22/01/2019 22:31:54

Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Full-Year 2018 Net Income of $343.2 million, an Increase of 33% Over Prior Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Net Income of $79.7 million, an Increase of 16% Over Prior Year

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $343.2 million or $5.86 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to net income of $257.7 million or $4.40 per diluted common share for the same period of 2017. The Company recorded net income of $79.7 million or $1.35 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to net income of $91.9 million or $1.57 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2018 and $68.8 million or $1.17 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2018 *:                

  • Total period-end loans increased by $697 million from the prior quarter. The increase included $119 million of loans acquired in relation to the previously-announced acquisition of certain assets and assumption of certain liabilities of American Enterprise Bank ("AEB") completed in early December.

  • Total deposits increased by $1.2 billion from the prior quarter. This increase included $151 million of deposits assumed in relation to AEB as well as additional incremental deposits generated subsequent to the previously-announced acquisition of Elektra Holding Company, LLC ("Elektra"), the parent company of Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), offset by a reduction in brokered funds.

  • Period-end total loans outstanding ended the year $657 million higher than total average loans outstanding during the fourth quarter of 2018, providing positive momentum for net interest income in the first quarter of 2019.

  • Net interest margin increased by two basis points from the prior quarter which combined with $580 million of average earning asset growth created an increase in net interest income of $6.5 million from the prior quarter.

  • Market volatility and recent acquisitions resulted in the following items negatively impacting fourth quarter 2018 pre-tax earnings:

    • An $8.5 million negative fair value adjustment recognized on mortgage servicing rights related to changes in valuation assumptions and pay-offs contributed to mortgage banking revenue decreasing by $17.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2018.  Production revenue decreased due to lower origination volumes and lower revenue margins.
    • Recognized unrealized losses on equity securities of $2.6 million.
    • Recognized a $1.1 million foreign currency remeasurement loss, primarily related to weakness in Canadian currency.
    • Incurred $1.6 million of acquisition-related expenses.

  • Non-performing assets decreased by $17.5 million, now representing 0.44% of total assets. Non-performing loans decreased by $14.0 million while other real-estate owned decreased $3.5 million compared to the end of the third quarter of 2018.

  • Opened one new branch in the Brighton Park neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, increasing our total branches to 167 locations.

* See "Supplemental Financial Measures/Ratios" on pages 10-11 for more information on non-GAAP measures.

Edward J. Wehmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Wintrust reported record net income of $343.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, the eighth consecutive year of record net income.  Net income was $79.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, down from the third quarter of 2018 primarily due to market related adjustments resulting from quickly declining interest rates and lower equity markets late in the year.   These market related adjustments and acquisition-related expenses incurred in the fourth quarter negatively impacted our net overhead ratio by 18 basis points.   During the fourth quarter, total assets and deposits grew by over $1 billion while we leveraged acquisitions to enhance our deposit mix.  A substantial amount of the balance sheet growth occurred near the end of the quarter, which positions us well for the first quarter of 2019.  Additionally, we improved our net interest margin by two basis points and have seen deposit costs stabilizing.  The improvement in our funding mix should allow for further net interest margin expansion in the first quarter of 2019."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "We experienced strong loan growth in our commercial, commercial real-estate and premium finance receivables portfolios during the fourth quarter, increasing our total loans outstanding by $697 million.  Our loan pipelines remain consistently strong, and reflect opportunities to continue to grow loan balances during 2019.  Deposit growth outpaced loan growth during the fourth quarter, lowering our loan to deposit ratio to 91.3% at year-end.  Organic deposit growth in the fourth quarter occurred across all deposit categories, except time certificates of deposit.  The previously mentioned CDEC acquisition allowed the Company to bring $1.1 billion of low cost funding into our banks.  The new deposit source was utilized to optimize the balance sheet by reducing outstanding wholesale funding positions, including $696 million of wholesale wealth management deposits, $75 million of maturing brokered CDs and $200 million of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances.  We believe that we can continue to grow the CDEC deposit base which will further drive down the Company’s loan to deposit ratio to our desired operating range and enable us to expand our investment portfolio if opportunities and market conditions that meet our standards arise."

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer noted, "During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company continued its practice of addressing and resolving non-performing credits in a timely fashion.  Total non-performing assets declined $17.5 million during the fourth quarter, dropping to 0.44% of total assets.  Both non-performing loans and other real-estate owned declined during the quarter.  Additionally, near-term 60 to 89 day delinquent loans declined to $34.2 million or only 0.1% of total loans in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans ended the year at 135%.  Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter were 12 basis points of total average loan balances with full year net charge-offs at a historically low level of nine basis points of total average loan balances.  We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate.  The Company begins 2019 with credit quality in a very strong position but will continue to be diligent in its review of credit."

Mr. Wehmer further commented, “Our mortgage banking and wealth management businesses were both impacted by volatile markets in the fourth quarter.  Mortgage banking revenue decreased $17.8 million.  The mortgage origination environment in the fourth quarter was challenging as normal seasonality was further pressured by declining demand leading to lower origination volumes and production margins.  Origination volumes decreased to $927.8 million, down from $1.2 billion in the third quarter.  Home purchase activity continues to make up the bulk of our originations accounting for 71% of origination volumes in the fourth quarter. For much of the fourth quarter, mortgage rates increased, however, during the closing weeks of 2018, a sudden shift downward in rates contributed to the negative fair value adjustment on our mortgage servicing rights portfolio of $8.5 million related to changes in valuation assumptions and pay-offs.  We continue to focus on efficiencies in our delivery channels and our operating costs in our mortgage banking area.  Our wealth management businesses experienced headwinds in the fourth quarter due to declining equity prices.  Despite these headwinds, wealth management revenue was essentially flat to the third quarter of 2018."

Turning to the future, Mr. Wehmer stated, “As 2019 begins, we expect our growth engines to continue their momentum.  We expect continued organic growth in all areas of our businesses.  Total period-end loans outstanding exceeded fourth quarter total average loans by $657 million, providing momentum for net interest income into the first quarter of 2019.  Net interest margin is expected to improve in first quarter of 2019 fueled by the CDEC acquisition and stabilizing retail deposit costs.  We will continue to take a steady and measured approach to achieving our main objectives of growing franchise value, increasing profitability, leveraging our expense infrastructure and continuing to increase shareholder value.  Evaluating strategic acquisitions and organic branch growth will also be a part of our overall growth strategy with the continued goal of becoming Chicago’s bank and Wisconsin’s bank.  We believe our opportunities for both internal growth and external growth remain consistently strong."

The graphs below illustrate certain highlights of the fourth quarter of 2018 and the year ended December 31, 2018.

https://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/34219f8f-0c04-4502-9e45-6f5f0582ff85

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to the sequential and linked quarters, are shown in the table below:

        

% or(4)

basis point  (bp)

change from

3rd Quarter

2018

 

% or

basis point  (bp)

change from

4th Quarter

2017

  

Three Months Ended

  

(Dollars in thousands)

 

December 31,

 2018

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

  
Net income 

$

79,657

  $91,948  $68,781  (13)% 16 %
Net income per common share – diluted 

$

1.35

  $1.57  $1.17  (14)% 15 %
Net revenue (1) 

$

329,396

  $347,493  $300,137  (5)% 10 %
Net interest income 

254,088

  247,563  219,099  3 % 16 %
Net interest margin 

3.61

%

 3.59% 3.45% 2 bp 16 bp
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 

3.63

%

 3.61% 3.49% 2 bp 14 bp
Net overhead ratio (3) 

1.79

%

 1.53% 1.69% 26 bp 10 bp
Return on average assets 

1.05

%

 1.24% 1.00% (19)bp 5 bp
Return on average common equity 

10.01

%

 11.86% 9.39% (185)bp 62 bp
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 

12.48

%

 14.64% 11.65% (216)bp 83 bp

At end of period

            
Total assets 

$

31,241,521

  $30,142,731  $27,915,970  14 % 12 %
Total loans (5) 

23,820,691

  23,123,951  21,640,797  12 % 10 %
Total deposits 

26,094,678

  24,916,715  23,183,347  19 % 13 %
Total shareholders’ equity 

3,267,570

  3,179,822  2,976,939  11 % 10 %

(1) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income. 

(2) See "Supplemental Financial Measures/Ratios" for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. 

(3) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. 

(4) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized. 

