Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Full-Year 2018 Net Income of $343.2 million, an Increase of 33% Over Prior Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Net Income of $79.7 million, an Increase of 16% Over Prior Year

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $343.2 million or $5.86 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to net income of $257.7 million or $4.40 per diluted common share for the same period of 2017. The Company recorded net income of $79.7 million or $1.35 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to net income of $91.9 million or $1.57 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2018 and $68.8 million or $1.17 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2018 *:

Total period-end loans increased by $697 million from the prior quarter. The increase included $119 million of loans acquired in relation to the previously-announced acquisition of certain assets and assumption of certain liabilities of American Enterprise Bank ("AEB") completed in early December.

Total deposits increased by $1.2 billion from the prior quarter. This increase included $151 million of deposits assumed in relation to AEB as well as additional incremental deposits generated subsequent to the previously-announced acquisition of Elektra Holding Company, LLC ("Elektra"), the parent company of Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), offset by a reduction in brokered funds.

Period-end total loans outstanding ended the year $657 million higher than total average loans outstanding during the fourth quarter of 2018, providing positive momentum for net interest income in the first quarter of 2019.

Net interest margin increased by two basis points from the prior quarter which combined with $580 million of average earning asset growth created an increase in net interest income of $6.5 million from the prior quarter.

Market volatility and recent acquisitions resulted in the following items negatively impacting fourth quarter 2018 pre-tax earnings: An $8.5 million negative fair value adjustment recognized on mortgage servicing rights related to changes in valuation assumptions and pay-offs contributed to mortgage banking revenue decreasing by $17.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2018. Production revenue decreased due to lower origination volumes and lower revenue margins. Recognized unrealized losses on equity securities of $2.6 million. Recognized a $1.1 million foreign currency remeasurement loss, primarily related to weakness in Canadian currency. Incurred $1.6 million of acquisition-related expenses.

Non-performing assets decreased by $17.5 million, now representing 0.44% of total assets. Non-performing loans decreased by $14.0 million while other real-estate owned decreased $3.5 million compared to the end of the third quarter of 2018.

Opened one new branch in the Brighton Park neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, increasing our total branches to 167 locations.

Edward J. Wehmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Wintrust reported record net income of $343.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, the eighth consecutive year of record net income. Net income was $79.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, down from the third quarter of 2018 primarily due to market related adjustments resulting from quickly declining interest rates and lower equity markets late in the year. These market related adjustments and acquisition-related expenses incurred in the fourth quarter negatively impacted our net overhead ratio by 18 basis points. During the fourth quarter, total assets and deposits grew by over $1 billion while we leveraged acquisitions to enhance our deposit mix. A substantial amount of the balance sheet growth occurred near the end of the quarter, which positions us well for the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, we improved our net interest margin by two basis points and have seen deposit costs stabilizing. The improvement in our funding mix should allow for further net interest margin expansion in the first quarter of 2019."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "We experienced strong loan growth in our commercial, commercial real-estate and premium finance receivables portfolios during the fourth quarter, increasing our total loans outstanding by $697 million. Our loan pipelines remain consistently strong, and reflect opportunities to continue to grow loan balances during 2019. Deposit growth outpaced loan growth during the fourth quarter, lowering our loan to deposit ratio to 91.3% at year-end. Organic deposit growth in the fourth quarter occurred across all deposit categories, except time certificates of deposit. The previously mentioned CDEC acquisition allowed the Company to bring $1.1 billion of low cost funding into our banks. The new deposit source was utilized to optimize the balance sheet by reducing outstanding wholesale funding positions, including $696 million of wholesale wealth management deposits, $75 million of maturing brokered CDs and $200 million of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances. We believe that we can continue to grow the CDEC deposit base which will further drive down the Company’s loan to deposit ratio to our desired operating range and enable us to expand our investment portfolio if opportunities and market conditions that meet our standards arise."

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer noted, "During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company continued its practice of addressing and resolving non-performing credits in a timely fashion. Total non-performing assets declined $17.5 million during the fourth quarter, dropping to 0.44% of total assets. Both non-performing loans and other real-estate owned declined during the quarter. Additionally, near-term 60 to 89 day delinquent loans declined to $34.2 million or only 0.1% of total loans in the fourth quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans ended the year at 135%. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter were 12 basis points of total average loan balances with full year net charge-offs at a historically low level of nine basis points of total average loan balances. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate. The Company begins 2019 with credit quality in a very strong position but will continue to be diligent in its review of credit."

Mr. Wehmer further commented, “Our mortgage banking and wealth management businesses were both impacted by volatile markets in the fourth quarter. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $17.8 million. The mortgage origination environment in the fourth quarter was challenging as normal seasonality was further pressured by declining demand leading to lower origination volumes and production margins. Origination volumes decreased to $927.8 million, down from $1.2 billion in the third quarter. Home purchase activity continues to make up the bulk of our originations accounting for 71% of origination volumes in the fourth quarter. For much of the fourth quarter, mortgage rates increased, however, during the closing weeks of 2018, a sudden shift downward in rates contributed to the negative fair value adjustment on our mortgage servicing rights portfolio of $8.5 million related to changes in valuation assumptions and pay-offs. We continue to focus on efficiencies in our delivery channels and our operating costs in our mortgage banking area. Our wealth management businesses experienced headwinds in the fourth quarter due to declining equity prices. Despite these headwinds, wealth management revenue was essentially flat to the third quarter of 2018."

Turning to the future, Mr. Wehmer stated, “As 2019 begins, we expect our growth engines to continue their momentum. We expect continued organic growth in all areas of our businesses. Total period-end loans outstanding exceeded fourth quarter total average loans by $657 million, providing momentum for net interest income into the first quarter of 2019. Net interest margin is expected to improve in first quarter of 2019 fueled by the CDEC acquisition and stabilizing retail deposit costs. We will continue to take a steady and measured approach to achieving our main objectives of growing franchise value, increasing profitability, leveraging our expense infrastructure and continuing to increase shareholder value. Evaluating strategic acquisitions and organic branch growth will also be a part of our overall growth strategy with the continued goal of becoming Chicago’s bank and Wisconsin’s bank. We believe our opportunities for both internal growth and external growth remain consistently strong."

The graphs below illustrate certain highlights of the fourth quarter of 2018 and the year ended December 31, 2018.

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to the sequential and linked quarters, are shown in the table below:

% or(4) basis point (bp) change from 3rd Quarter 2018 % or basis point (bp) change from 4th Quarter 2017 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Net income $ 79,657 $ 91,948 $ 68,781 (13 ) % 16 % Net income per common share – diluted $ 1.35 $ 1.57 $ 1.17 (14 ) % 15 % Net revenue (1) $ 329,396 $ 347,493 $ 300,137 (5 ) % 10 % Net interest income 254,088 247,563 219,099 3 % 16 % Net interest margin 3.61 % 3.59 % 3.45 % 2 bp 16 bp Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.63 % 3.61 % 3.49 % 2 bp 14 bp Net overhead ratio (3) 1.79 % 1.53 % 1.69 % 26 bp 10 bp Return on average assets 1.05 % 1.24 % 1.00 % (19 ) bp 5 bp Return on average common equity 10.01 % 11.86 % 9.39 % (185 ) bp 62 bp Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 12.48 % 14.64 % 11.65 % (216 ) bp 83 bp At end of period Total assets $ 31,241,521 $ 30,142,731 $ 27,915,970 14 % 12 % Total loans (5) 23,820,691 23,123,951 21,640,797 12 % 10 % Total deposits 26,094,678 24,916,715 23,183,347 19 % 13 % Total shareholders’ equity 3,267,570 3,179,822 2,976,939 11 % 10 %

