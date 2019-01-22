Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Full-Year 2018 Net Income of $343.2 million, an Increase of 33% Over Prior Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Net Income of $79.7 million, an Increase of 16% Over Prior Year

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $343.2 million or $5.86 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to net income of $257.7 million or $4.40 per diluted common share for the same period of 2017. The Company recorded net income of $79.7 million or $1.35 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to net income of $91.9 million or $1.57 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2018 and $68.8 million or $1.17 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2018 *:
- Total period-end loans increased by $697 million from the prior quarter. The increase included $119 million of loans acquired in relation to the previously-announced acquisition of certain assets and assumption of certain liabilities of American Enterprise Bank ("AEB") completed in early December.
- Total deposits increased by $1.2 billion from the prior quarter. This increase included $151 million of deposits assumed in relation to AEB as well as additional incremental deposits generated subsequent to the previously-announced acquisition of Elektra Holding Company, LLC ("Elektra"), the parent company of Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), offset by a reduction in brokered funds.
- Period-end total loans outstanding ended the year $657 million higher than total average loans outstanding during the fourth quarter of 2018, providing positive momentum for net interest income in the first quarter of 2019.
- Net interest margin increased by two basis points from the prior quarter which combined with $580 million of average earning asset growth created an increase in net interest income of $6.5 million from the prior quarter.
- Market volatility and recent acquisitions resulted in the following items negatively impacting fourth quarter 2018 pre-tax earnings:
- An $8.5 million negative fair value adjustment recognized on mortgage servicing rights related to changes in valuation assumptions and pay-offs contributed to mortgage banking revenue decreasing by $17.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2018. Production revenue decreased due to lower origination volumes and lower revenue margins.
- Recognized unrealized losses on equity securities of $2.6 million.
- Recognized a $1.1 million foreign currency remeasurement loss, primarily related to weakness in Canadian currency.
- Incurred $1.6 million of acquisition-related expenses.
- Non-performing assets decreased by $17.5 million, now representing 0.44% of total assets. Non-performing loans decreased by $14.0 million while other real-estate owned decreased $3.5 million compared to the end of the third quarter of 2018.
- Opened one new branch in the Brighton Park neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, increasing our total branches to 167 locations.
* See "Supplemental Financial Measures/Ratios" on pages 10-11 for more information on non-GAAP measures.
Edward J. Wehmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Wintrust reported record net income of $343.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, the eighth consecutive year of record net income. Net income was $79.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, down from the third quarter of 2018 primarily due to market related adjustments resulting from quickly declining interest rates and lower equity markets late in the year. These market related adjustments and acquisition-related expenses incurred in the fourth quarter negatively impacted our net overhead ratio by 18 basis points. During the fourth quarter, total assets and deposits grew by over $1 billion while we leveraged acquisitions to enhance our deposit mix. A substantial amount of the balance sheet growth occurred near the end of the quarter, which positions us well for the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, we improved our net interest margin by two basis points and have seen deposit costs stabilizing. The improvement in our funding mix should allow for further net interest margin expansion in the first quarter of 2019."
Mr. Wehmer continued, "We experienced strong loan growth in our commercial, commercial real-estate and premium finance receivables portfolios during the fourth quarter, increasing our total loans outstanding by $697 million. Our loan pipelines remain consistently strong, and reflect opportunities to continue to grow loan balances during 2019. Deposit growth outpaced loan growth during the fourth quarter, lowering our loan to deposit ratio to 91.3% at year-end. Organic deposit growth in the fourth quarter occurred across all deposit categories, except time certificates of deposit. The previously mentioned CDEC acquisition allowed the Company to bring $1.1 billion of low cost funding into our banks. The new deposit source was utilized to optimize the balance sheet by reducing outstanding wholesale funding positions, including $696 million of wholesale wealth management deposits, $75 million of maturing brokered CDs and $200 million of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances. We believe that we can continue to grow the CDEC deposit base which will further drive down the Company’s loan to deposit ratio to our desired operating range and enable us to expand our investment portfolio if opportunities and market conditions that meet our standards arise."
Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer noted, "During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company continued its practice of addressing and resolving non-performing credits in a timely fashion. Total non-performing assets declined $17.5 million during the fourth quarter, dropping to 0.44% of total assets. Both non-performing loans and other real-estate owned declined during the quarter. Additionally, near-term 60 to 89 day delinquent loans declined to $34.2 million or only 0.1% of total loans in the fourth quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans ended the year at 135%. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter were 12 basis points of total average loan balances with full year net charge-offs at a historically low level of nine basis points of total average loan balances. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate. The Company begins 2019 with credit quality in a very strong position but will continue to be diligent in its review of credit."
Mr. Wehmer further commented, “Our mortgage banking and wealth management businesses were both impacted by volatile markets in the fourth quarter. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $17.8 million. The mortgage origination environment in the fourth quarter was challenging as normal seasonality was further pressured by declining demand leading to lower origination volumes and production margins. Origination volumes decreased to $927.8 million, down from $1.2 billion in the third quarter. Home purchase activity continues to make up the bulk of our originations accounting for 71% of origination volumes in the fourth quarter. For much of the fourth quarter, mortgage rates increased, however, during the closing weeks of 2018, a sudden shift downward in rates contributed to the negative fair value adjustment on our mortgage servicing rights portfolio of $8.5 million related to changes in valuation assumptions and pay-offs. We continue to focus on efficiencies in our delivery channels and our operating costs in our mortgage banking area. Our wealth management businesses experienced headwinds in the fourth quarter due to declining equity prices. Despite these headwinds, wealth management revenue was essentially flat to the third quarter of 2018."
Turning to the future, Mr. Wehmer stated, “As 2019 begins, we expect our growth engines to continue their momentum. We expect continued organic growth in all areas of our businesses. Total period-end loans outstanding exceeded fourth quarter total average loans by $657 million, providing momentum for net interest income into the first quarter of 2019. Net interest margin is expected to improve in first quarter of 2019 fueled by the CDEC acquisition and stabilizing retail deposit costs. We will continue to take a steady and measured approach to achieving our main objectives of growing franchise value, increasing profitability, leveraging our expense infrastructure and continuing to increase shareholder value. Evaluating strategic acquisitions and organic branch growth will also be a part of our overall growth strategy with the continued goal of becoming Chicago’s bank and Wisconsin’s bank. We believe our opportunities for both internal growth and external growth remain consistently strong."
The graphs below illustrate certain highlights of the fourth quarter of 2018 and the year ended December 31, 2018.
Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to the sequential and linked quarters, are shown in the table below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% or(4)
basis point (bp)
change from
3rd Quarter
2018
|
% or
basis point (bp)
change from
4th Quarter
2017
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
December 31,
2018
|
|September 30,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
|
|
|Net income
|
$
79,657
|
|
|$
|91,948
|
|
|$
|68,781
|
|
|(13
|)
|%
|
|16
|
|%
|Net income per common share – diluted
|
$
1.35
|
|
|$
|1.57
|
|
|$
|1.17
|
|
|(14
|)
|%
|
|15
|
|%
|Net revenue (1)
|
$
329,396
|
|
|$
|347,493
|
|
|$
|300,137
|
|
|(5
|)
|%
|
|10
|
|%
|Net interest income
|
254,088
|
|
|247,563
|
|
|219,099
|
|
|3
|
|%
|
|16
|
|%
|Net interest margin
|
3.61
%
|
|3.59
|%
|
|3.45
|%
|
|2
|
|bp
|
|16
|
|bp
|Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
|
3.63
%
|
|3.61
|%
|
|3.49
|%
|
|2
|
|bp
|
|14
|
|bp
|Net overhead ratio (3)
|
1.79
%
|
|1.53
|%
|
|1.69
|%
|
|26
|
|bp
|
|10
|
|bp
|Return on average assets
|
1.05
%
|
|1.24
|%
|
|1.00
|%
|
|(19
|)
|bp
|
|5
|
|bp
|Return on average common equity
|
10.01
%
|
|11.86
|%
|
|9.39
|%
|
|(185
|)
|bp
|
|62
|
|bp
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)
|
12.48
%
|
|14.64
|%
|
|11.65
|%
|
|(216
|)
|bp
|
|83
|
|bp
At end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
$
31,241,521
|
|
|$
|30,142,731
|
|
|$
|27,915,970
|
|
|14
|
|%
|
|12
|
|%
|Total loans (5)
|
23,820,691
|
|
|23,123,951
|
|
|21,640,797
|
|
|12
|
|%
|
|10
|
|%
|Total deposits
|
26,094,678
|
|
|24,916,715
|
|
|23,183,347
|
|
|19
|
|%
|
|13
|
|%
|Total shareholders’ equity
|
3,267,570
|
|
|3,179,822
|
|
|2,976,939
|
|
|11
|
|%
|
|10
|
|%
(1) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(2) See "Supplemental Financial Measures/Ratios" for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(4) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern for decision-making purposes underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Years Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
December 31,
2018
|
|September 30,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
|
December 31,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
$
31,241,521
|
|
|$
|30,142,731
|
|
|$
|27,915,970
|
|
|
|
|
|Total loans (7)
|
23,820,691
|
|
|23,123,951
|
|
|21,640,797
|
|
|
|
|
|Total deposits
|
26,094,678
|
|
|24,916,715
|
|
|23,183,347
|
|
|
|
|
|Junior subordinated debentures
|
253,566
|
|
|253,566
|
|
|253,566
|
|
|
|
|
|Total shareholders’ equity
|
3,267,570
|
|
|3,179,822
|
|
|2,976,939
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Statements of Income Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
$
254,088
|
|
|$
|247,563
|
|
|$
|219,099
|
|
$
964,903
|
|
|$
|832,076
|
|Net revenue (1)
|
329,396
|
|
|347,493
|
|
|300,137
|
|
1,321,053
|
|
|1,151,582
|
|Net income
|
79,657
|
|
|91,948
|
|
|68,781
|
|
343,166
|
|
|257,682
|
|Net income per common share – Basic
|
$
1.38
|
|
|$
|1.59
|
|
|$
|1.19
|
|
$
5.95
|
|
|$
|4.53
|
|Net income per common share – Diluted
|
$
1.35
|
|
|$
|1.57
|
|
|$
|1.17
|
|
$
5.86
|
|
|$
|4.40
|
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest margin
|
3.61
%
|
|3.59
|%
|
|3.45
|%
|
3.59
%
|
|3.41
|%
|Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
|
3.63
%
|
|3.61
|%
|
|3.49
|%
|
3.61
%
|
|3.44
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets
|
0.99
%
|
|1.34
|%
|
|1.18
|%
|
1.23
%
|
|1.21
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|
2.78
%
|
|2.87
|%
|
|2.87
|%
|
2.85
%
|
|2.78
|%
|Net overhead ratio (3)
|
1.79
%
|
|1.53
|%
|
|1.69
|%
|
1.62
%
|
|1.56
|%
|Return on average assets
|
1.05
%
|
|1.24
|%
|
|1.00
|%
|
1.18
%
|
|0.98
|%
|Return on average common equity
|
10.01
%
|
|11.86
|%
|
|9.39
|%
|
11.26
%
|
|9.26
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)
|
12.48
%
|
|14.64
|%
|
|11.65
|%
|
13.95
%
|
|11.63
|%
|Average total assets
|
$
30,179,887
|
|
|$
|29,525,109
|
|
|$
|27,179,484
|
|
$
29,028,420
|
|
|$
|26,369,702
|
|Average total shareholders’ equity
|
3,200,654
|
|
|3,131,943
|
|
|2,942,999
|
|
3,098,740
|
|
|2,842,081
|
|Average loans to average deposits ratio (excluding covered loans)
|
92.4
%
|
|92.2
|%
|
|92.3
|%
|
93.7
%
|
|92.7
|%
|Period-end loans to deposits ratio (excluding covered loans)
|
91.3
%
|
|92.8
|%
|
|93.3
|%
|
|
|
|
Common Share Data at end of period:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Market price per common share
|
$
66.49
|
|
|$
|84.94
|
|
|$
|82.37
|
|
|
|
|
|Book value per common share (2)
|
$
55.71
|
|
|$
|54.19
|
|
|$
|50.96
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible common book value per share (2)
|
$
44.73
|
|
|$
|44.16
|
|
|$
|41.68
|
|
|
|
|
|Common shares outstanding
|
56,407,558
|
|
|56,377,169
|
|
|55,965,207
|
|
|
|
|
Other Data at end of period:(6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Leverage Ratio (4)
|
9.1
%
|
|9.3
|%
|
|9.3
|%
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4)
|
9.6
%
|
|10.0
|%
|
|9.9
|%
|
|
|
|
|Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4)
|
9.2
%
|
|9.5
|%
|
|9.4
|%
|
|
|
|
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets (4)
|
11.6
%
|
|12.0
|%
|
|12.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for credit losses (5)
|
$
154,164
|
|
|$
|151,001
|
|
|$
|139,174
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-performing loans
|
113,234
|
|
|127,227
|
|
|90,162
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans (5)
|
0.65
%
|
|0.65
|%
|
|0.64
|%
|
|
|
|
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|
0.48
%
|
|0.55
|%
|
|0.42
|%
|
|
|
|
|Number of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank subsidiaries
|
15
|
|
|15
|
|
|15
|
|
|
|
|
|Banking offices
|
167
|
|
|166
|
|
|157
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Net revenue includes net interest income and non-interest income.