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern for decision-making purposes underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

  

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

December 31,

 2018

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

 

December 31,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):

          
Total assets 

$

31,241,521

  $30,142,731  $27,915,970     
Total loans (7) 

23,820,691

  23,123,951  21,640,797     
Total deposits 

26,094,678

  24,916,715  23,183,347     
Junior subordinated debentures 

253,566

  253,566  253,566     
Total shareholders’ equity 

3,267,570

  3,179,822  2,976,939     

Selected Statements of Income Data:

          
Net interest income 

$

254,088

  $247,563  $219,099  

$

964,903

  $832,076 
Net revenue (1) 

329,396

  347,493  300,137  

1,321,053

  1,151,582 
Net income 

79,657

  91,948  68,781  

343,166

  257,682 
Net income per common share – Basic 

$

1.38

  $1.59  $1.19  

$

5.95

  $4.53 
Net income per common share – Diluted 

$

1.35

  $1.57  $1.17  

$

5.86

  $4.40 

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:

          

Performance Ratios:

          
Net interest margin 

3.61

%

 3.59% 3.45% 

3.59

%

 3.41%
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 

3.63

%

 3.61% 3.49% 

3.61

%

 3.44%
Non-interest income to average assets 

0.99

%

 1.34% 1.18% 

1.23

%

 1.21%
Non-interest expense to average assets 

2.78

%

 2.87% 2.87% 

2.85

%

 2.78%
Net overhead ratio (3) 

1.79

%

 1.53% 1.69% 

1.62

%

 1.56%
Return on average assets 

1.05

%

 1.24% 1.00% 

1.18

%

 0.98%
Return on average common equity 

10.01

%

 11.86% 9.39% 

11.26

%

 9.26%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 

12.48

%

 14.64% 11.65% 

13.95

%

 11.63%
Average total assets 

$

30,179,887

  $29,525,109  $27,179,484  

$

29,028,420

  $26,369,702 
Average total shareholders’ equity 

3,200,654

  3,131,943  2,942,999  

3,098,740

  2,842,081 
Average loans to average deposits ratio (excluding covered loans) 

92.4

%

 92.2% 92.3% 

93.7

%

 92.7%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio (excluding covered loans) 

91.3

%

 92.8% 93.3%    

Common Share Data at end of period:

          
Market price per common share 

$

66.49

  $84.94  $82.37     
Book value per common share (2) 

$

55.71

  $54.19  $50.96     
Tangible common book value per share (2) 

$

44.73

  $44.16  $41.68     
Common shares outstanding 

56,407,558

  56,377,169  55,965,207     

Other Data at end of period:(6)

          
Leverage Ratio (4) 

9.1

%

 9.3% 9.3%    
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 

9.6

%

 10.0% 9.9%    
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 

9.2

%

 9.5% 9.4%    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 

11.6

%

 12.0% 12.0%    
Allowance for credit losses (5) 

$

154,164

  $151,001  $139,174     
Non-performing loans 

113,234

  127,227  90,162     
Allowance for credit losses to total loans (5) 

0.65

%

 0.65% 0.64%    
Non-performing loans to total loans 

0.48

%

 0.55% 0.42%    
Number of:          
Bank subsidiaries 

15

  15  15     
Banking offices 

167

  166  157     

(1) Net revenue includes net interest income and non-interest income. 

(2) See “Supplemental Financial Measures/Ratios” for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. 

(3) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. 

(4) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated. 

(5) The allowance for credit losses includes both the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments, but excludes the allowance for covered loan losses. 

(6) Asset quality ratios exclude covered loans. 

(7) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

  

(Unaudited)

 (Unaudited)  

(In thousands)

 

December 31,

 2018

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

Assets

      
Cash and due from banks 

$

392,142

  $279,936  $277,534 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 

58

  57  57 
Interest bearing deposits with banks 

1,099,594

  1,137,044  1,063,242 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 

2,126,081

  2,164,985  1,803,666 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 

1,067,439

  966,438  826,449 
Trading account securities 

1,692

  688  995 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 

34,717

  36,414   
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 

91,354

  99,998  89,989 
Brokerage customer receivables 

12,609

  15,649  26,431 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 

264,070

  338,111  313,592 
Loans, net of unearned income 

23,820,691

  23,123,951  21,640,797 
Allowance for loan losses 

(152,770

)

 (149,756) (137,905)
Net loans 

23,667,921

  22,974,195  21,502,892 
Premises and equipment, net 

671,169

  664,469  621,895 
Lease investments, net 

233,208

  199,241  212,335 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 

696,707

  700,568  567,374 
Trade date securities receivable 

263,523

    90,014 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 

619,237

  564,938  519,505 

Total assets

 

$

31,241,521

  $30,142,731  $27,915,970 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing 

$

6,569,880

  $6,399,213  $6,792,497 
Interest bearing 

19,524,798

  18,517,502  16,390,850 
 Total deposits 

26,094,678

  24,916,715  23,183,347 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 

426,326

  615,000  559,663 
Other borrowings 

393,855

  373,571  266,123 
Subordinated notes 

139,210

  139,172  139,088 
Junior subordinated debentures 

253,566

  253,566  253,566 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 

666,316

  664,885  537,244 
Total liabilities 

27,973,951

  26,962,909  24,939,031 
Shareholders’ Equity:      
Preferred stock 

125,000

  125,000  125,000 
Common stock 

56,518

  56,486  56,068 
Surplus 

1,557,984

  1,553,353  1,529,035 
Treasury stock 

(5,634

)

 (5,547) (4,986)
Retained earnings 

1,610,574

  1,543,680  1,313,657 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 

(76,872

)

 (93,150) (41,835)
Total shareholders’ equity 

3,267,570

  3,179,822  2,976,939 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

31,241,521

  $30,142,731  $27,915,970 

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

 2018

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

 

December 31,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

Interest income

         
Interest and fees on loans

$

283,311

  $271,134  $226,447  

$

1,044,502

  $856,549 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale

3,409

  5,285  3,291  

15,738

  12,332 
Interest bearing deposits with banks

5,628

  5,423  2,723  

17,090

  9,252 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements

      

1

  2 
Investment securities

26,656

  21,710  18,160  

87,382

  63,315 
Trading account securities

14

  11  2  

43

  25 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

1,343

  1,235  1,067  

5,331

  4,370 
Brokerage customer receivables

235

  164  150  

723

  623 
Total interest income

320,596

  304,962  251,840  

1,170,810

  946,468 

Interest expense

         
Interest on deposits

55,975

  48,736  24,930  

166,553

  83,326 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,563

  1,947  2,124  

12,412

  8,798 
Interest on other borrowings

3,199

  2,003  1,600  

8,599

  5,370 
Interest on subordinated notes

1,788

  1,773  1,786  

7,121

  7,116 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures

2,983

  2,940  2,301  

11,222

  9,782 
Total interest expense

66,508

  57,399  32,741  

205,907

  114,392 

Net interest income

254,088

  247,563  219,099  

964,903

  832,076 
Provision for credit losses

10,401

  11,042  7,772  

34,832

  29,768 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses

243,687

  236,521  211,327  

930,071

  802,308 

Non-interest income

         
Wealth management

22,726

  22,634  21,910  

90,963

  81,766 
Mortgage banking

24,182

  42,014  27,411  

136,990

  113,472 
Service charges on deposit accounts

9,065

  9,331  8,907  

36,404

  34,513 
(Losses) gains on investment securities, net

(2,649

)

 90  14  

(2,898

)

 45 
Fees from covered call options

626

  627  1,610  

3,519

  4,402 
Trading (losses) gains, net

(155

)

 (61) 24  

11

  (845)
Operating lease income, net

10,882

  9,132  8,598  

38,451

  29,646 
Other

10,631

  16,163  12,564  

52,710

  56,507 
Total non-interest income

75,308

  99,930  81,038  

356,150

  319,506 

Non-interest expense

         
Salaries and employee benefits

122,111

  123,855  118,009  

480,077

  430,078 
Equipment

11,523

  10,827  9,500  

42,949

  38,358 
Operating lease equipment depreciation

8,462

  7,370  7,015  

29,305

  24,107 
Occupancy, net

15,980

  14,404  14,154  

57,814

  52,920 
Data processing

8,447

  9,335  7,915  

35,027

  31,495 
Advertising and marketing

9,414

  11,120  7,382  

41,140

  30,830 
Professional fees

9,259

  9,914  8,879  

32,306

  27,835 
Amortization of other intangible assets

1,407

  1,163  1,028  

4,571

  4,401 
FDIC insurance

4,044

  4,205  4,324  

17,209

  16,231 
OREO expense, net

1,618

  596  599  

6,120

  3,593 
Other

19,068

  20,848  17,775  

79,570

  71,969 
Total non-interest expense

211,333

  213,637  196,580  

826,088

  731,817 
Income before taxes

107,662

  122,814  95,785  

460,133

  389,997 
Income tax expense

28,005

  30,866  27,004  

116,967

  132,315 

Net income

$

79,657

  $91,948  $68,781  

$

343,166

  $257,682 
Preferred stock dividends

2,050

  2,050  2,050  

8,200

  9,778 

Net income applicable to common shares

$

77,607

  $89,898  $66,731  

$

334,966

  $247,904 

Net income per common share - Basic

$

1.38

  $1.59  $1.19  

$

5.95

  $4.53 

Net income per common share - Diluted

$

1.35

  $1.57  $1.17  

$

5.86

  $4.40 

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.19

  $0.19  $0.14  

$

0.76

  $0.56 
Weighted average common shares outstanding

56,395

  56,366  55,924  

56,300

  54,703 
Dilutive potential common shares

892

  918  1,010  

908

  1,983 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares

57,287

  57,284  56,934  

57,208

  56,686 

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE

The following table shows the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods indicated:

   

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

  

December 31,

 2018

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

 

December 31,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

Net income  

$

79,657

  $91,948  $68,781  

$

343,166

  $257,682 
Less: Preferred stock dividends  

2,050

  2,050  2,050  

8,200

  9,778 
Net income applicable to common shares—Basic

(A)

 

77,607

  89,898  66,731  

334,966

  247,904 
Add: Dividends on convertible preferred stock, if dilutive  

      

  1,578 
Net income applicable to common shares—Diluted

(B)

 