(1) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(2) See "Supplemental Financial Measures/Ratios" for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(4) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern for decision-making purposes underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Years Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 31,241,521 $ 30,142,731 $ 27,915,970 Total loans (7) 23,820,691 23,123,951 21,640,797 Total deposits 26,094,678 24,916,715 23,183,347 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total shareholders’ equity 3,267,570 3,179,822 2,976,939 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 254,088 $ 247,563 $ 219,099 $ 964,903 $ 832,076 Net revenue (1) 329,396 347,493 300,137 1,321,053 1,151,582 Net income 79,657 91,948 68,781 343,166 257,682 Net income per common share – Basic $ 1.38 $ 1.59 $ 1.19 $ 5.95 $ 4.53 Net income per common share – Diluted $ 1.35 $ 1.57 $ 1.17 $ 5.86 $ 4.40 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.61 % 3.59 % 3.45 % 3.59 % 3.41 % Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.63 % 3.61 % 3.49 % 3.61 % 3.44 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.99 % 1.34 % 1.18 % 1.23 % 1.21 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.78 % 2.87 % 2.87 % 2.85 % 2.78 % Net overhead ratio (3) 1.79 % 1.53 % 1.69 % 1.62 % 1.56 % Return on average assets 1.05 % 1.24 % 1.00 % 1.18 % 0.98 % Return on average common equity 10.01 % 11.86 % 9.39 % 11.26 % 9.26 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 12.48 % 14.64 % 11.65 % 13.95 % 11.63 % Average total assets $ 30,179,887 $ 29,525,109 $ 27,179,484 $ 29,028,420 $ 26,369,702 Average total shareholders’ equity 3,200,654 3,131,943 2,942,999 3,098,740 2,842,081 Average loans to average deposits ratio (excluding covered loans) 92.4 % 92.2 % 92.3 % 93.7 % 92.7 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio (excluding covered loans) 91.3 % 92.8 % 93.3 % Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 66.49 $ 84.94 $ 82.37 Book value per common share (2) $ 55.71 $ 54.19 $ 50.96 Tangible common book value per share (2) $ 44.73 $ 44.16 $ 41.68 Common shares outstanding 56,407,558 56,377,169 55,965,207 Other Data at end of period:(6) Leverage Ratio (4) 9.1 % 9.3 % 9.3 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 9.6 % 10.0 % 9.9 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 9.2 % 9.5 % 9.4 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 11.6 % 12.0 % 12.0 % Allowance for credit losses (5) $ 154,164 $ 151,001 $ 139,174 Non-performing loans 113,234 127,227 90,162 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (5) 0.65 % 0.65 % 0.64 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.48 % 0.55 % 0.42 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 Banking offices 167 166 157

(1) Net revenue includes net interest income and non-interest income.

(2) See “Supplemental Financial Measures/Ratios” for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(4) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(5) The allowance for credit losses includes both the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments, but excludes the allowance for covered loan losses.

(6) Asset quality ratios exclude covered loans.

(7) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 392,142 $ 279,936 $ 277,534 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 58 57 57 Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,099,594 1,137,044 1,063,242 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,126,081 2,164,985 1,803,666 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 1,067,439 966,438 826,449 Trading account securities 1,692 688 995 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 34,717 36,414 — Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 91,354 99,998 89,989 Brokerage customer receivables 12,609 15,649 26,431 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 264,070 338,111 313,592 Loans, net of unearned income 23,820,691 23,123,951 21,640,797 Allowance for loan losses (152,770 ) (149,756 ) (137,905 ) Net loans 23,667,921 22,974,195 21,502,892 Premises and equipment, net 671,169 664,469 621,895 Lease investments, net 233,208 199,241 212,335 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 696,707 700,568 567,374 Trade date securities receivable 263,523 — 90,014 Goodwill and other intangible assets 619,237 564,938 519,505 Total assets $ 31,241,521 $ 30,142,731 $ 27,915,970 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 6,569,880 $ 6,399,213 $ 6,792,497 Interest bearing 19,524,798 18,517,502 16,390,850 Total deposits 26,094,678 24,916,715 23,183,347 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 426,326 615,000 559,663 Other borrowings 393,855 373,571 266,123 Subordinated notes 139,210 139,172 139,088 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 666,316 664,885 537,244 Total liabilities 27,973,951 26,962,909 24,939,031 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 125,000 125,000 125,000 Common stock 56,518 56,486 56,068 Surplus 1,557,984 1,553,353 1,529,035 Treasury stock (5,634 ) (5,547 ) (4,986 ) Retained earnings 1,610,574 1,543,680 1,313,657 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (76,872 ) (93,150 ) (41,835 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,267,570 3,179,822 2,976,939 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 31,241,521 $ 30,142,731 $ 27,915,970

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Years Ended (In thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 283,311 $ 271,134 $ 226,447 $ 1,044,502 $ 856,549 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3,409 5,285 3,291 15,738 12,332 Interest bearing deposits with banks 5,628 5,423 2,723 17,090 9,252 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements — — — 1 2 Investment securities 26,656 21,710 18,160 87,382 63,315 Trading account securities 14 11 2 43 25 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,343 1,235 1,067 5,331 4,370 Brokerage customer receivables 235 164 150 723 623 Total interest income 320,596 304,962 251,840 1,170,810 946,468 Interest expense Interest on deposits 55,975 48,736 24,930 166,553 83,326 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,563 1,947 2,124 12,412 8,798 Interest on other borrowings 3,199 2,003 1,600 8,599 5,370 Interest on subordinated notes 1,788 1,773 1,786 7,121 7,116 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,983 2,940 2,301 11,222 9,782 Total interest expense 66,508 57,399 32,741 205,907 114,392 Net interest income 254,088 247,563 219,099 964,903 832,076 Provision for credit losses 10,401 11,042 7,772 34,832 29,768 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 243,687 236,521 211,327 930,071 802,308 Non-interest income Wealth management 22,726 22,634 21,910 90,963 81,766 Mortgage banking 24,182 42,014 27,411 136,990 113,472 Service charges on deposit accounts 9,065 9,331 8,907 36,404 34,513 (Losses) gains on investment securities, net (2,649 ) 90 14 (2,898 ) 45 Fees from covered call options 626 627 1,610 3,519 4,402 Trading (losses) gains, net (155 ) (61 ) 24 11 (845 ) Operating lease income, net 10,882 9,132 8,598 38,451 29,646 Other 10,631 16,163 12,564 52,710 56,507 Total non-interest income 75,308 99,930 81,038 356,150 319,506 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 122,111 123,855 118,009 480,077 430,078 Equipment 11,523 10,827 9,500 42,949 38,358 Operating lease equipment depreciation 8,462 7,370 7,015 29,305 24,107 Occupancy, net 15,980 14,404 14,154 57,814 52,920 Data processing 8,447 9,335 7,915 35,027 31,495 Advertising and marketing 9,414 11,120 7,382 41,140 30,830 Professional fees 9,259 9,914 8,879 32,306 27,835 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,407 1,163 1,028 4,571 4,401 FDIC insurance 4,044 4,205 4,324 17,209 16,231 OREO expense, net 1,618 596 599 6,120 3,593 Other 19,068 20,848 17,775 79,570 71,969 Total non-interest expense 211,333 213,637 196,580 826,088 731,817 Income before taxes 107,662 122,814 95,785 460,133 389,997 Income tax expense 28,005 30,866 27,004 116,967 132,315 Net income $ 79,657 $ 91,948 $ 68,781 $ 343,166 $ 257,682 Preferred stock dividends 2,050 2,050 2,050 8,200 9,778 Net income applicable to common shares $ 77,607 $ 89,898 $ 66,731 $ 334,966 $ 247,904 Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.38 $ 1.59 $ 1.19 $ 5.95 $ 4.53 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.35 $ 1.57 $ 1.17 $ 5.86 $ 4.40 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.14 $ 0.76 $ 0.56 Weighted average common shares outstanding 56,395 56,366 55,924 56,300 54,703 Dilutive potential common shares 892 918 1,010 908 1,983 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 57,287 57,284 56,934 57,208 56,686

EARNINGS PER SHARE

The following table shows the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Years Ended (In thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Net income $ 79,657 $ 91,948 $ 68,781 $ 343,166 $ 257,682 Less: Preferred stock dividends 2,050 2,050 2,050 8,200 9,778 Net income applicable to common shares—Basic (A) 77,607 89,898 66,731 334,966 247,904 Add: Dividends on convertible preferred stock, if dilutive — — — — 1,578 Net income applicable to common shares—Diluted (B) 77,607 89,898 66,731 334,966 249,482 Weighted average common shares outstanding (C) 56,395 56,366 55,924 56,300 54,703 Effect of dilutive potential common shares: Common stock equivalents 892 918 1,010 908 998 Convertible preferred stock, if dilutive — — — — 985 Weighted average common shares and effect of dilutive potential common shares (D) 57,287 57,284 56,934 57,208 56,686 Net income per common share: Basic (A/C) $ 1.38 $ 1.59 $ 1.19 $ 5.95 $ 4.53 Diluted (B/D) $ 1.35 $ 1.57 $ 1.17 $ 5.86 $ 4.40

