Announcing Domopalooza 2019: Digital Transformation and the Power of the Domo Platform

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Domo announced that Domopalooza 2019, the company’s fifth annual customer event, will focus on how customers of all sizes can drive and manage the five stages of digital transformation through the power of the Domo platform. Taking place at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City from March 19 –22, 2019, Domopalooza 2019 will feature more than 50 customer speakers and will showcase how the Domo platform is empowering line of business executives, as well as CIOs and IT leaders, to easily and confidently lead and expand their digital transformation initiatives.

“Domopalooza is my favorite time of year: two high-impact days of learning and networking with our customers from across the world. This year, Domopalooza will put a big spotlight on the power of the Domo platform and the innovation happening for and with our customers,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo.

Domo will announce innovations that build on the platform and will include, among other news, new AI and Machine Learning capabilities for Mr. Roboto, advancements to Domo Apps, as well as new IoT solutions. Domopalooza will also feature its signature high energy entertainment.

Domopalooza is designed to educate, inform and inspire Domo’s fast-growing community of users from some of the world’s most progressive organizations and recognizable brands around the globe. From keynote presentations to dozens of breakout sessions, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and fellow customers. They’ll gain new insights on how to leverage Domo, and learn how all employees – from the CEO to front line workers – can use Domo to connect their people, data and systems, and empower them through all stages of their digital transformation journey.