77,607

  89,898  66,731  

334,966

  249,482 
Weighted average common shares outstanding

(C)

 

56,395

  56,366  55,924  

56,300

  54,703 
Effect of dilutive potential common shares:           
Common stock equivalents  

892

  918  1,010  

908

  998 
Convertible preferred stock, if dilutive  

      

  985 
Weighted average common shares and effect of dilutive potential common shares

(D)

 

57,287

  57,284  56,934  

57,208

  56,686 
Net income per common share:           
Basic

(A/C)

 

$

1.38

  $1.59  $1.19  

$

5.95

  $4.53 
Diluted

(B/D)

 

$

1.35

  $1.57  $1.17  

$

5.86

  $4.40 

Potentially dilutive common shares can result from stock options, restricted stock unit awards, stock warrants, the Company’s convertible preferred stock and shares to be issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan and the Directors Deferred Fee and Stock Plan, being treated as if they had been either exercised or issued, computed by application of the treasury stock method. While potentially dilutive common shares are typically included in the computation of diluted earnings per share, potentially dilutive common shares are excluded from this computation in periods in which the effect would reduce the loss per share or increase the income per share. For diluted earnings per share, net income applicable to common shares can be affected by the conversion of the Company’s convertible preferred stock. Where the effect of this conversion would reduce the loss per share or increase the income per share for a period, net income applicable to common shares is not adjusted by the associated preferred dividends. On April 25, 2017, 2,073 shares of the Series C Preferred Stock were converted at the option of the respective holder into 51,244 shares of the Company's common stock, pursuant to the terms of the Series C Preferred Stock. On April 27, 2017, the Company caused a mandatory conversion of its outstanding 124,184 shares of Series C Preferred Stock into 3,069,828 shares of the Company's common stock at a conversion rate of 24.72 shares of common stock per share of Series C Preferred Stock. Cash was paid in lieu of fractional shares for an amount considered insignificant.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL MEASURES/RATIOS

The accounting and reporting policies of Wintrust conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), taxable-equivalent net interest margin (including its individual components), the taxable-equivalent efficiency ratio, tangible common equity ratio, tangible common book value per share and return on average tangible common equity. Management believes that these measures and ratios provide users of the Company’s financial information a more meaningful view of the performance of the Company's interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company’s operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures and ratios differently.

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent (“FTE”) basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company’s efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company’s equity.  The Company references the return on average tangible common equity as a measurement of profitability.

The following table presents a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios used by the Company to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the last five quarters.

 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

 

December 31,

 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 

December 31,

 December 31,

(Dollars and shares in thousands)

2018

 2018 2018 2018 2017 

2018

 2017

Calculation of Net Interest Margin and Efficiency Ratio

             

(A) Interest Income (GAAP)

$

320,596

  $304,962  $284,047  $261,205  $251,840  

$

1,170,810

  $946,468 
Taxable-equivalent adjustment:             
 - Loans

980

  941  812  670  1,106  

3,403

  3,760 
 - Liquidity Management Assets

586

  575  566  531  1,019  

2,258

  3,713 
 - Other Earning Assets

4

  3  1  3  2  

11

  14 

(B) Interest Income - FTE

$

322,166

  $306,481  $285,426  $262,409  $253,967  

$

1,176,482

  $953,955 

(C) Interest Expense (GAAP)

66,508

  57,399  45,877  36,123  32,741  

205,907

  114,392 

(D) Net Interest Income - FTE (B minus C)

$

255,658

  $249,082  $239,549  $226,286  $221,226  

$

970,575

  $839,563 

(E) Net Interest Income (GAAP) (A minus C)

$

254,088

  $247,563  $238,170  $225,082  $219,099  

$

964,903

  $832,076 

Net interest margin (GAAP-derived)

3.61

%

 3.59% 3.61% 3.54% 3.45% 

3.59

%

 3.41%
Net interest margin - FTE

3.63

%

 3.61% 3.63% 3.56% 3.49% 

3.61

%

 3.44%
(F) Non-interest income

$

75,308

  $99,930  $95,233  $85,679  $81,038  

$

356,150

  $319,506 
(G) (Losses) gains on investment securities, net

(2,649

)

 90  12  (351) 14  

(2,898

)

 45 
(H) Non-interest expense

211,333

  213,637  206,769  194,349  196,580  

826,088

  731,817 

Efficiency ratio (H/(E+F-G))

63.65

%

 61.50% 62.02% 62.47% 65.50% 

62.40

%

 63.55%

Efficiency ratio - FTE (H/(D+F-G))

63.35

%

 61.23% 61.76% 62.23% 65.04% 

62.13

%

 63.14%

Calculation of Tangible Common Equity ratio (at period end)

             
Total shareholders’ equity

$

3,267,570

  $3,179,822  $3,106,871  $3,031,250  $2,976,939     
Less: Non-convertible preferred stock

(125,000

)

 (125,000) (125,000) (125,000) (125,000)    
Less: Intangible assets

(619,237

)

 (564,938) (531,371) (533,910) (519,505)    
(I) Total tangible common shareholders’ equity

$

2,523,333

  $2,489,884  $2,450,500  $2,372,340  $2,332,434     
Total assets

$

31,241,521

  $30,142,731  $29,464,588  $28,456,772  $27,915,970     
Less: Intangible assets

(619,237

)

 (564,938) (531,371) (533,910) (519,505)    
(J) Total tangible assets

$

30,622,284

  $29,577,793  $28,933,217  $27,922,862  $27,396,465     

Tangible common equity ratio (I/J)

8.2

%

 8.4% 8.5% 8.5% 8.5%    

Calculation of book value per share

             
Total shareholders’ equity

$

3,267,570

  $3,179,822  $3,106,871  $3,031,250  $2,976,939     
Less: Preferred stock

(125,000

)

 (125,000) (125,000) (125,000) (125,000)    
(K) Total common equity

$

3,142,570

  $3,054,822  $2,981,871  $2,906,250  $2,851,939     
(L) Actual common shares outstanding

56,408

  56,377  56,329  56,256  55,965     

Book value per common share (K/L)

$

55.71

  $54.19  $52.94  $51.66  $50.96     

Tangible common book value per share (I/L)

$

44.73

  $44.16  $43.50  $42.17  $41.68     

 

Calculation of return on average common equity

             
(M) Net income applicable to common shares

$

77,607

  $89,898  $87,530  $79,931  $66,731  

$

334,966

  $247,904 
Add: After-tax intangible asset amortization

1,041

  871  734  761  738  

3,407

  2,907 
(N) Tangible net income applicable to common shares

$

78,648

  $90,769  $88,264  $80,692  $67,469  

$

338,373

  $250,811 
Total average shareholders' equity

$

3,200,654

  $3,131,943  $3,064,154  $2,995,592  $2,942,999  

$

3,098,740

  $2,842,081 
Less: Average preferred stock

(125,000

)

 (125,000) (125,000) (125,000) (125,000) 

(125,000

)

 (165,114)
(O) Total average common shareholders' equity

$

3,075,654

  $3,006,943  $2,939,154  $2,870,592  $2,817,999  

$

2,973,740

  $2,676,967 
Less: Average intangible assets

(574,757

)

 (547,552) (533,496) (536,676) (519,626) 

(548,223

)

 (519,910)
(P) Total average tangible common shareholders’ equity

$

2,500,897

  $2,459,391  $2,405,658  $2,333,916  $2,298,373  

$

2,425,517

  $2,157,057 

Return on average common equity, annualized  (M/O)

10.01

%

 11.86% 11.94% 11.29% 9.39% 

11.26

%

 9.26%

Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (N/P)

12.48

%

 14.64% 14.72% 14.02% 11.65% 

13.95

%

 11.63%

 

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2018, revenue within this unit was primarily driven by increased net interest income due to increased earning assets and a higher net interest margin. The net interest margin increased in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 primarily as a result of higher yields within the loan portfolio. Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $17.8 million from $42.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 to $24.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The lower revenue was primarily due to to lower origination volumes, lower revenue margins and a $8.5 million negative fair value adjustment recognized on mortgage servicing rights related to changes in valuation assumptions and pay-offs. Originations during the current period decreased to $927.8 million from $1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Home purchases represented 71% of loan origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remain strong. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, at December 31, 2018, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines totaled $1.1 billion, or $671.1 million when adjusted for the probability of closing, compared to $1.1 billion, or $693.5 million when adjusted for the probability of closing, at September 30, 2018.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries and accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other services. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the specialty finance unit experienced higher revenue as a result of increased volumes and higher yields within its insurance premium financing receivables portfolio. Originations of $2.1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2018 resulted in a $25.1 million increase in average balances. The increase in average balances along with higher yields on these loans resulted in a $2.8 million increase in interest income attributed to this portfolio. The Company's leasing business showed steady growth during the fourth quarter of 2018, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing $132.7 million to $1.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business remained steady, totaling approximately $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue remained flat in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018, totaling $22.7 million in the current period. At December 31, 2018, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $24.2 billion of assets under administration, which includes $3.6 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $1.8 billion decrease from the $26.0 billion of assets under administration at September 30, 2018. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to the impact of market conditions on the value of assets under administration. In December, the Company acquired CDEC, which provides Qualified Intermediary services (as defined by U.S. Treasury regulations) for taxpayers seeking to structure tax-deferred like-kind exchanges under Internal Revenue Code Section 1031.