(2) See “Supplemental Financial Measures/Ratios” for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(4) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(5) The allowance for credit losses includes both the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments, but excludes the allowance for covered loan losses.
(6) Asset quality ratios exclude covered loans.
(7) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
(In thousands)
|
December 31,
2018
|
|September 30,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
$
392,142
|
|
|$
|279,936
|
|
|$
|277,534
|
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|
58
|
|
|57
|
|
|57
|
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|
1,099,594
|
|
|1,137,044
|
|
|1,063,242
|
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|
2,126,081
|
|
|2,164,985
|
|
|1,803,666
|
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|
1,067,439
|
|
|966,438
|
|
|826,449
|
|Trading account securities
|
1,692
|
|
|688
|
|
|995
|
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
|
34,717
|
|
|36,414
|
|
|—
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|
91,354
|
|
|99,998
|
|
|89,989
|
|Brokerage customer receivables
|
12,609
|
|
|15,649
|
|
|26,431
|
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|
264,070
|
|
|338,111
|
|
|313,592
|
|Loans, net of unearned income
|
23,820,691
|
|
|23,123,951
|
|
|21,640,797
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
(152,770
)
|
|(149,756
|)
|
|(137,905
|)
|Net loans
|
23,667,921
|
|
|22,974,195
|
|
|21,502,892
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
671,169
|
|
|664,469
|
|
|621,895
|
|Lease investments, net
|
233,208
|
|
|199,241
|
|
|212,335
|
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
696,707
|
|
|700,568
|
|
|567,374
|
|Trade date securities receivable
|
263,523
|
|
|—
|
|
|90,014
|
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
619,237
|
|
|564,938
|
|
|519,505
|
Total assets
|
$
31,241,521
|
|
|$
|30,142,731
|
|
|$
|27,915,970
|
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest bearing
|
$
6,569,880
|
|
|$
|6,399,213
|
|
|$
|6,792,497
|
|Interest bearing
|
19,524,798
|
|
|18,517,502
|
|
|16,390,850
|
| Total deposits
|
26,094,678
|
|
|24,916,715
|
|
|23,183,347
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
426,326
|
|
|615,000
|
|
|559,663
|
|Other borrowings
|
393,855
|
|
|373,571
|
|
|266,123
|
|Subordinated notes
|
139,210
|
|
|139,172
|
|
|139,088
|
|Junior subordinated debentures
|
253,566
|
|
|253,566
|
|
|253,566
|
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
666,316
|
|
|664,885
|
|
|537,244
|
|Total liabilities
|
27,973,951
|
|
|26,962,909
|
|
|24,939,031
|
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Preferred stock
|
125,000
|
|
|125,000
|
|
|125,000
|
|Common stock
|
56,518
|
|
|56,486
|
|
|56,068
|
|Surplus
|
1,557,984
|
|
|1,553,353
|
|
|1,529,035
|
|Treasury stock
|
(5,634
)
|
|(5,547
|)
|
|(4,986
|)
|Retained earnings
|
1,610,574
|
|
|1,543,680
|
|
|1,313,657
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(76,872
)
|
|(93,150
|)
|
|(41,835
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|
3,267,570
|
|
|3,179,822
|
|
|2,976,939
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
$
31,241,521
|
|
|$
|30,142,731
|
|
|$
|27,915,970
|
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Years Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
2018
|
|September 30,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
|
December 31,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest and fees on loans
$
283,311
|
|
|$
|271,134
|
|
|$
|226,447
|
|
$
1,044,502
|
|
|$
|856,549
|
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
3,409
|
|
|5,285
|
|
|3,291
|
|
15,738
|
|
|12,332
|
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
5,628
|
|
|5,423
|
|
|2,723
|
|
17,090
|
|
|9,252
|
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
1
|
|
|2
|
|Investment securities
26,656
|
|
|21,710
|
|
|18,160
|
|
87,382
|
|
|63,315
|
|Trading account securities
14
|
|
|11
|
|
|2
|
|
43
|
|
|25
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
1,343
|
|
|1,235
|
|
|1,067
|
|
5,331
|
|
|4,370
|
|Brokerage customer receivables
235
|
|
|164
|
|
|150
|
|
723
|
|
|623
|
|Total interest income
320,596
|
|
|304,962
|
|
|251,840
|
|
1,170,810
|
|
|946,468
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest on deposits
55,975
|
|
|48,736
|
|
|24,930
|
|
166,553
|
|
|83,326
|
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,563
|
|
|1,947
|
|
|2,124
|
|
12,412
|
|
|8,798
|
|Interest on other borrowings
3,199
|
|
|2,003
|
|
|1,600
|
|
8,599
|
|
|5,370
|
|Interest on subordinated notes
1,788
|
|
|1,773
|
|
|1,786
|
|
7,121
|
|
|7,116
|
|Interest on junior subordinated debentures
2,983
|
|
|2,940
|
|
|2,301
|
|
11,222
|
|
|9,782
|
|Total interest expense
66,508
|
|
|57,399
|
|
|32,741
|
|
205,907
|
|
|114,392
|
Net interest income
254,088
|
|
|247,563
|
|
|219,099
|
|
964,903
|
|
|832,076
|
|Provision for credit losses
10,401
|
|
|11,042
|
|
|7,772
|
|
34,832
|
|
|29,768
|
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
243,687
|
|
|236,521
|
|
|211,327
|
|
930,071
|
|
|802,308
|
Non-interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wealth management
22,726
|
|
|22,634
|
|
|21,910
|
|
90,963
|
|
|81,766
|
|Mortgage banking
24,182
|
|
|42,014
|
|
|27,411
|
|
136,990
|
|
|113,472
|
|Service charges on deposit accounts
9,065
|
|
|9,331
|
|
|8,907
|
|
36,404
|
|
|34,513
|
|(Losses) gains on investment securities, net
(2,649
)
|
|90
|
|
|14
|
|
(2,898
)
|
|45
|
|Fees from covered call options
626
|
|
|627
|
|
|1,610
|
|
3,519
|
|
|4,402
|
|Trading (losses) gains, net
(155
)
|
|(61
|)
|
|24
|
|
11
|
|
|(845
|)
|Operating lease income, net
10,882
|
|
|9,132
|
|
|8,598
|
|
38,451
|
|
|29,646
|
|Other
10,631
|
|
|16,163
|
|
|12,564
|
|
52,710
|
|
|56,507
|
|Total non-interest income
75,308
|
|
|99,930
|
|
|81,038
|
|
356,150
|
|
|319,506
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
122,111
|
|
|123,855
|
|
|118,009
|
|
480,077
|
|
|430,078
|
|Equipment
11,523
|
|
|10,827
|
|
|9,500
|
|
42,949
|
|
|38,358
|
|Operating lease equipment depreciation
8,462
|
|
|7,370
|
|
|7,015
|
|
29,305
|
|
|24,107
|
|Occupancy, net
15,980
|
|
|14,404
|
|
|14,154
|
|
57,814
|
|
|52,920
|
|Data processing
8,447
|
|
|9,335
|
|
|7,915
|
|
35,027
|
|
|31,495
|
|Advertising and marketing
9,414
|
|
|11,120
|
|
|7,382
|
|
41,140
|
|
|30,830
|
|Professional fees
9,259
|
|
|9,914
|
|
|8,879
|
|
32,306
|
|
|27,835
|
|Amortization of other intangible assets
1,407
|
|
|1,163
|
|
|1,028
|
|
4,571
|
|
|4,401
|
|FDIC insurance
4,044
|
|
|4,205
|
|
|4,324
|
|
17,209
|
|
|16,231
|
|OREO expense, net
1,618
|
|
|596
|
|
|599
|
|
6,120
|
|
|3,593
|
|Other
19,068
|
|
|20,848
|
|
|17,775
|
|
79,570
|
|
|71,969
|
|Total non-interest expense
211,333
|
|
|213,637
|
|
|196,580
|
|
826,088
|
|
|731,817
|
|Income before taxes
107,662
|
|
|122,814
|
|
|95,785
|
|
460,133
|
|
|389,997
|
|Income tax expense
28,005
|
|
|30,866
|
|
|27,004
|
|
116,967
|
|
|132,315
|
Net income
$
79,657
|
|
|$
|91,948
|
|
|$
|68,781
|
|
$
343,166
|
|
|$
|257,682
|
|Preferred stock dividends
2,050
|
|
|2,050
|
|
|2,050
|
|
8,200
|
|
|9,778
|
Net income applicable to common shares
$
77,607
|
|
|$
|89,898
|
|
|$
|66,731
|
|
$
334,966
|
|
|$
|247,904
|
Net income per common share - Basic
$
1.38
|
|
|$
|1.59
|
|
|$
|1.19
|
|
$
5.95
|
|
|$
|4.53
|
Net income per common share - Diluted
$
1.35
|
|
|$
|1.57
|
|
|$
|1.17
|
|
$
5.86
|
|
|$
|4.40
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.19
|
|
|$
|0.19
|
|
|$
|0.14
|
|
$
0.76
|
|
|$
|0.56
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
56,395
|
|
|56,366
|
|
|55,924
|
|
56,300
|
|
|54,703
|
|Dilutive potential common shares
892
|
|
|918
|
|
|1,010
|
|
908
|
|
|1,983
|
|Average common shares and dilutive common shares
57,287
|
|
|57,284
|
|
|56,934
|
|
57,208
|
|
|56,686
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE
The following table shows the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Years Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|September 30,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
|
December 31,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
|Net income
|
|
$
79,657
|
|
|$
|91,948
|
|
|$
|68,781
|
|
$
343,166
|
|
|$
|257,682
|
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
|
|
2,050
|
|
|2,050
|
|
|2,050
|
|
8,200
|
|
|9,778
|
|Net income applicable to common shares—Basic
(A)
|
77,607
|
|
|89,898
|
|
|66,731
|
|
334,966
|
|
|247,904
|
|Add: Dividends on convertible preferred stock, if dilutive
|
|
—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
—
|
|
|1,578
|
|Net income applicable to common shares—Diluted
(B)
|
77,607
|
|
|89,898
|
|
|66,731
|
|
334,966
|
|
|249,482
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
(C)
|
56,395
|
|
|56,366
|
|
|55,924
|
|
56,300
|
|
|54,703
|
|Effect of dilutive potential common shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock equivalents
|
|
892
|
|
|918
|
|
|1,010
|
|
908
|
|
|998
|
|Convertible preferred stock, if dilutive
|
|
—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
—
|
|
|985
|
|Weighted average common shares and effect of dilutive potential common shares
(D)
|
57,287
|
|
|57,284
|
|
|56,934
|
|
57,208
|
|
|56,686
|
|Net income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
(A/C)
|
$
1.38
|
|
|$
|1.59
|
|
|$
|1.19
|
|
$
5.95
|
|
|$
|4.53
|
|Diluted
(B/D)
|
$
1.35
|
|
|$
|1.57
|
|
|$
|1.17
|
|
$
5.86
|
|
|$
|4.40
|
Potentially dilutive common shares can result from stock options, restricted stock unit awards, stock warrants, the Company’s convertible preferred stock and shares to be issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan and the Directors Deferred Fee and Stock Plan, being treated as if they had been either exercised or issued, computed by application of the treasury stock method. While potentially dilutive common shares are typically included in the computation of diluted earnings per share, potentially dilutive common shares are excluded from this computation in periods in which the effect would reduce the loss per share or increase the income per share. For diluted earnings per share, net income applicable to common shares can be affected by the conversion of the Company’s convertible preferred stock. Where the effect of this conversion would reduce the loss per share or increase the income per share for a period, net income applicable to common shares is not adjusted by the associated preferred dividends. On April 25, 2017, 2,073 shares of the Series C Preferred Stock were converted at the option of the respective holder into 51,244 shares of the Company's common stock, pursuant to the terms of the Series C Preferred Stock. On April 27, 2017, the Company caused a mandatory conversion of its outstanding 124,184 shares of Series C Preferred Stock into 3,069,828 shares of the Company's common stock at a conversion rate of 24.72 shares of common stock per share of Series C Preferred Stock. Cash was paid in lieu of fractional shares for an amount considered insignificant.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL MEASURES/RATIOS
The accounting and reporting policies of Wintrust conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), taxable-equivalent net interest margin (including its individual components), the taxable-equivalent efficiency ratio, tangible common equity ratio, tangible common book value per share and return on average tangible common equity. Management believes that these measures and ratios provide users of the Company’s financial information a more meaningful view of the performance of the Company's interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company’s operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures and ratios differently.
Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent (“FTE”) basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company’s efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company’s equity. The Company references the return on average tangible common equity as a measurement of profitability.
The following table presents a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios used by the Company to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the last five quarters.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Years Ended
|
December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
December 31,
|
|December 31,
(Dollars and shares in thousands)
2018
|
|2018
|
|2018
|
|2018
|
|2017
|
2018
|
|2017
Calculation of Net Interest Margin and Efficiency Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) Interest Income (GAAP)
$
320,596
|
|
|$
|304,962
|
|
|$
|284,047
|
|
|$
|261,205
|
|
|$
|251,840
|
|
$
1,170,810
|
|
|$
|946,468
|
|Taxable-equivalent adjustment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| - Loans
980
|
|
|941
|
|
|812
|
|
|670
|
|
|1,106
|
|
3,403
|
|
|3,760
|
| - Liquidity Management Assets
586
|
|
|575
|
|
|566
|
|
|531
|
|
|1,019
|
|
2,258
|
|
|3,713
|
| - Other Earning Assets
4
|
|
|3
|
|
|1
|
|
|3
|
|
|2
|
|
11
|
|
|14
|
(B) Interest Income - FTE
$
322,166
|
|
|$
|306,481
|
|
|$
|285,426
|
|
|$
|262,409
|
|
|$
|253,967
|
|
$
1,176,482
|
|
|$
|953,955
|
(C) Interest Expense (GAAP)
66,508
|
|
|57,399
|
|
|45,877
|
|
|36,123
|
|
|32,741
|
|
205,907
|
|
|114,392
|
(D) Net Interest Income - FTE (B minus C)
$
255,658
|
|
|$
|249,082
|
|
|$
|239,549
|
|
|$
|226,286
|
|
|$
|221,226
|
|
$
970,575
|
|
|$
|839,563
|
(E) Net Interest Income (GAAP) (A minus C)
$
254,088
|
|
|$
|247,563
|
|
|$
|238,170
|
|
|$
|225,082
|
|
|$
|219,099
|
|
$
964,903
|
|
|$
|832,076
|
Net interest margin (GAAP-derived)
3.61
%
|
|3.59
|%
|
|3.61
|%
|
|3.54
|%
|
|3.45
|%
|
3.59
%
|
|3.41
|%
|Net interest margin - FTE
3.63
%
|
|3.61
|%
|
|3.63
|%
|
|3.56
|%
|
|3.49
|%
|
3.61
%
|
|3.44
|%
|(F) Non-interest income
$
75,308
|
|
|$
|99,930
|
|
|$
|95,233
|
|
|$
|85,679
|
|
|$
|81,038
|
|
$
356,150
|
|
|$
|319,506
|
|(G) (Losses) gains on investment securities, net
(2,649
)
|
|90
|
|
|12
|
|
|(351
|)
|
|14
|
|
(2,898
)
|
|45
|
|(H) Non-interest expense
211,333
|
|
|213,637
|
|
|206,769
|
|
|194,349
|
|
|196,580
|
|
826,088
|
|
|731,817
|
Efficiency ratio (H/(E+F-G))
63.65
%
|
|61.50
|%
|
|62.02
|%
|
|62.47
|%
|
|65.50
|%
|
62.40
%
|
|63.55
|%
Efficiency ratio - FTE (H/(D+F-G))
63.35
%
|
|61.23
|%
|
|61.76
|%
|
|62.23
|%
|
|65.04
|%
|
62.13
%
|
|63.14
|%
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity ratio (at period end)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total shareholders’ equity
$
3,267,570
|
|
|$
|3,179,822
|
|
|$
|3,106,871
|
|
|$
|3,031,250
|
|
|$
|2,976,939
|
|
|
|
|
|Less: Non-convertible preferred stock
(125,000
)
|
|(125,000
|)
|
|(125,000
|)
|
|(125,000
|)
|
|(125,000
|)
|
|
|
|
|Less: Intangible assets
(619,237
)
|
|(564,938
|)
|
|(531,371
|)
|
|(533,910
|)
|
|(519,505
|)
|
|
|
|
|(I) Total tangible common shareholders’ equity
$
2,523,333
|
|
|$
|2,489,884
|
|
|$
|2,450,500
|
|
|$
|2,372,340
|
|
|$
|2,332,434
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
$
31,241,521
|
|
|$
|30,142,731
|
|
|$
|29,464,588
|
|
|$
|28,456,772
|
|
|$
|27,915,970
|
|
|
|
|
|Less: Intangible assets
(619,237
)
|
|(564,938
|)
|
|(531,371
|)
|
|(533,910
|)
|
|(519,505
|)
|
|
|
|
|(J) Total tangible assets
$
30,622,284
|
|
|$
|29,577,793
|
|
|$
|28,933,217
|
|
|$
|27,922,862
|
|
|$
|27,396,465
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity ratio (I/J)
8.2
%
|
|8.4
|%
|
|8.5
|%
|
|8.5
|%
|
|8.5
|%
|
|
|
|
Calculation of book value per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total shareholders’ equity
$
3,267,570
|
|
|$
|3,179,822
|
|
|$
|3,106,871
|
|
|$
|3,031,250
|
|
|$
|2,976,939
|
|
|
|
|
|Less: Preferred stock
(125,000
)
|
|(125,000
|)
|
|(125,000
|)
|
|(125,000
|)
|
|(125,000
|)
|
|
|
|
|(K) Total common equity
$
3,142,570
|
|
|$
|3,054,822
|
|
|$
|2,981,871
|
|
|$
|2,906,250
|
|
|$
|2,851,939
|
|
|
|
|
|(L) Actual common shares outstanding
56,408
|
|
|56,377
|
|
|56,329
|
|
|56,256
|
|
|55,965
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share (K/L)
$
55.71
|
|
|$
|54.19
|
|
|$
|52.94
|
|
|$
|51.66
|
|
|$
|50.96
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common book value per share (I/L)
$
44.73
|
|
|$
|44.16
|
|
|$
|43.50
|
|
|$
|42.17
|
|
|$
|41.68
|
|
|
|
|
Calculation of return on average common equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(M) Net income applicable to common shares
$
77,607
|
|
|$
|89,898
|
|
|$
|87,530
|
|
|$
|79,931
|
|
|$
|66,731
|
|
$
334,966
|
|
|$
|247,904
|
|Add: After-tax intangible asset amortization
1,041
|
|
|871
|
|
|734
|
|
|761
|
|
|738
|
|
3,407
|
|
|2,907
|
|(N) Tangible net income applicable to common shares
$
78,648
|
|
|$
|90,769
|
|
|$
|88,264
|
|
|$
|80,692
|
|
|$
|67,469
|
|
$
338,373
|
|
|$
|250,811
|
|Total average shareholders' equity
$
3,200,654
|
|
|$
|3,131,943
|
|
|$
|3,064,154
|
|
|$
|2,995,592
|
|
|$
|2,942,999
|
|
$
3,098,740
|
|
|$
|2,842,081
|
|Less: Average preferred stock
(125,000
)
|
|(125,000
|)
|
|(125,000
|)
|
|(125,000
|)
|
|(125,000
|)
|
(125,000
)
|
|(165,114
|)
|(O) Total average common shareholders' equity
$
3,075,654
|
|
|$
|3,006,943
|
|
|$
|2,939,154
|
|
|$
|2,870,592
|
|
|$
|2,817,999
|
|
$
2,973,740
|
|
|$
|2,676,967
|
|Less: Average intangible assets
(574,757
)
|
|(547,552
|)
|
|(533,496
|)
|
|(536,676
|)
|
|(519,626
|)
|
(548,223
)
|
|(519,910
|)
|(P) Total average tangible common shareholders’ equity
$
2,500,897
|
|
|$
|2,459,391
|
|
|$
|2,405,658
|
|
|$
|2,333,916
|
|
|$
|2,298,373
|
|
$
2,425,517
|
|
|$
|2,157,057
|
Return on average common equity, annualized (M/O)
10.01
%
|
|11.86
|%
|
|11.94
|%
|
|11.29
|%
|
|9.39
|%
|
11.26
%
|
|9.26
|%
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (N/P)
12.48
%
|
|14.64
|%
|
|14.72
|%
|
|14.02
|%
|
|11.65
|%
|
13.95
%
|
|11.63
|%
BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY
Community Banking
Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2018, revenue within this unit was primarily driven by increased net interest income due to increased earning assets and a higher net interest margin. The net interest margin increased in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 primarily as a result of higher yields within the loan portfolio. Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $17.8 million from $42.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 to $24.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The lower revenue was primarily due to to lower origination volumes, lower revenue margins and a $8.5 million negative fair value adjustment recognized on mortgage servicing rights related to changes in valuation assumptions and pay-offs. Originations during the current period decreased to $927.8 million from $1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Home purchases represented 71% of loan origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remain strong. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, at December 31, 2018, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines totaled $1.1 billion, or $671.1 million when adjusted for the probability of closing, compared to $1.1 billion, or $693.5 million when adjusted for the probability of closing, at September 30, 2018.
Specialty Finance
Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries and accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other services. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the specialty finance unit experienced higher revenue as a result of increased volumes and higher yields within its insurance premium financing receivables portfolio. Originations of $2.1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2018 resulted in a $25.1 million increase in average balances. The increase in average balances along with higher yields on these loans resulted in a $2.8 million increase in interest income attributed to this portfolio. The Company's leasing business showed steady growth during the fourth quarter of 2018, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing $132.7 million to $1.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business remained steady, totaling approximately $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.
Wealth Management
Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue remained flat in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018, totaling $22.7 million in the current period. At December 31, 2018, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $24.2 billion of assets under administration, which includes $3.6 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $1.8 billion decrease from the $26.0 billion of assets under administration at September 30, 2018. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to the impact of market conditions on the value of assets under administration. In December, the Company acquired CDEC, which provides Qualified Intermediary services (as defined by U.S. Treasury regulations) for taxpayers seeking to structure tax-deferred like-kind exchanges under Internal Revenue Code Section 1031.
