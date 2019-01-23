Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. 2018 Earnings Release and Dividend Announcement

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”) (collectively, “Chain Bridge”), today reported that it earned $5.065 million, or $216.72 per share, in 2018, versus $2.593 million, or $127.41 per share, in 2017. The Company’s return on equity was 11.70% in 2018 versus 7.04% in 2017.

Book value per share was $1,993.06 at year-end 2018, an increase of 6.4% over $1,872.34 at year-end 2017. Excluding the unrealized loss on securities, book value per share was $2,144.07 at year-end 2018 versus $1,942.35 at year-end 2017.

Chain Bridge reported zero non-performing assets at December 31, 2018, the seventh consecutive year-end with zero non-performing assets.

Declaration of Dividend

On January 15, 2019 the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $17.00 per share, up from $15.00 per share in 2018 and $14.75 per share in 2017. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2019. Future dividends will be contingent on the Company retaining sufficient capital to support anticipated business growth, fund strategic initiatives, and provide continued support for depositors.

Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. is a national banking association organized under the laws of the United States and is the sole subsidiary of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company registered with the Federal Reserve. The Bank is a member of the FDIC and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximums. The Company’s shares are privately held.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of the Bank’s operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. Because of the uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results may differ materially from those indicated herein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company’s and Bank’s past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, National Association Consolidated Financial Highlights Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Performance Measures and Yields Consolidated net income $ 5,065,144 $ 2,592,826 Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.72 % 0.49 % Return on average risk weighted assets 1 1.85 % 0.99 % Return on average equity (ROAE) 11.70 % 7.04 % Net interest margin (Fully Tax Equivalent) 2.57 % 2.86 % Asset Quality (%) Non-performing assets / assets 0.00 % 0.00 % Texas ratio 2 0.00 % 0.00 % Loan loss reserves / gross loans 1.40 % 1.40 % Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans 0.00 % 0.01 % Risk-weighted asset density 3 53.27 % 43.88 % Balance Sheet Highlights Total assets $ 547,087,424 $ 603,615,786 Total loans, net of loans held for sale $ 260,220,001 $ 235,276,443 Total deposits $ 452,663,986 $ 550,482,129 Capitalization Total equity capital $ 46,581,712 $ 43,760,342 Tangible equity $ 46,581,712 $ 43,760,342 Tier 1 capital $ 50,111,120 $ 45,396,555 Total risk-based capital ratio 18.44 % 18.38 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio 17.19 % 17.14 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.42 % 7.73 % Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Share Information Number of shares outstanding 23,372 23,372 Book value per share $ 1,993.06 $ 1,872.34 Book value per share, Excluding unrealized gain/loss on securities $ 2,144.07 $ 1,942.35 Net income per share $ 216.72 $ 127.41 1 Average is calculated using the last five quarter ends. 2 Texas ratio is defined as nonperforming assets plus delinquent loans as a percent of tangible equity and reserves. 3 Risk-weighted asset density measures the riskiness of the Bank's assets. It is calculated as total assets divided by risk-weighted assets.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, National Association Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,997,903 $ 133,072,179 Securities available for sale, at fair market value 239,039,671 223,898,622 Restricted securities, at cost 3,844,300 1,953,600 Loans held for sale - 197,972 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,643,000 in 2018 and $3,294,000 in 2017 256,577,001 231,982,443 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $4,179,482 in 2018 and $3,773,551 in 2017 11,354,821 8,332,864 Accrued interest receivable 2,152,606 2,246,377 Other assets 2,121,122 1,931,729 Total assets $ 547,087,424 $ 603,615,786 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 246,465,108 $ 368,215,649 Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 154,316,299 149,073,921 Time, $250,000 and over 20,268,240 18,490,658 Other time 18,217,899 14,701,901 CDARS brokered deposits 13,396,440 - - Total deposits $ 452,663,986 $ 550,482,129 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 473,713 5,407,769 Short term borrowings 45,300,000 2,250,000 Accrued interest payable 132,194 98,232 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,935,819 1,617,314 Total liabilities $ 500,505,712 $ 559,855,444 Stockholders' Equity Common stock $1 par value, authorized 50,000 shares, 23,372 shares issued and outstanding $ 23,372 $ 23,372 Additional paid-in capital 27,786,595 27,786,595 Retained earnings 22,301,153 17,586,588 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,529,408 ) (1,636,213 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 46,581,712 $ 43,760,342 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 547,087,424 $ 603,615,786

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, National Association Consolidated Statements of Income For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Audited) Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 10,428,663 $ 9,721,579 Interest and dividends on securities 6,748,600 4,663,140 Interest on deposits in banks and federal funds sold 2,827,470 1,027,015 Total interest and dividend income $ 20,004,733 $ 15,411,734 Interest Expense Interest on deposits $ 2,524,291 $ 1,173,760 Interest on short-term borrowings 259,055 91,735 Total interest expense $ 2,783,346 $ 1,265,495 Net Interest Income $ 17,221,387 $ 14,146,239 Provision for Loan Losses 349,000 198,718 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 16,872,387 $ 13,947,521 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 197,964 $ 228,597 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 41,003 183,602 Rent income 112,127 138,298 Other income 528,246 292,904 Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net 50,486 (2,349 ) Total noninterest income $ 929,826 $ 841,052 Noninterest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,089,188 $ 6,627,950 Data processing and communication expenses 1,188,634 990,082 Occupancy and equipment expenses 769,227 630,238 Professional services 696,292 495,326 Virginia bank franchise tax 370,375 384,598 FDIC and regulatory assessments 474,965 313,400 Other operating expenses 1,045,691 889,666 Total noninterest expenses $ 11,634,372 $ 10,331,260 Net income before taxes $ 6,167,841 $ 4,457,313 Income Tax Expense Current tax expense $ 1,240,550 $ 1,228,935 Deferred tax benefit (137,853 ) (58,405 ) Income tax expense from deferred tax asset re-measurement - 693,957 Total income tax expense $ 1,102,697 $ 1,864,487 Net income $ 5,065,144 $ 2,592,826 Earnings per share, basic and diluted $ 216.72 $ 127.41