 

LOANS

Loan Portfolio Mix and Growth Rates

        % Growth

(Dollars in thousands)

 

December 31,

 2018

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

 From (1)

September 30,

2018

 From

December 31,

2017

Balance:

          
Commercial 

$

7,828,538

  $7,473,958  $6,787,677  19% 15%
Commercial real estate 

6,933,252

  6,746,774  6,580,618  11  5 
Home equity 

552,343

  578,844  663,045  (18) (17)
Residential real estate 

1,002,464

  924,250  832,120  34  20 
Premium finance receivables - commercial 

2,841,659

  2,885,327  2,634,565  (6) 8 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance 

4,541,794

  4,398,971  4,035,059  13  13 
Consumer and other 

120,641

  115,827  107,713  16  12 
Total loans, net of unearned income 

$

23,820,691

  $23,123,951  $21,640,797  12% 10%

Mix:

          
Commercial 

33

%

 32% 31%    
Commercial real estate 

29

  29  30     
Home equity 

2

  3  3     
Residential real estate 

4

  4  4     
Premium finance receivables - commercial 

12

  12  12     
Premium finance receivables - life insurance 

19

  19  19     
Consumer and other 

1

  1  1     
Total loans, net of unearned income 

100

%

 100% 100%    

(1) 

Annualized

 

Commercial and Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolios

  

As of December 31, 2018

    

% of

Total

Balance

 

Nonaccrual

 

> 90 Days

Past Due

and Still

Accruing

 

Allowance

For Loan

Losses

Allocation

    

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Balance

 

Commercial:

          
Commercial, industrial and other $5,120,096  34.6% $34,298  $  $46,586 
Franchise 948,979  6.4  16,051    8,919 
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 144,199  1.0      1,162 
Asset-based lending 1,026,056  7.0  635    9,138 
Leases 565,680  3.8      1,502 
PCI - commercial loans (1) 23,528  0.2    3,313  519 

Total commercial

 

$

7,828,538

  

53.0

%

 

$

50,984

  

$

3,313

  

$

67,826

 

Commercial Real Estate:

          
Construction $760,824  5.2% $1,554  $  $8,999 
Land 141,481  1.0  107    3,953 
Office 939,322  6.4  3,629    6,239 
Industrial 902,248  6.1  285    6,088 
Retail 892,478  6.0  10,753    9,338 
Multi-family 976,560  6.6  311    9,395 
Mixed use and other 2,205,195  14.9  2,490    16,210 
PCI - commercial real estate (1) 115,144  0.8    6,241  45 

Total commercial real estate

 

$

6,933,252

  

47.0

%

 

$

19,129

  

$

6,241

  

$

60,267

 

Total commercial and commercial real estate

 

$

14,761,790

  

100.0

%

 

$

70,113

  

$

9,554

  

$

128,093

 
           
Commercial real estate - collateral location by state:          
Illinois $5,336,454  77.0%      
Wisconsin 684,425  9.9       

Total primary markets

 

$

6,020,879

  

86.9

%

      
Indiana 169,817  2.4       
Florida 52,237  0.8       
Michigan 40,110  0.6       
Other (no individual state greater than 0.6%) 650,209  9.3       

Total

 

$

6,933,252

  

100.0

%

      

(1) 

Purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.

 

DEPOSITS

Deposit Portfolio Mix and Growth Rates

        % Growth

(Dollars in thousands)

 

December 31,

 2018

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

 From (1)

September 30,

2018

 From

December 31,

2017

Balance:

          
Non-interest bearing 

$

6,569,880

  $6,399,213  $6,792,497  11% (3)%
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 

2,897,133

  2,512,259  2,315,055  61  25 
Wealth management deposits (2) 

2,996,764

  2,520,120  2,323,699  75  29 
Money market 

5,704,866

  5,429,921  4,515,353  20  26 
Savings 

2,665,194

  2,595,164  2,829,373  11  (6)
Time certificates of deposit 

5,260,841

  5,460,038  4,407,370  (14) 19 
Total deposits 

$

26,094,678

  $24,916,715  $23,183,347  19% 13%

Mix:

          
Non-interest bearing 

25

%

 26% 29%    
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 

11

  10  10     
Wealth management deposits (2) 

12

  10  10     
Money market 

22

  22  20     
Savings 

10

  10  12     
Time certificates of deposit 

20

  22  19     
Total deposits 

100

%

 100% 100%    

(1) Annualized 

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, CDEC, trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.

 

Time Certificates of Deposit

Maturity/Re-pricing Analysis

As of December 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

 CDARs &

Brokered

Certificates

  of Deposit (1)

 MaxSafe

Certificates

  of Deposit (1)

 Variable Rate

Certificates

  of Deposit (2)

 Other Fixed

Rate

Certificates

  of Deposit (1)

 

Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit

 

Weighted-

Average

Rate of

Maturing

Time

Certificates

  of Deposit (3)

1-3 months $59  $31,471  $102,531  $847,039  

$

981,100

  

1.39

%

4-6 months 249  30,229    862,207  

892,685

  

1.59

%

7-9 months 75,077  24,145    666,487  

765,709

  

1.76

%

10-12 months   12,813    563,031  

575,844

  

1.75

%

13-18 months   19,315    941,117  

960,432

  

2.10

%

19-24 months   14,684    274,076  

288,760

  

2.42

%

24+ months 1,000  10,228    785,083  

796,311

  

2.60

%

Total $76,385  $142,885  $102,531  $4,939,040  

$

5,260,841

  

1.88

%

(1) This category of certificates of deposit is shown by contractual maturity date. 

(2) This category includes variable rate certificates of deposit and savings certificates with the majority repricing on at least a monthly basis. 

(3) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

 

NET INTEREST INCOME

The following table presents a summary of Wintrust’s average balances, net interest income and related net interest margins, calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis, for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 (sequential quarters) and fourth quarter of 2017 (linked quarters), respectively:

 

Average Balance

for three months ended,

 

Interest

for three months ended,

 

Yield/Rate

for three months ended,

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

 2018

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

 

December 31,

 2018

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

 

December 31,

 2018

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents(1)

$

1,042,860

  $998,004  $914,319  

$

5,628

  $5,423  $2,723  

2.14

%

 2.16% 1.18%
Investment securities(2)

3,347,496

  3,046,272  2,736,253  

27,242

  22,285  19,179  

3.23

  2.90  2.78 
FHLB and FRB stock

98,084

  88,335  82,092  

1,343

  1,235  1,067  

5.43

  5.54  5.15 
Liquidity management assets(3)(8)

$

4,488,440

  $4,132,611  $3,732,664  

$

34,213

  $28,943  $22,969  

3.02

%

 2.78% 2.44%
Other earning assets(3)(4)(8)

16,204

  17,862  26,955  

253

  178  154  

6.19

  3.95  2.27 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale

265,717

  380,235  335,385  

3,409

  5,285  3,291  

5.09

  5.51  3.89 
Loans, net of unearned

income(3)(5)(8)

23,164,154

  22,823,378  21,080,984  

284,291

  272,075  227,467  

4.87

  4.73  4.28 
Covered loans

    6,025  

    86  

    5.66 
Total earning assets(8)

$

27,934,515

  $27,354,086  $25,182,013  

$

322,166

  $306,481  $253,967  

4.58

%

 4.45% 4.00%
Allowance for loan and covered loan losses

(154,438

)

 (148,503) (138,584)            
Cash and due from banks

271,403

  268,006  244,097             
Other assets

2,128,407

  2,051,520  1,891,958             
Total assets

$

30,179,887

  $29,525,109  $27,179,484             
                  
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits

$

2,671,283

  $2,519,445  $2,284,576  

$

4,007

  $2,479  $1,407  

0.60

%

 0.39% 0.24%
Wealth management deposits

2,289,904

  2,517,141  2,005,197  

7,119

  8,287  4,059  

1.23

  1.31  0.80 
Money market accounts

5,632,268

  5,369,324  4,611,515  

16,936

  13,260  4,154  

1.19

  0.98  0.36 
Savings accounts

2,553,133

  2,672,077  2,741,621  

3,096

  2,907  2,716  

0.48

  0.43  0.39 
Time deposits

5,381,029

  5,214,637  4,581,464  

24,817

  21,803  12,594  

1.83

  1.66  1.09 
Interest-bearing deposits

$

18,527,617

  $18,292,624  $16,224,373  

$

55,975

  $48,736  $24,930  

1.20

%

 1.06% 0.61%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances

551,846

  429,739  324,748  

2,563

  1,947  2,124  

1.84

  1.80  2.59 
Other borrowings

385,878

  268,278  255,972  

3,199

  2,003  1,600  

3.29

  2.96  2.48 
Subordinated notes

139,186

  139,155  139,065  

1,788

  1,773  1,786  

5.14

  5.10  5.14 
Junior subordinated debentures

253,566

  253,566  253,566  

2,983

  2,940  2,301  

4.60

  4.54  3.55 
Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

19,858,093

  $19,383,362  $17,197,724  

$

66,508

  $57,399  $32,741  

1.33

%

 1.17% 0.75%
Non-interest bearing deposits

6,542,228

  6,461,195  6,605,553             
Other liabilities

578,912

  548,609  433,208             
Equity

3,200,654

  3,131,943  2,942,999             
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

30,179,887

  $29,525,109  $27,179,484             
Interest rate spread(6)(8)            

3.25

%

 3.28% 3.25%
Less:  Fully tax-equivalent adjustment      

(1,570

)

 (1,519) (2,127) 

(0.02

)

 (0.02) (0.04)
Net free funds/contribution(7)

$

8,076,422

  $7,970,724  $7,984,289        

0.38

  0.33  0.24 
Net interest income/ margin(8)  (GAAP)      

$

254,088

  $247,563  $219,099  

3.61

%

 3.59% 3.45%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment      

1,570

  1,519  2,127  

0.02

  0.02  0.04 
Net interest income/ margin - FTE (8)      

$

255,658

  $249,082  $221,226  

3.63

%

 3.61% 3.49%

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. 