Potentially dilutive common shares can result from stock options, restricted stock unit awards, stock warrants, the Company’s convertible preferred stock and shares to be issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan and the Directors Deferred Fee and Stock Plan, being treated as if they had been either exercised or issued, computed by application of the treasury stock method. While potentially dilutive common shares are typically included in the computation of diluted earnings per share, potentially dilutive common shares are excluded from this computation in periods in which the effect would reduce the loss per share or increase the income per share. For diluted earnings per share, net income applicable to common shares can be affected by the conversion of the Company’s convertible preferred stock. Where the effect of this conversion would reduce the loss per share or increase the income per share for a period, net income applicable to common shares is not adjusted by the associated preferred dividends. On April 25, 2017, 2,073 shares of the Series C Preferred Stock were converted at the option of the respective holder into 51,244 shares of the Company's common stock, pursuant to the terms of the Series C Preferred Stock. On April 27, 2017, the Company caused a mandatory conversion of its outstanding 124,184 shares of Series C Preferred Stock into 3,069,828 shares of the Company's common stock at a conversion rate of 24.72 shares of common stock per share of Series C Preferred Stock. Cash was paid in lieu of fractional shares for an amount considered insignificant.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL MEASURES/RATIOS

The accounting and reporting policies of Wintrust conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), taxable-equivalent net interest margin (including its individual components), the taxable-equivalent efficiency ratio, tangible common equity ratio, tangible common book value per share and return on average tangible common equity. Management believes that these measures and ratios provide users of the Company’s financial information a more meaningful view of the performance of the Company's interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company’s operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures and ratios differently.

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent (“FTE”) basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company’s efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company’s equity. The Company references the return on average tangible common equity as a measurement of profitability.

The following table presents a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios used by the Company to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the last five quarters.

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars and shares in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Calculation of Net Interest Margin and Efficiency Ratio (A) Interest Income (GAAP) $ 320,596 $ 304,962 $ 284,047 $ 261,205 $ 251,840 $ 1,170,810 $ 946,468 Taxable-equivalent adjustment: - Loans 980 941 812 670 1,106 3,403 3,760 - Liquidity Management Assets 586 575 566 531 1,019 2,258 3,713 - Other Earning Assets 4 3 1 3 2 11 14 (B) Interest Income - FTE $ 322,166 $ 306,481 $ 285,426 $ 262,409 $ 253,967 $ 1,176,482 $ 953,955 (C) Interest Expense (GAAP) 66,508 57,399 45,877 36,123 32,741 205,907 114,392 (D) Net Interest Income - FTE (B minus C) $ 255,658 $ 249,082 $ 239,549 $ 226,286 $ 221,226 $ 970,575 $ 839,563 (E) Net Interest Income (GAAP) (A minus C) $ 254,088 $ 247,563 $ 238,170 $ 225,082 $ 219,099 $ 964,903 $ 832,076 Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) 3.61 % 3.59 % 3.61 % 3.54 % 3.45 % 3.59 % 3.41 % Net interest margin - FTE 3.63 % 3.61 % 3.63 % 3.56 % 3.49 % 3.61 % 3.44 % (F) Non-interest income $ 75,308 $ 99,930 $ 95,233 $ 85,679 $ 81,038 $ 356,150 $ 319,506 (G) (Losses) gains on investment securities, net (2,649 ) 90 12 (351 ) 14 (2,898 ) 45 (H) Non-interest expense 211,333 213,637 206,769 194,349 196,580 826,088 731,817 Efficiency ratio (H/(E+F-G)) 63.65 % 61.50 % 62.02 % 62.47 % 65.50 % 62.40 % 63.55 % Efficiency ratio - FTE (H/(D+F-G)) 63.35 % 61.23 % 61.76 % 62.23 % 65.04 % 62.13 % 63.14 % Calculation of Tangible Common Equity ratio (at period end) Total shareholders’ equity $ 3,267,570 $ 3,179,822 $ 3,106,871 $ 3,031,250 $ 2,976,939 Less: Non-convertible preferred stock (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) Less: Intangible assets (619,237 ) (564,938 ) (531,371 ) (533,910 ) (519,505 ) (I) Total tangible common shareholders’ equity $ 2,523,333 $ 2,489,884 $ 2,450,500 $ 2,372,340 $ 2,332,434 Total assets $ 31,241,521 $ 30,142,731 $ 29,464,588 $ 28,456,772 $ 27,915,970 Less: Intangible assets (619,237 ) (564,938 ) (531,371 ) (533,910 ) (519,505 ) (J) Total tangible assets $ 30,622,284 $ 29,577,793 $ 28,933,217 $ 27,922,862 $ 27,396,465 Tangible common equity ratio (I/J) 8.2 % 8.4 % 8.5 % 8.5 % 8.5 % Calculation of book value per share Total shareholders’ equity $ 3,267,570 $ 3,179,822 $ 3,106,871 $ 3,031,250 $ 2,976,939 Less: Preferred stock (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (K) Total common equity $ 3,142,570 $ 3,054,822 $ 2,981,871 $ 2,906,250 $ 2,851,939 (L) Actual common shares outstanding 56,408 56,377 56,329 56,256 55,965 Book value per common share (K/L) $ 55.71 $ 54.19 $ 52.94 $ 51.66 $ 50.96 Tangible common book value per share (I/L) $ 44.73 $ 44.16 $ 43.50 $ 42.17 $ 41.68

Calculation of return on average common equity (M) Net income applicable to common shares $ 77,607 $ 89,898 $ 87,530 $ 79,931 $ 66,731 $ 334,966 $ 247,904 Add: After-tax intangible asset amortization 1,041 871 734 761 738 3,407 2,907 (N) Tangible net income applicable to common shares $ 78,648 $ 90,769 $ 88,264 $ 80,692 $ 67,469 $ 338,373 $ 250,811 Total average shareholders' equity $ 3,200,654 $ 3,131,943 $ 3,064,154 $ 2,995,592 $ 2,942,999 $ 3,098,740 $ 2,842,081 Less: Average preferred stock (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (125,000 ) (165,114 ) (O) Total average common shareholders' equity $ 3,075,654 $ 3,006,943 $ 2,939,154 $ 2,870,592 $ 2,817,999 $ 2,973,740 $ 2,676,967 Less: Average intangible assets (574,757 ) (547,552 ) (533,496 ) (536,676 ) (519,626 ) (548,223 ) (519,910 ) (P) Total average tangible common shareholders’ equity $ 2,500,897 $ 2,459,391 $ 2,405,658 $ 2,333,916 $ 2,298,373 $ 2,425,517 $ 2,157,057 Return on average common equity, annualized (M/O) 10.01 % 11.86 % 11.94 % 11.29 % 9.39 % 11.26 % 9.26 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (N/P) 12.48 % 14.64 % 14.72 % 14.02 % 11.65 % 13.95 % 11.63 %

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2018, revenue within this unit was primarily driven by increased net interest income due to increased earning assets and a higher net interest margin. The net interest margin increased in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 primarily as a result of higher yields within the loan portfolio. Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $17.8 million from $42.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 to $24.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The lower revenue was primarily due to to lower origination volumes, lower revenue margins and a $8.5 million negative fair value adjustment recognized on mortgage servicing rights related to changes in valuation assumptions and pay-offs. Originations during the current period decreased to $927.8 million from $1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Home purchases represented 71% of loan origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remain strong. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, at December 31, 2018, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines totaled $1.1 billion, or $671.1 million when adjusted for the probability of closing, compared to $1.1 billion, or $693.5 million when adjusted for the probability of closing, at September 30, 2018.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries and accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other services. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the specialty finance unit experienced higher revenue as a result of increased volumes and higher yields within its insurance premium financing receivables portfolio. Originations of $2.1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2018 resulted in a $25.1 million increase in average balances. The increase in average balances along with higher yields on these loans resulted in a $2.8 million increase in interest income attributed to this portfolio. The Company's leasing business showed steady growth during the fourth quarter of 2018, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing $132.7 million to $1.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business remained steady, totaling approximately $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue remained flat in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018, totaling $22.7 million in the current period. At December 31, 2018, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $24.2 billion of assets under administration, which includes $3.6 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $1.8 billion decrease from the $26.0 billion of assets under administration at September 30, 2018. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to the impact of market conditions on the value of assets under administration. In December, the Company acquired CDEC, which provides Qualified Intermediary services (as defined by U.S. Treasury regulations) for taxpayers seeking to structure tax-deferred like-kind exchanges under Internal Revenue Code Section 1031.

