AttackIQ Taps Vinod Peris as Vice President of Engineering

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AttackIQ™, a leader in the emerging market of continuous security validation, today announced the appointment of Vinod Peris as the company’s vice president of engineering. As a seasoned executive and technologist, Peris will be leading the AttackIQ development team to ensure the technology meets enterprise-level requirements to continuously measure and validate the effectiveness of an organization’s security controls and processes.

“Vinod has an impressive track record of leading world-class development teams for global technology companies. In particular, he has been integral to enabling growth that outpaced the market in highly competitive environments,” said Brett Galloway, CEO of AttackIQ. “At AttackIQ, Vinod will leverage his deep technical management expertise to build out the team and introduce new capabilities, resulting in meaningful improvements for our customers. We are thrilled to have Vinod join our team to spearhead these efforts moving forward.”

Peris joins AttackIQ from CA Technologies, where his most recent role was senior vice president of the central software group, responsible for the company’s analytics and telemetry platform and core engineering services. Prior to CA Technologies, Peris held a number of engineering leadership roles at Cisco Systems, including heading Cisco’s engineering group responsible for optical, cable and router product lines. He also served as head of engineering of Cisco’s entire enterprise wireless product portfolio including access points, controllers, network management and mobility services. Earlier in his career, Peris was the lead architect at startup company Growth Networks, and a member of the research staff at IBM T.J. Watson Research Center in New York where he conducted research on internet infrastructure.

“With today’s threat landscape, enterprises need more than just prevention strategies to protect against a modern adversary. AttackIQ is unique in that it is an extensible platform that enables you to exercise and validate your security controls by creating controlled adversarial behavior in the network and on the endpoint,” said Peris. “I’m eager to join such a visionary team of technologists and look forward to supporting our customers with powerful yet easy-to-use security solutions.”

Over the course of his 24-year career, Peris has authored numerous conference and journal publications and issued nine U.S. patents. He holds both a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland at College Park and a bachelor’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur, India.

About AttackIQ

AttackIQ, a leader in the emerging market of continuous security validation, built the industry’s first platform that enables red and blue teams to test and measure the effectiveness of their security controls and staff. With an open platform, AttackIQ supports the MITRE ATT&CK Matrix, a curated knowledge base and model for cyber adversary behavior used for planning security improvements and verifying defenses work as expected. AttackIQ’s platform is trusted by leading companies around the world. For more information visit www.attackiq.com. Follow AttackIQ on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