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. 

(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a tax-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. The total adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 were $1.6 million, $1.5 million and $2.1 million, respectively. 

(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. 

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. 

(6) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 

(7) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. 

(8) See “Supplemental Financial Measures/Ratios” for additional information on this performance ratio.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest income totaled $254.1 million, an increase of $6.5 million as compared to the third quarter of 2018 and an increase of $35.0 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Net interest margin was 3.61% (3.63% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 3.59% (3.61% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the third quarter of 2018 and 3.45% (3.49% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the fourth quarter of 2017. The $6.5 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 was attributable to a $2.6 million increase from higher levels of earning assets and a $3.9 million increase due to a higher net interest margin during the period.

The following table presents a summary of Wintrust's average balances, net interest income and related interest margins, calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis, for year ended December 31, 2018 compared to year ended December 31, 2017:

 

Average Balance

for year ended,

 

Interest

for year ended,

 

Yield/Rate

for year ended,

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

 

December 31,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

 

December 31,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)

$

888,671

  $856,020  

$

17,091

  $9,254  

1.92

%

 1.08%
Investment securities (2)

3,045,555

  2,590,260  

89,640

  67,028  

2.94

  2.59 
FHLB and FRB stock

101,681

  89,333  

5,331

  4,370  

5.24

  4.89 
Liquidity management assets(3)(8)

$

4,035,907

  $3,535,613  

$

112,062

  $80,652  

2.78

%

 2.28%
Other earning assets(3)(4)(8)

20,681

  25,951  

777

  662  

3.75

  2.55 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale

332,863

  319,147  

15,738

  12,332  

4.73

  3.86 
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)(8)

22,500,482

  20,469,799  

1,047,905

  858,058  

4.66

  4.19 
Covered loans

  40,665  

  2,251  

  5.54 
Total earning assets(8)

$

26,889,933

  $24,391,175  

$

1,176,482

  $953,955  

4.38

%

 3.91%
Allowance for loan and covered loan losses

(148,342

)

 (133,432)        
Cash and due from banks

266,086

  239,638         
Other assets

2,020,743

  1,872,321         
Total assets

$

29,028,420

  $26,369,702         
            
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits

$

2,436,791

  $2,402,254  

$

9,773

  $5,027  

0.40

%

 0.21%
Wealth management deposits

2,356,145

  2,125,177  

27,839

  13,952  

1.18

  0.66 
Money market accounts

5,105,244

  4,482,137  

42,973

  12,588  

0.84

  0.28 
Savings accounts

2,684,661

  2,471,663  

11,444

  7,715  

0.43

  0.31 
Time deposits

4,872,590

  4,423,067  

74,524

  44,044  

1.53

  1.00 
Interest-bearing deposits

$

17,455,431

  $15,904,298  

$

166,553

  $83,326  

0.95

%

 0.52%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances

713,539

  380,412  

12,412

  8,798  

1.74

  2.31 
Other borrowings

289,615

  255,136  

8,599

  5,370  

2.97

  2.10 
Subordinated notes

139,140

  139,022  

7,121

  7,116  

5.12

  5.12 
Junior subordinated debentures

253,566

  253,566  

11,222

  9,782  

4.37

  3.81 
Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

18,851,291

  $16,932,434  

$

205,907

  $114,392  

1.09

%

 0.67%
Non-interest bearing deposits

6,545,251

  6,182,048         
Other liabilities

533,138

  413,139         
Equity

3,098,740

  2,842,081         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

29,028,420

  $26,369,702         
Interest rate spread(6)(8)        

3.29

%

 3.24%
Less:  Fully tax-equivalent adjustment    

(5,672

)

 (7,487) 

(0.02

)

 (0.03)
Net free funds/contribution(7)

$

8,038,642

  $7,458,741      

0.32

  0.20 
Net interest income/ margin(8)  (GAAP)    

$

964,903

  $832,076  

3.59

%

 3.41%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment    

5,672

  7,487  

0.02

  0.03 
Net interest income/ margin - FTE (8)    

$

970,575

  $839,563  

3.61

%

 3.44%

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. 

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. 

(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a tax-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. The total adjustments for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 were $5.7 million and $7.5 million respectively. 

(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. 

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. 

(6) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 

(7) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. 

(8) See “Supplemental Financial Measures/Ratios” for additional information on this performance ratio.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, net interest income totaled $964.9 million, an increase of $132.8 million as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Net interest margin was 3.59% (3.61% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.41% (3.44% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) for the year ended December 31, 2017. The $132.8 million increase in net interest income in the year ended 2018 compared to the same period of 2017 was attributable to a $81.5 million increase from higher levels of earning assets and a $51.3 million increase from rising rates.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months.  Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 is as follows:

      

Static Shock Scenario

 

+200

Basis 

Points

 

+100

 Basis

 Points

 

-100

Basis

 Points

December 31, 2018

 

15.6

%

 

7.9

%

 

(8.6

)%

September 30, 2018 18.1% 9.1% (10.0)%
December 31, 2017 17.7% 9.0% (11.8)%

 

Ramp Scenario

+200

Basis

Points

 

+100

Basis

Points

 

-100

Basis

Points

December 31, 2018

7.4

%

 

3.8

%

 

(3.6

)%

September 30, 20188.5% 4.3% (4.2)%
December 31, 20178.9% 4.6% (5.1)%

These results indicate that the Company has positioned its balance sheet to benefit from a rise in interest rates.  This analysis also indicates that the Company would benefit to a greater magnitude should a rise in interest rates be significant (i.e., 200 basis points) and immediate (Static Shock Scenario).

Maturities and Sensitivities of Loans to Changes in Interest Rates

The following table classifies the loan portfolio at December 31, 2018 by date at which the loans reprice or mature, and the type of rate exposure:

As of December 31, 2018

One year or less

 

From one to five

years

 

Over five years

  

(Dollars in thousands)

   

Total

Commercial       
Fixed rate

$

154,368

  

$

1,105,414

  

$

665,595

  

$

1,925,377

 
Variable rate

5,896,481

  

6,531

  

149

  

5,903,161

 
Total commercial

$

6,050,849

  

$

1,111,945

  

$

665,744

  

$

7,828,538

 
Commercial real estate       
Fixed rate

369,120

  

1,930,892

  

315,343

  

2,615,355

 
Variable rate

4,288,293

  

29,455

  

149

  

4,317,897

 
Total commercial real estate

$

4,657,413

  

$

1,960,347

  

$

315,492

  

$

6,933,252

 
Home equity       
Fixed rate

11,712

  

15,125

  

18,543

  

45,380

 
Variable rate

506,963

  

  

  

506,963

 
Total home equity

$

518,675

  

$

15,125

  

$

18,543

  

$

552,343

 
Residential real estate       
Fixed rate

30,724

  

22,568

  

229,433

  

282,725

 
Variable rate

55,329

  

303,383

  

361,027

  

719,739

 
Total residential real estate

$

86,053

  

$

325,951

  

$

590,460

  

$

1,002,464

 
Premium finance receivables - commercial       
Fixed rate

2,762,211

  

79,448

  

  

2,841,659

 
Variable rate

  

  

  

 
Total premium finance receivables - commercial

$

2,762,211

  

$

79,448

  

$

  

$

2,841,659

 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance       
Fixed rate

15,303

  

10,977

  

3,690

  

29,970

 
Variable rate

4,511,824

  

  

  

4,511,824

 
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance

$

4,527,127

  

$

10,977

  

$

3,690

  

$

4,541,794

 
Consumer and other       
Fixed rate

75,263

  

10,312

  

2,176

  

87,751

 
Variable rate

32,848

  

42

  

  

32,890

 
Total consumer and other

$

108,111

  

$

10,354

  

$

2,176

  

$

120,641

 
Total per category       
Fixed rate

3,418,701

  

3,174,736

  

1,234,780

  

7,828,217

 
Variable rate

15,291,738

  

339,411

  

361,325

  

15,992,474

 
Total loans, net of unearned income

$

18,710,439

  

$

3,514,147

  

$

1,596,105

  

$

23,820,691

 

Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:

       
Prime

$

2,480,764

       
One- month LIBOR

8,076,230

       
Three- month LIBOR

458,994

       
Twelve- month LIBOR

4,741,121

       
Other

235,365

       
Total variable rate

$

15,992,474

       

https://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/23ff1660-84db-4ebe-8d4a-50f6b99bed74

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same increases as the Prime rate when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.  Specifically, the Company has $8.1 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $4.7 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

  

Changes in

  