LOANS

Loan Portfolio Mix and Growth Rates

% Growth (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 From (1) September 30, 2018 From December 31, 2017 Balance: Commercial $ 7,828,538 $ 7,473,958 $ 6,787,677 19 % 15 % Commercial real estate 6,933,252 6,746,774 6,580,618 11 5 Home equity 552,343 578,844 663,045 (18 ) (17 ) Residential real estate 1,002,464 924,250 832,120 34 20 Premium finance receivables - commercial 2,841,659 2,885,327 2,634,565 (6 ) 8 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 4,541,794 4,398,971 4,035,059 13 13 Consumer and other 120,641 115,827 107,713 16 12 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 23,820,691 $ 23,123,951 $ 21,640,797 12 % 10 % Mix: Commercial 33 % 32 % 31 % Commercial real estate 29 29 30 Home equity 2 3 3 Residential real estate 4 4 4 Premium finance receivables - commercial 12 12 12 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 19 19 19 Consumer and other 1 1 1 Total loans, net of unearned income 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1)

Annualized

Commercial and Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolios

As of December 31, 2018 % of Total Balance Nonaccrual > 90 Days Past Due and Still Accruing Allowance For Loan Losses Allocation (Dollars in thousands) Balance Commercial: Commercial, industrial and other $ 5,120,096 34.6 % $ 34,298 $ — $ 46,586 Franchise 948,979 6.4 16,051 — 8,919 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 144,199 1.0 — — 1,162 Asset-based lending 1,026,056 7.0 635 — 9,138 Leases 565,680 3.8 — — 1,502 PCI - commercial loans (1) 23,528 0.2 — 3,313 519 Total commercial $ 7,828,538 53.0 % $ 50,984 $ 3,313 $ 67,826 Commercial Real Estate: Construction $ 760,824 5.2 % $ 1,554 $ — $ 8,999 Land 141,481 1.0 107 — 3,953 Office 939,322 6.4 3,629 — 6,239 Industrial 902,248 6.1 285 — 6,088 Retail 892,478 6.0 10,753 — 9,338 Multi-family 976,560 6.6 311 — 9,395 Mixed use and other 2,205,195 14.9 2,490 — 16,210 PCI - commercial real estate (1) 115,144 0.8 — 6,241 45 Total commercial real estate $ 6,933,252 47.0 % $ 19,129 $ 6,241 $ 60,267 Total commercial and commercial real estate $ 14,761,790 100.0 % $ 70,113 $ 9,554 $ 128,093 Commercial real estate - collateral location by state: Illinois $ 5,336,454 77.0 % Wisconsin 684,425 9.9 Total primary markets $ 6,020,879 86.9 % Indiana 169,817 2.4 Florida 52,237 0.8 Michigan 40,110 0.6 Other (no individual state greater than 0.6%) 650,209 9.3 Total $ 6,933,252 100.0 %

(1)

Purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.

DEPOSITS

Deposit Portfolio Mix and Growth Rates

% Growth (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 From (1) September 30, 2018 From December 31, 2017 Balance: Non-interest bearing $ 6,569,880 $ 6,399,213 $ 6,792,497 11 % (3 )% NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 2,897,133 2,512,259 2,315,055 61 25 Wealth management deposits (2) 2,996,764 2,520,120 2,323,699 75 29 Money market 5,704,866 5,429,921 4,515,353 20 26 Savings 2,665,194 2,595,164 2,829,373 11 (6 ) Time certificates of deposit 5,260,841 5,460,038 4,407,370 (14 ) 19 Total deposits $ 26,094,678 $ 24,916,715 $ 23,183,347 19 % 13 % Mix: Non-interest bearing 25 % 26 % 29 % NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 11 10 10 Wealth management deposits (2) 12 10 10 Money market 22 22 20 Savings 10 10 12 Time certificates of deposit 20 22 19 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, CDEC, trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.

Time Certificates of Deposit

Maturity/Re-pricing Analysis

As of December 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands) CDARs & Brokered Certificates of Deposit (1) MaxSafe Certificates of Deposit (1) Variable Rate Certificates of Deposit (2) Other Fixed Rate Certificates of Deposit (1) Total Time Certificates of Deposit Weighted- Average Rate of Maturing Time Certificates of Deposit (3) 1-3 months $ 59 $ 31,471 $ 102,531 $ 847,039 $ 981,100 1.39 % 4-6 months 249 30,229 — 862,207 892,685 1.59 % 7-9 months 75,077 24,145 — 666,487 765,709 1.76 % 10-12 months — 12,813 — 563,031 575,844 1.75 % 13-18 months — 19,315 — 941,117 960,432 2.10 % 19-24 months — 14,684 — 274,076 288,760 2.42 % 24+ months 1,000 10,228 — 785,083 796,311 2.60 % Total $ 76,385 $ 142,885 $ 102,531 $ 4,939,040 $ 5,260,841 1.88 %

(1) This category of certificates of deposit is shown by contractual maturity date.

(2) This category includes variable rate certificates of deposit and savings certificates with the majority repricing on at least a monthly basis.

(3) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

NET INTEREST INCOME

The following table presents a summary of Wintrust’s average balances, net interest income and related net interest margins, calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis, for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 (sequential quarters) and fourth quarter of 2017 (linked quarters), respectively:

Average Balance for three months ended, Interest for three months ended, Yield/Rate for three months ended, (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents(1) $ 1,042,860 $ 998,004 $ 914,319 $ 5,628 $ 5,423 $ 2,723 2.14 % 2.16 % 1.18 % Investment securities(2) 3,347,496 3,046,272 2,736,253 27,242 22,285 19,179 3.23 2.90 2.78 FHLB and FRB stock 98,084 88,335 82,092 1,343 1,235 1,067 5.43 5.54 5.15 Liquidity management assets(3)(8) $ 4,488,440 $ 4,132,611 $ 3,732,664 $ 34,213 $ 28,943 $ 22,969 3.02 % 2.78 % 2.44 % Other earning assets(3)(4)(8) 16,204 17,862 26,955 253 178 154 6.19 3.95 2.27 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 265,717 380,235 335,385 3,409 5,285 3,291 5.09 5.51 3.89 Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)(8) 23,164,154 22,823,378 21,080,984 284,291 272,075 227,467 4.87 4.73 4.28 Covered loans — — 6,025 — — 86 — — 5.66 Total earning assets(8) $ 27,934,515 $ 27,354,086 $ 25,182,013 $ 322,166 $ 306,481 $ 253,967 4.58 % 4.45 % 4.00 % Allowance for loan and covered loan losses (154,438 ) (148,503 ) (138,584 ) Cash and due from banks 271,403 268,006 244,097 Other assets 2,128,407 2,051,520 1,891,958 Total assets $ 30,179,887 $ 29,525,109 $ 27,179,484 NOW and interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,671,283 $ 2,519,445 $ 2,284,576 $ 4,007 $ 2,479 $ 1,407 0.60 % 0.39 % 0.24 % Wealth management deposits 2,289,904 2,517,141 2,005,197 7,119 8,287 4,059 1.23 1.31 0.80 Money market accounts 5,632,268 5,369,324 4,611,515 16,936 13,260 4,154 1.19 0.98 0.36 Savings accounts 2,553,133 2,672,077 2,741,621 3,096 2,907 2,716 0.48 0.43 0.39 Time deposits 5,381,029 5,214,637 4,581,464 24,817 21,803 12,594 1.83 1.66 1.09 Interest-bearing deposits $ 18,527,617 $ 18,292,624 $ 16,224,373 $ 55,975 $ 48,736 $ 24,930 1.20 % 1.06 % 0.61 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 551,846 429,739 324,748 2,563 1,947 2,124 1.84 1.80 2.59 Other borrowings 385,878 268,278 255,972 3,199 2,003 1,600 3.29 2.96 2.48 Subordinated notes 139,186 139,155 139,065 1,788 1,773 1,786 5.14 5.10 5.14 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 2,983 2,940 2,301 4.60 4.54 3.55 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 19,858,093 $ 19,383,362 $ 17,197,724 $ 66,508 $ 57,399 $ 32,741 1.33 % 1.17 % 0.75 % Non-interest bearing deposits 6,542,228 6,461,195 6,605,553 Other liabilities 578,912 548,609 433,208 Equity 3,200,654 3,131,943 2,942,999 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 30,179,887 $ 29,525,109 $ 27,179,484 Interest rate spread(6)(8) 3.25 % 3.28 % 3.25 % Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (1,570 ) (1,519 ) (2,127 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) Net free funds/contribution(7) $ 8,076,422 $ 7,970,724 $ 7,984,289 0.38 0.33 0.24 Net interest income/ margin(8) (GAAP) $ 254,088 $ 247,563 $ 219,099 3.61 % 3.59 % 3.45 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 1,570 1,519 2,127 0.02 0.02 0.04 Net interest income/ margin - FTE (8) $ 255,658 $ 249,082 $ 221,226 3.63 % 3.61 % 3.49 %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a tax-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. The total adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 were $1.6 million, $1.5 million and $2.1 million, respectively.

