22/01/2019 17:06:32

Update: SmashFly’s Transform Live Returns for 2019: A Recruitment Marketing Conference Focused on Actionable Ideas

CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise recruitment marketing technology leader SmashFly Technologies today revealed the dates, details and registration information for the fourth-annual Transform recruitment marketing conference — this year focusing on peer-to-peer, actionable idea sharing to drive meaningful change in corporate talent acquisition.  

Launched in 2016, Transform has brought together thousands of talent acquisition practitioners ready to embrace recruitment marketing and disrupt old-school recruiting practices. This year, the conference will be hosted live at the Revere Hotel in Boston, from June 19-21. Sponsors include Cornerstone OnDemand, Glassdoor and Proactive Talent, and the speaker lineup features the host of a hit Netflix series, a globally recognized author and talent acquisition leaders from Delta Air Lines, CVS, Sprint, The Washington Post and more.  

SmashFly CEO Thom Kenney commented, “Transform is more than an event — it’s a movement. And over the last four years, it’s grown into a community of over 10,000 talent acquisition pros from around the world. We’re incredibly excited to bring people together face-to-face and deliver an agenda packed with some of the brightest people in our industry. The community asked, we listened and we’re excited to show off this year’s program and the work we do together.”

On stage at Transform 2019 will be the four-time emcee, Tim Sackett, President of HRU Technical Resources, with keynote presentations from Kenney; Leon Logothetis, a global adventurer, author and creator of Netflix series, “The Kindness Diaries;” and Erik Qualman, the best-selling author of “Socialnomics” and renowned futurist.

Additional speakers include Torin Ellis, Diversity and Inclusion Strategist and host of SiriusXM’s CareerMix; Austin Graff, Talent Marketing & Branding Specialist at The Washington Post; Shondee Coker, Talent Strategist at Sprint; Shahbaz Ali, Senior Director and Head of Global HR Operations, Talent Acquisition, HRIS and Workforce Analytics at Esterline Technologies; and Holland McCue, Head of Employer Branding & Recruitment Marketing Programs at Delta Air Lines.

Session tracks intend to cover a wide range of key topics, including recruiter enablement, diversity and inclusion, data-driven talent acquisition strategy, A.I. and machine learning, candidate experience, digital transformation, recruitment marketing frameworks and more. Cornerstone OnDemand, Glassdoor and Proactive Talent will be sponsoring the event. More details and the full agenda are forthcoming.

Sackett shared, “Having supported Transform from the very beginning, it’s amazing to see how the conference evolved and with it, the recruitment marketing and talent acquisition spaces. I’m excited to be back in person and on stage and look forward to seeing what this year’s event has in store. Get psyched.”

The live event is all-access and expected to sell out with only 250 spots available. The live stream option provides access to the conference’s mainstage content and is anticipated to draw more than 5000 attendees across six continents.

Registration is open and available at https://go.smashfly.com/transform-reg-pr.

More About SmashFly Technologies

Privately held, SmashFly is backed by OpenView Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners. The award-winning company serves more than 100 customers, including 25 of the Fortune 500. Powered by AI, SmashFly's enterprise platform combines CRM, career site, events and analytics solutions to create a smarter, seamless experience for talent – and your team. To learn more about SmashFly, visit www.smashfly.com and follow us on Twitter @SmashFly.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact for SmashFly:

Jeanne Achille

The Devon Group

(732) 706-0123 ext. 700

jeanne@devonpr.com