Prime

 

1-month

LIBOR

 

12-month

LIBOR

First Quarter 2018 +25 bps +32 bps +55 bps
Second Quarter 2018 +25 bps +21 bps +10 bps
Third Quarter 2018 +25 bps +17 bps +16 bps
Fourth Quarter 2018 +25 bps +24 bps +9 bps

 

NON-INTEREST INCOME

The following table presents non-interest income by category for the periods presented:

  

Three Months Ended

        
  

December 31,

 September 30, December 31, Q4 2018 compared to

Q3 2018

 Q4 2018 compared to

Q4 2017

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2018

 2018 2017 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change
Brokerage 

$

4,997

  $5,579  $6,067  $(582) (10)% $(1,070) (18)%
Trust and asset management 

17,729

  17,055  15,843  674  4  1,886  12 
Total wealth management 

$

22,726

  $22,634  $21,910  $92  % $816  4%
Mortgage banking 

24,182

  42,014  27,411  (17,832) (42) (3,229) (12)
Service charges on deposit accounts 

9,065

  9,331  8,907  (266) (3) 158  2 
(Losses) gains on investment securities, net 

(2,649

)

 90  14  (2,739) NM  (2,663) NM 
Fees from covered call options 

626

  627  1,610  (1)   (984) (61)
Trading (losses) gains, net 

(155

)

 (61) 24  (94) NM  (179) NM 
Operating lease income, net 

10,882

  9,132  8,598  1,750  19  2,284  27 
Other:              
Interest rate swap fees 

2,602

  2,359  1,963  243  10  639  33 
BOLI 

(466

)

 3,190  754  (3,656) NM  (1,220) NM 
Administrative services 

1,260

  1,099  1,103  161  15  157  14 
Early pay-offs of capital leases 

3

  11  7  (8) (73) (4) (57)
Miscellaneous 

7,232

  9,504  8,737  (2,272) (24) (1,505) (17)
Total Other 

$

10,631

  $16,163  $12,564  $(5,532) (34)% $(1,933) (15)%
Total Non-Interest Income 

$

75,308

  $99,930  $81,038  $(24,622) (25)% $(5,730) (7)%

 

  

Years Ended

    
  

December 31,

 December 31, $ %

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2018

 2017 Change Change
Brokerage 

$

22,391

  $22,863  $(472) (2)%
Trust and asset management 

68,572

  58,903  9,669  16 
Total wealth management 

$

90,963

  $81,766  $9,197  11%
Mortgage banking 

136,990

  113,472  23,518  21 
Service charges on deposit accounts 

36,404

  34,513  1,891  5 
(Losses) gains on investment securities, net 

(2,898

)

 45  (2,943) NM 
Fees from covered call options 

3,519

  4,402  (883) (20)
Trading gains (losses), net 

11

  (845) 856  NM 
Operating lease income, net 

38,451

  29,646  8,805  30 
Other:        
Interest rate swap fees 

11,027

  7,379  3,648  49 
BOLI 

4,982

  3,524  1,458  41 
Administrative services 

4,625

  4,165  460  11 
Early pay-offs of capital leases 

601

  1,228  (627) (51)
Miscellaneous 

31,475

  40,211  (8,736) (22)
Total Other 

$

52,710

  $56,507  $(3,797) (7)%
Total Non-Interest Income 

$

356,150

  $319,506  $36,644  11%

NM - Not meaningful

Notable contributions to the change in non-interest income are as follows:

The decrease in mortgage banking revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the third quarter of 2018 resulted primarily from lower origination volumes, lower revenue margins and a $8.5 million negative fair value adjustment recognized on mortgage servicing rights related to changes in valuation assumptions and pay-offs. Mortgage loans originated or purchased for sale totaled $927.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to $1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2018 and $879.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market. Mortgage revenue is also impacted by changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") as the Company does not hedge this change in fair value. Additionally, through the acquisition of Veterans First, the Company acquired approximately $13.8 million of MSRs in the first quarter of 2018. The Company records MSRs at fair value on a recurring basis. The table below presents additional selected information regarding mortgage banking revenue for the respective periods.

  

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

 

December 31,

 2018

 September 30,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

 

December 31,

 2018

 December 31,

 2017

Originations:

          
Retail originations 

$

463,196

  $642,213  $744,496  

$

2,412,232

  $3,142,824 
Correspondent originations 

289,101

  310,446  134,904  

848,997

  549,261 
Veterans First originations 

175,483

  199,774    

694,209

   
Total originations (A) 

$

927,780

  $1,152,433  $879,400  

$

3,955,438

  $3,692,085 
           
Purchases as a percentage of originations 

71

%

 76% 67% 

75

%

 75%
Refinances as a percentage of originations 

29

  24  33  

25

  25 
Total 

100

%

 100% 100% 

100

%

 100%
           

Production Margin:

          
Production revenue (B) (1) 

$

18,657

  $25,253  $20,603  

$

92,250

  $90,458 
Production margin (B / A) 

2.01

%

 2.19% 2.34% 

2.33

%

 2.45%
           

Mortgage Servicing:

          
Loans serviced for others (C) 

$

6,545,870

  $5,904,300  $2,929,133     
MSRs, at fair value (D) 

75,183

  74,530  33,676     
Percentage of MSRs to loans serviced for others (D / C) 

1.15

%

 1.26% 1.15%    
           

Components of Mortgage Banking Revenue:

          
Production revenue 

$

18,657

  $25,253  $20,603  

$

92,250

  $90,458 
MSR - current period capitalization 

9,683

  11,340  5,179  

33,071

  18,341 
MSR - collection of expected cash flows - paydowns (2) 

(496

)

 (282)   

(1,910

)

  
MSR - collection of expected cash flows - payoffs 

(896

)

 (799) (963) 

(3,129

)

 (2,595)
MSR - changes in fair value model assumptions 

(7,638

)

 1,077  46  

(331

)

 (1,173)
Servicing income 

4,917

  3,942  1,942  

15,268

  6,417 
Other 

(45

)

 1,483  604  

1,771

  2,024 
Total mortgage banking revenue 

$

24,182

  $42,014  $27,411  

$

136,990

  $113,472 

(1) Production revenue represents revenue earned from the origination and subsequent sale of mortgages, including gains on loans sold and fees from originations, processing and other related activities, and excludes servicing fees, changes in the fair value of servicing rights and changes to the mortgage recourse obligation. 

(2) Change in MSR value due to collection of expected cash flows from paydowns and payoffs in 2017 is combined and shown in total in the payoff line.  The component detail is not available for 2017.

The net losses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018 on investment securities are primarily due to $2.6 million of unrealized losses on equity securities held by the Company, including a large cap value mutual fund.

The increase in operating lease income in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 is primarily related to growth in business from the Company's leasing divisions during the period.

The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio by using fees generated from these options to compensate for net interest margin compression. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance. There were no outstanding call option contracts at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 or December 31, 2017.

The decrease in BOLI income was primarily the result of higher income in the third quarter of 2018 due to death benefits received during that period on certain insurance policies and lower market returns during the fourth quarter of 2018 on certain investments supporting deferred compensation plan benefits.

The decrease in miscellaneous non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the third quarter of 2018 is primarily due to negative adjustments from foreign currency remeasurement and losses from investments in partnerships.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

The following table presents non-interest expense by category for the periods presented:

  

Three Months Ended

        
  

December 31,

 September 30, December 31, Q4 2018 compared to

Q3 2018

 Q4 2018 compared to

Q4 2017

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2018

 2018 2017 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change
Salaries and employee benefits:              
Salaries 

$

67,708

  $69,893  $58,239  $(2,185) (3)% $9,469  16%
Commissions and incentive compensation 

33,656

  34,046  40,723  (390) (1) (7,067) (17)
Benefits 

20,747

  19,916  19,047  831  4  1,700  9 
Total salaries and employee benefits 

122,111

  123,855  118,009  (1,744) (1) 4,102  3 
Equipment 

11,523

  10,827  9,500  696  6  2,023  21 
Operating lease equipment depreciation 

8,462

  7,370  7,015  1,092  15  1,447  21 
Occupancy, net 

15,980

  14,404  14,154  1,576  11  1,826  13 
Data processing 

8,447

  9,335  7,915  (888) (10) 532  7 
Advertising and marketing 

9,414

  11,120  7,382  (1,706) (15) 2,032  28 
Professional fees 

9,259

  9,914  8,879  (655) (7) 380  4 
Amortization of other intangible assets 

1,407

  1,163  1,028  244  21  379  37 
FDIC insurance 

4,044

  4,205  4,324  (161) (4) (280) (6)
OREO expense, net 

1,618

  596  599  1,022  NM  1,019  NM 
Other:              
Commissions - 3rd party brokers 

779

  1,059  1,057  (280) (26) (278) (26)
Postage 

2,047

  2,205  1,427  (158) (7) 620  43 
Miscellaneous 

16,242

  17,584  15,291  (1,342) (8) 951  6 
Total other 

19,068

  20,848  17,775  (1,780) (9) 1,293  7 

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

$

211,333

  $213,637  $196,580  $(2,304) (1)% $14,753  8%

 

  

Years Ended

    
  

December 31,

 December 31, $ %

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2018

 2017 Change Change
Salaries and employee benefits:        
Salaries 

$

266,563

  $226,151  $40,412  18%
Commissions and incentive compensation 

135,558

  133,511  2,047  2 
Benefits 

77,956

  70,416  7,540  11 
Total salaries and employee benefits 

480,077

  430,078  49,999  12 
Equipment 

42,949

  38,358  4,591  12 
Operating lease equipment depreciation 

29,305

  24,107  5,198  22 
Occupancy, net 

57,814

  52,920  4,894  9 
Data processing 

35,027

  31,495  3,532  11 
Advertising and marketing 

41,140

  30,830  10,310  33 
Professional fees 

32,306

  27,835  4,471  16 
Amortization of other intangible assets 

4,571

  4,401  170  4 
FDIC insurance 

17,209

  16,231  978  6 
OREO expense, net 

6,120

  3,593  2,527  70 
Other:        
Commissions - 3rd party brokers 

4,264

  4,178  86  2 
Postage 

8,685

  6,763  1,922  28 
Miscellaneous 

66,621

  61,028  5,593  9 
Total other 

79,570

  71,969  7,601  11 

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

$

826,088

  $731,817  $94,271  13%

Notable contributions to the change in non-interest expense are as follows:

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 primarily as a result of lower commissions related to mortgage loan originations, higher salary deferrals related to loan origination costs and a reduction in costs related to deferred compensation plans impacted by market returns of related BOLI investments.