(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(6) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(7) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) See “Supplemental Financial Measures/Ratios” for additional information on this performance ratio.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest income totaled $254.1 million, an increase of $6.5 million as compared to the third quarter of 2018 and an increase of $35.0 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Net interest margin was 3.61% (3.63% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 3.59% (3.61% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the third quarter of 2018 and 3.45% (3.49% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the fourth quarter of 2017. The $6.5 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 was attributable to a $2.6 million increase from higher levels of earning assets and a $3.9 million increase due to a higher net interest margin during the period.

The following table presents a summary of Wintrust's average balances, net interest income and related interest margins, calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis, for year ended December 31, 2018 compared to year ended December 31, 2017:

Average Balance for year ended, Interest for year ended, Yield/Rate for year ended, (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 888,671 $ 856,020 $ 17,091 $ 9,254 1.92 % 1.08 % Investment securities (2) 3,045,555 2,590,260 89,640 67,028 2.94 2.59 FHLB and FRB stock 101,681 89,333 5,331 4,370 5.24 4.89 Liquidity management assets(3)(8) $ 4,035,907 $ 3,535,613 $ 112,062 $ 80,652 2.78 % 2.28 % Other earning assets(3)(4)(8) 20,681 25,951 777 662 3.75 2.55 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 332,863 319,147 15,738 12,332 4.73 3.86 Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)(8) 22,500,482 20,469,799 1,047,905 858,058 4.66 4.19 Covered loans — 40,665 — 2,251 — 5.54 Total earning assets(8) $ 26,889,933 $ 24,391,175 $ 1,176,482 $ 953,955 4.38 % 3.91 % Allowance for loan and covered loan losses (148,342 ) (133,432 ) Cash and due from banks 266,086 239,638 Other assets 2,020,743 1,872,321 Total assets $ 29,028,420 $ 26,369,702 NOW and interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,436,791 $ 2,402,254 $ 9,773 $ 5,027 0.40 % 0.21 % Wealth management deposits 2,356,145 2,125,177 27,839 13,952 1.18 0.66 Money market accounts 5,105,244 4,482,137 42,973 12,588 0.84 0.28 Savings accounts 2,684,661 2,471,663 11,444 7,715 0.43 0.31 Time deposits 4,872,590 4,423,067 74,524 44,044 1.53 1.00 Interest-bearing deposits $ 17,455,431 $ 15,904,298 $ 166,553 $ 83,326 0.95 % 0.52 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 713,539 380,412 12,412 8,798 1.74 2.31 Other borrowings 289,615 255,136 8,599 5,370 2.97 2.10 Subordinated notes 139,140 139,022 7,121 7,116 5.12 5.12 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 11,222 9,782 4.37 3.81 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 18,851,291 $ 16,932,434 $ 205,907 $ 114,392 1.09 % 0.67 % Non-interest bearing deposits 6,545,251 6,182,048 Other liabilities 533,138 413,139 Equity 3,098,740 2,842,081 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 29,028,420 $ 26,369,702 Interest rate spread(6)(8) 3.29 % 3.24 % Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (5,672 ) (7,487 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) Net free funds/contribution(7) $ 8,038,642 $ 7,458,741 0.32 0.20 Net interest income/ margin(8) (GAAP) $ 964,903 $ 832,076 3.59 % 3.41 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 5,672 7,487 0.02 0.03 Net interest income/ margin - FTE (8) $ 970,575 $ 839,563 3.61 % 3.44 %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a tax-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. The total adjustments for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 were $5.7 million and $7.5 million respectively.

(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(6) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(7) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) See “Supplemental Financial Measures/Ratios” for additional information on this performance ratio.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, net interest income totaled $964.9 million, an increase of $132.8 million as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Net interest margin was 3.59% (3.61% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.41% (3.44% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) for the year ended December 31, 2017. The $132.8 million increase in net interest income in the year ended 2018 compared to the same period of 2017 was attributable to a $81.5 million increase from higher levels of earning assets and a $51.3 million increase from rising rates.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points December 31, 2018 15.6 % 7.9 % (8.6 )% September 30, 2018 18.1 % 9.1 % (10.0 )% December 31, 2017 17.7 % 9.0 % (11.8 )%

Ramp Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points December 31, 2018 7.4 % 3.8 % (3.6 )% September 30, 2018 8.5 % 4.3 % (4.2 )% December 31, 2017 8.9 % 4.6 % (5.1 )%

These results indicate that the Company has positioned its balance sheet to benefit from a rise in interest rates. This analysis also indicates that the Company would benefit to a greater magnitude should a rise in interest rates be significant (i.e., 200 basis points) and immediate (Static Shock Scenario).

Maturities and Sensitivities of Loans to Changes in Interest Rates

The following table classifies the loan portfolio at December 31, 2018 by date at which the loans reprice or mature, and the type of rate exposure:

As of December 31, 2018 One year or less From one to five years Over five years (Dollars in thousands) Total Commercial Fixed rate $ 154,368 $ 1,105,414 $ 665,595 $ 1,925,377 Variable rate 5,896,481 6,531 149 5,903,161 Total commercial $ 6,050,849 $ 1,111,945 $ 665,744 $ 7,828,538 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 369,120 1,930,892 315,343 2,615,355 Variable rate 4,288,293 29,455 149 4,317,897 Total commercial real estate $ 4,657,413 $ 1,960,347 $ 315,492 $ 6,933,252 Home equity Fixed rate 11,712 15,125 18,543 45,380 Variable rate 506,963 — — 506,963 Total home equity $ 518,675 $ 15,125 $ 18,543 $ 552,343 Residential real estate Fixed rate 30,724 22,568 229,433 282,725 Variable rate 55,329 303,383 361,027 719,739 Total residential real estate $ 86,053 $ 325,951 $ 590,460 $ 1,002,464 Premium finance receivables - commercial Fixed rate 2,762,211 79,448 — 2,841,659 Variable rate — — — — Total premium finance receivables - commercial $ 2,762,211 $ 79,448 $ — $ 2,841,659 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate 15,303 10,977 3,690 29,970 Variable rate 4,511,824 — — 4,511,824 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 4,527,127 $ 10,977 $ 3,690 $ 4,541,794 Consumer and other Fixed rate 75,263 10,312 2,176 87,751 Variable rate 32,848 42 — 32,890 Total consumer and other $ 108,111 $ 10,354 $ 2,176 $ 120,641 Total per category Fixed rate 3,418,701 3,174,736 1,234,780 7,828,217 Variable rate 15,291,738 339,411 361,325 15,992,474 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 18,710,439 $ 3,514,147 $ 1,596,105 $ 23,820,691 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: Prime $ 2,480,764 One- month LIBOR 8,076,230 Three- month LIBOR 458,994 Twelve- month LIBOR 4,741,121 Other 235,365 Total variable rate $ 15,992,474

