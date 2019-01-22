22/01/2019 01:00:00

SGS 2018 Full Year Results

Related content
18 Jul - 
SGS 2018 Half Year Results
23 Jan - 
SGS 2017 FULL YEAR RESULTS

January 22, 2019

2018 marked a new milestone in the SGS Group history as it surpassed CHF 1 billion in adjusted operating income.

The Group delivered solid organic growth, higher adjusted operating income margin, robust cash flow and a higher ROIC, with the majority of SGS businesses performing in line with Group expectations. These results underline the Group’s objectives to deliver higher revenue, higher profitability and best in class returns on invested capital sustainably. Thus creating long-term value for its customers, shareholders and for society.

The Group reported revenue of CHF 6.7 billion with total revenue growth of 6.0% (constant currency basis) for the year. Of this total, a solid organic growth of 5.3% (constant currency basis) was achieved, the highest since 2012. On a historical reported basis, revenue increased by 5.6%.

Download the full report (PDF) >

Join the webcast at 14:00 CET >

Learn more >

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Toby Reeks

Investor Relations

t: +41 79 641 83 02

Media: Daniel Rufenacht

Corporate Communications and Sustainability

t: +41 78 656 94 59

www.sgs.com

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Attachment

new_sgs_logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18 Jul E:SGSN
SGS 2018 Half Year Results
23 Jan E:SGSN
SGS 2017 FULL YEAR RESULTS

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06:01 - WISePhone Genesis, WISeKey's first model of WISePhones, Showcased at the Geneva Blockchain Congress
05:52 - Lundbeck henter ny koncerndirektør for forskning og udvikling - NY
05:49 - Mølleopsætninger i Kina steg: Tre leverandører dominerede igen
05:35 - Jeremy Corbyn åbner for mulighed for ny folkeafstemning om EU
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
06:01 - WISePhone Genesis, WISeKey's first model of WISePhones, Showcased at the Geneva Blockchain Congress
05:52 - Lundbeck henter ny koncerndirektør for forskning og udvikling - NY
05:49 - Mølleopsætninger i Kina steg: Tre leverandører dominerede igen
05:35 - Jeremy Corbyn åbner for mulighed for ny folkeafstemning om EU
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bermuda Raising Profile of Life & Annuity Insurance Sector
2
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for First Quarter 2019
3
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day
4
HEXO Corp. announces proposed public offering of common shares
5
Goldquest: Grant of Stock Options

Related stock quotes

SGS N 2,349.00 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:01
WISePhone Genesis, WISeKey's first model of WISePhones, Showcased at the Geneva Blockchain Congress
06:00
Start of Day
01:00
Start of Day Message
01:00
Bone Therapeutics announces 2019 business outlook and reports year-end 2018 cash position
01:00
ACACIA PHARMA ANNOUNCES SUPPORTIVE CARDIAC SAFETY DATA FOR BARHEMSYS™
01:00
SGS 2018 Full Year Results
00:59
Gold Resource Corporation Achieves 2018 Annual Gold and Silver Production Targets
00:52
Studio City Finance Limited Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering and Conditional Tender Offer
00:32
Dr. Johan Luthman appointed EVP and Head of Research & Development in Lundbeck

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 January 2019 07:13:18
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-22 08:13:18 - 2019-01-22 07:13:18 - 1000 - Website: OKAY