares outstanding 53,375,195 53,197,807 53,150,733 53,147,169 52,992,586 Book value per share $ 13.40 $ 12.81 $ 12.33 $ 11.84 $ 11.47 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 13.13 $ 12.54 $ 12.05 $ 11.56 $ 11.19 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Net interest margin 3.63 % 3.77 % 3.82 % 3.81 % 3.66 % Return on average assets 1.85 % 1.87 % 1.91 % 1.91 % 1.20 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 21.13 % 20.42 % 20.89 % 21.40 % 13.97 % Efficiency ratio 31.28 % 31.95 % 34.31 % 34.93 % 32.05 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 1.23 % 1.30 % 1.42 % 1.43 % 1.26 % CAPITAL RATIOS (2) Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.12 % 10.08 % 10.08 % 9.88 % 9.51 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.13 % 10.09 % 10.08 % 9.88 % 9.52 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.05 % 12.05 % 12.10 % 11.91 % 11.52 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.07 % 9.28 % 9.21 % 8.95 % 8.51 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1) 8.77 % 8.89 % 9.06 % 8.78 % 8.39 % (1) See "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of these Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 206,434 $ 86,213 139 % Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions 251,616 151,849 66 % Federal funds sold 223,845 239,524 (7 ) % Cash and cash equivalents 681,895 477,586 43 % Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 590,184 538,080 10 % Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $250 at December 31, 2017) - 250 NM Restricted equity securities 894 1,034 (14 ) % Mortgage loans held for sale 120 4,459 (97 ) % Loans 6,533,499 5,851,261 12 % Less allowance for loan losses (68,600 ) (59,406 ) 15 % Loans, net 6,464,899 5,791,855 12 % Premises and equipment, net 57,822 58,900 (2 ) % Goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets 14,449 14,719 (2 ) % Other assets 197,119 195,501 1 % Total assets $ 8,007,382 $ 7,082,384 13 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 1,557,341 $ 1,440,326 8 % Interest-bearing 5,358,367 4,651,348 15 % Total deposits 6,915,708 6,091,674 14 % Federal funds purchased 288,725 301,797 (4 ) % Other borrowings 64,666 64,832 - % Other liabilities 23,080 16,477 40 % Total liabilities 7,292,179 6,474,780 13 % Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 - - - % Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 53,375,195 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018, and 52,992,586 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 53 53 - % Additional paid-in capital 218,521 217,693 - % Retained earnings 500,868 389,554 29 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,741 ) (198 ) N/M Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. 714,701 607,102 18 % Noncontrolling interest 502 502 - % Total stockholders' equity 715,203 607,604 18 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,007,382 $ 7,082,384 13 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 83,085 $ 67,357 $ 305,370 $ 246,682 Taxable securities 3,506 2,468 12,654 9,117 Nontaxable securities 544 702 2,406 2,948 Federal funds sold 966 508 3,103 1,693 Other interest and dividends 2,063 1,025 3,094 2,316 Total interest income 90,164 72,060 326,627 262,756 Interest expense: Deposits 18,957 8,954 55,502 28,831 Borrowed funds 2,349 1,698 8,446 6,502 Total interest expense 21,306 10,652 63,948 35,333 Net interest income 68,858 61,408 262,679 227,423 Provision for loan losses 6,518 9,055 21,402 23,225 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 62,340 52,353 241,277 204,198 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,714 1,499 6,547 5,702 Mortgage banking 688 894 2,784 3,835 Credit card income 1,993 1,298 7,165 4,815 Securities gains - - 190 - Increase in cash surrender value life insurance 780 797 3,130 3,131 Other operating income 442 417 1,720 1,563 Total non-interest income 5,617 4,905 21,536 19,046 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,385 11,432 51,849 47,604 Equipment and occupancy expense 2,163 1,566 8,423 8,018 Professional services 1,064 833 3,646 3,217 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 902 1,030 3,869 3,918 Other real estate owned expense 25 160 790 323 Other operating expense 6,760 6,234 25,394 22,814 Total non-interest expense 23,299 21,255 93,971 85,894 Income before income tax 44,658 36,003 168,842 137,350 Provision for income tax 8,421 14,853 31,902 44,258 Net income 36,237 21,150 136,940 93,092 Dividends on preferred stock 32 31 63 62 Net income available to common stockholders $ 36,205 $ 21,119 $ 136,877 $ 93,030 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.68 $ 0.40 $ 2.57 $ 1.76 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.39 $ 2.53 $ 1.72

LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 1st Quarter 2018 4th Quarter 2017 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,513,225 $ 2,478,788 $ 2,345,879 $ 2,329,904 $ 2,279,366 Real estate - construction 533,192 543,611 522,788 506,050 580,874 Real estate - mortgage: Owner-occupied commercial 1,463,887 1,430,111 1,383,882 1,349,679 1,328,666 1-4 family mortgage 621,634 610,460 584,133 581,498 603,063 Other mortgage 1,337,068 1,236,954 1,225,906 1,099,482 997,079 Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage 3,422,589 3,277,525 3,193,921 3,030,659 2,928,808 Consumer 64,493 63,607 67,061 61,714 62,213 Total loans $ 6,533,499 $ 6,363,531 $ 6,129,649 $ 5,928,327 $ 5,851,261

SUMMARY OF LOAN LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 1st Quarter 2018 4th Quarter 2017 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 66,879 $ 64,239 $ 62,050 $ 59,406 $ 58,459 Loans charged off: Commercial, financial and agricultural 4,685 3,923 1,732 1,088 7,064 Real estate - construction - - - - - Real estate - mortgage 173 48 440 381 1,134 Consumer 72 76 47 88 137 Total charge offs 4,930 4,047 2,219 1,557 8,335 Recoveries: Commercial, financial and agricultural 120 52 173 4 64 Real estate - construction 4 4 97 7 126 Real estate - mortgage 1 1 2 42 26 Consumer 8 6 15 9 11 Total recoveries 133 63 287 62 227 Net charge-offs 4,797 3,984 1,932 1,495 8,108 Provision for loan losses 6,518 6,624 4,121 4,139 9,055 Ending balance $ 68,600 $ 66,879 $ 64,239 $ 62,050 $ 59,406 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.02 % Allowance for loan losses to total average loans 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.05 % 1.04 % Net charge-offs to total average loans 0.30 % 0.25 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.56 % Provision for loan losses to total average loans 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.63 % Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 21,926 $ 9,153 $ 8,022 $ 9,271 $ 10,765 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 5,844 5,714 6,081 678 60 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 5,169 5,714 5,937 5,748 6,701 Total $ 32,939 $ 20,581 $ 20,040 $ 15,697 $ 17,526 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.43 % 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.17 % 0.19 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.41 % 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.22 % 0.25 % Nonperforming assets to earning assets 0.43 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.23 % 0.25 % Reserve for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 312.87 % 730.68 % 800.79 % 669.29 % 551.84 % Restructured accruing loans $ 3,073 $ 15,495 $ 15,572 $ 15,838 $ 16,919 Restructured accruing loans to total loans 0.04 % 0.24 % 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.29 % TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (TDRs) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 1st Quarter 2018 4th Quarter 2017 Beginning balance: $ 16,584 $ 17,257 $ 18,792 $ 20,572 $ 16,354 Additions - 100 - - 4,233 Net (paydowns) / advances (11 ) (177 ) (267 ) (1,080 ) (15 ) Charge-offs (2,018 ) (596 ) (1,268 ) (700 ) - $ 14,555 $ 16,584 $ 17,257 $ 18,792 $ 20,572

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 1st Quarter 2018 4th Quarter 2017 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 83,085 $ 78,991 $ 73,620 $ 69,674 $ 67,357 Taxable securities 3,506 3,276 3,127 2,745 2,468 Nontaxable securities 544 583 623 656 702 Federal funds sold 966 892 694 551 508 Other interest and dividends 2,063 316 332 383 1,025 Total interest income 90,164 84,058 78,396 74,009 72,060 Interest expense: Deposits 18,957 15,210 11,714 9,621 8,954 Borrowed funds 2,349 1,985 2,160 1,952 1,698 Total interest expense 21,306 17,195 13,874 11,573 10,652 Net interest income 68,858 66,863 64,522 62,436 61,408 Provision for loan losses 6,518 6,624 4,121 4,139 9,055 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 62,340 60,239 60,401 58,297 52,353 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,714 1,595 1,653 1,585 