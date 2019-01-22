22/01/2019 20:37:44

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MKL SNAP MAXR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019

Class Period: July 26, 2017 and December 6, 2018

Get additional information about MKL: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/markel-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2019

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to Snap's Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on or about March 2, 2017; and/or (2) Between March 2, 2017 and August 10, 2017

Get additional information about SNAP: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/snap-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2019

Class Period: March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019

Get additional information about MAXR: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/maxar-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