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same increases as the Prime rate when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $8.1 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $4.7 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

Changes in Prime 1-month LIBOR 12-month LIBOR First Quarter 2018 +25 bps +32 bps +55 bps Second Quarter 2018 +25 bps +21 bps +10 bps Third Quarter 2018 +25 bps +17 bps +16 bps Fourth Quarter 2018 +25 bps +24 bps +9 bps

NON-INTEREST INCOME

The following table presents non-interest income by category for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Q4 2018 compared to Q3 2018 Q4 2018 compared to Q4 2017 (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Brokerage $ 4,997 $ 5,579 $ 6,067 $ (582 ) (10 )% $ (1,070 ) (18 )% Trust and asset management 17,729 17,055 15,843 674 4 1,886 12 Total wealth management $ 22,726 $ 22,634 $ 21,910 $ 92 — % $ 816 4 % Mortgage banking 24,182 42,014 27,411 (17,832 ) (42 ) (3,229 ) (12 ) Service charges on deposit accounts 9,065 9,331 8,907 (266 ) (3 ) 158 2 (Losses) gains on investment securities, net (2,649 ) 90 14 (2,739 ) NM (2,663 ) NM Fees from covered call options 626 627 1,610 (1 ) — (984 ) (61 ) Trading (losses) gains, net (155 ) (61 ) 24 (94 ) NM (179 ) NM Operating lease income, net 10,882 9,132 8,598 1,750 19 2,284 27 Other: Interest rate swap fees 2,602 2,359 1,963 243 10 639 33 BOLI (466 ) 3,190 754 (3,656 ) NM (1,220 ) NM Administrative services 1,260 1,099 1,103 161 15 157 14 Early pay-offs of capital leases 3 11 7 (8 ) (73 ) (4 ) (57 ) Miscellaneous 7,232 9,504 8,737 (2,272 ) (24 ) (1,505 ) (17 ) Total Other $ 10,631 $ 16,163 $ 12,564 $ (5,532 ) (34 )% $ (1,933 ) (15 )% Total Non-Interest Income $ 75,308 $ 99,930 $ 81,038 $ (24,622 ) (25 )% $ (5,730 ) (7 )%

Years Ended December 31, December 31, $ % (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 Change Change Brokerage $ 22,391 $ 22,863 $ (472 ) (2 )% Trust and asset management 68,572 58,903 9,669 16 Total wealth management $ 90,963 $ 81,766 $ 9,197 11 % Mortgage banking 136,990 113,472 23,518 21 Service charges on deposit accounts 36,404 34,513 1,891 5 (Losses) gains on investment securities, net (2,898 ) 45 (2,943 ) NM Fees from covered call options 3,519 4,402 (883 ) (20 ) Trading gains (losses), net 11 (845 ) 856 NM Operating lease income, net 38,451 29,646 8,805 30 Other: Interest rate swap fees 11,027 7,379 3,648 49 BOLI 4,982 3,524 1,458 41 Administrative services 4,625 4,165 460 11 Early pay-offs of capital leases 601 1,228 (627 ) (51 ) Miscellaneous 31,475 40,211 (8,736 ) (22 ) Total Other $ 52,710 $ 56,507 $ (3,797 ) (7 )% Total Non-Interest Income $ 356,150 $ 319,506 $ 36,644 11 %

NM - Not meaningful

Notable contributions to the change in non-interest income are as follows:

The decrease in mortgage banking revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the third quarter of 2018 resulted primarily from lower origination volumes, lower revenue margins and a $8.5 million negative fair value adjustment recognized on mortgage servicing rights related to changes in valuation assumptions and pay-offs. Mortgage loans originated or purchased for sale totaled $927.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to $1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2018 and $879.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market. Mortgage revenue is also impacted by changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") as the Company does not hedge this change in fair value. Additionally, through the acquisition of Veterans First, the Company acquired approximately $13.8 million of MSRs in the first quarter of 2018. The Company records MSRs at fair value on a recurring basis. The table below presents additional selected information regarding mortgage banking revenue for the respective periods.

Three Months Ended Years Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Originations: Retail originations $ 463,196 $ 642,213 $ 744,496 $ 2,412,232 $ 3,142,824 Correspondent originations 289,101 310,446 134,904 848,997 549,261 Veterans First originations 175,483 199,774 — 694,209 — Total originations (A) $ 927,780 $ 1,152,433 $ 879,400 $ 3,955,438 $ 3,692,085 Purchases as a percentage of originations 71 % 76 % 67 % 75 % 75 % Refinances as a percentage of originations 29 24 33 25 25 Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Production Margin: Production revenue (B) (1) $ 18,657 $ 25,253 $ 20,603 $ 92,250 $ 90,458 Production margin (B / A) 2.01 % 2.19 % 2.34 % 2.33 % 2.45 % Mortgage Servicing: Loans serviced for others (C) $ 6,545,870 $ 5,904,300 $ 2,929,133 MSRs, at fair value (D) 75,183 74,530 33,676 Percentage of MSRs to loans serviced for others (D / C) 1.15 % 1.26 % 1.15 % Components of Mortgage Banking Revenue: Production revenue $ 18,657 $ 25,253 $ 20,603 $ 92,250 $ 90,458 MSR - current period capitalization 9,683 11,340 5,179 33,071 18,341 MSR - collection of expected cash flows - paydowns (2) (496 ) (282 ) — (1,910 ) — MSR - collection of expected cash flows - payoffs (896 ) (799 ) (963 ) (3,129 ) (2,595 ) MSR - changes in fair value model assumptions (7,638 ) 1,077 46 (331 ) (1,173 ) Servicing income 4,917 3,942 1,942 15,268 6,417 Other (45 ) 1,483 604 1,771 2,024 Total mortgage banking revenue $ 24,182 $ 42,014 $ 27,411 $ 136,990 $ 113,472

(1) Production revenue represents revenue earned from the origination and subsequent sale of mortgages, including gains on loans sold and fees from originations, processing and other related activities, and excludes servicing fees, changes in the fair value of servicing rights and changes to the mortgage recourse obligation.

(2) Change in MSR value due to collection of expected cash flows from paydowns and payoffs in 2017 is combined and shown in total in the payoff line. The component detail is not available for 2017.

The net losses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018 on investment securities are primarily due to $2.6 million of unrealized losses on equity securities held by the Company, including a large cap value mutual fund.

The increase in operating lease income in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 is primarily related to growth in business from the Company's leasing divisions during the period.

The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio by using fees generated from these options to compensate for net interest margin compression. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance. There were no outstanding call option contracts at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 or December 31, 2017.

The decrease in BOLI income was primarily the result of higher income in the third quarter of 2018 due to death benefits received during that period on certain insurance policies and lower market returns during the fourth quarter of 2018 on certain investments supporting deferred compensation plan benefits.