LOANS
Loan Portfolio Mix and Growth Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|% Growth
(Dollars in thousands)
|
December 31,
2018
|
|September 30,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
|
|From (1) September 30,
2018
|
|From
December 31,
2017
Balance:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
$
7,828,538
|
|
|$
|7,473,958
|
|
|$
|6,787,677
|
|
|19
|%
|
|15
|%
|Commercial real estate
|
6,933,252
|
|
|6,746,774
|
|
|6,580,618
|
|
|11
|
|
|5
|
|Home equity
|
552,343
|
|
|578,844
|
|
|663,045
|
|
|(18
|)
|
|(17
|)
|Residential real estate
|
1,002,464
|
|
|924,250
|
|
|832,120
|
|
|34
|
|
|20
|
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|
2,841,659
|
|
|2,885,327
|
|
|2,634,565
|
|
|(6
|)
|
|8
|
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|
4,541,794
|
|
|4,398,971
|
|
|4,035,059
|
|
|13
|
|
|13
|
|Consumer and other
|
120,641
|
|
|115,827
|
|
|107,713
|
|
|16
|
|
|12
|
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|
$
23,820,691
|
|
|$
|23,123,951
|
|
|$
|21,640,797
|
|
|12
|%
|
|10
|%
Mix:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
33
%
|
|32
|%
|
|31
|%
|
|
|
|
|Commercial real estate
|
29
|
|
|29
|
|
|30
|
|
|
|
|
|Home equity
|
2
|
|
|3
|
|
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|Residential real estate
|
4
|
|
|4
|
|
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|
12
|
|
|12
|
|
|12
|
|
|
|
|
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|
19
|
|
|19
|
|
|19
|
|
|
|
|
|Consumer and other
|
1
|
|
|1
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|
100
%
|
|100
|%
|
|100
|%
|
|
|
|
(1)
Annualized
Commercial and Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolios
|
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
% of
Total
Balance
|
Nonaccrual
|
> 90 Days
Past Due
and Still
Accruing
|
Allowance
For Loan
Losses
Allocation
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Balance
|
Commercial:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial, industrial and other
|
|$
|5,120,096
|
|
|34.6
|%
|
|$
|34,298
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|46,586
|
|Franchise
|
|948,979
|
|
|6.4
|
|
|16,051
|
|
|—
|
|
|8,919
|
|Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
|
|144,199
|
|
|1.0
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,162
|
|Asset-based lending
|
|1,026,056
|
|
|7.0
|
|
|635
|
|
|—
|
|
|9,138
|
|Leases
|
|565,680
|
|
|3.8
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,502
|
|PCI - commercial loans (1)
|
|23,528
|
|
|0.2
|
|
|—
|
|
|3,313
|
|
|519
|
Total commercial
|
$
7,828,538
|
|
53.0
%
|
$
50,984
|
|
$
3,313
|
|
$
67,826
|
Commercial Real Estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Construction
|
|$
|760,824
|
|
|5.2
|%
|
|$
|1,554
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|8,999
|
|Land
|
|141,481
|
|
|1.0
|
|
|107
|
|
|—
|
|
|3,953
|
|Office
|
|939,322
|
|
|6.4
|
|
|3,629
|
|
|—
|
|
|6,239
|
|Industrial
|
|902,248
|
|
|6.1
|
|
|285
|
|
|—
|
|
|6,088
|
|Retail
|
|892,478
|
|
|6.0
|
|
|10,753
|
|
|—
|
|
|9,338
|
|Multi-family
|
|976,560
|
|
|6.6
|
|
|311
|
|
|—
|
|
|9,395
|
|Mixed use and other
|
|2,205,195
|
|
|14.9
|
|
|2,490
|
|
|—
|
|
|16,210
|
|PCI - commercial real estate (1)
|
|115,144
|
|
|0.8
|
|
|—
|
|
|6,241
|
|
|45
|
Total commercial real estate
|
$
6,933,252
|
|
47.0
%
|
$
19,129
|
|
$
6,241
|
|
$
60,267
|
Total commercial and commercial real estate
|
$
14,761,790
|
|
100.0
%
|
$
70,113
|
|
$
9,554
|
|
$
128,093
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial real estate - collateral location by state:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Illinois
|
|$
|5,336,454
|
|
|77.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wisconsin
|
|684,425
|
|
|9.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total primary markets
|
$
6,020,879
|
|
86.9
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Indiana
|
|169,817
|
|
|2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Florida
|
|52,237
|
|
|0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Michigan
|
|40,110
|
|
|0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other (no individual state greater than 0.6%)
|
|650,209
|
|
|9.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
$
6,933,252
|
|
100.0
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
Purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.
DEPOSITS
Deposit Portfolio Mix and Growth Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|% Growth
(Dollars in thousands)
|
December 31,
2018
|
|September 30,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
|
|From (1)
September 30,
2018
|
|From
December 31,
2017
Balance:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest bearing
|
$
6,569,880
|
|
|$
|6,399,213
|
|
|$
|6,792,497
|
|
|11
|%
|
|(3
|)%
|NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
|
2,897,133
|
|
|2,512,259
|
|
|2,315,055
|
|
|61
|
|
|25
|
|Wealth management deposits (2)
|
2,996,764
|
|
|2,520,120
|
|
|2,323,699
|
|
|75
|
|
|29
|
|Money market
|
5,704,866
|
|
|5,429,921
|
|
|4,515,353
|
|
|20
|
|
|26
|
|Savings
|
2,665,194
|
|
|2,595,164
|
|
|2,829,373
|
|
|11
|
|
|(6
|)
|Time certificates of deposit
|
5,260,841
|
|
|5,460,038
|
|
|4,407,370
|
|
|(14
|)
|
|19
|
|Total deposits
|
$
26,094,678
|
|
|$
|24,916,715
|
|
|$
|23,183,347
|
|
|19
|%
|
|13
|%
Mix:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest bearing
|
25
%
|
|26
|%
|
|29
|%
|
|
|
|
|NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
|
11
|
|
|10
|
|
|10
|
|
|
|
|
|Wealth management deposits (2)
|
12
|
|
|10
|
|
|10
|
|
|
|
|
|Money market
|
22
|
|
|22
|
|
|20
|
|
|
|
|
|Savings
|
10
|
|
|10
|
|
|12
|
|
|
|
|
|Time certificates of deposit
|
20
|
|
|22
|
|
|19
|
|
|
|
|
|Total deposits
|
100
%
|
|100
|%
|
|100
|%
|
|
|
|
(1) Annualized
(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, CDEC, trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.
Time Certificates of Deposit
Maturity/Re-pricing Analysis
As of December 31, 2018
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|CDARs &
Brokered
Certificates
of Deposit (1)
|
|MaxSafe
Certificates
of Deposit (1)
|
|Variable Rate
Certificates
of Deposit (2)
|
|Other Fixed
Rate
Certificates
of Deposit (1)
|
Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit
|
Weighted-
Average
Rate of
Maturing
Time
Certificates
of Deposit (3)
|1-3 months
|
|$
|59
|
|
|$
|31,471
|
|
|$
|102,531
|
|
|$
|847,039
|
|
$
981,100
|
|
1.39
%
|4-6 months
|
|249
|
|
|30,229
|
|
|—
|
|
|862,207
|
|
892,685
|
|
1.59
%
|7-9 months
|
|75,077
|
|
|24,145
|
|
|—
|
|
|666,487
|
|
765,709
|
|
1.76
%
|10-12 months
|
|—
|
|
|12,813
|
|
|—
|
|
|563,031
|
|
575,844
|
|
1.75
%
|13-18 months
|
|—
|
|
|19,315
|
|
|—
|
|
|941,117
|
|
960,432
|
|
2.10
%
|19-24 months
|
|—
|
|
|14,684
|
|
|—
|
|
|274,076
|
|
288,760
|
|
2.42
%
|24+ months
|
|1,000
|
|
|10,228
|
|
|—
|
|
|785,083
|
|
796,311
|
|
2.60
%
|Total
|
|$
|76,385
|
|
|$
|142,885
|
|
|$
|102,531
|
|
|$
|4,939,040
|
|
$
5,260,841
|
|
1.88
%
(1) This category of certificates of deposit is shown by contractual maturity date.
(2) This category includes variable rate certificates of deposit and savings certificates with the majority repricing on at least a monthly basis.
(3) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.
NET INTEREST INCOME
The following table presents a summary of Wintrust’s average balances, net interest income and related net interest margins, calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis, for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 (sequential quarters) and fourth quarter of 2017 (linked quarters), respectively:
|
Average Balance
for three months ended,
|
Interest
for three months ended,
|
Yield/Rate
for three months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
2018
|
|September 30,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
|
December 31,
2018
|
|September 30,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
|
December 31,
2018
|
|September 30,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents(1)
$
1,042,860
|
|
|$
|998,004
|
|
|$
|914,319
|
|
$
5,628
|
|
|$
|5,423
|
|
|$
|2,723
|
|
2.14
%
|
|2.16
|%
|
|1.18
|%
|Investment securities(2)
3,347,496
|
|
|3,046,272
|
|
|2,736,253
|
|
27,242
|
|
|22,285
|
|
|19,179
|
|
3.23
|
|
|2.90
|
|
|2.78
|
|FHLB and FRB stock
98,084
|
|
|88,335
|
|
|82,092
|
|
1,343
|
|
|1,235
|
|
|1,067
|
|
5.43
|
|
|5.54
|
|
|5.15
|
|Liquidity management assets(3)(8)
$
4,488,440
|
|
|$
|4,132,611
|
|
|$
|3,732,664
|
|
$
34,213
|
|
|$
|28,943
|
|
|$
|22,969
|
|
3.02
%
|
|2.78
|%
|
|2.44
|%
|Other earning assets(3)(4)(8)
16,204
|
|
|17,862
|
|
|26,955
|
|
253
|
|
|178
|
|
|154
|
|
6.19
|
|
|3.95
|
|
|2.27
|
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
265,717
|
|
|380,235
|
|
|335,385
|
|
3,409
|
|
|5,285
|
|
|3,291
|
|
5.09
|
|
|5.51
|
|
|3.89
|
|Loans, net of unearned
income(3)(5)(8)
23,164,154
|
|
|22,823,378
|
|
|21,080,984
|
|
284,291
|
|
|272,075
|
|
|227,467
|
|
4.87
|
|
|4.73
|
|
|4.28
|
|Covered loans
—
|
|
|—
|
|
|6,025
|
|
—
|
|
|—
|
|
|86
|
|
—
|
|
|—
|
|
|5.66
|
|Total earning assets(8)
$
27,934,515
|
|
|$
|27,354,086
|
|
|$
|25,182,013
|
|
$
322,166
|
|
|$
|306,481
|
|
|$
|253,967
|
|
4.58
%
|
|4.45
|%
|
|4.00
|%
|Allowance for loan and covered loan losses
(154,438
)
|
|(148,503
|)
|
|(138,584
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
271,403
|
|
|268,006
|
|
|244,097
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other assets
2,128,407
|
|
|2,051,520
|
|
|1,891,958
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
$
30,179,887
|
|
|$
|29,525,109
|
|
|$
|27,179,484
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
$
2,671,283
|
|
|$
|2,519,445
|
|
|$
|2,284,576
|
|
$
4,007
|
|
|$
|2,479
|
|
|$
|1,407
|
|
0.60
%
|
|0.39
|%
|
|0.24
|%
|Wealth management deposits
2,289,904
|
|
|2,517,141
|
|
|2,005,197
|
|
7,119
|
|
|8,287
|
|
|4,059
|
|
1.23
|
|
|1.31
|
|
|0.80
|
|Money market accounts
5,632,268
|
|
|5,369,324
|
|
|4,611,515
|
|
16,936
|
|
|13,260
|
|
|4,154
|
|
1.19
|
|
|0.98
|
|
|0.36
|
|Savings accounts
2,553,133
|
|
|2,672,077
|
|
|2,741,621
|
|
3,096
|
|
|2,907
|
|
|2,716
|
|
0.48
|
|
|0.43
|
|
|0.39
|
|Time deposits
5,381,029
|
|
|5,214,637
|
|
|4,581,464
|
|
24,817
|
|
|21,803
|
|
|12,594
|
|
1.83
|
|
|1.66
|
|
|1.09
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
$
18,527,617
|
|
|$
|18,292,624
|
|
|$
|16,224,373
|
|
$
55,975
|
|
|$
|48,736
|
|
|$
|24,930
|
|
1.20
%
|
|1.06
|%
|
|0.61
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
551,846
|
|
|429,739
|
|
|324,748
|
|
2,563
|
|
|1,947
|
|
|2,124
|
|
1.84
|
|
|1.80
|
|
|2.59
|
|Other borrowings
385,878
|
|
|268,278
|
|
|255,972
|
|
3,199
|
|
|2,003
|
|
|1,600
|
|
3.29
|
|
|2.96
|
|
|2.48
|
|Subordinated notes
139,186
|
|
|139,155
|
|
|139,065
|
|
1,788
|
|
|1,773
|
|
|1,786
|
|
5.14
|
|
|5.10
|
|
|5.14
|
|Junior subordinated debentures
253,566
|
|
|253,566
|
|
|253,566
|
|
2,983
|
|
|2,940
|
|
|2,301
|
|
4.60
|
|
|4.54
|
|
|3.55
|
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
19,858,093
|
|
|$
|19,383,362
|
|
|$
|17,197,724
|
|
$
66,508
|
|
|$
|57,399
|
|
|$
|32,741
|
|
1.33
%
|
|1.17
|%
|
|0.75
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
6,542,228
|
|
|6,461,195
|
|
|6,605,553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
578,912
|
|
|548,609
|
|
|433,208
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity
3,200,654
|
|
|3,131,943
|
|
|2,942,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
30,179,887
|
|
|$
|29,525,109
|
|
|$
|27,179,484
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest rate spread(6)(8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.25
%
|
|3.28
|%
|
|3.25
|%
|Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,570
)
|
|(1,519
|)
|
|(2,127
|)
|
(0.02
)
|
|(0.02
|)
|
|(0.04
|)
|Net free funds/contribution(7)
$
8,076,422
|
|
|$
|7,970,724
|
|
|$
|7,984,289
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
|0.33
|
|
|0.24
|
|Net interest income/ margin(8) (GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
254,088
|
|
|$
|247,563
|
|
|$
|219,099
|
|
3.61
%
|
|3.59
|%
|
|3.45
|%
|Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,570
|
|
|1,519
|
|
|2,127
|
|
0.02
|
|
|0.02
|
|
|0.04
|
|Net interest income/ margin - FTE (8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
255,658
|
|
|$
|249,082
|
|
|$
|221,226
|
|
3.63
%
|
|3.61
|%
|
|3.49
|%
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a tax-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. The total adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 were $1.6 million, $1.5 million and $2.1 million, respectively.