The increase in operating lease equipment depreciation in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 is primarily related to growth in business from the Company's leasing divisions during the period.

The decrease in advertising and marketing expenses during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 is primarily related to lower expenses for community advertisements and sponsorships. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities, the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs and type of marketing programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $30.9 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $27.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The effective tax rates were 26.01% in the fourth quarter of 2018, 25.13% in the third quarter of 2018 and 28.19% in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company recorded income tax expense of $117.0 million (25.42% effective tax rate) compared to $132.3 million (33.93% effective tax rate) for the same period of 2017. The lower effective tax rate for the 2018 year-to-date period as compared to the same period of 2017 was primarily due to the reduction of the federal corporate income tax rate effective in 2018 as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company recorded a provisional tax benefit of $7.6 million related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and during the third quarter of 2018, the Company finalized the provisional amounts and recorded an additional net tax benefit of $1.2 million. The effective tax rates were also impacted by excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation. These excess tax benefits were $160,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $370,000 in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Excess tax benefits were $3.9 million and $6.2 million for the years ended 2018 and 2017, respectively. Excess tax benefits are expected to be higher in the first quarter when the majority of the Company's share-based awards vest, and will fluctuate throughout the year based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards.

ASSET QUALITY

Allowance for Credit Losses, excluding covered loans

  

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

  

December 31,

 September 30, December 31, 

December 31,

 December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2018

 2018 2017 

2018

 2017

Allowance for loan losses at beginning of period

 

$

149,756

  $143,402  $133,119  

$

137,905

  $122,291 

Provision for credit losses

 

10,401

  11,042  7,772  

34,832

  29,982 

Other adjustments (1)

 

(79

)

 (18) 698  

(181

)

 573 

Reclassification (to) from allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments

 

(150

)

 (2) 7  

(126

)

 69 

Charge-offs:

          
Commercial 

6,416

  3,219  1,340  

14,532

  5,159 
Commercial real estate 

219

  208  1,001  

1,395

  4,236 
Home equity 

715

  561  728  

2,245

  3,952 
Residential real estate 

267

  337  542  

1,355

  1,284 
Premium finance receivables - commercial 

1,741

  2,512  2,314  

12,228

  7,335 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance 

      

   
Consumer and other 

148

  144  207  

880

  729 
Total charge-offs 

9,506

  6,981  6,132  

32,635

  22,695 

Recoveries:

          
Commercial 

225

  304  235  

1,457

  1,870 
Commercial real estate 

1,364

  193  1,037  

5,631

  2,190 
Home equity 

105

  142  359  

541

  746 
Residential real estate 

47

  466  165  

2,075

  452 
Premium finance receivables - commercial 

567

  1,142  613  

3,069

  2,128 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance 

      

   
Consumer and other 

40

  66  32  

202

  299 
Total recoveries 

2,348

  2,313  2,441  

12,975

  7,685 

Net charge-offs

 

(7,158

)

 (4,668) (3,691) 

(19,660

)

 (15,010)

Allowance for loan losses at period end

 

$

152,770

  $149,756  $137,905  

$

152,770

  $137,905 

Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments at period end

 

1,394

  1,245  1,269  

1,394

  1,269 

Allowance for credit losses at period end

 

$

154,164

  $151,001  $139,174  

$

154,164

  $139,174 

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:

          
Commercial 

0.33

%

 0.16% 0.07% 

0.18

%

 0.05%
Commercial real estate 

(0.07

)

 0.00  0.00  

(0.06

)

 0.03 
Home equity 

0.43

  0.28  0.22  

0.28

  0.46 
Residential real estate 

0.10

  (0.06) 0.18  

(0.08

)

 0.11 
Premium finance receivables - commercial 

0.16

  0.19  0.26  

0.33

  0.20 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance 

0.00

  0.00  0.00  

0.00

  0.00 
Consumer and other 

0.30

  0.23  0.52  

0.50

  0.34 
Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding covered loans 

0.12

%

 0.08% 0.07% 

0.09

%

 0.07%

Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses

 

68.82

%

 42.27% 47.49% 

56.44

%

 50.06%

Loans at period-end, excluding covered loans

 

$

23,820,691

  $23,123,951  $21,640,797     

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end

 

0.64

%

 0.65% 0.64%    

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans at period end

 

0.65

%

 0.65% 0.64%    

(1) 

Includes $742,000 of allowance for covered loan losses reclassified as a result of the termination of all existing loss share agreements with the FDIC during the fourth quarter of 2017.

The allowance for credit losses, excluding the allowance for covered loan losses, is comprised of the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments. The allowance for loan losses is a reserve against loan amounts that are actually funded and outstanding while the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments (separate liability account) relates to certain amounts that Wintrust is committed to lend but for which funds have not yet been disbursed. The provision for credit losses, excluding the provision for covered loan losses, may contain both a component related to funded loans (provision for loan losses) and a component related to lending-related commitments (provision for unfunded loan commitments and letters of credit).

Net charge-offs as a percentage of loans, excluding covered loans, for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled 12 basis points on an annualized basis compared to eight basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2018 and seven basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2017.  Net charge-offs totaled $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a $2.5 million increase from $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2018 and a $3.5 million increase from $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to third quarter of 2018 is primarily the result of higher charge-offs within the commercial portfolio during the current period. The provision for credit losses, excluding the provision for covered loan losses, totaled $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to provide for inherent losses in the portfolio. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. The amount of future additions to the allowance for credit losses will be dependent upon management’s assessment of the appropriateness of the allowance based on its evaluation of economic conditions, changes in real estate values, interest rates, the regulatory environment, the level of past-due and non-performing loans and other factors.

The Company also provided a provision for covered loan losses on covered loans when applicable.

The following table presents the provision for credit losses by component for the periods presented, including covered loans:

  

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

  

December 31,

 September 30, December 31, 

December 31,

 December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2018

 2018 2017 

2018

 2017
Provision for loan losses 

$

10,251

  $11,040  $7,779  

$

34,706

  $30,051 
Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments 

150

  2  (7) 

126

  (69)
Provision for covered loan losses 

      

  (214)
Provision for credit losses 

$

10,401

  $11,042  $7,772  

$

34,832

  $29,768 

The tables below summarize the calculation of allowance for loan losses for the Company’s core loan portfolio and consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio, excluding covered loans, as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018.

  

As of December 31, 2018

  

Recorded

 

Calculated

 

As a percentage

of its own respective

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Investment

 

Allowance

 

category’s balance

Commercial:(1)      
Commercial and industrial $4,339,618  $42,948  0.99%
Asset-based lending 1,025,805  9,138  0.89 
Tax exempt 495,896  3,150  0.64 
Leases 556,808  1,502  0.27 
Commercial real estate:(1)      
Residential construction 39,569  773  1.95 
Commercial construction 715,260  8,203  1.15 
Land 140,409  3,953  2.82 
Office 903,559  6,235  0.69 
Industrial 867,676  6,083  0.70 
Retail 856,114  9,312  1.09 
Multi-family 933,362  9,386  1.01 
Mixed use and other 2,120,361  16,183  0.76 
Home equity(1) 518,814  8,428  1.62 
Residential real estate(1) 975,750  7,001  0.72 

Total core loan portfolio

 

$

14,489,001

  

$

132,295

  

0.91

%

Commercial:      
Franchise $885,882  $8,772  0.99%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 144,199  1,162  0.81 
Community Advantage - homeowner associations 180,757  453  0.25 
Aircraft 12,218  17  0.14 
Purchased non-covered commercial loans (2) 187,355  684  0.37 
Commercial real estate:      
Purchased non-covered commercial real estate (2) 356,942  139  0.04 
Purchased non-covered home equity (2) 33,529  79  0.24 
Purchased non-covered residential real estate (2) 26,714  193  0.72 
Premium finance receivables      
U.S. commercial insurance loans 2,504,515  5,629  0.22 
Canada commercial insurance loans (2) 337,144  515  0.15 
Life insurance loans (1) 4,373,891  1,571  0.04 
Purchased life insurance loans (2) 167,903     
Consumer and other (1) 117,251  1,258  1.07 
Purchased non-covered consumer and other (2) 3,390  3  0.09 

Total consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio

 

$

9,331,690

  

$

20,475

  

0.22

%

Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding covered loans

 

$

23,820,691

  

$

152,770

  

0.64

%

(1) 

Excludes purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.