The decrease in miscellaneous non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the third quarter of 2018 is primarily due to negative adjustments from foreign currency remeasurement and losses from investments in partnerships.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

The following table presents non-interest expense by category for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Q4 2018 compared to Q3 2018 Q4 2018 compared to Q4 2017 (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries $ 67,708 $ 69,893 $ 58,239 $ (2,185 ) (3 )% $ 9,469 16 % Commissions and incentive compensation 33,656 34,046 40,723 (390 ) (1 ) (7,067 ) (17 ) Benefits 20,747 19,916 19,047 831 4 1,700 9 Total salaries and employee benefits 122,111 123,855 118,009 (1,744 ) (1 ) 4,102 3 Equipment 11,523 10,827 9,500 696 6 2,023 21 Operating lease equipment depreciation 8,462 7,370 7,015 1,092 15 1,447 21 Occupancy, net 15,980 14,404 14,154 1,576 11 1,826 13 Data processing 8,447 9,335 7,915 (888 ) (10 ) 532 7 Advertising and marketing 9,414 11,120 7,382 (1,706 ) (15 ) 2,032 28 Professional fees 9,259 9,914 8,879 (655 ) (7 ) 380 4 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,407 1,163 1,028 244 21 379 37 FDIC insurance 4,044 4,205 4,324 (161 ) (4 ) (280 ) (6 ) OREO expense, net 1,618 596 599 1,022 NM 1,019 NM Other: Commissions - 3rd party brokers 779 1,059 1,057 (280 ) (26 ) (278 ) (26 ) Postage 2,047 2,205 1,427 (158 ) (7 ) 620 43 Miscellaneous 16,242 17,584 15,291 (1,342 ) (8 ) 951 6 Total other 19,068 20,848 17,775 (1,780 ) (9 ) 1,293 7 Total Non-Interest Expense $ 211,333 $ 213,637 $ 196,580 $ (2,304 ) (1 )% $ 14,753 8 %

Years Ended December 31, December 31, $ % (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 Change Change Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries $ 266,563 $ 226,151 $ 40,412 18 % Commissions and incentive compensation 135,558 133,511 2,047 2 Benefits 77,956 70,416 7,540 11 Total salaries and employee benefits 480,077 430,078 49,999 12 Equipment 42,949 38,358 4,591 12 Operating lease equipment depreciation 29,305 24,107 5,198 22 Occupancy, net 57,814 52,920 4,894 9 Data processing 35,027 31,495 3,532 11 Advertising and marketing 41,140 30,830 10,310 33 Professional fees 32,306 27,835 4,471 16 Amortization of other intangible assets 4,571 4,401 170 4 FDIC insurance 17,209 16,231 978 6 OREO expense, net 6,120 3,593 2,527 70 Other: Commissions - 3rd party brokers 4,264 4,178 86 2 Postage 8,685 6,763 1,922 28 Miscellaneous 66,621 61,028 5,593 9 Total other 79,570 71,969 7,601 11 Total Non-Interest Expense $ 826,088 $ 731,817 $ 94,271 13 %

Notable contributions to the change in non-interest expense are as follows:

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 primarily as a result of lower commissions related to mortgage loan originations, higher salary deferrals related to loan origination costs and a reduction in costs related to deferred compensation plans impacted by market returns of related BOLI investments.

The increase in operating lease equipment depreciation in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 is primarily related to growth in business from the Company's leasing divisions during the period.

The decrease in advertising and marketing expenses during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 is primarily related to lower expenses for community advertisements and sponsorships. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities, the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs and type of marketing programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $30.9 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $27.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The effective tax rates were 26.01% in the fourth quarter of 2018, 25.13% in the third quarter of 2018 and 28.19% in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company recorded income tax expense of $117.0 million (25.42% effective tax rate) compared to $132.3 million (33.93% effective tax rate) for the same period of 2017. The lower effective tax rate for the 2018 year-to-date period as compared to the same period of 2017 was primarily due to the reduction of the federal corporate income tax rate effective in 2018 as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company recorded a provisional tax benefit of $7.6 million related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and during the third quarter of 2018, the Company finalized the provisional amounts and recorded an additional net tax benefit of $1.2 million. The effective tax rates were also impacted by excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation. These excess tax benefits were $160,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $370,000 in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Excess tax benefits were $3.9 million and $6.2 million for the years ended 2018 and 2017, respectively. Excess tax benefits are expected to be higher in the first quarter when the majority of the Company's share-based awards vest, and will fluctuate throughout the year based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards.

ASSET QUALITY

Allowance for Credit Losses, excluding covered loans

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Allowance for loan losses at beginning of period $ 149,756 $ 143,402 $ 133,119 $ 137,905 $ 122,291 Provision for credit losses 10,401 11,042 7,772 34,832 29,982 Other adjustments (1) (79 ) (18 ) 698 (181 ) 573 Reclassification (to) from allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments (150 ) (2 ) 7 (126 ) 69 Charge-offs: Commercial 6,416 3,219 1,340 14,532 5,159 Commercial real estate 219 208 1,001 1,395 4,236 Home equity 715 561 728 2,245 3,952 Residential real estate 267 337 542 1,355 1,284 Premium finance receivables - commercial 1,741 2,512 2,314 12,228 7,335 Premium finance receivables - life insurance — — — — — Consumer and other 148 144 207 880 729 Total charge-offs 9,506 6,981 6,132 32,635 22,695 Recoveries: Commercial 225 304 235 1,457 1,870 Commercial real estate 1,364 193 1,037 5,631 2,190 Home equity 105 142 359 541 746 Residential real estate 47 466 165 2,075 452 Premium finance receivables - commercial 567 1,142 613 3,069 2,128 Premium finance receivables - life insurance — — — — — Consumer and other 40 66 32 202 299 Total recoveries 2,348 2,313 2,441 12,975 7,685 Net charge-offs (7,158 ) (4,668 ) (3,691 ) (19,660 ) (15,010 ) Allowance for loan losses at period end $ 152,770 $ 149,756 $ 137,905 $ 152,770 $ 137,905 Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments at period end 1,394 1,245 1,269 1,394 1,269 Allowance for credit losses at period end $ 154,164 $ 151,001 $ 139,174 $ 154,164 $ 139,174 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average: Commercial 0.33 % 0.16 % 0.07 % 0.18 % 0.05 % Commercial real estate (0.07 ) 0.00 0.00 (0.06 ) 0.03 Home equity 0.43 0.28 0.22 0.28 0.46 Residential real estate 0.10 (0.06 ) 0.18 (0.08 ) 0.11 Premium finance receivables - commercial 0.16 0.19 0.26 0.33 0.20 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Consumer and other 0.30 0.23 0.52 0.50 0.34 Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding covered loans 0.12 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.07 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses 68.82 % 42.27 % 47.49 % 56.44 % 50.06 % Loans at period-end, excluding covered loans $ 23,820,691 $ 23,123,951 $ 21,640,797 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.64 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.65 % 0.65 % 0.64 %

(1)

Includes $742,000 of allowance for covered loan losses reclassified as a result of the termination of all existing loss share agreements with the FDIC during the fourth quarter of 2017.

The allowance for credit losses, excluding the allowance for covered loan losses, is comprised of the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments. The allowance for loan losses is a reserve against loan amounts that are actually funded and outstanding while the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments (separate liability account) relates to certain amounts that Wintrust is committed to lend but for which funds have not yet been disbursed. The provision for credit losses, excluding the provision for covered loan losses, may contain both a component related to funded loans (provision for loan losses) and a component related to lending-related commitments (provision for unfunded loan commitments and letters of credit).

Net charge-offs as a percentage of loans, excluding covered loans, for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled 12 basis points on an annualized basis compared to eight basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2018 and seven basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net charge-offs totaled $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a $2.5 million increase from $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2018 and a $3.5 million increase from $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to third quarter of 2018 is primarily the result of higher charge-offs within the commercial portfolio during the current period. The provision for credit losses, excluding the provision for covered loan losses, totaled $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to provide for inherent losses in the portfolio. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. The amount of future additions to the allowance for credit losses will be dependent upon management’s assessment of the appropriateness of the allowance based on its evaluation of economic conditions, changes in real estate values, interest rates, the regulatory environment, the level of past-due and non-performing loans and other factors.

The Company also provided a provision for covered loan losses on covered loans when applicable.

The following table presents the provision for credit losses by component for the periods presented, including covered loans:

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Provision for loan losses $ 10,251 $ 11,040 $ 7,779 $ 34,706 $ 30,051 Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments 150 2 (7 ) 126 (69 ) Provision for covered loan losses — — — — (214 ) Provision for credit losses $ 10,401 $ 11,042 $ 7,772 $ 34,832 $ 29,768

The tables below summarize the calculation of allowance for loan losses for the Company’s core loan portfolio and consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio, excluding covered loans, as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018.