(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
(8) See “Supplemental Financial Measures/Ratios” for additional information on this performance ratio.
For the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest income totaled $254.1 million, an increase of $6.5 million as compared to the third quarter of 2018 and an increase of $35.0 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Net interest margin was 3.61% (3.63% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 3.59% (3.61% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the third quarter of 2018 and 3.45% (3.49% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the fourth quarter of 2017. The $6.5 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 was attributable to a $2.6 million increase from higher levels of earning assets and a $3.9 million increase due to a higher net interest margin during the period.
The following table presents a summary of Wintrust's average balances, net interest income and related interest margins, calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis, for year ended December 31, 2018 compared to year ended December 31, 2017:
|
Average Balance
for year ended,
|
Interest
for year ended,
|
Yield/Rate
for year ended,
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
|
December 31,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
|
December 31,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)
$
888,671
|
|
|$
|856,020
|
|
$
17,091
|
|
|$
|9,254
|
|
1.92
%
|
|1.08
|%
|Investment securities (2)
3,045,555
|
|
|2,590,260
|
|
89,640
|
|
|67,028
|
|
2.94
|
|
|2.59
|
|FHLB and FRB stock
101,681
|
|
|89,333
|
|
5,331
|
|
|4,370
|
|
5.24
|
|
|4.89
|
|Liquidity management assets(3)(8)
$
4,035,907
|
|
|$
|3,535,613
|
|
$
112,062
|
|
|$
|80,652
|
|
2.78
%
|
|2.28
|%
|Other earning assets(3)(4)(8)
20,681
|
|
|25,951
|
|
777
|
|
|662
|
|
3.75
|
|
|2.55
|
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
332,863
|
|
|319,147
|
|
15,738
|
|
|12,332
|
|
4.73
|
|
|3.86
|
|Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)(8)
22,500,482
|
|
|20,469,799
|
|
1,047,905
|
|
|858,058
|
|
4.66
|
|
|4.19
|
|Covered loans
—
|
|
|40,665
|
|
—
|
|
|2,251
|
|
—
|
|
|5.54
|
|Total earning assets(8)
$
26,889,933
|
|
|$
|24,391,175
|
|
$
1,176,482
|
|
|$
|953,955
|
|
4.38
%
|
|3.91
|%
|Allowance for loan and covered loan losses
(148,342
)
|
|(133,432
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
266,086
|
|
|239,638
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other assets
2,020,743
|
|
|1,872,321
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
$
29,028,420
|
|
|$
|26,369,702
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
$
2,436,791
|
|
|$
|2,402,254
|
|
$
9,773
|
|
|$
|5,027
|
|
0.40
%
|
|0.21
|%
|Wealth management deposits
2,356,145
|
|
|2,125,177
|
|
27,839
|
|
|13,952
|
|
1.18
|
|
|0.66
|
|Money market accounts
5,105,244
|
|
|4,482,137
|
|
42,973
|
|
|12,588
|
|
0.84
|
|
|0.28
|
|Savings accounts
2,684,661
|
|
|2,471,663
|
|
11,444
|
|
|7,715
|
|
0.43
|
|
|0.31
|
|Time deposits
4,872,590
|
|
|4,423,067
|
|
74,524
|
|
|44,044
|
|
1.53
|
|
|1.00
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
$
17,455,431
|
|
|$
|15,904,298
|
|
$
166,553
|
|
|$
|83,326
|
|
0.95
%
|
|0.52
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
713,539
|
|
|380,412
|
|
12,412
|
|
|8,798
|
|
1.74
|
|
|2.31
|
|Other borrowings
289,615
|
|
|255,136
|
|
8,599
|
|
|5,370
|
|
2.97
|
|
|2.10
|
|Subordinated notes
139,140
|
|
|139,022
|
|
7,121
|
|
|7,116
|
|
5.12
|
|
|5.12
|
|Junior subordinated debentures
253,566
|
|
|253,566
|
|
11,222
|
|
|9,782
|
|
4.37
|
|
|3.81
|
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
18,851,291
|
|
|$
|16,932,434
|
|
$
205,907
|
|
|$
|114,392
|
|
1.09
%
|
|0.67
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
6,545,251
|
|
|6,182,048
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
533,138
|
|
|413,139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity
3,098,740
|
|
|2,842,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
29,028,420
|
|
|$
|26,369,702
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest rate spread(6)(8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.29
%
|
|3.24
|%
|Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
(5,672
)
|
|(7,487
|)
|
(0.02
)
|
|(0.03
|)
|Net free funds/contribution(7)
$
8,038,642
|
|
|$
|7,458,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
|0.20
|
|Net interest income/ margin(8) (GAAP)
|
|
|
|
$
964,903
|
|
|$
|832,076
|
|
3.59
%
|
|3.41
|%
|Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
5,672
|
|
|7,487
|
|
0.02
|
|
|0.03
|
|Net interest income/ margin - FTE (8)
|
|
|
|
$
970,575
|
|
|$
|839,563
|
|
3.61
%
|
|3.44
|%
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a tax-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. The total adjustments for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 were $5.7 million and $7.5 million respectively.
(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
(8) See “Supplemental Financial Measures/Ratios” for additional information on this performance ratio.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, net interest income totaled $964.9 million, an increase of $132.8 million as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Net interest margin was 3.59% (3.61% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.41% (3.44% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) for the year ended December 31, 2017. The $132.8 million increase in net interest income in the year ended 2018 compared to the same period of 2017 was attributable to a $81.5 million increase from higher levels of earning assets and a $51.3 million increase from rising rates.
Interest Rate Sensitivity
As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.
The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Static Shock Scenario
|
+200
Basis
Points
|
+100
Basis
Points
|
-100
Basis
Points
December 31, 2018
|
15.6
%
|
7.9
%
|
(8.6
)%
|September 30, 2018
|
|18.1
|%
|
|9.1
|%
|
|(10.0
|)%
|December 31, 2017
|
|17.7
|%
|
|9.0
|%
|
|(11.8
|)%
Ramp Scenario
+200
Basis
Points
|
+100
Basis
Points
|
-100
Basis
Points
December 31, 2018
7.4
%
|
3.8
%
|
(3.6
)%
|September 30, 2018
|8.5
|%
|
|4.3
|%
|
|(4.2
|)%
|December 31, 2017
|8.9
|%
|
|4.6
|%
|
|(5.1
|)%
These results indicate that the Company has positioned its balance sheet to benefit from a rise in interest rates. This analysis also indicates that the Company would benefit to a greater magnitude should a rise in interest rates be significant (i.e., 200 basis points) and immediate (Static Shock Scenario).
Maturities and Sensitivities of Loans to Changes in Interest Rates
The following table classifies the loan portfolio at December 31, 2018 by date at which the loans reprice or mature, and the type of rate exposure:
As of December 31, 2018
One year or less
|
From one to five
years
|
Over five years
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Total
|Commercial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fixed rate
$
154,368
|
|
$
1,105,414
|
|
$
665,595
|
|
$
1,925,377
|
|Variable rate
5,896,481
|
|
6,531
|
|
149
|
|
5,903,161
|
|Total commercial
$
6,050,849
|
|
$
1,111,945
|
|
$
665,744
|
|
$
7,828,538
|
|Commercial real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fixed rate
369,120
|
|
1,930,892
|
|
315,343
|
|
2,615,355
|
|Variable rate
4,288,293
|
|
29,455
|
|
149
|
|
4,317,897
|
|Total commercial real estate
$
4,657,413
|
|
$
1,960,347
|
|
$
315,492
|
|
$
6,933,252
|
|Home equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fixed rate
11,712
|
|
15,125
|
|
18,543
|
|
45,380
|
|Variable rate
506,963
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
506,963
|
|Total home equity
$
518,675
|
|
$
15,125
|
|
$
18,543
|
|
$
552,343
|
|Residential real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fixed rate
30,724
|
|
22,568
|
|
229,433
|
|
282,725
|
|Variable rate
55,329
|
|
303,383
|
|
361,027
|
|
719,739
|
|Total residential real estate
$
86,053
|
|
$
325,951
|
|
$
590,460
|
|
$
1,002,464
|
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fixed rate
2,762,211
|
|
79,448
|
|
—
|
|
2,841,659
|
|Variable rate
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|Total premium finance receivables - commercial
$
2,762,211
|
|
$
79,448
|
|
$
—
|
|
$
2,841,659
|
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fixed rate
15,303
|
|
10,977
|
|
3,690
|
|
29,970
|
|Variable rate
4,511,824
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
4,511,824
|
|Total premium finance receivables - life insurance
$
4,527,127
|
|
$
10,977
|
|
$
3,690
|
|
$
4,541,794
|
|Consumer and other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fixed rate
75,263
|
|
10,312
|
|
2,176
|
|
87,751
|
|Variable rate
32,848
|
|
42
|
|
—
|
|
32,890
|
|Total consumer and other
$
108,111
|
|
$
10,354
|
|
$
2,176
|
|
$
120,641
|
|Total per category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fixed rate
3,418,701
|
|
3,174,736
|
|
1,234,780
|
|
7,828,217
|
|Variable rate
15,291,738
|
|
339,411
|
|
361,325
|
|
15,992,474
|
|Total loans, net of unearned income
$
18,710,439
|
|
$
3,514,147
|
|
$
1,596,105
|
|
$
23,820,691
|
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Prime
$
2,480,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|One- month LIBOR
8,076,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three- month LIBOR
458,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Twelve- month LIBOR
4,741,121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other
235,365
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total variable rate
$
15,992,474
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
https://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/23ff1660-84db-4ebe-8d4a-50f6b99bed74
Source: Bloomberg
As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same increases as the Prime rate when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $8.1 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $4.7 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:
|
|
Changes in
|
|
Prime
|
1-month
LIBOR
|
12-month
LIBOR
|First Quarter 2018
|
|+25 bps
|
|+32 bps
|
|+55 bps
|Second Quarter 2018
|
|+25 bps
|
|+21 bps
|
|+10 bps
|Third Quarter 2018
|
|+25 bps
|
|+17 bps
|
|+16 bps
|Fourth Quarter 2018
|
|+25 bps
|
|+24 bps
|
|+9 bps
NON-INTEREST INCOME
The following table presents non-interest income by category for the periods presented:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|December 31,
|
|Q4 2018 compared to
Q3 2018
|
|Q4 2018 compared to
Q4 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2018
|
|2018
|
|2017
|
|$ Change
|
|% Change
|
|$ Change
|
|% Change
|Brokerage
|
$
4,997
|
|
|$
|5,579
|
|
|$
|6,067
|
|
|$
|(582
|)
|
|(10
|)%
|
|$
|(1,070
|)
|
|(18
|)%
|Trust and asset management
|
17,729
|
|
|17,055
|
|
|15,843
|
|
|674
|
|
|4
|
|
|1,886
|
|
|12
|
|Total wealth management
|
$
22,726
|
|
|$
|22,634
|
|
|$
|21,910
|
|
|$
|92
|
|
|—
|%
|
|$
|816
|
|
|4
|%
|Mortgage banking
|
24,182
|
|
|42,014
|
|
|27,411
|
|
|(17,832
|)
|
|(42
|)
|
|(3,229
|)
|
|(12
|)
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
9,065
|
|
|9,331
|
|
|8,907
|
|
|(266
|)
|
|(3
|)
|
|158
|
|
|2
|
|(Losses) gains on investment securities, net
|
(2,649
)
|
|90
|
|
|14
|
|
|(2,739
|)
|
|NM
|
|
|(2,663
|)
|
|NM
|
|Fees from covered call options
|
626
|
|
|627
|
|
|1,610
|
|
|(1
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(984
|)
|
|(61
|)
|Trading (losses) gains, net
|
(155
)
|
|(61
|)
|
|24
|
|
|(94
|)
|
|NM
|
|
|(179
|)
|
|NM
|
|Operating lease income, net
|
10,882
|
|
|9,132
|