1,499 Mortgage banking 688 789 789 518 894 Credit card income 1,993 1,838 1,756 1,578 1,298 Securities gains - 186 - 4 - Increase in cash surrender value life insurance 780 787 786 777 797 Other operating income 442 396 475 407 417 Total non-interest income 5,617 5,591 5,459 4,869 4,905 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,385 13,070 13,098 13,296 11,432 Equipment and occupancy expense 2,163 2,193 2,113 1,954 1,566 Professional services 1,064 853 924 805 833 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 902 675 1,159 1,133 1,030 Other real estate owned expense 25 289 160 316 160 Other operating expense 6,760 6,070 6,556 6,008 6,234 Total non-interest expense 23,299 23,150 24,010 23,512 21,255 Income before income tax 44,658 42,680 41,850 39,654 36,003 Provision for income tax 8,421 8,120 8,310 7,051 14,853 Net income 36,237 34,560 33,540 32,603 21,150 Dividends on preferred stock 32 - 31 - 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 36,205 $ 34,560 $ 33,509 $ 32,603 $ 21,119 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.68 $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 0.61 $ 0.40 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.64 $ 0.62 $ 0.60 $ 0.39

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS (Dollars in thousands) 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 1st Quarter 2018 4th Quarter 2017 Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Taxable $ 6,403,139 5.13 % $ 6,203,372 5.03 % $ 5,958,377 4.94 % $ 5,847,443 4.81 % $ 5,680,227 4.68 % Tax-exempt (2) 29,656 3.26 30,005 3.94 30,246 3.94 36,357 4.06 36,992 4.95 Total loans, net of unearned income 6,432,795 5.12 6,233,377 5.03 5,988,623 4.93 5,883,800 4.80 5,717,219 4.68 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,364 3.30 3,538 4.15 3,770 4.26 3,698 4.50 6,199 3.52 Debt securities: Taxable 498,138 2.82 482,571 2.72 475,777 2.63 435,747 2.52 406,488 2.43 Tax-exempt (2) 98,027 2.34 105,592 2.45 112,145 2.60 120,270 2.56 128,201 3.27 Total securities (3) 596,165 2.74 588,163 2.67 587,922 2.62 556,017 2.53 534,689 2.63 Federal funds sold 156,884 2.44 163,453 2.17 141,915 1.96 131,472 1.70 143,905 1.40 Restricted equity securities 879 1.35 993 2.80 1,022 1.18 1,030 1.57 1,030 1.93 Interest-bearing balances with banks 334,065 2.45 61,867 1.98 73,714 1.79 96,012 1.60 310,289 1.31 Total interest-earning assets $ 7,524,152 4.76 % $ 7,051,391 4.74 % $ 6,796,966 4.64 % $ 6,672,029 4.51 % $ 6,713,331 4.29 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 74,272 76,800 68,190 68,309 68,444 Net premises and equipment 58,521 58,873 59,262 59,709 57,320 Allowance for loan losses, accrued interest and other assets 128,054 127,850 129,585 140,558 149,636 Total assets $ 7,784,999 $ 7,314,914 $ 7,054,003 $ 6,940,605 $ 6,988,731 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 908,416 0.74 % $ 819,807 0.67 % $ 827,540 0.56 % $ 899,311 0.52 % $ 899,334 0.46 % Savings 52,443 0.54 53,835 0.52 54,842 0.34 53,269 0.31 49,697 0.31 Money market 3,537,522 1.56 3,305,293 1.33 3,089,595 1.10 3,027,176 0.90 3,065,298 0.80 Time deposits 687,361 1.92 643,260 1.65 596,450 1.36 576,857 1.21 576,010 1.16 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,185,742 1.45 4,822,195 1.25 4,568,427 1.03 4,556,613 0.86 4,590,339 0.77 Federal funds purchased 263,125 2.36 229,016 2.09 295,309 1.87 297,051 1.60 271,248 1.37 Other borrowings 64,665 4.79 64,652 4.79 64,699 4.85 64,805 4.89 60,829 4.98 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,513,532 1.53 % $ 5,115,863 1.33 % $ 4,928,435 1.13 % $ 4,918,469 0.95 % $ 4,922,416 0.86 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 1,551,366 1,511,410 1,469,194 1,389,217 1,444,338 Other liabilities 40,185 16,333 13,079 15,007 22,029 Stockholders' equity 689,525 678,839 650,641 621,004 599,754 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (9,609 ) (7,531 ) (7,346 ) (3,092 ) 194 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,784,999 $ 7,314,914 $ 7,054,003 $ 6,940,605 $ 6,988,731 Net interest spread 3.23 % 3.41 % 3.51 % 3.56 % 3.43 % Net interest margin 3.63 % 3.77 % 3.82 % 3.81 % 3.66 % (1 ) Average loans include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued. (2 ) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the quarters in 2018 and 35% for the quarter in 2017. (3 ) Unrealized (losses) gains on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the yield calculation.