As of December 31, 2018 Recorded Calculated As a percentage of its own respective (Dollars in thousands) Investment Allowance category’s balance Commercial:(1) Commercial and industrial $ 4,339,618 $ 42,948 0.99 % Asset-based lending 1,025,805 9,138 0.89 Tax exempt 495,896 3,150 0.64 Leases 556,808 1,502 0.27 Commercial real estate:(1) Residential construction 39,569 773 1.95 Commercial construction 715,260 8,203 1.15 Land 140,409 3,953 2.82 Office 903,559 6,235 0.69 Industrial 867,676 6,083 0.70 Retail 856,114 9,312 1.09 Multi-family 933,362 9,386 1.01 Mixed use and other 2,120,361 16,183 0.76 Home equity(1) 518,814 8,428 1.62 Residential real estate(1) 975,750 7,001 0.72 Total core loan portfolio $ 14,489,001 $ 132,295 0.91 % Commercial: Franchise $ 885,882 $ 8,772 0.99 % Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 144,199 1,162 0.81 Community Advantage - homeowner associations 180,757 453 0.25 Aircraft 12,218 17 0.14 Purchased non-covered commercial loans (2) 187,355 684 0.37 Commercial real estate: Purchased non-covered commercial real estate (2) 356,942 139 0.04 Purchased non-covered home equity (2) 33,529 79 0.24 Purchased non-covered residential real estate (2) 26,714 193 0.72 Premium finance receivables U.S. commercial insurance loans 2,504,515 5,629 0.22 Canada commercial insurance loans (2) 337,144 515 0.15 Life insurance loans (1) 4,373,891 1,571 0.04 Purchased life insurance loans (2) 167,903 — — Consumer and other (1) 117,251 1,258 1.07 Purchased non-covered consumer and other (2) 3,390 3 0.09 Total consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio $ 9,331,690 $ 20,475 0.22 % Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding covered loans $ 23,820,691 $ 152,770 0.64 %

(1)

Excludes purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.

(2)

Purchased loans represent loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.

As of September 30, 2018 Recorded Calculated As a percentage of its own respective (Dollars in thousands) Investment Allowance category’s balance Commercial:(1) Commercial and industrial $ 4,073,911 $ 41,543 1.02 % Asset-based lending 1,032,850 9,389 0.91 Tax exempt 478,547 3,098 0.65 Leases 500,052 1,338 0.27 Commercial real estate:(1) Residential construction 39,289 784 2.00 Commercial construction 754,842 8,452 1.12 Land 117,616 3,814 3.24 Office 909,517 6,332 0.70 Industrial 853,351 5,995 0.70 Retail 852,351 8,152 0.96 Multi-family 891,654 8,891 1.00 Mixed use and other 2,009,861 15,671 0.78 Home equity(1) 538,209 9,051 1.68 Residential real estate(1) 887,336 6,121 0.69 Total core loan portfolio $ 13,939,386 $ 128,631 0.92 % Commercial: Franchise $ 866,885 $ 8,879 1.02 % Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 171,860 1,350 0.79 Community Advantage - homeowner associations 166,941 442 0.26 Aircraft 2,498 4 0.16 Purchased non-covered commercial loans (2) 180,414 702 0.39 Commercial real estate: Purchased non-covered commercial real estate (2) 318,293 156 0.05 Purchased non-covered home equity (2) 40,635 92 0.23 Purchased non-covered residential real estate (2) 36,914 170 0.46 Premium finance receivables U.S. commercial insurance loans 2,532,584 6,027 0.24 Canada commercial insurance loans (2) 352,743 541 0.15 Life insurance loans (1) 4,225,481 1,606 0.04 Purchased life insurance loans (2) 173,490 — — Consumer and other (1) 113,320 1,153 1.02 Purchased non-covered consumer and other (2) 2,507 3 0.10 Total consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio $ 9,184,565 $ 21,125 0.23 % Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding covered loans $ 23,123,951 $ 149,756 0.65 %

(1)

Excludes purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.

(2)

Purchased loans represent loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-20 and ASC 310-30.

As part of the regular quarterly review performed by management to determine if the Company’s allowance for loan losses is appropriate, an analysis is prepared on the loan portfolio based upon a breakout of core loans and consumer, niche and purchased loans. A summary of the allowance for loan losses calculated for the loan components in both the core loan portfolio and the consumer, niche and purchased loan portfolio was shown on the preceding tables as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018.

Purchased loans acquired in a business combination are recorded at estimated fair value on their purchase date. In accordance with accounting guidance, credit deterioration on purchased loans is recorded as a credit discount at the time of purchase.

In addition to the $152.8 million of allowance for loan losses, there is $6.7 million of non-accretable credit discount on purchased loans reported in accordance with ASC 310-30 that is available to absorb credit losses.

The tables below show the aging of the Company’s loan portfolio at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018:

90+ days 60-89 30-59 As of December 31, 2018 and still days past days past (Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual accruing due due Current Total Loans Loan Balances: Commercial (1) $ 50,984 $ 3,313 $ 1,651 $ 34,861 $ 7,737,729 $ 7,828,538 Commercial real estate (1) 19,129 6,241 10,826 51,566 6,845,490 6,933,252 Home equity 7,147 — 131 3,105 541,960 552,343 Residential real estate (1) 16,383 1,292 1,692 6,171 976,926 1,002,464 Premium finance receivables - commercial 11,335 7,799 11,382 15,085 2,796,058 2,841,659 Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1) — — 8,407 24,628 4,508,759 4,541,794 Consumer and other (1) 348 227 87 733 119,246 120,641 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 105,326 $ 18,872 $ 34,176 $ 136,149 $ 23,526,168 $ 23,820,691

As of December 31, 2018 Aging as a % of Loan Balance Nonaccrual 90+ days and still accruing 60-89 days past due 30-59 days past due Current Total Loans Commercial (1) 0.7 % — % — % 0.4 % 98.9 % 100.0 % Commercial real estate (1) 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.7 98.7 100.0 Home equity 1.3 — — 0.6 98.1 100.0 Residential real estate (1) 1.6 0.1 0.2 0.6 97.5 100.0 Premium finance receivables - commercial 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.5 98.4 100.0 Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1) — — 0.2 0.5 99.3 100.0 Consumer and other (1) 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.6 98.8 100.0 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.4 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.6 % 98.8 % 100.0 %

(1) Including PCI loans. PCI loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.

90+ days 60-89 30-59 As of September 30, 2018 and still days past days past (Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual accruing due due Current Total Loans Loan Balances: Commercial (1) $ 58,587 $ 8,494 $ 6,140 $ 25,614 $ 7,375,123 $ 7,473,958 Commercial real estate (1) 17,515 5,578 27,040 44,084 6,652,557 6,746,774 Home equity 8,523 — 1,075 3,478 565,768 578,844 Residential real estate (1) 16,062 1,865 1,714 603 904,006 924,250 Premium finance receivables - commercial 13,802 7,028 5,945 13,239 2,845,313 2,885,327 Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1) — — — 22,016 4,376,955 4,398,971 Consumer and other (1) 355 295 430 329 114,418 115,827 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 114,844 $ 23,260 $ 42,344 $ 109,363 $ 22,834,140 $ 23,123,951

As of September 30, 2018 Aging as a % of Loan Balance: Nonaccrual 90+ days and still accruing 60-89 days past due 30-59 days past due Current Total Loans Commercial (1) 0.8 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.3 % 98.7 % 100.0 % Commercial real estate (1) 0.3 0.1 0.4 0.7 98.5 100.0 Home equity 1.5 — 0.2 0.6 97.7 100.0 Residential real estate (1) 1.7 0.2 0.2 0.1 97.8 100.0 Premium finance receivables - commercial 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.5 98.6 100.0 Premium finance receivables - life insurance (1) — — — 0.5 99.5 100.0 Consumer and other (1) 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.3 98.7 100.0 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.5 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.5 % 98.7 % 100.0 %

(1) Including PCI loans. PCI loans represent loans acquired with evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, in accordance with ASC 310-30. Loan agings are based upon contractually required payments.

As of December 31, 2018, $34.2 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $136.1 million, or 0.6%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of September 30, 2018, $42.3 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $109.4 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. The majority of the commercial and commercial real estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis. All loans within the life insurance premium financing portfolio shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due (four and nine credits, respectively) remain fully secured.

The Company’s home equity and residential loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency ratios. Home equity loans at December 31, 2018 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.1% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at December 31, 2018 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprise 97.5% of total residential real estate loans outstanding.

Non-performing Assets

The following table sets forth Wintrust’s non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") performing under the contractual terms of the loan agreement, excluding PCI loans, at the dates indicated.