|
|8,598
|
|
|1,750
|
|
|19
|
|
|2,284
|
|
|27
|
|Other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest rate swap fees
|
2,602
|
|
|2,359
|
|
|1,963
|
|
|243
|
|
|10
|
|
|639
|
|
|33
|
|BOLI
|
(466
)
|
|3,190
|
|
|754
|
|
|(3,656
|)
|
|NM
|
|
|(1,220
|)
|
|NM
|
|Administrative services
|
1,260
|
|
|1,099
|
|
|1,103
|
|
|161
|
|
|15
|
|
|157
|
|
|14
|
|Early pay-offs of capital leases
|
3
|
|
|11
|
|
|7
|
|
|(8
|)
|
|(73
|)
|
|(4
|)
|
|(57
|)
|Miscellaneous
|
7,232
|
|
|9,504
|
|
|8,737
|
|
|(2,272
|)
|
|(24
|)
|
|(1,505
|)
|
|(17
|)
|Total Other
|
$
10,631
|
|
|$
|16,163
|
|
|$
|12,564
|
|
|$
|(5,532
|)
|
|(34
|)%
|
|$
|(1,933
|)
|
|(15
|)%
|Total Non-Interest Income
|
$
75,308
|
|
|$
|99,930
|
|
|$
|81,038
|
|
|$
|(24,622
|)
|
|(25
|)%
|
|$
|(5,730
|)
|
|(7
|)%
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|$
|
|%
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2018
|
|2017
|
|Change
|
|Change
|Brokerage
|
$
22,391
|
|
|$
|22,863
|
|
|$
|(472
|)
|
|(2
|)%
|Trust and asset management
|
68,572
|
|
|58,903
|
|
|9,669
|
|
|16
|
|Total wealth management
|
$
90,963
|
|
|$
|81,766
|
|
|$
|9,197
|
|
|11
|%
|Mortgage banking
|
136,990
|
|
|113,472
|
|
|23,518
|
|
|21
|
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
36,404
|
|
|34,513
|
|
|1,891
|
|
|5
|
|(Losses) gains on investment securities, net
|
(2,898
)
|
|45
|
|
|(2,943
|)
|
|NM
|
|Fees from covered call options
|
3,519
|
|
|4,402
|
|
|(883
|)
|
|(20
|)
|Trading gains (losses), net
|
11
|
|
|(845
|)
|
|856
|
|
|NM
|
|Operating lease income, net
|
38,451
|
|
|29,646
|
|
|8,805
|
|
|30
|
|Other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest rate swap fees
|
11,027
|
|
|7,379
|
|
|3,648
|
|
|49
|
|BOLI
|
4,982
|
|
|3,524
|
|
|1,458
|
|
|41
|
|Administrative services
|
4,625
|
|
|4,165
|
|
|460
|
|
|11
|
|Early pay-offs of capital leases
|
601
|
|
|1,228
|
|
|(627
|)
|
|(51
|)
|Miscellaneous
|
31,475
|
|
|40,211
|
|
|(8,736
|)
|
|(22
|)
|Total Other
|
$
52,710
|
|
|$
|56,507
|
|
|$
|(3,797
|)
|
|(7
|)%
|Total Non-Interest Income
|
$
356,150
|
|
|$
|319,506
|
|
|$
|36,644
|
|
|11
|%
NM - Not meaningful
Notable contributions to the change in non-interest income are as follows:
The decrease in mortgage banking revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the third quarter of 2018 resulted primarily from lower origination volumes, lower revenue margins and a $8.5 million negative fair value adjustment recognized on mortgage servicing rights related to changes in valuation assumptions and pay-offs. Mortgage loans originated or purchased for sale totaled $927.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to $1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2018 and $879.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market. Mortgage revenue is also impacted by changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") as the Company does not hedge this change in fair value. Additionally, through the acquisition of Veterans First, the Company acquired approximately $13.8 million of MSRs in the first quarter of 2018. The Company records MSRs at fair value on a recurring basis. The table below presents additional selected information regarding mortgage banking revenue for the respective periods.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Years Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
|
December 31,
2018
|
|September 30,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
|
December 31,
2018
|
|December 31,
2017
Originations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Retail originations
|
$
463,196
|
|
|$
|642,213
|
|
|$
|744,496
|
|
$
2,412,232
|
|
|$
|3,142,824
|
|Correspondent originations
|
289,101
|
|
|310,446
|
|
|134,904
|
|
848,997
|
|
|549,261
|
|Veterans First originations
|
175,483
|
|
|199,774
|
|
|—
|
|
694,209
|
|
|—
|
|Total originations (A)
|
$
927,780
|
|
|$
|1,152,433
|
|
|$
|879,400
|
|
$
3,955,438
|
|
|$
|3,692,085
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Purchases as a percentage of originations
|
71
%
|
|76
|%
|
|67
|%
|
75
%
|
|75
|%
|Refinances as a percentage of originations
|
29
|
|
|24
|
|
|33
|
|
25
|
|
|25
|
|Total
|
100
%
|
|100
|%
|
|100
|%
|
100
%
|
|100
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production Margin:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Production revenue (B) (1)
|
$
18,657
|
|
|$
|25,253
|
|
|$
|20,603
|
|
$
92,250
|
|
|$
|90,458
|
|Production margin (B / A)
|
2.01
%
|
|2.19
|%
|
|2.34
|%
|
2.33
%
|
|2.45
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage Servicing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans serviced for others (C)
|
$
6,545,870
|
|
|$
|5,904,300
|
|
|$
|2,929,133
|
|
|
|
|
|MSRs, at fair value (D)
|
75,183
|
|
|74,530
|
|
|33,676
|
|
|
|
|
|Percentage of MSRs to loans serviced for others (D / C)
|
1.15
%
|
|1.26
|%
|
|1.15
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Components of Mortgage Banking Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Production revenue
|
$
18,657
|
|
|$
|25,253
|
|
|$
|20,603
|
|
$
92,250
|
|
|$
|90,458
|
|MSR - current period capitalization
|
9,683
|
|
|11,340
|
|
|5,179
|
|
33,071
|
|
|18,341
|
|MSR - collection of expected cash flows - paydowns (2)
|
(496
)
|
|(282
|)
|
|—
|
|
(1,910
)
|
|—
|
|MSR - collection of expected cash flows - payoffs
|
(896
)
|
|(799
|)
|
|(963
|)
|
(3,129
)
|
|(2,595
|)
|MSR - changes in fair value model assumptions
|
(7,638
)
|
|1,077
|
|
|46
|
|
(331
)
|
|(1,173
|)
|Servicing income
|
4,917
|
|
|3,942
|
|
|1,942
|
|
15,268
|
|
|6,417
|
|Other
|
(45
)
|
|1,483
|
|
|604
|
|
1,771
|
|
|2,024
|
|Total mortgage banking revenue
|
$
24,182
|
|
|$
|42,014
|
|
|$
|27,411
|
|
$
136,990
|
|
|$
|113,472
|
(1) Production revenue represents revenue earned from the origination and subsequent sale of mortgages, including gains on loans sold and fees from originations, processing and other related activities, and excludes servicing fees, changes in the fair value of servicing rights and changes to the mortgage recourse obligation.
(2) Change in MSR value due to collection of expected cash flows from paydowns and payoffs in 2017 is combined and shown in total in the payoff line. The component detail is not available for 2017.
The net losses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018 on investment securities are primarily due to $2.6 million of unrealized losses on equity securities held by the Company, including a large cap value mutual fund.
The increase in operating lease income in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 is primarily related to growth in business from the Company's leasing divisions during the period.
The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio by using fees generated from these options to compensate for net interest margin compression. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance. There were no outstanding call option contracts at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 or December 31, 2017.
The decrease in BOLI income was primarily the result of higher income in the third quarter of 2018 due to death benefits received during that period on certain insurance policies and lower market returns during the fourth quarter of 2018 on certain investments supporting deferred compensation plan benefits.
The decrease in miscellaneous non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the third quarter of 2018 is primarily due to negative adjustments from foreign currency remeasurement and losses from investments in partnerships.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
The following table presents non-interest expense by category for the periods presented:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|December 31,
|
|Q4 2018 compared to
Q3 2018
|
|Q4 2018 compared to
Q4 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2018
|
|2018
|
|2017
|
|$ Change
|
|% Change
|
|$ Change
|
|% Change
|Salaries and employee benefits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries
|
$
67,708
|
|
|$
|69,893
|
|
|$
|58,239
|
|
|$
|(2,185
|)
|
|(3
|)%
|
|$
|9,469
|
|
|16
|%
|Commissions and incentive compensation
|
33,656
|
|
|34,046
|
|
|40,723
|
|
|(390
|)
|
|(1
|)
|
|(7,067
|)
|
|(17
|)
|Benefits
|
20,747
|
|
|19,916
|
|
|19,047
|
|
|831
|
|
|4
|
|
|1,700
|
|
|9
|
|Total salaries and employee benefits
|
122,111
|
|
|123,855
|
|
|118,009
|
|
|(1,744
|)
|
|(1
|)
|
|4,102
|
|
|3
|
|Equipment
|
11,523
|
|
|10,827
|
|
|9,500
|
|
|696
|
|
|6
|
|
|2,023
|
|
|21
|
|Operating lease equipment depreciation
|
8,462
|
|
|7,370
|
|
|7,015
|
|
|1,092
|
|
|15
|
|
|1,447
|
|
|21
|
|Occupancy, net
|
15,980
|
|
|14,404
|
|
|14,154
|
|
|1,576
|
|
|11
|
|
|1,826
|
|
|13
|
|Data processing
|
8,447
|
|
|9,335
|
|
|7,915
|
|
|(888
|)
|
|(10
|)
|
|532
|
|
|7
|
|Advertising and marketing
|
9,414
|
|
|11,120
|
|
|7,382
|
|
|(1,706
|)
|
|(15
|)
|
|2,032
|
|
|28
|
|Professional fees
|
9,259
|
|
|9,914
|
|
|8,879
|
|
|(655
|)
|
|(7
|)
|
|380
|
|
|4
|
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|
1,407
|
|
|1,163
|
|
|1,028
|
|
|244
|
|
|21
|
|
|379
|
|
|37
|
|FDIC insurance
|
4,044
|
|
|4,205
|
|
|4,324
|
|
|(161
|)
|
|(4
|)
|
|(280
|)
|
|(6
|)
|OREO expense, net
|
1,618
|
|
|596
|
|
|599
|
|
|1,022
|
|
|NM
|
|
|1,019
|
|
|NM
|
|Other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commissions - 3rd party brokers
|
779
|
|
|1,059
|
|
|1,057
|
|
|(280
|)
|
|(26
|)
|
|(278
|)
|
|(26
|)
|Postage
|
2,047
|
|
|2,205
|
|
|1,427
|
|
|(158
|)
|
|(7
|)
|
|620
|
|
|43
|
|Miscellaneous
|
16,242
|
|
|17,584
|
|
|15,291
|
|
|(1,342
|)
|
|(8
|)
|
|951
|
|
|6
|
|Total other
|
19,068
|
|
|20,848
|
|
|17,775
|
|
|(1,780
|)
|
|(9
|)
|
|1,293
|
|
|7
|
Total Non-Interest Expense
|
$
211,333
|
|
|$
|213,637
|
|
|$
|196,580
|
|
|$
|(2,304
|)
|
|(1
|)%
|
|$
|14,753
|
|
|8
|%
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|$
|
|%
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2018
|
|2017
|
|Change
|
|Change
|Salaries and employee benefits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries
|
$
266,563
|
|
|$
|226,151
|
|
|$
|40,412
|
|
|18
|%
|Commissions and incentive compensation
|
135,558
|
|
|133,511
|
|
|2,047
|
|
|2
|
|Benefits
|
77,956
|
|
|70,416
|
|
|7,540
|
|
|11
|
|Total salaries and employee benefits
|
480,077
|
|
|430,078
|
|
|49,999
|
|
|12
|
|Equipment
|
42,949
|
|
|38,358
|
|
|4,591
|
|
|12
|
|Operating lease equipment depreciation
|
29,305
|
|
|24,107
|
|
|5,198
|
|
|22
|
|Occupancy, net
|
57,814
|
|
|52,920
|
|
|4,894
|
|
|9
|
|Data processing
|
35,027
|
|
|31,495
|
|
|3,532
|
|
|11
|
|Advertising and marketing
|
41,140
|
|
|30,830
|
|
|10,310
|
|
|33
|
|Professional fees
|
32,306
|
|
|27,835
|
|
|4,471
|
|
|16
|
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|
4,571
|
|
|4,401
|
|
|170
|
|
|4
|
|FDIC insurance
|
17,209
|
|
|16,231
|
|
|978
|
|
|6
|
|OREO expense, net
|
6,120
|
|
|3,593
|
|
|2,527
|
|
|70
|
|Other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commissions - 3rd party brokers
|
4,264
|
|
|4,178
|
|
|86
|
|
|2
|
|Postage
|
8,685
|
|
|6,763
|
|
|1,922
|
|
|28
|
|Miscellaneous
|
66,621
|
|
|61,028
|
|
|5,593
|
|
|9
|
|Total other
|
79,570
|
|
|71,969
|
|
|7,601
|
|
|11
|
Total Non-Interest Expense
|
$
826,088
|
|
|$
|731,817
|
|
|$
|94,271
|
|
|13
|%
Notable contributions to the change in non-interest expense are as follows:
Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 primarily as a result of lower commissions related to mortgage loan originations, higher salary deferrals related to loan origination costs and a reduction in costs related to deferred compensation plans impacted by market returns of related BOLI investments.