(2) 

Purchased loans represent loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.

  

As of September 30, 2018

  

Recorded

 

Calculated

 

As a percentage

of its own respective

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Investment

 

Allowance

 

category’s balance

Commercial:(1)      
Commercial and industrial $4,073,911  $41,543  1.02%
Asset-based lending 1,032,850  9,389  0.91 
Tax exempt 478,547  3,098  0.65 
Leases 500,052  1,338  0.27 
Commercial real estate:(1)      
Residential construction 39,289  784  2.00 
Commercial construction 754,842  8,452  1.12 
Land 117,616  3,814  3.24 
Office 909,517  6,332  0.70 
Industrial 853,351  5,995  0.70 
Retail 852,351  8,152  0.96 
Multi-family 891,654  8,891  1.00 
Mixed use and other 2,009,861  15,671  0.78 
Home equity(1) 538,209  9,051  1.68 
Residential real estate(1) 887,336  6,121  0.69 

Total core loan portfolio

 

$

13,939,386

  

$

128,631

  

0.92

%

Commercial:      
Franchise $866,885  $8,879  1.02%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 171,860  1,350  0.79 
Community Advantage - homeowner associations 166,941  442  0.26 
Aircraft 2,498  4  0.16 
Purchased non-covered commercial loans (2) 180,414  702  0.39 
Commercial real estate:      
Purchased non-covered commercial real estate (2) 318,293  156  0.05 
Purchased non-covered home equity (2) 40,635  92  0.23 
Purchased non-covered residential real estate (2) 36,914  170  0.46 
Premium finance receivables      
U.S. commercial insurance loans 2,532,584  6,027  0.24 
Canada commercial insurance loans (2) 352,743  541  0.15 
Life insurance loans (1) 4,225,481  1,606  0.04 
Purchased life insurance loans (2) 173,490     
Consumer and other (1) 113,320  1,153  1.02 
Purchased non-covered consumer and other (2) 2,507  3  0.10 

Total consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio

 

$

9,184,565

  

$

21,125

  

0.23

%

Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding covered loans

 

$

23,123,951

  

$

149,756

  

0.65

%

(1) 

Excludes purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.

(2) 

Purchased loans represent loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.

As part of the regular quarterly review performed by management to determine if the Company’s allowance for loan losses is appropriate, an analysis is prepared on the loan portfolio based upon a breakout of core loans and consumer, niche and purchased loans. A summary of the allowance for loan losses calculated for the loan components in both the core loan portfolio and the consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio was shown on the preceding tables as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018.

Purchased loans acquired in a business combination are recorded at estimated fair value on their purchase date. In accordance with accounting guidance, credit deterioration on purchased loans is recorded as a credit discount at the time of purchase.

In addition to the $152.8 million of allowance for loan losses, there is $6.7 million of non-accretable credit discount on purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-30 that is available to absorb credit losses.

The tables below show the aging of the Company’s loan portfolio at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018:

    

90+ days

 

60-89

 

30-59

    

As of December 31, 2018

   

and still

 

days past

 

days past

    

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Nonaccrual

 

accruing

 

due

 

due

 

Current

 

Total Loans

Loan Balances:

            
Commercial (1) 

$

50,984

  

$

3,313

  

$

1,651

  

$

34,861

  

$

7,737,729

  

$

7,828,538

 
Commercial real estate (1) 

19,129

  

6,241

  

10,826

  

51,566

  

6,845,490

  

6,933,252

 
Home equity 

7,147

  

  

131

  

3,105

  

541,960

  

552,343

 
Residential real estate (1) 

16,383

  

1,292

  

1,692

  

6,171

  

976,926

  

1,002,464

 
Premium finance receivables - commercial 

11,335

  

7,799

  

11,382

  

15,085

  

2,796,058

  

2,841,659

 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1) 

  

  

8,407

  

24,628

  

4,508,759

  

4,541,794

 
Consumer and other (1) 

348

  

227

  

87

  

733

  

119,246

  

120,641

 
Total loans, net of unearned income 

$

105,326

  

$

18,872

  

$

34,176

  

$

136,149

  

$

23,526,168

  

$

23,820,691

 

 

As of December 31, 2018

Aging as a % of Loan Balance

 

Nonaccrual

 

90+ days

and still

accruing

 

60-89

days past

due

 

30-59

days past

due

 

Current

 

Total Loans

Commercial (1) 

0.7

%

 

%

 

%

 

0.4

%

 

98.9

%

 

100.0

%

Commercial real estate (1) 

0.3

  

0.1

  

0.2

  

0.7

  

98.7

  

100.0

 
Home equity 

1.3

  

  

  

0.6

  

98.1

  

100.0

 
Residential real estate (1) 

1.6

  

0.1

  

0.2

  

0.6

  

97.5

  

100.0

 
Premium finance receivables - commercial 

0.4

  

0.3

  

0.4

  

0.5

  

98.4

  

100.0

 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1) 

  

  

0.2

  

0.5

  

99.3

  

100.0

 
Consumer and other (1) 

0.3

  

0.2

  

0.1

  

0.6

  

98.8

  

100.0

 
Total loans, net of unearned income 

0.4

%

 

0.1

%

 

0.1

%

 

0.6

%

 

98.8

%

 

100.0

%

(1) Including PCI loans. PCI loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30.  Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.

    

90+ days

 

60-89

 

30-59

    

As of September 30, 2018

   

and still

 

days past

 

days past

    

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Nonaccrual

 

accruing

 

due

 

due

 

Current

 

Total Loans

Loan Balances:

            
Commercial (1) $58,587  $8,494  $6,140  $25,614  $7,375,123  $7,473,958 
Commercial real estate (1) 17,515  5,578  27,040  44,084  6,652,557  6,746,774 
Home equity 8,523     1,075  3,478  565,768  578,844 
Residential real estate (1) 16,062  1,865  1,714  603  904,006  924,250 
Premium finance receivables - commercial 13,802  7,028  5,945  13,239  2,845,313  2,885,327 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1)       22,016  4,376,955  4,398,971 
Consumer and other (1) 355  295  430  329  114,418  115,827 
Total loans, net of unearned income $114,844  $23,260  $42,344  $109,363  $22,834,140  $23,123,951 

 

As of September 30, 2018

Aging as a % of Loan Balance:

 

Nonaccrual

 

90+ days

and still

accruing

 

60-89

days past

due

 

30-59

days past

due

 

Current

 

Total Loans

Commercial (1) 0.8% 0.1% 0.1% 0.3% 98.7% 100.0%
Commercial real estate (1) 0.3  0.1  0.4  0.7  98.5  100.0 
Home equity 1.5    0.2  0.6  97.7  100.0 
Residential real estate (1) 1.7  0.2  0.2  0.1  97.8  100.0 
Premium finance receivables - commercial 0.5  0.2  0.2  0.5  98.6  100.0 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1)       0.5  99.5  100.0 
Consumer and other (1) 0.3  0.3  0.4  0.3  98.7  100.0 
Total loans, net of unearned income 0.5% 0.1% 0.2% 0.5% 98.7% 100.0%

(1) Including PCI loans. PCI loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30.  Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.

As of December 31, 2018, $34.2 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $136.1 million, or 0.6%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of September 30, 2018, $42.3 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $109.4 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. The majority of the commercial and commercial real estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis. All loans within the life insurance premium financing portfolio shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due (four and nine credits, respectively) remain fully secured.

The Company’s home equity and residential loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency ratios. Home equity loans at December 31, 2018 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.1% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at December 31, 2018 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprise 97.5% of total residential real estate loans outstanding.

Non-performing Assets

The following table sets forth Wintrust’s non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") performing under the contractual terms of the loan agreement, excluding PCI loans, at the dates indicated.

  

December 31,

 September 30, December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2018

 2018 2017(3)

Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing(1):

      
Commercial 

$

  $5,122  $ 
Commercial real estate 

     
Home equity 

     
Residential real estate 

    3,278 
Premium finance receivables - commercial 

7,799

  7,028  9,242 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance 

     
Consumer and other 

109

  233  40 
Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing 

7,908

  12,383  12,560 

Non-accrual loans(2):

      
Commercial 

50,984

  58,587  15,696 
Commercial real estate 

19,129

  17,515  22,048 
Home equity 

7,147

  8,523  8,978 
Residential real estate 

16,383

  16,062  17,977 
Premium finance receivables - commercial 

11,335

  13,802  12,163 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance 

     
Consumer and other 

348

  355  740 
Total non-accrual loans 

105,326

  114,844  77,602 

Total non-performing loans:

      
Commercial 

50,984

  63,709  15,696 
Commercial real estate 

19,129

  17,515  22,048 
Home equity 

7,147

  8,523  8,978 
Residential real estate 

16,383

  16,062  21,255 
Premium finance receivables - commercial 

19,134

  20,830  21,405 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance 

     
Consumer and other 

457

  588  780 
Total non-performing loans 

$

113,234