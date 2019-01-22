VANTAGE GOLF INC., a division of DSG Global Inc., Will Present at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida Jan 22 - 25 in Booth #2457

~ Vantage will be showcasing its certified Raptor Single Rider Vehicle in virtual reality, the INFINITY XL 12’’Full Color System, and Vantage TAG Golf

SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage tag systems (OTC: DSGT), a leading golf technology company, announces today that the Company will exhibit its innovative technology products at the 2019 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida. Booth #2457

The 66th Annual PGA Merchandise Show, which takes place from January 22nd-25th, is the largest international golf business event in the world. It is the industry's primary launching pad for new products that represent current trends in the golf industry. More than 1,000 companies are represented over ten miles of show aisles.

With more than 40,000 industry influencers including PGA Professionals, manufacturers, course owners, industry VIPs and decision-makers, the show delivers one million square feet of exhibits and product demonstrations.

“DSG leads the industry in reducing the costs of operations for golf, turf and utility fleets. Our flagship product, the patented TAG, is a benchmark in Advanced GPS for Fleet Management. Our single person RAPTOR is guaranteed to improve pace of play to a maximum of 3 hours, playing ready golf. VANTAGE GOLF expects to exceed last years’ $1 million in received orders during and immediately following the show from Vantage products and RAPTOR sales. Visit our booth #2457 to take a virtual ride and learn more,” said company President and CEO, Robert Silzer, Sr.

DSG Global Inc. manufactures and markets a range of proprietary technology solutions specifically tailored to golf course operations. Our new INFINITY XL is the only one of its kind in the golf industry. Learn more about DSGT at: https://www.dsgtag.com

About DSG Global Inc.

DSG Global Inc. (DSGT) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Their clients use DSGT's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. DSGT has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over 10,000 vehicles on golf courses worldwide. DSGT is now aggressively branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution. DSGT is also expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, and Agricultural applications.

Contact:

Investor Relations DSG Global Inc. +1-877-589-8806

Brokers and Analysts Chesapeake Group +1-410-825-3930 info@chesapeakegp.com