The increase in operating lease equipment depreciation in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 is primarily related to growth in business from the Company's leasing divisions during the period.
The decrease in advertising and marketing expenses during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 is primarily related to lower expenses for community advertisements and sponsorships. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities, the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs and type of marketing programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.
INCOME TAXES
The Company recorded income tax expense of $28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $30.9 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $27.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The effective tax rates were 26.01% in the fourth quarter of 2018, 25.13% in the third quarter of 2018 and 28.19% in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company recorded income tax expense of $117.0 million (25.42% effective tax rate) compared to $132.3 million (33.93% effective tax rate) for the same period of 2017. The lower effective tax rate for the 2018 year-to-date period as compared to the same period of 2017 was primarily due to the reduction of the federal corporate income tax rate effective in 2018 as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company recorded a provisional tax benefit of $7.6 million related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and during the third quarter of 2018, the Company finalized the provisional amounts and recorded an additional net tax benefit of $1.2 million. The effective tax rates were also impacted by excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation. These excess tax benefits were $160,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $370,000 in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Excess tax benefits were $3.9 million and $6.2 million for the years ended 2018 and 2017, respectively. Excess tax benefits are expected to be higher in the first quarter when the majority of the Company's share-based awards vest, and will fluctuate throughout the year based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards.
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for Credit Losses, excluding covered loans
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Years Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|December 31,
|
December 31,
|
|December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2018
|
|2018
|
|2017
|
2018
|
|2017
Allowance for loan losses at beginning of period
|
$
149,756
|
|
|$
|143,402
|
|
|$
|133,119
|
|
$
137,905
|
|
|$
|122,291
|
Provision for credit losses
|
10,401
|
|
|11,042
|
|
|7,772
|
|
34,832
|
|
|29,982
|
Other adjustments (1)
|
(79
)
|
|(18
|)
|
|698
|
|
(181
)
|
|573
|
Reclassification (to) from allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments
|
(150
)
|
|(2
|)
|
|7
|
|
(126
)
|
|69
|
Charge-offs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
6,416
|
|
|3,219
|
|
|1,340
|
|
14,532
|
|
|5,159
|
|Commercial real estate
|
219
|
|
|208
|
|
|1,001
|
|
1,395
|
|
|4,236
|
|Home equity
|
715
|
|
|561
|
|
|728
|
|
2,245
|
|
|3,952
|
|Residential real estate
|
267
|
|
|337
|
|
|542
|
|
1,355
|
|
|1,284
|
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|
1,741
|
|
|2,512
|
|
|2,314
|
|
12,228
|
|
|7,335
|
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|
—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
—
|
|
|—
|
|Consumer and other
|
148
|
|
|144
|
|
|207
|
|
880
|
|
|729
|
|Total charge-offs
|
9,506
|
|
|6,981
|
|
|6,132
|
|
32,635
|
|
|22,695
|
Recoveries:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
225
|
|
|304
|
|
|235
|
|
1,457
|
|
|1,870
|
|Commercial real estate
|
1,364
|
|
|193
|
|
|1,037
|
|
5,631
|
|
|2,190
|
|Home equity
|
105
|
|
|142
|
|
|359
|
|
541
|
|
|746
|
|Residential real estate
|
47
|
|
|466
|
|
|165
|
|
2,075
|
|
|452
|
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|
567
|
|
|1,142
|
|
|613
|
|
3,069
|
|
|2,128
|
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|
—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
—
|
|
|—
|
|Consumer and other
|
40
|
|
|66
|
|
|32
|
|
202
|
|
|299
|
|Total recoveries
|
2,348
|
|
|2,313
|
|
|2,441
|
|
12,975
|
|
|7,685
|
Net charge-offs
|
(7,158
)
|
|(4,668
|)
|
|(3,691
|)
|
(19,660
)
|
|(15,010
|)
Allowance for loan losses at period end
|
$
152,770
|
|
|$
|149,756
|
|
|$
|137,905
|
|
$
152,770
|
|
|$
|137,905
|
Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments at period end
|
1,394
|
|
|1,245
|
|
|1,269
|
|
1,394
|
|
|1,269
|
Allowance for credit losses at period end
|
$
154,164
|
|
|$
|151,001
|
|
|$
|139,174
|
|
$
154,164
|
|
|$
|139,174
|
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
0.33
%
|
|0.16
|%
|
|0.07
|%
|
0.18
%
|
|0.05
|%
|Commercial real estate
|
(0.07
)
|
|0.00
|
|
|0.00
|
|
(0.06
)
|
|0.03
|
|Home equity
|
0.43
|
|
|0.28
|
|
|0.22
|
|
0.28
|
|
|0.46
|
|Residential real estate
|
0.10
|
|
|(0.06
|)
|
|0.18
|
|
(0.08
)
|
|0.11
|
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|
0.16
|
|
|0.19
|
|
|0.26
|
|
0.33
|
|
|0.20
|
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|
0.00
|
|
|0.00
|
|
|0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
|0.00
|
|Consumer and other
|
0.30
|
|
|0.23
|
|
|0.52
|
|
0.50
|
|
|0.34
|
|Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding covered loans
|
0.12
%
|
|0.08
|%
|
|0.07
|%
|
0.09
%
|
|0.07
|%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses
|
68.82
%
|
|42.27
|%
|
|47.49
|%
|
56.44
%
|
|50.06
|%
Loans at period-end, excluding covered loans
|
$
23,820,691
|
|
|$
|23,123,951
|
|
|$
|21,640,797
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|
0.64
%
|
|0.65
|%
|
|0.64
|%
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|
0.65
%
|
|0.65
|%
|
|0.64
|%
|
|
|
|
(1)
Includes $742,000 of allowance for covered loan losses reclassified as a result of the termination of all existing loss share agreements with the FDIC during the fourth quarter of 2017.
The allowance for credit losses, excluding the allowance for covered loan losses, is comprised of the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments. The allowance for loan losses is a reserve against loan amounts that are actually funded and outstanding while the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments (separate liability account) relates to certain amounts that Wintrust is committed to lend but for which funds have not yet been disbursed. The provision for credit losses, excluding the provision for covered loan losses, may contain both a component related to funded loans (provision for loan losses) and a component related to lending-related commitments (provision for unfunded loan commitments and letters of credit).
Net charge-offs as a percentage of loans, excluding covered loans, for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled 12 basis points on an annualized basis compared to eight basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2018 and seven basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net charge-offs totaled $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a $2.5 million increase from $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2018 and a $3.5 million increase from $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to third quarter of 2018 is primarily the result of higher charge-offs within the commercial portfolio during the current period. The provision for credit losses, excluding the provision for covered loan losses, totaled $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to provide for inherent losses in the portfolio. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. The amount of future additions to the allowance for credit losses will be dependent upon management’s assessment of the appropriateness of the allowance based on its evaluation of economic conditions, changes in real estate values, interest rates, the regulatory environment, the level of past-due and non-performing loans and other factors.
The Company also provided a provision for covered loan losses on covered loans when applicable.
The following table presents the provision for credit losses by component for the periods presented, including covered loans:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Years Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|December 31,
|
December 31,
|
|December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2018
|
|2018
|
|2017
|
2018
|
|2017
|Provision for loan losses
|
$
10,251
|
|
|$
|11,040
|
|
|$
|7,779
|
|
$
34,706
|
|
|$
|30,051
|
|Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments
|
150
|
|
|2
|
|
|(7
|)
|
126
|
|
|(69
|)
|Provision for covered loan losses
|
—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
—
|
|
|(214
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|
$
10,401
|
|
|$
|11,042
|
|
|$
|7,772
|
|
$
34,832
|
|
|$
|29,768
|
The tables below summarize the calculation of allowance for loan losses for the Company’s core loan portfolio and consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio, excluding covered loans, as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018.
|
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
|
Recorded
|
Calculated
|
As a percentage
of its own respective
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Investment
|
Allowance
|
category’s balance
|Commercial:(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and industrial
|
|$
|4,339,618
|
|
|$
|42,948
|
|
|0.99
|%
|Asset-based lending
|
|1,025,805
|
|
|9,138
|
|
|0.89
|
|Tax exempt
|
|495,896
|
|
|3,150
|
|
|0.64
|
|Leases
|
|556,808
|
|
|1,502
|
|
|0.27
|
|Commercial real estate:(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Residential construction
|
|39,569
|
|
|773
|
|
|1.95
|
|Commercial construction
|
|715,260
|
|
|8,203
|
|
|1.15
|
|Land
|
|140,409
|
|
|3,953
|
|
|2.82
|
|Office
|
|903,559
|
|
|6,235
|
|
|0.69
|
|Industrial
|
|867,676
|
|
|6,083
|
|
|0.70
|
|Retail
|
|856,114
|
|
|9,312
|
|
|1.09
|
|Multi-family
|
|933,362
|
|
|9,386
|
|
|1.01
|
|Mixed use and other
|
|2,120,361
|
|
|16,183
|
|
|0.76
|
|Home equity(1)
|
|518,814
|
|
|8,428
|
|
|1.62
|
|Residential real estate(1)
|
|975,750
|
|
|7,001
|
|
|0.72
|
Total core loan portfolio
|
$
14,489,001
|
|
$
132,295
|
|
0.91
%
|Commercial:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Franchise
|
|$
|885,882
|
|
|$
|8,772
|
|
|0.99
|%
|Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
|
|144,199
|
|
|1,162
|
|
|0.81
|
|Community Advantage - homeowner associations
|
|180,757
|
|
|453
|
|
|0.25
|
|Aircraft
|
|12,218
|
|
|17
|
|
|0.14
|
|Purchased non-covered commercial loans (2)
|
|187,355
|
|
|684
|
|
|0.37
|
|Commercial real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Purchased non-covered commercial real estate (2)
|
|356,942
|
|
|139
|
|
|0.04
|
|Purchased non-covered home equity (2)
|
|33,529
|
|
|79
|
|
|0.24
|
|Purchased non-covered residential real estate (2)
|
|26,714
|
|
|193
|
|
|0.72
|
|Premium finance receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|U.S. commercial insurance loans
|
|2,504,515
|
|
|5,629
|
|
|0.22
|
|Canada commercial insurance loans (2)
|
|337,144
|
|
|515
|
|
|0.15
|
|Life insurance loans (1)
|
|4,373,891
|
|
|1,571
|
|
|0.04
|
|Purchased life insurance loans (2)
|
|167,903
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Consumer and other (1)
|
|117,251
|
|
|1,258
|
|
|1.07
|
|Purchased non-covered consumer and other (2)
|
|3,390
|
|
|3
|
|
|0.09
|
Total consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio
|
$
9,331,690
|
|
$
20,475
|
|
0.22
%
Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding covered loans
|
$
23,820,691
|
|
$
152,770
|
|
0.64
%
(1)
Excludes purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.
