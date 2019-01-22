22/01/2019 15:35:00

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (“Loma Negra” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LOMA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Loma Negra’s initial public offering in June, 2017, are encouraged to contact the firm before February 4, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Loma Negra downplayed its involvement in the ongoing corruption scandal of its majority owner, InterCement Participações S.A. The Company also misrepresented the demand for its products, leading investors to believe there was increased demand in Argentina due to economic conditions and government projects. Loma Negra also described risks as possibilities, despite the fact that many of the risks had already come to pass before the IPO. Based on these facts, the Company’s public comments and IPO materials were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Loma Negra, investors suffered damages.

Join the case

to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
38
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
21 Jan
NDA-DK
Det da noget sludder! Hvis du sætter dig i en taxa og siger han skal køre mod trafikken, så skal han..
16
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13
14:21
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
15:47 - Business Expert and “Shark Tank” Star Barbara Corcoran to Keynote 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition
15:46 - CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results
15:45 - City Year and Bank of America Announce Expanded Partnership
15:43 - Spectrum Global Solutions Announces Up-Listing to OTC-QB
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
15:47 - Business Expert and “Shark Tank” Star Barbara Corcoran to Keynote 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition
15:46 - CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results
15:45 - City Year and Bank of America Announce Expanded Partnership
15:43 - Spectrum Global Solutions Announces Up-Listing to OTC-QB
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bermuda Raising Profile of Life & Annuity Insurance Sector
2
iSIGN Media Announces the Close of a Warrant Bonus and a Shares for Debt Arrangement
3
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for First Quarter 2019
4
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day
5
Goldquest: Grant of Stock Options

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:46
CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results
15:45
City Year and Bank of America Announce Expanded Partnership
15:43
Spectrum Global Solutions Announces Up-Listing to OTC-QB
15:43
CognitiveScale Reports Record Annual Software Subscription Growth
15:36
Historic Floating Theater for Auction in Cincinnati
15:35
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:33
Modern States Education Alliance Partners With the Tennessee School Boards Association to Provide Students With On-Ramp to College
15:31
Finger Motion Announces Platform expansion and shareholders update
15:30
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Combo Fluorescent/UV Light Fixture, CID1 CIID1, 48 Watts

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 January 2019 16:04:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-22 17:04:16 - 2019-01-22 16:04:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY