The Arts Residences at Thompson San Antonio Hotel: A Local Icon in the Making Announces Banner Year-End

San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DC Partners, developers of The Arts Residences at Thompson San Antonio hotel, today announced the property has closed out the year with more than 65 percent of units sold. Since its groundbreaking, the property has celebrated a flurry of activity, selling out of two floor plans - the Picasso and the Rembrandt – and reconfiguring level 15 to accommodate more two-bedroom floor plan requests. The year’s impressive sales milestones also include the sale of three penthouses.

“As this graceful, structure begins to take form and shape over the coming months, I hope the people of San Antonio will be awed by its timeless beauty and inspired architecture,” said Roberto Contreras, CEO of DC Partners. “To meet the demand of our San Antonio clientele, we reconfigured the 15th floor and worked with Powers Brown Architecture to unveil seven additional two-bedroom residences, two of which are brand new floor plans.”

The Arts Residences will be San Antonio’s premier River Walk address. No other high-rise condominium development in the city can compete with its location and amenities for the most discerning buyers. Situated at the epicenter of San Antonio’s vibrant performing arts district and within walking distance of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, The Arts Residences will be part of mixed-use development encompassing more than 337,000 square feet. Residents of the 61 über-elegant condominiums atop San Antonio’s first Thompson Hotel will enjoy all the Thompson’s exceptional amenities, including round-the-clock security; an upscale restaurant with a world-class chef; a 5,000 square-foot pool deck with cabanas and pool bar; a lavish, relaxing spa; a state-of-the-art fitness center; and 24-hour concierge and room service.

Contreras and his colleagues at DC Partners wanted the building’s design to be distinctive and visually stunning, yet still complement San Antonio’s regional Hill Country architectural style. “This is more easily accomplished in a horizontal format, but it can be difficult to execute vertically,” said architect Jeffery Brown, FAIA Founding Principle and CEO, Powers Brown Architecture. “We were tasked with understanding the building’s style and what it means to people, and we did this by breaking it down into materials, orientation and context. The positioning of the sun is a major factor in the architectural design, requiring us to work less emotionally and stylistically, and more practically than we might have, otherwise.”

The Powers Brown team calibrated The Arts Residences’ design to elements of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, across the street, using metal panels that index the river and mirror those of the Tobin. They balanced traditional materials and scale with a certain modernism, carefully choreographing the building’s crown and its inside-outside reciprocity to create what both the developer and the architect believe will be a truly iconic building on the San Antonio skyline.

“A well-designed building should look like it was born on the site it inhabits … like it would be totally out of place if moved anywhere else. I think we’ve accomplished that with this project,” said Brown.

Just as they meticulously weighed the elements of The Arts Residences’ exterior, the architects gave equal importance to designing its interiors at three particular levels – the public level, the hotel and the penthouse – with a focus on the penthouse spaces, their mix, size and disposition,” Brown continued. “We created two-story penthouses and mapped the choreography of the spaces to ensure one area flows well into the next. As a result, the spaces are sophisticated, inviting and comfortable.”

The Arts Residences at Thompson San Antonio is on track for completion in first quarter 2020. The for-sale residences are priced from the high $400s to $4.5 million for penthouses. The general contractor for the project is San Antonio-based Jordan Foster Construction.

“Very soon, you will see this architectural masterpiece begin its gracious ascent into the San Antonio skyline,” said Contreras. “We knew we had an unmatched location for a beautifully designed architectural project that will certainly become a landmark in the city. The Arts Residences is eminently unique for the San Antonio area, and interested parties should act fast to view our incredible mix of floor plans still available.”

About The Arts Residences at Thompson San Antonio

The Arts Residences at Thompson San Antonio is San Antonio’s premier River Walk address, with luxurious surroundings, refined details, a private entrance and concierge service for residents and 24-hour security. Located in the epicenter of San Antonio’s vibrant performing arts district, the 337,000-plus-square-foot mixed-use development encompasses The Arts Residences’ luxury-living condominiums atop San Antonio’s first Thompson Hotel and a restaurant with a world-class chef. Developed by DC Partners and San Antonio-based Universal Service Group, and designed by Powers Brown Architecture, the project is scheduled to be completed in first quarter 2020. The Arts Residences at the Thompson Hotel is exclusively marketed by Karla Dupre with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information, contact the state-of-the-art sales gallery at (210) 227-4840 or visit https://theartsresidences.com.

About DC Partners

DC Partners is a real estate development and investment firm with the financial strength and expertise to complete projects of all sizes and asset types, including high-quality high-rise, mid-rise, mixed-use and suburban projects. The company uses a broad range of investment strategies to pursue acquisition and development opportunities through the EB5 program, as well as traditional development approaches. Well-known for its landmark projects, DC Partners’ portfolio consists of more than 1.5 million square feet, with properties including office facilities, mixed-use centers, hospitality, multi-family, residential communities and luxury high-rise condominiums. Among its most recent luxury condominium projects are the Cosmopolitan, Astoria, Arabella, Marlowe, Chateau Ten and The Arts Residences at Thompson San Antonio. For more information, visit https://www.dcpartners.com.