(2)
Purchased loans represent loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.
|
|
As of September 30, 2018
|
|
Recorded
|
Calculated
|
As a percentage
of its own respective
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Investment
|
Allowance
|
category’s balance
|Commercial:(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and industrial
|
|$
|4,073,911
|
|
|$
|41,543
|
|
|1.02
|%
|Asset-based lending
|
|1,032,850
|
|
|9,389
|
|
|0.91
|
|Tax exempt
|
|478,547
|
|
|3,098
|
|
|0.65
|
|Leases
|
|500,052
|
|
|1,338
|
|
|0.27
|
|Commercial real estate:(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Residential construction
|
|39,289
|
|
|784
|
|
|2.00
|
|Commercial construction
|
|754,842
|
|
|8,452
|
|
|1.12
|
|Land
|
|117,616
|
|
|3,814
|
|
|3.24
|
|Office
|
|909,517
|
|
|6,332
|
|
|0.70
|
|Industrial
|
|853,351
|
|
|5,995
|
|
|0.70
|
|Retail
|
|852,351
|
|
|8,152
|
|
|0.96
|
|Multi-family
|
|891,654
|
|
|8,891
|
|
|1.00
|
|Mixed use and other
|
|2,009,861
|
|
|15,671
|
|
|0.78
|
|Home equity(1)
|
|538,209
|
|
|9,051
|
|
|1.68
|
|Residential real estate(1)
|
|887,336
|
|
|6,121
|
|
|0.69
|
Total core loan portfolio
|
$
13,939,386
|
|
$
128,631
|
|
0.92
%
|Commercial:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Franchise
|
|$
|866,885
|
|
|$
|8,879
|
|
|1.02
|%
|Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
|
|171,860
|
|
|1,350
|
|
|0.79
|
|Community Advantage - homeowner associations
|
|166,941
|
|
|442
|
|
|0.26
|
|Aircraft
|
|2,498
|
|
|4
|
|
|0.16
|
|Purchased non-covered commercial loans (2)
|
|180,414
|
|
|702
|
|
|0.39
|
|Commercial real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Purchased non-covered commercial real estate (2)
|
|318,293
|
|
|156
|
|
|0.05
|
|Purchased non-covered home equity (2)
|
|40,635
|
|
|92
|
|
|0.23
|
|Purchased non-covered residential real estate (2)
|
|36,914
|
|
|170
|
|
|0.46
|
|Premium finance receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|U.S. commercial insurance loans
|
|2,532,584
|
|
|6,027
|
|
|0.24
|
|Canada commercial insurance loans (2)
|
|352,743
|
|
|541
|
|
|0.15
|
|Life insurance loans (1)
|
|4,225,481
|
|
|1,606
|
|
|0.04
|
|Purchased life insurance loans (2)
|
|173,490
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Consumer and other (1)
|
|113,320
|
|
|1,153
|
|
|1.02
|
|Purchased non-covered consumer and other (2)
|
|2,507
|
|
|3
|
|
|0.10
|
Total consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio
|
$
9,184,565
|
|
$
21,125
|
|
0.23
%
Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding covered loans
|
$
23,123,951
|
|
$
149,756
|
|
0.65
%
(1)
Excludes purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.
(2)
Purchased loans represent loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.
As part of the regular quarterly review performed by management to determine if the Company’s allowance for loan losses is appropriate, an analysis is prepared on the loan portfolio based upon a breakout of core loans and consumer, niche and purchased loans. A summary of the allowance for loan losses calculated for the loan components in both the core loan portfolio and the consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio was shown on the preceding tables as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018.
Purchased loans acquired in a business combination are recorded at estimated fair value on their purchase date. In accordance with accounting guidance, credit deterioration on purchased loans is recorded as a credit discount at the time of purchase.
In addition to the $152.8 million of allowance for loan losses, there is $6.7 million of non-accretable credit discount on purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-30 that is available to absorb credit losses.
The tables below show the aging of the Company’s loan portfolio at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018:
|
|
|
|
90+ days
|
60-89
|
30-59
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
|
|
and still
|
days past
|
days past
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Nonaccrual
|
accruing
|
due
|
due
|
Current
|
Total Loans
Loan Balances:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial (1)
|
$
50,984
|
|
$
3,313
|
|
$
1,651
|
|
$
34,861
|
|
$
7,737,729
|
|
$
7,828,538
|
|Commercial real estate (1)
|
19,129
|
|
6,241
|
|
10,826
|
|
51,566
|
|
6,845,490
|
|
6,933,252
|
|Home equity
|
7,147
|
|
—
|
|
131
|
|
3,105
|
|
541,960
|
|
552,343
|
|Residential real estate (1)
|
16,383
|
|
1,292
|
|
1,692
|
|
6,171
|
|
976,926
|
|
1,002,464
|
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|
11,335
|
|
7,799
|
|
11,382
|
|
15,085
|
|
2,796,058
|
|
2,841,659
|
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1)
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
8,407
|
|
24,628
|
|
4,508,759
|
|
4,541,794
|
|Consumer and other (1)
|
348
|
|
227
|
|
87
|
|
733
|
|
119,246
|
|
120,641
|
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|
$
105,326
|
|
$
18,872
|
|
$
34,176
|
|
$
136,149
|
|
$
23,526,168
|
|
$
23,820,691
|
As of December 31, 2018
Aging as a % of Loan Balance
|
Nonaccrual
|
90+ days
and still
accruing
|
60-89
days past
due
|
30-59
days past
due
|
Current
|
Total Loans
|Commercial (1)
|
0.7
%
|
—
%
|
—
%
|
0.4
%
|
98.9
%
|
100.0
%
|Commercial real estate (1)
|
0.3
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.7
|
|
98.7
|
|
100.0
|
|Home equity
|
1.3
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
0.6
|
|
98.1
|
|
100.0
|
|Residential real estate (1)
|
1.6
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.6
|
|
97.5
|
|
100.0
|
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|
0.4
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.5
|
|
98.4
|
|
100.0
|
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1)
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.5
|
|
99.3
|
|
100.0
|
|Consumer and other (1)
|
0.3
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.6
|
|
98.8
|
|
100.0
|
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|
0.4
%
|
0.1
%
|
0.1
%
|
0.6
%
|
98.8
%
|
100.0
%
(1) Including PCI loans. PCI loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.
|
|
|
|
90+ days
|
60-89
|
30-59
|
|
|
|
As of September 30, 2018
|
|
|
and still
|
days past
|
days past
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Nonaccrual
|
accruing
|
due
|
due
|
Current
|
Total Loans
Loan Balances:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial (1)
|
|$
|58,587
|
|
|$
|8,494
|
|
|$
|6,140
|
|
|$
|25,614
|
|
|$
|7,375,123
|
|
|$
|7,473,958
|
|Commercial real estate (1)
|
|17,515
|
|
|5,578
|
|
|27,040
|
|
|44,084
|
|
|6,652,557
|
|
|6,746,774
|
|Home equity
|
|8,523
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,075
|
|
|3,478
|
|
|565,768
|
|
|578,844
|
|Residential real estate (1)
|
|16,062
|
|
|1,865
|
|
|1,714
|
|
|603
|
|
|904,006
|
|
|924,250
|
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|
|13,802
|
|
|7,028
|
|
|5,945
|
|
|13,239
|
|
|2,845,313
|
|
|2,885,327
|
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1)
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|22,016
|
|
|4,376,955
|
|
|4,398,971
|
|Consumer and other (1)
|
|355
|
|
|295
|
|
|430
|
|
|329
|
|
|114,418
|
|
|115,827
|
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|
|$
|114,844
|
|
|$
|23,260
|
|
|$
|42,344
|
|
|$
|109,363
|
|
|$
|22,834,140
|
|
|$
|23,123,951
|
As of September 30, 2018
Aging as a % of Loan Balance:
|
Nonaccrual
|
90+ days
and still
accruing
|
60-89
days past
due
|
30-59
days past
due
|
Current
|
Total Loans
|Commercial (1)
|
|0.8
|%
|
|0.1
|%
|
|0.1
|%
|
|0.3
|%
|
|98.7
|%
|
|100.0
|%
|Commercial real estate (1)
|
|0.3
|
|
|0.1
|
|
|0.4
|
|
|0.7
|
|
|98.5
|
|
|100.0
|
|Home equity
|
|1.5
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.2
|
|
|0.6
|
|
|97.7
|
|
|100.0
|
|Residential real estate (1)
|
|1.7
|
|
|0.2
|
|
|0.2
|
|
|0.1
|
|
|97.8
|
|
|100.0
|
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|
|0.5
|
|
|0.2
|
|
|0.2
|
|
|0.5
|
|
|98.6
|
|
|100.0
|
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1)
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.5
|
|
|99.5
|
|
|100.0
|
|Consumer and other (1)
|
|0.3
|
|
|0.3
|
|
|0.4
|
|
|0.3
|
|
|98.7
|
|
|100.0
|
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|
|0.5
|%
|
|0.1
|%
|
|0.2
|%
|
|0.5
|%
|
|98.7
|%
|
|100.0
|%
(1) Including PCI loans. PCI loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.
As of December 31, 2018, $34.2 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $136.1 million, or 0.6%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of September 30, 2018, $42.3 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $109.4 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. The majority of the commercial and commercial real estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis. All loans within the life insurance premium financing portfolio shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due (four and nine credits, respectively) remain fully secured.
The Company’s home equity and residential loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency ratios. Home equity loans at December 31, 2018 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.1% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at December 31, 2018 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprise 97.5% of total residential real estate loans outstanding.
Non-performing Assets
The following table sets forth Wintrust’s non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") performing under the contractual terms of the loan agreement, excluding PCI loans, at the dates indicated.
|
|
December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2018
|
|2018
|
|2017(3)
Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
$
—
|
|
|$
|5,122
|
|
|$
|—
|
|Commercial real estate
|
—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Home equity
|
—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Residential real estate
|
—
|
|
|—
|
|
|3,278
|
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|
7,799
|
|
|7,028
|
|
|9,242
|
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|
—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Consumer and other
|
109
|
|
|233
|
|
|40
|
|Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing
|
7,908
|
|
|12,383
|
|
|12,560
|
Non-accrual loans(2):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
50,984
|
|
|58,587
|
|
|15,696
|
|Commercial real estate
|
19,129
|
|
|17,515
|
|
|22,048
|
|Home equity
|
7,147
|
|
|8,523
|
|
|8,978
|
|Residential real estate
|
16,383
|
|
|16,062
|
|
|17,977
|
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|
11,335
|
|
|13,802
|
|
|12,163
|
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|
—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Consumer and other
|
348
|
|
|355
|
|
|740
|
|Total non-accrual loans
|
105,326
|
|
|114,844
|
|
|77,602
|
Total non-performing loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
50,984
|
|
|63,709
|
|
|15,696
|
|Commercial real estate
|
19,129
|
|
|17,515
|
|
|22,048
|
|Home equity
|
7,147
|
|
|8,523
|
|
|8,978
|
|Residential real estate
|
16,383
|
|
|16,062
|
|
|21,255
|
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|
19,134
|
|
|20,830
|
|
|21,405
|
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|
—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Consumer and other
|
457
|
|
|588
|
|
|780
|
|Total non-performing loans
|
$
113,234